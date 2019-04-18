Log in
TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities 18.04.19

04/18/2019 | 08:13am EDT

FORTRESS REIT LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2009/016487/06)

JSE share codes:

FFA

ISIN: ZAE000248498

FFB

ISIN: ZAE000248506

Bond company code:

FORI

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Fortress" or "the Company")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Fortress has received notification from Fairtree Asset Management Proprietary Limited ("Fairtree") of the acquisition by clients of Fairtree of Fortress B ordinary shares, such that Fairtree's clients now hold 9.66% of Fortress' B ordinary shares in issue.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Fortress has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

18 April 2019

Lead sponsor

Joint sponsor

Joint sponsor

Fortress REIT Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 12:12:09 UTC
