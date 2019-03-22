Log in
TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities 22.03.19

03/22/2019 | 05:20am EDT

FORTRESS REIT LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2009/016487/06)

JSE share codes: FFA ISIN: ZAE000248498 FFB ISIN: ZAE000248506

Bond company code: FORI

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Fortress" or "the Company")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), regulation

121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Fortress has received notification from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited ("Allan Gray") of the acquisition by clients of Allan Gray of Fortress A ordinary shares, such that Allan Gray's clients now hold 10.1691% of Fortress' A ordinary shares in issue.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Fortress has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

22 March 2019

Lead sponsor

Java Capital

Joint sponsor

Joint sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Disclaimer

Fortress REIT Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:19:02 UTC
