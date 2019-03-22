TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities 22.03.19

FORTRESS REIT LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2009/016487/06)
JSE share codes: FFA ISIN: ZAE000248498 FFB ISIN: ZAE000248506
Bond company code: FORI
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Fortress" or "the Company")
TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES
In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), regulation
121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Fortress has received notification from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited ("Allan Gray") of the acquisition by clients of Allan Gray of Fortress A ordinary shares, such that Allan Gray's clients now hold 10.1691% of Fortress' A ordinary shares in issue.
As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Fortress has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.
22 March 2019
Lead sponsor
Java Capital
Joint sponsor
Joint sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
Disclaimer
Fortress REIT Limited published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:19:02 UTC