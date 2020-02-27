Log in
TRULIEVE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - TCNNF

02/27/2020 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF), if they purchased the Company’s securities between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Trulieve and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-tcnnf/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 28, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Trulieve and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 17, 2019, a report published by Grizzly Research highlighted a range of allegations against the Company including that most of its cultivation space consisted of hoop houses that produce low quality output,” extensive ties between Trulieve and FBI corruption probes, that the Company’s initial license approval “stinks of corruption,”  and undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, the price of Trulieve’s shares plummeted.

The case is McNear v. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. et al, 19-cv-07289.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
