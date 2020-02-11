Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TRULIEVE DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Trulieve Cannabis Corp. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:15am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (Other OTC:TCNNF) of the February 28, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Trulieve stock or options between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: http://www.faruqilaw.com/TCNNFThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Trulieve securities between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  The case, McNear v. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. et al., Docket No. 1:19-cv-07289 was filed on December 30, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) therefore, Trulieve’s reported gross profit was inflated; (3) Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers’ husband; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 17, 2019, during market hours, Grizzly Research published a report (the “Report”) explaining that Trulieve had failed to disclose: (1) real estate transactions with insiders; (2) that rather than high-quality indoor production, the vast majority of the Company’s marijuana was produced in low quality hoop houses; and (3) the Company’s markup on biological assets was excessive and unreasonable.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $11.91 per share on December 16, 2019 to $10.40 per share on December 17, 2019: a $1.51 or 12.68% drop. 

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Trulieve’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aIcahn Automotive Acquires Tecnicentros Mundial
BU
11:48aCOMPETITION IN THE DIGITAL AGE : Competition Bureau unveils its 2020-2024 vision
PU
11:48aVALUETRONICS : Statement Regarding the Impact of Novel Coronavirus Outbreak on Group's Operation in PRC
PU
11:48aDistrict Court Decision to Approve T-Mobile Merger Puts Jobs at Risk
PU
11:48aTEXTRON : Bell Teams Up with Sumitomo Corporation and Japan Airlines to Explore Air Mobility
PU
11:48aTRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:48aDigital Ally, Inc. and InSight Mobile Data Announce Partnership
GL
11:47aHEINEKEN Announces Departure of President Europe
GL
11:46aMUSTI GROUP PLC : The institutional offering has been oversubscribed and the subscription period ended; trading on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on 13 February 2020
AQ
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 11 February 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group