TRUMP DECLARES NATIONAL EMERGENCY TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS IN US RELEASES $50 BILLION IN FUNDING

03/13/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, President Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. This announcement will allow for upwards of $50 billion in federal aid to flow to states and municipalities across the country.

As a result of today’s announcement, the Trump Administration is ordering every state to set up emergency operation centers to help slow and stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Trump will also direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to waive certain laws and regulations to ensure the virus can be contained and allow for new and existing patients to be treated.

With nearly a million Sikhs living in the United States today, there are several distinct precautions to be followed during times of worship. UNITED SIKHS has provided the following information to share within gurdwaras and for sewadars to share with family members and leaders in Sikh communities.

THE SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS ARE:

  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • high temperature
  • shortness of breath

 

The symptoms of COVID-19 are like cold and flu. If you have those symptoms, call your doctor immediately and self-quarantine at home until tested.

 

PRESENTLY, THERE IS NO COVID-19 VACCINE.

KEEPING THE SANGAT SAFE

To prevent panic, it is important to note that most people recover from the Coronavirus after having flu like symptoms for about a week.

 

  • ALWAYS PREVENT FROM TOUCHING YOUR FACE
  • Make sure that there are enough soap supplies by wash basins
  • Avoid using cotton towels. Use paper towels or hand dryers instead
  • Wash any rumaals and chunniya regularly, and ask people to put rumaals/chunniya in a separate wash basket after use
  • Have posters up to encourage people to wash their hands regularly while at the gurdwara. UNITED SIKHS has a variety of safety materials to share, download here.
  • Be aware that hand sanitizers contain alcohol, so soap and water is the best way to ensure hygiene at the gurdwara
  • Avoid hugs and handshakes
  • Regularly clean the area in front of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib where people will be touching their head on the floor for mattha teek
  • Regularly clean surfaces that will be touched frequently, such as door handles and the golak Langar and Prashad
  • Sewadars are encouraged to wear disposable plastic gloves when preparing and serving langar or parsha
  • Everyone should wash their hands before and after having langar and prashad
  • No sewadars should be allowed in the kitchen if they are not feeling well
  • If a sewadar is coughing in or near the langar preparation or serving area, they should be removed from the area immediately
  • Additional helpings of any food should always be served on a new unused clean plate.
  • Cups and plates should be taken to be washed immediately after use
  • Do not touch the hands of the person receiving the langar or parshad
  • Stay up-to-date by visiting UNITED SIKHS regulary

TESTING:

 CDC Testing Centers

Testing Centers are regularly updated and posted here.

  • Visit a clinic instead of crowded facilities
  • Testing and treatments are often free
  • If confirmed, self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spreading of COVID-19

 

ELDER CARE

 The geriatric population and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk from the Coronavirus.

 Many gurdwaras attract a higher proportion of older people, so please be aware of the impact on them if any issues do arise.

 

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

CDC Health Guideline
International Travel 

Keeping Communities Safe Is Up To Us
Download Resources in English and Punjabi

About United Sikhs: UNITED SIKHS is a U.N. affiliated, international non-profit, non-governmental, humanitarian relief, human development and advocacy organization, aimed at empowering those in need, especially disadvantaged and minority communities across the world. UNITED SIKHS is registered: as a non-profit tax exempt organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code in the USA; as a Registered Charity in England and Wales under the Charities Act 1993, Charity Number 111 2055; registered in Australia as a not for profit NGO (ABN 24 317 847 103); and is a registered NGO in Belgium; as a non-profit organization in Canada; under the Societies Registration Act 1860 in Panjab and as a tax exempt organisation under section 80G of the Income Tax Act 1961; under the French Association Law 1901; under the Societies Registration Act 1860 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Pakistan; as a registered society under the Registrar of Societies in Malaysia (registered as UNITED SIKHS Malaysia Humanitarian Aid Organisation- Regn No: PPM-015-14-06042015); and an NGO pending registration in the Rep of Ireland

 

 

 

 

  • Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 by regularly checking the UNITED SIKHS website
Surmeet Kaur
UNITED SIKHS
510-396-2336
surmeet.kaur@unitedsikh.org

Sandy Levy
UNITED SIKHS
210-439-5951
Sandra.Levy@unitedsikhs.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
