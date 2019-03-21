TRUSTID Issues 2019 ‘State of Call Center Authentication' Report

Survey finds call centers are now the vector of choice for criminal
attacks
TRUSTID,
Inc., a Neustar
company, today released its second annual report on the state of call
center authentication, based on a recent survey of contact center
professionals. TRUSTID, the leading provider of caller authentication
and fraud prevention solutions for contact centers, commissioned the
survey to gain a clearer understanding of how call centers are seeking
to fight fraud while preserving the customer experience.
The report suggests that as criminals’ tools and tactics change, call
centers are increasingly looking to new technologies that will enable
them to quickly and accurately authenticate calls and prevent fraud
while ensuring high customer satisfaction.
The report elaborates on the following key insights:
-
Call centers are now the vector of choice for criminal attacks,
according to 51 percent of respondents from the financial services
industry. Because many call centers still rely on
knowledge-based authentication (KBA), fraudsters find it easier to
social engineer call center agents to take over accounts — using
client information stolen via data breaches to correctly answer
identity-interrogation questions — than to hack hardened targets
online.
-
Virtualized calls pose the greatest account takeover threat.
Criminals attempting account takeovers are increasingly shifting from
call spoofing (32 percent) to virtualization (e.g. computer- or
web-based calling services, such as Skype) (40 percent), as virtual
calls often sail through spoof-detection systems.
-
Customer experience and fraud prevention are expected to improve in
tandem. Though dissatisfaction with current methods to
authenticate callers rose significantly from 2018 (46 percent
“somewhat” or “very” unsatisfied in 2019, compared to 31 percent the
previous year), 76 percent of respondents believe it is possible to
prevent account takeovers without impairing the customer experience.
-
Pre-answer caller authentication emerges as the preferred choice.
Respondents recognize that rapid authentication is essential in
delivering a positive customer experience, and 54 percent of this
year’s respondents want authentication completed before the call is
answered, up from 38 percent last year.
-
Easy customer enrollment remains call centers’ top requirement for
the second year in a row. This year, respondents again ranked
“quick and easy customer enrollment” (91 percent) as the most
important criterion for new authentication technologies. “Improved
fraud detection” (91 percent) and “authentication accuracy” (90
percent) were also clear front-runners.
-
The share of respondents planning for true multi-factor
authentication has doubled. As stolen personal information
continues to enable account takeovers through the phone channel, the
share of organizations planning to replace KBA with new technologies
to achieve multi-factor authentication – using two or three factors of
authentication in concert to confirm a caller’s claimed identity – has
increased, from 8 percent in 2018 to 17 percent this year.
The report is based on the responses of 134 contact center managers,
customer experience leaders, information technology professionals and
fraud managers surveyed in January and February of 2019. The top three
industries represented among respondents are financial services (31
percent), technology (17 percent) and health care (11 percent).
To download the full report, click here.
Acquired by Neustar in January 2019, TRUSTID is a leading provider of
caller authentication, identity and risk solutions. TRUSTID works with
financial institutions and other enterprises to authenticate callers
using a caller’s phone as an ownership-based authentication token that
puts trusted callers into the fast lane, before their calls are even
answered, while assessing the risk of others. TRUSTID’s inbound caller
engagement solutions, along with Neustar’s market leading outbound,
phone-centric risk solutions, help clients reduce contact center
operating costs, improve the customer experience, and increase the
efficiency of fraud-fighting efforts.
About Neustar
Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving
the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a
company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended
upon by the world’s largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide
their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect
people, places and things. Neustar’s unique, accurate and real-time
identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of
transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients’ enterprise
needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005225/en/