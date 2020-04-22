Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TRX is Now Available for Peer-to-Peer Trading on CryptoLocally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 11:02am EDT

CryptoLocally Continues Growth Away from EOS into TRON Blockchain

Crypto Peer-to-Peer trading platform CryptoLocally has listed another digital asset outside of the EOS ecosystem. Users of the platform are now able to buy and sell TRON as the latest cryptocurrency to be supported, as CryptoLocally pivots towards multi-chain trading.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005300/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

TRON is a secure and highly scalable blockchain using delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS), a similar consensus protocol to EOS. TRON also offers a resource management model like EOS enabling it to offer fee-less transactions depending on the staked TRX on the network. Yet, unlike EOS, users have the option to pay for transactions in case these resources run out.

TRON one of the leading blockchain platforms by the total number of decentralized applications (dApps) deployed on its network. As of January 2020, it surpassed EOS in the total number of dApps built on top of its blockchain and has consistently outperformed EOS in daily users. Some of the more notable dApps on its platform include USDT stablecoin, BitTorrent, and DLive.

Aside from the many successful business acquisitions, TRON has landed important partnerships too. These include a relationship with Samsung Blockchain where TRON is among the first blockchains supported by the Samsung Keystore, as well as a strategic partnership with mainstream browser Opera resulting in the inclusion of TRX in its built-in crypto wallet.

Now TRON has partnered with CryptoLocally, offering the fastest and easiest way to buy and sell TRX with cash or a multitude of payment methods, in any currency of your choice. It is a non-custodial service where users can enjoy absolute control over their digital assets as it never holds users’ funds. CryptoLocally leverages blockchain technology as all transactions are done on-chain and are protected by an escrow until the end of each transaction.

TRX sellers and buyers will find themselves able to start trading within minutes after registration. CryptoLocally is a private trading platform and does not require KYC verification. This is on top of having one of the widest selection of fiat payment methods which include online and offline settlements.

Some of the fiat payment options include but are not limited to bank transfers, local currencies, cash deposits, international wires, Venmo, WechatPay, Toss, Kakao pay, Cash App, SEPA Transfers, TransferWise, Mercado Pago, Paypal and more... It offers the fastest, easiest and cheapest way to get in and out of crypto.

Traders who are looking into buying TRX will not have to go through the slow process of buying BTC and ETH before finally getting their TRX. Direct TRX-Fiat trades mean the ability to avoid high transaction fees and long wait times for confirmations of older blockchains.

TRX traders will finally enjoy the same level of convenience, security, and privacy provided by CryptoLocally. Users may approach this unique trading experience by signing up without any KYC and creating an offer in a few minutes. Those who want to learn about the platform can find more information at the links below.

Website: https://cryptolocally.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptolocally

Telegram: https://t.me/cryptolocally

Medium: https://medium.com/@cryptolocally

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch on August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

About CryptoLocally

CryptoLocally is a decentralized peer-to-peer crypto trading platform. Sign up and start trading in any size, with a multitude of payment methods (Cash, PayPal, Bank Transfer...), in any location and with the currency of your choice. It offers the fastest, safest and cheapest way to get in and out of crypto.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aCFE : Modification of the modalities concerning the organization of the ordinary general meeting of May 7, 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
11:18aFUSION ANTIBODIES : Overcoming obstacles on the path to the clinic
PU
11:17aAXALTA COATING : Voltatex® Electrical Insulating Resins Used In Ventilators And Devices Producing N95 Facemasks In Fight Against Coronavirus
PR
11:17aNUTRITION FOR LONGEVITY : Launches ‘United 4 Longevity' to Provide ‘Farm-to-Frontline' Meals for Healthcare Workers
BU
11:16aREJLERS PUBL : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Rejlers AB (publ) on 22 April 2020
AQ
11:16aF.N.B. CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock
PR
11:16aLENDINGTREE : Survey of Small Business Owners Finds Just 5% Received PPP Funds in First Round
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aZoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app
RE
11:15aMBH : and Asia Pacific Energy Venture Pte Ltd announce demerger
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group