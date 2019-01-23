Log in
TS MAR APHA MKL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

01/23/2019 | 08:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Class Period: May 1, 2014 to November 27, 2018

Get additional information about TS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tenaris-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
Class Period: November 9, 2016 to November 29, 2018

Get additional information about MAR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018

Get additional information about APHA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aphria-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019
Class Period: July 26, 2017 to December 6, 2018

Get additional information about MKL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
