TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter

11/20/2019 | 11:06pm EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020

(Three Months Ended September 30, 2019)

[Japanese GAAP]

November 7, 2019

Company name: URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ)

Stock code:

3242

URL: https://www.urbanet.jp/

Representative:

Shinji Hattori, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Wataru Akai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Administration Division

Tel: +81-(0)3-6630-3051

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

November 7, 2019

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2019

4,357

(33.6)

494

(51.1)

431

(55.1)

300

(55.2)

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018

6,559

48.1

1,011

62.0

961

69.8

670

72.0

Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2019: 300 (down 55.2%)

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018: 670 (up 72.0%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2019

11.94

11.94

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018

26.67

-

(2) Consolidated financial condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Sep. 30, 2019

29,618

8,387

28.3

As of Jun. 30, 2019

30,467

8,363

27.4

Reference: Shareholders' equity

(millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30, 2019: 8,379

As of Jun. 30, 2019: 8,356

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Jun. 30, 2019

-

7.00

-

11.00

18.00

Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2020

-

Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2020 (forecast)

10.00

-

14.00

24.00

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

8,150

(29.0)

650

(54.0)

510

(61.0)

350

(61.4)

13.91

Full year

21,380

6.5

2,380

10.8

2,090

9.2

1,450

10.7

57.64

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecast: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of outstanding shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Sep. 30, 2019:

25,158,100 shares

As of Jun. 30, 2019:

25,158,100 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period

As of Sep. 30, 2019:

62 shares

As of Jun. 30, 2019:

62 shares

3) Average number of outstanding shares during the period

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2019:

25,158,038 shares

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018:

25,144,048 shares

  • The current quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
    • Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Urbanet Group's management at the time these materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 of the attachments for assumptions for forecasts and notes of caution for usage.
    • The Urbanet Group plans to hold the financial results meeting for investors as follows. Materials distributed and video recorded at this event are to be posted promptly on its website following the meeting.
    • Friday, November 8, 2019: Financial results meeting for institutional investors and analysts

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Condition

2

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

5

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

7

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Going Concern Assumption

8

Segment and Other Information

8

1

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

For the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, the Urbanet Group companies (hereinafter "the Urbanet Group" or "the Group") reported net sales of 4,357 million yen (down 33.6% year-on-year) with operating profit of

494 million yen (down 51.1% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 431 million yen (down 55.1% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 300 million yen (down 55.2% year-on-year).

The year-on-year decreases in both net sales and profits are attributable to the nature of our main business, which is developing and constructing one-room apartments for investors and wholesaling the entire buildings rather than individual units. Under such a business model, the number of properties sold and their selling prices vary from quarter to quarter every year. Accordingly, the year-on-year decreases simply reflect the fact that the number of properties completed and sold in the period under review happened to be fewer than that in the same period a year earlier.

When assessing our financial performance, you are kindly requested to focus on comparison with the earnings forecast disclosed in this report.

Currently, the Group's operating results are basically in line with the forecast. The performance by each business category is explained below.

It is noted that all activities of the Group belong to a single business segment-the real estate business-consisting primarily of the development, purchase, and sale of condominiums for investors and consumers. As such, we break down the operating results into the following categories within the real estate business segment.

(Real Estate Development and Sales)

The total amount of sales from this category was 4,180 million yen (down 35.0% year-on-year), with revenues from sale of 162 units in a total of four one-room apartments for investors.

(Real Estate Purchase and Sales)

The total amount of sales from this category was 70 million yen (up 122.4% year-on-year), with revenues from purchase and resale of two units of pre-owned condominiums.

(Others)

The total amount of sales from this category was 106 million yen (up 11.7% year-on-year), with revenues from real estate brokerage and real estate leasing among others.

  1. Explanation of Financial Condition 1) Analysis of Financial Position
    Financial conditions at the end of the period under review are described as below.

Total assets, total liabilities and net assets on a consolidated basis amounted to 29,618 million yen (a decrease of 848 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year), 21,230 million yen (a decrease of 872 million yen), and 8,387 million yen (an increase of 23 million yen), respectively.

The decrease in total assets is mainly due to a significant decrease of 3,506 million yen in real estate for sale, which was partially offset by increases of 448 million yen in cash and deposits and 2,387 million yen in real estate for sale in process owing to strong sales and purchase of three units of properties even in competitive market conditions for land for development.

The decrease in total liabilities is mainly due to decreases of 1,741 million yen in accounts payable-trade resulting from recognition of sales and 353 million yen in income taxes payable resulting from payment of corporate taxes,

2

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

which were partially offset by increases of 1,066 million yen in long-term borrowings (including current portion) made for purchase of land and 166 million yen in short-term borrowings.

The increase in net assets was due to an increase in retained earnings.

2) Analysis of Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") at the end of the period under review amounted to 5,743 million yen, an increase of 448 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to a decrease in net cash resulting from operating activities, which was more than offset by an increase in net cash resulting from financing activities.

Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash used in operating activities totaled 537 million yen (compared with net cash provided of 1,986 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to a significant decrease in trade payables.

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities totaled 21 million yen (compared with net cash used of 0 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash provided by financing activities totaled 1,007 million yen (compared with net cash used of 2,243 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was mainly because the proceeds from long-term borrowings made for purchasing land for development in the Real Estate Development and Sales business exceeded the repayment of long-term borrowings resulting from recognition of sales.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

We maintain the first-half and full-year consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. This is because we consider that operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent for the period under review turn out as we planned although the actual-to-forecast ratios for all of these measures have exceeded 70% of the first-half earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 disclosed on August 8, 2019 due to inclusion of higher margin properties in those sold in the period under review.

3

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY6/19

First quarter of FY6/20

(As of Jun. 30, 2019)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,305,056

5,753,148

Real estate for sale

3,762,250

255,383

Real estate for sale in process

15,499,820

17,887,386

Work in process

-

150

Other

305,462

189,189

Total current assets

24,872,589

24,085,258

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,996,018

4,960,766

Intangible assets

3,172

2,950

Investments and other assets

595,429

569,628

Total non-current assets

5,594,620

5,533,346

Total assets

30,467,209

29,618,604

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

2,046,486

305,294

Short-term borrowings

723,528

890,368

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8,879,044

10,678,101

Lease obligations

20,510

18,442

Income taxes payable

470,193

116,692

Provision for bonuses

-

26,210

Provision for shareholder benefit program

37,893

23,557

Other

1,331,168

1,317,304

Total current liabilities

13,508,823

13,375,971

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

8,473,821

7,740,848

Lease obligations

36,161

32,757

Retirement benefit liability

48,600

43,797

Other

35,862

37,587

Total non-current liabilities

8,594,444

7,854,989

Total liabilities

22,103,268

21,230,961

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,685,249

1,685,249

Capital surplus

1,183,376

1,183,376

Retained earnings

5,487,632

5,511,336

Treasury shares

(17)

(17)

Total shareholders' equity

8,356,240

8,379,943

Share acquisition rights

7,700

7,700

Total net assets

8,363,940

8,387,643

Total liabilities and net assets

30,467,209

29,618,604

4

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

(For the Three-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First three months of FY6/19

First three months of FY6/20

(Jul. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jul. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Net sales

6,559,495

4,357,413

Cost of sales

5,246,771

3,546,151

Gross profit

1,312,723

811,262

Selling, general and administrative expenses

301,609

316,725

Operating profit

1,011,114

494,536

Non-operating income

Interest income

11

16

Dividend income

-

150

Other

3,627

1,038

Total non-operating income

3,638

1,205

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

48,293

44,117

Commission expenses

5,082

19,921

Other

0

-

Total non-operating expenses

53,375

64,038

Ordinary profit

961,377

431,703

Profit before income taxes

961,377

431,703

Income taxes-current

313,251

105,709

Income taxes-deferred

(22,420)

25,552

Total income taxes

290,831

131,261

Profit

670,545

300,441

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

670,545

300,441

5

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(For the Three-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First three months of FY6/19

First three months of FY6/20

(Jul. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jul. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Profit

670,545

300,441

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Comprehensive income

670,545

300,441

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

670,545

300,441

Non-controlling interests

-

-

6

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

First three months of FY6/19

First three months of FY6/20

(Jul. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jul. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

961,377

431,703

Depreciation

28,564

26,517

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

26,277

26,210

Increase (decrease) in provision for shareholder benefit

(9,932)

(14,335)

program

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(409)

(4,803)

Interest and dividend income

(11)

(167)

Interest expenses

48,293

44,117

Decrease (increase) in investments in leases

5,667

6,124

Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,744,045

1,119,150

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(59,933)

(1,741,192)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(3,365)

1,933

Other, net

(650,910)

52,880

Subtotal

2,089,662

(51,861)

Interest and dividends received

12

167

Interest paid

(46,798)

(45,959)

Income taxes paid

(56,190)

(440,199)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,986,686

(537,853)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(472)

(20,858)

Other, net

-

(650)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(472)

(21,508)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

90,000

166,840

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

467,478

2,088,520

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(2,601,613)

(1,022,436)

Redemption of bonds

(16,000)

-

Repayments of lease obligations

(4,953)

(5,471)

Dividends paid

(178,477)

(220,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,243,566)

1,007,452

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(257,353)

448,091

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,221,064

5,295,056

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

3,963,711

5,743,148

7

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY6/20

(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption

Not applicable.

Segment and Other Information

Segment information

Omitted since the Urbanet Group has only a single business segment, the real estate business, which is engaged mainly in the development, purchase and sale of condominiums for investors and consumers.

This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

8

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:05:03 UTC
