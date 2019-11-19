TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Announcement Concerning Final Investment Decision on Large-Scale Biomass Power Generation Project

November 19, 2019 Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO (Stock code: 9519 Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st) Contact: Aki Mori, Chief Financial Officer (TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Announcement Concerning Final Investment Decision on Large-Scale Biomass Power Generation Project

RENOVA, Inc. (hereinafter "RENOVA") announces that it made a final investment decision for Omaezakikou Biomass Energy GK as the operator of the Omaezakikou Biomass Power Generation Project (Omaezaki and Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture; Capacity: 74.950 MW; hereinafter the "Omaezakikou Biomass Project"), in which development is led by RENOVA, on November 19, 2019. In addition, RENOVA announces that it reached a financial close by signing a financing agreement with financial institutions (hereinafter "the Financing Agreement").

1. Purpose of the Financial Close

With a mission to create green and sustainable energy systems for a better world, RENOVA operates its power generation business based on locally entrenched renewable energy resources such as solar, biomass, wind, and geothermal energy.

RENOVA is accumulating knowledge through the development and operation of wood biomass-fueled power plants such as the Akita Biomass Project, which has been operating stably since completion, and the Kanda Biomass and Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Projects, construction of which is currently underway. RENOVA has forged ahead with the Omaezakikou Biomass Project by taking advantage of this knowledge.

RENOVA will work on the development together with three co-sponsors (Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., Suzuyo Shoji Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation) in an effort to increase the corporate value of the Omaezakikou Biomass Power Project. By means of power plant construction and business operation, RENOVA will contribute to job creation and local and financial revitalization in the cities of Omaezaki and Makinohara and other areas, as it seeks to achieve collaborative creation in partnership with local communities.