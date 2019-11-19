Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Announcement Concerning Final Investment Decision on Large-Scale Biomass Power Generation Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 06:05am GMT

November 19, 2019

Corporate Name:

RENOVA, Inc.

Representative:

Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact:

Aki Mori, Chief Financial Officer

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Announcement Concerning Final Investment Decision on Large-Scale Biomass Power Generation Project

RENOVA, Inc. (hereinafter "RENOVA") announces that it made a final investment decision for Omaezakikou Biomass Energy GK as the operator of the Omaezakikou Biomass Power Generation Project (Omaezaki and Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture; Capacity: 74.950 MW; hereinafter the "Omaezakikou Biomass Project"), in which development is led by RENOVA, on November 19, 2019. In addition, RENOVA announces that it reached a financial close by signing a financing agreement with financial institutions (hereinafter "the Financing Agreement").

1. Purpose of the Financial Close

With a mission to create green and sustainable energy systems for a better world, RENOVA operates its power generation business based on locally entrenched renewable energy resources such as solar, biomass, wind, and geothermal energy.

RENOVA is accumulating knowledge through the development and operation of wood biomass-fueled power plants such as the Akita Biomass Project, which has been operating stably since completion, and the Kanda Biomass and Tokushima Tsuda Biomass Projects, construction of which is currently underway. RENOVA has forged ahead with the Omaezakikou Biomass Project by taking advantage of this knowledge.

RENOVA will work on the development together with three co-sponsors (Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc., Suzuyo Shoji Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation) in an effort to increase the corporate value of the Omaezakikou Biomass Power Project. By means of power plant construction and business operation, RENOVA will contribute to job creation and local and financial revitalization in the cities of Omaezaki and Makinohara and other areas, as it seeks to achieve collaborative creation in partnership with local communities.

2. Future Outlook

In terms of impact on business results for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, following the conclusion of the Financing Agreement, RENOVA will receive a business development fee from Omaezakikou Biomass Energy GK. This business development fee has already been incorporated into RENOVA's consolidated earnings forecast, which was released on November 1, 2019 under the title of "Notice of Revision to Full Year Consolidated Forecasts." Of the business development fee, the amount equivalent to RENOVA's 57.0% share of dividends from the project is eliminated from the consolidated accounts.

RENOVA is also due to receive business development fee from some of the co-sponsors. These fee will be posted as net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

RENOVA will promptly disclose any other matters that should be announced, as and when they arise.

3. Other

RENOVA holds the right to additionally acquire 18.0% equity in the special purpose company owned by co-sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation, on or after the date of completion of the Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on Transfer of Equity Related to Omaezakikou Biomass Energy GK that RENOVA has entered into with Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation. In the event of exercising this right, RENOVA's ownership interest will be 56.0%, and the share of dividends distributed from the project to RENOVA will be 75.0%.

(Rendering of Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant)

[For inquiries about this release]

[For inquiries by the media]

K. Nose, Investor Relations

Public Relations

Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Tel: +81-3-3516-6362

Email: ir@renovainc.com

Email: press@renovainc.com

(Reference) Outline of the Omaezakikou Biomass Project

Power Plant:

Omaezakikou Biomass Power Plant

Operator:

Omaezakikou Biomass Energy GK

Location:

2-2-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Planned Construction

Minato, Omaezaki and Shinsho Azahama, Makinohara, Shizuoka

Site:

Prefecture

Sponsors

Company Name

Ownership Interest

(In the order of

ownership interest)

RENOVA, Inc.*

38.0%

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

34.0%

Mitsubishi Electric Credit Corporation

18.0%

Suzuyo Shoji Co., Ltd.

10.0%

* A 57.0% share of dividends is distributed from the project to RENOVA.

Financial arrangers and syndicate

Company Name

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (lead manager)

Shinsei Bank, Limited (lead manager)

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (mezzanine lender)

* Other syndicate members, including life insurance companies and (primarily local) regional banks are due to be confirmed around February 2020. Details will be announced upon confirmation.

Power Generation Capacity:

74.950 MW

Annual Electricity Production:

Approx. 530,000 MWh (equivalent to the annual power

consumption of approximately 170,000 households)

Power Sales Unit Price:

24 yen per kWh for general wood biomass

Fuels:

Wood pellets, palm kernel shells (PKS)

Construction Commencement:

April 2021 (planned)

Design work will commence in November 2019

Operation Commencement:

July 2023 (planned)

  • The outline of the project presents information based on the plan as of the announcement date, and it may be subject to change in future.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 06:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aAFL-CIO's Trumka says more work remains on US-Mexico-Canada trade deal
RE
01:30aCLB CHINA LABOUR BULLETIN : Shanxi coal mine explosion leaves 15 dead and nine injured
PU
01:25aSARACEN MINERAL : Results of AGM
PU
01:22aBoeing to announce orders for dozens of 737 MAX at Dubai Airshow - sources
RE
01:22aJapan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
RE
01:16aAsian shares mixed as wait goes on for elusive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF KAZ : Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credential letters to the President of Ethiopia
PU
01:05aTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Announcement Concerning Final Investment Decision on Large-Scale Biomass Power Generation Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia secures 49th commercial contract by fully supporting DOCOMO PACIFIC to deliver first commerc..
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
5AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : and TLG signed binding business combination agreement paving the way to become on..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group