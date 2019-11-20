Log in
11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 6, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

J-GAAP>

Company name: Pressance Corporation Co., Ltd.

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Section code:

3254

URL:

http://www.pressance.co.jp/

Representative:

Shinobu Yamagishi, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Yutaka Doi, Vice President and Director

TEL: +81-6-4793-1650

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report:

November 8, 2019

Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary quarterly materials for financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: No

(Values of less than one million rounded down)

1. Consolidated operating results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year

changes compared to the same

period of the previous FY)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

First six months of the fiscal

year ending March 31, 2020

125,383

3.3

23,669

(8.2)

23,398

(8.5)

15,660

(10.0)

First six months of the fiscal

year ended March 31, 2019

121,350

83.2

25,777

134.6

25,583

138.5

17,402

140.4

Note: Comprehensive income

First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020:

15,619 million yen [(10.3) %]

First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019:

17,408 million yen [140.3 %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

First six months of the fiscal

year ending March 31, 2020

252.10

243.53

First six months of the fiscal

year ended March 31, 2019

283.21

271.24

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2019

313,251

108,980

34.2

As of March 31, 2019

301,942

94,618

30.7

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2019:

107,048 million yen

As of March 31, 2019:

92,715 million yen

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Annual

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019

-

17.50

-

23.00

40.50

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020

-

26.00

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

-

26.00

52.00

Note: Revisions to the dividends forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full year

209,219

30.3

32,531

20.0

31,429

18.5

21,520

17.6

346.67

Note: Revisions to the results forecasts most recently announced: None

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

(Corporate Income Tax Calculation Standards)

Regarding taxes, a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate for the projected full-year pretax income for the current fiscal year, including the actual income figure for the first six months of the fiscal year, has been arrived at using the tax-effect accounting method.

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than a. above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement after error corrections: None
  3. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of each period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

63,043,721 shares

As of March 31, 2019

62,941,385 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of each period

As of September 30, 2019

863,744 shares

As of March 31, 2019

863,744 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period

First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31,2020

62,118,478 shares

First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31,2019

61,445,940 shares

Notes:

Due to the introduction of the share-based payment type ESOP, a certain number of shares of the Company held in the trust account is included in the "Number of treasury shares at the end of period" (313,980 shares for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and the 313,980 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019). And a certain number of shares held in the trust account is included in the treasury shares that were deducted in the calculation of the "Average number of outstanding shares during the period" (313,980 shares for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and 313,980 shares for the 2nd

2

quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019).

  • Quarterly financial result reports by public accountants or auditing firms are not required
  • Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements)

Forward-looking statements in this document, including the results forecasts, are based on the information available to the Company at the time of disclosure and on certain assumptions deemed to be practicable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges or ensures to achieve such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. For preconditions to the assumptions and other important notes concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Quarterly Qualitative Information (3) Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020 on page 5 of the attachment.

(Method of Obtaining Supplementary Materials for Quarterly Financial Results)

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website.

(Change in the unit of amount)

Although the amounts of accounts and other items reported in our quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously shown in thousands of yen, they are shown in millions of yen from the first quarter and the cumulative first three months of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

The figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year and the first six months of the previous consolidated fiscal year are also shown in millions of yen for easy comparison.

3

1. Quarterly Qualitative Information

(1) Business Results

During the first six months of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy remained on a gradual recovery track as consumer spending was fueled by improving income and employment conditions.

In the real estate industry, on top of mounting construction costs, publicly assessed land values continued to rise in Japan's three largest cities of Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, as well as in other large cities. Although this and other factors remain causes for concern, the interest rates on housing loans remain low while the Japanese government's ongoing measures to help homebuyers, such as a mortgage tax breaks, are still on track, contributing to a stable economy. The demand for condominiums has also remained healthy as more people tend to move to cities seeking the convenience of urban living.

In these business circumstances, Pressance Corporation Co, Ltd. (the "Company") has strived to purchase land for business in the central part of the Kinki and Tokai/Chukyo regions and core regional cities, which are our major sales areas, and focus on supplying condominiums in those areas.

Under such business condition, the Company posted the following consolidated performance for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, net sales amounted to 125,383 million yen (up 3.3% year on year), operating profit amounted to 23,669 million yen (down 8.2% year on year), ordinary profits amounted to 23,398 million yen (down 8.5% year on year) and profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 15,660 million yen (down 10.0% year on year).

While the results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 show a year-on-year increase in revenue and a year-on-year decrease in profit, we have been on track with the full-year forecast for higher revenue and profit, which we announced on May 10, 2019.

An overview of operating results by product segment is as follows:

Real Estate Sale Business

The real estate sales business enjoyed steady condominium unit sales at Pressance Loger Ogaki-ekimae, a 137- unit condominium designed for families, and Pressance The Kobe, a condominium featuring 235 studio units, etc. The sales of studio condominium amounted to 43,462 million yen (2,161 units), sales of family-type condominium amounted to 52,764 million yen (1,402 units), sales of condominium building amounted 9,965 million yen (672 units), sales of hotel property amounted to 3,050 million yen (129 units), sales of other type of housing amounted to 1,815 million yen (101 units), sales of other real estate amounted to 10,177 million yen, business accompanying real estate sales amounted to 719 million yen. Total sales of real estate sale business posted 121,955 million yen (up 2.9% year on year) and, operating profit amounted to 23,276 million yen (down 8.2% year on year).

In regard to condominium sales, which is the Pressance Group's core business, since sales of condominiums are posted upon delivery following their completion, quarterly financial results may vary significantly depending on land purchases, development plans, and construction periods.

Other Business

There was an increase in the rent revenue with a high occupancy rate of the owned real estate for rent. As

a result, sales in other business amounted to 3,427 million yen (up 20.2% year on year) and operating profit came to 1,124 million yen (up 7.6% year on year).

  1. Financial Position Current Assets
    Total current assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 292,246 million yen (up 4.2%), which represents an increase of 11,654 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 9,253-million-yen increase in inventory as a result of actively acquiring land for development.

Fixed Assets

Total fixed assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 21,005 million yen (down 1.6%), which represents a decrease of 345 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an 850-million-yen decrease in real estate for rent as a result of the change of company- owned properties to for-sale properties despite a 443-million-yen increase in long-term loans receivable from

4

subsidiaries and associates.

Liabilities

Total liabilities as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 204,271 million yen (down 1.5%), which represents a decrease of 3,052 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 3,168-million-yen decrease in loans payable to banks, as well as a 2,922-million-yen decrease in advances received due to the delivery of condominiums, despite a 2,455-million-yen increase in income taxes payable.

Net Assets

Total net assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 108,980 million yen (up 15.2%), which represents an increase of 14,361 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was principally due to the increase in retained earnings by 14,225 million yen because of the posting of quarterly profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.

Analysis on Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, totaled 40,974 million yen (up 4.0%), which represents an increase of 1,574 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

The status and factors in each cash flow for the second consolidated cumulative period of the fiscal year are as follows:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities came to 7,129 million yen (Compared with 18,430 million yen

provided in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year).

This was mainly due to a cash inflow resulting from the posting of income before income taxes amounting to 23,398 million yen. On the other hand, there were cash outflows as a result of actively acquiring land for development, etc., which increased inventories by 8,645 million yen, a payment of income taxes totaling 5,391 million yen, as well as a 2,911-million-yen decrease in advances received due to delivery of condominiums.

Cash Flows from Investment Activities

Net cash used in investment activities came to 1,023 million yen (Compared with 1,253 million yen used in the same period of previous fiscal year).

This was principally due to the outflows that resulted from payments into time deposits of 500 million yen and loans to affiliates of 454 million yen.

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Net cash used by financing activities came to 4,527 million yen (Compared with 3,020 million yen provided in

the same period of previous fiscal year).

The main reason for this was a cash outflow resulting from a 3,168-million-yen net decrease in loans payable to banks as well as a dividend payment totaling 1,434 million yen.

  1. Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020
    Condominium sales, our major business, have a tendency to give an excessive skewness or deformations in a specific quarter results due to the timing of delivery of condominium, since sale of condominium is to be posted on the basis of delivery of the condominium unit.
    Our business results in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have been making sound progress, and there is no change on our forecasts of consolidated financial results in the fiscal year released on May 10, 2019.

5

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

41,990

44,064

Accounts receivable - trade

64

141

Real estate for sale

9,603

12,651

Real estate for sale in process

225,302

231,506

Raw materials and supplies

278

279

Other

3,352

3,602

Total current assets

280,591

292,246

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Real estate for rent, net

15,251

14,400

Other, net

596

598

Total property, plant and equipment

15,848

14,999

Intangible assets

332

302

Investments and other assets

5,170

5,702

Total non-current assets

21,350

21,005

Total assets

301,942

313,251

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term loans payable

Current portion of long-term loans payable

Income taxes payable

Advances received

Provision for bonuses

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Bonds with share acquisition rights

Long-term loans payable

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

Provision for share-based payment

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-salesecurities Foreign currency translation adjustment

117

808

7,085

7,462

9,920

7,465

44,547

39,971

5,417

7,872

11,503

8,580

218

243

4,106

3,556

82,916

75,960

3,500

3,500

120,119

123,981

623

-

146

176

17

652

124,407

128,310

207,323

204,271

2,404

2,476

3,406

3,478

87,777

102,002

(887)

(887)

92,699

107,069

0

2

15

(23)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

15

(20)

Subscription rights to shares

123

155

Non-controlling interests

1,779

1,775

Total net assets

94,618

108,980

Total liabilities and net assets

301,942

313,251

6

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

First six months of the fiscal

First six months of the fiscal

year ended

year ending

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Net sales

121,350

125,383

Cost of sales

86,788

90,929

Gross profit

34,562

34,453

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,784

10,783

Operating profit

25,777

23,669

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

11

Dividend income

0

0

Purchase discounts

-

0

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

-

23

method

Foreign exchange gains

151

-

Commission fee

40

28

Penalty income

31

60

Other

36

60

Total non-operating income

261

186

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

331

435

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

81

-

method

Foreign exchange losses

-

20

Financing expenses

28

1

Other

13

0

Total non-operating expenses

454

457

Ordinary profit

25,583

23,398

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

0

-

Total extraordinary income

0

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

0

-

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

-

Total extraordinary losses

1

-

Profit before income taxes

25,582

23,398

Income taxes

8,182

7,741

Net income

17,400

15,656

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1)

(3)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

17,402

15,660

7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

First six months of the fiscal

First six months of the fiscal

year ended

year ending

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Net income

17,400

15,656

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

0

2

Foreign currency translation adjustment

6

(48)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

-

10

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

7

(36)

Comprehensive income

17,408

15,619

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

17,409

15,623

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(1)

(3)

interests

8

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

First six months of the

First six months of

fiscal year ended

the fiscal year ending

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

25,582

23,398

Depreciation

234

239

Amortization of goodwill

50

50

Interest and dividend income

(1)

(12)

Interest expenses

331

435

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(151)

18

Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method

81

(23)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

3,472

(8,645)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

(2,996)

1,153

Share-based compensation expenses

-

60

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

2

25

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits

26

(623)

Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based payment

28

30

Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

0

-

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

-

Increase (decrease) in advances received

(6,035)

(2,911)

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable

669

55

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

1,007

(439)

Other

484

143

Subtotal

22,788

12,954

Interest and dividend income received

1

12

Interest expenses paid

(329)

(445)

Income taxes paid

(4,029)

(5,391)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

18,430

7,129

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of non-current assets

(43)

(69)

Proceeds from sales of non-current assets

0

-

Purchase of investment securities

(1)

(1)

Payments of loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates

(253)

(454)

Payments for investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates

(455)

-

Payments into time deposits

(500)

(500)

Other

0

1

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,253)

(1,023)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

48,008

37,142

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(39,291)

(37,856)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares

167

75

Cash dividends paid

(1,017)

(1,434)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

(4,892)

(2,454)

Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares

46

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,020

(4,527)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

27

(3)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

20,224

1,574

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

29,314

39,400

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

49,538

40,974

9

Others

  1. Orders and sales a. Actual orders

First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

Total amount of contracts

Outstanding balance of contracts

Name of

Category

Number

Year on

Amount

Year on

Number

Year on

Amount

Year on

segment

(Millions of

(Millions of

of units

year (%)

year (%)

of units

year (%)

year (%)

yen)

yen)

Studio

1,575

142.0

30,569

157.1

1,439

239.0

27,891

264.5

condominiums

Family-type

936

87.3

33,963

85.2

1,441

58.9

52,385

55.3

condominiums

Sale of

Real estate

condominium

811

93.9

10,983

89.3

1,448

120.9

20,385

124.7

sale

building

business

Sale of hotel

840

344.3

20,597

490.6

694

106.0

19,080

164.4

property

Sale of other

40

114.3

547

54.0

11

47.8

189

26.6

type of housing

Sale of other

-

-

166

7.9

-

-

-

-

real estate

Total amount of

4,202

126.3

96,826

122.6

5,033

102.2

119,932

89.5

reportable segments

First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Total amount of contracts

Outstanding balance of contracts

Name of

Category

Number

Year on

Amount

Year on

Number

Year on

Amount

Year on

segment

(Millions of

(Millions of

of units

year (%)

year (%)

of units

year (%)

year (%)

yen)

yen)

Studio

1,471

93.4

27,812

91.0

1,548

107.6

28,492

102.2

condominiums

Family-type

1,157

123.6

43,085

126.9

1,878

130.3

67,908

129.6

condominiums

Sale of

Real estate

condominium

893

110.1

15,634

142.3

2,125

146.8

35,096

172.2

sale

building

business

Sale of hotel

141

16.8

3,595

17.5

1,066

153.6

26,254

137.6

property

Sale of other

126

315.0

2,558

467.6

44

400.0

1,200

634.0

type of housing

Sale of other

-

-

1,977

1,191.1

-

-

1,000

-

real estate

Total amount of

3,788

90.1

94,663

97.8

6,661

132.3

159,952

133.4

reportable segments

Notes:

  1. In the table above, "total amount of orders" has been replaced with "total amount of contracts."
  2. Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
  3. Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
  4. The sale of condominium building refers to the method of wholesaling the whole or part of each condominium building mainly to condominium dealers.
  5. The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
  6. The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
  7. Amounts of contracts for sale of other real estate in the first six months of the previous fiscal year refers to lands for development.
    Amounts of contracts for sale of other real estate in the first six months of this fiscal year refer to land for development (1,335 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen). The outstanding balance of contracts refers to land for development.
  8. Number of units in total amount of contracts and the outstanding balance of contracts may fluctuate due to change of business plan and others.

10

b. Actual sales

The first six months of FY ended March 31, 2019

The first six months of FY ending March 31, 2020

Name of

(from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

(from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Category

Amount

Amount

segment

Number

Year on

Year on

Number

Year on

Year on

(Millions of

(Millions of

of units

year (%)

year (%)

of units

year (%)

year (%)

yen)

yen)

Studio

1,638

126.0

29,780

133.4

2,161

131.9

43,462

145.9

condominiums

Family-type

1,639

241.0

61,985

259.5

1,402

85.5

52,764

85.1

condominiums

Sale of

condominium

503

61.1

7,392

55.3

672

133.6

9,965

134.8

Real estate

building

Sale of hotel

sale

980

1,361.1

17,625

1,673.4

129

13.2

3,050

17.3

property

business

Sale of other

37

194.7

484

93.7

101

273.0

1,815

374.5

type of housing

Sale of other

-

-

166

7.9

-

-

10,177

6,130.8

real estate

Business

accompanying

-

-

1,062

213.5

-

-

719

67.6

real estate sale

Total amount of

4,797

165.6

118,498

185.8

4,465

93.1

121,955

102.9

reportable segments

Other

-

-

2,851

115.8

-

-

3,427

120.2

Total

4,797

165.6

121,350

183.2

4,465

93.1

125,383

103.3

Notes:

  1. Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
  2. Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
  3. The sale of condominium building refers to the method of wholesaling the whole or part of each condominium building mainly to condominium dealers.
  4. The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
  5. The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
  6. Business accompanying real estate sale includes income from post-delivery optional construction work such as floor coating and income from intermediation fees from real estate sales.
  7. Sales of other real estate in the first six months of the previous fiscal year refer to lands for development. Sales of other real estate in the first six months of this fiscal year refer to lands for development (9,535 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen).

Sales of family-type condominiums for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 declined year on year on a consolidated basis because a large number of family-type condominiums, including Pressance Legend Biwako, a large-scale condominium, were completed and delivered during the first six months of the previous fiscal year.

11

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:02 UTC
