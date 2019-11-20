|
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST
This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
November 6, 2019
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
|
J-GAAP>
|
Company name: Pressance Corporation Co., Ltd.
|
Listing:
|
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
Section code:
|
3254
|
URL:
|
http://www.pressance.co.jp/
|
Representative:
|
Shinobu Yamagishi, President and Representative Director
|
Contact:
|
Yutaka Doi, Vice President and Director
|
|
TEL: +81-6-4793-1650
|
Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report:
|
November 8, 2019
|
Scheduled starting date for dividend payments:
|
-
Preparation of supplementary quarterly materials for financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: No
(Values of less than one million rounded down)
1. Consolidated operating results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
|
|
(Percentages indicate year-on-year
|
|
|
changes compared to the same
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period of the previous FY)
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ending March 31, 2020
|
125,383
|
|
3.3
|
23,669
|
(8.2)
|
23,398
|
(8.5)
|
15,660
|
(10.0)
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ended March 31, 2019
|
121,350
|
|
83.2
|
25,777
|
134.6
|
25,583
|
138.5
|
17,402
|
140.4
|
Note: Comprehensive income
|
First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020:
|
15,619 million yen [(10.3) %]
|
|
First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019:
|
17,408 million yen [140.3 %]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
252.10
|
|
243.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year ended March 31, 2019
|
|
283.21
|
|
271.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
313,251
|
108,980
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
301,942
|
94,618
|
|
|
30.7
|
|
|
Reference: Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019:
|
107,048 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019:
|
|
|
92,715 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
2. Dividends
|
|
|
Annual dividends per share
|
|
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
Year-end
|
Annual
|
|
quarter-end
|
quarter-end
|
quarter-end
|
total
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Fiscal year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
-
|
17.50
|
-
|
23.00
|
40.50
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
-
|
26.00
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020 (Forecast)
|
|
|
-
|
26.00
|
52.00
Note: Revisions to the dividends forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
Basic earnings
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
%
|
Millions of
|
%
|
Millions of
|
|
%
|
Millions of
|
%
|
Yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
209,219
|
|
30.3
|
32,531
|
20.0
|
31,429
|
|
18.5
|
21,520
|
17.6
|
346.67
Note: Revisions to the results forecasts most recently announced: None
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
-
Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
(Corporate Income Tax Calculation Standards)
Regarding taxes, a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate for the projected full-year pretax income for the current fiscal year, including the actual income figure for the first six months of the fiscal year, has been arrived at using the tax-effect accounting method.
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement after error corrections
-
-
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards and other regulations: None
-
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than a. above: None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Restatement after error corrections: None
-
Number of issued shares (common stock)
-
-
Number of issued shares at the end of each period (including treasury shares)
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
63,043,721 shares
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
62,941,385 shares
|
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of each period
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
863,744 shares
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
863,744 shares
|
c. Average number of shares during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31,2020
|
62,118,478 shares
|
|
|
|
|
First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31,2019
|
61,445,940 shares
Notes:
Due to the introduction of the share-based payment type ESOP, a certain number of shares of the Company held in the trust account is included in the "Number of treasury shares at the end of period" (313,980 shares for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and the 313,980 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019). And a certain number of shares held in the trust account is included in the treasury shares that were deducted in the calculation of the "Average number of outstanding shares during the period" (313,980 shares for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and 313,980 shares for the 2nd
2
quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019).
-
Quarterly financial result reports by public accountants or auditing firms are not required
-
Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements)
Forward-looking statements in this document, including the results forecasts, are based on the information available to the Company at the time of disclosure and on certain assumptions deemed to be practicable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges or ensures to achieve such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. For preconditions to the assumptions and other important notes concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Quarterly Qualitative Information (3) Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020 on page 5 of the attachment.
(Method of Obtaining Supplementary Materials for Quarterly Financial Results)
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website.
(Change in the unit of amount)
Although the amounts of accounts and other items reported in our quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously shown in thousands of yen, they are shown in millions of yen from the first quarter and the cumulative first three months of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
The figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year and the first six months of the previous consolidated fiscal year are also shown in millions of yen for easy comparison.
3
1. Quarterly Qualitative Information
(1) Business Results
During the first six months of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy remained on a gradual recovery track as consumer spending was fueled by improving income and employment conditions.
In the real estate industry, on top of mounting construction costs, publicly assessed land values continued to rise in Japan's three largest cities of Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, as well as in other large cities. Although this and other factors remain causes for concern, the interest rates on housing loans remain low while the Japanese government's ongoing measures to help homebuyers, such as a mortgage tax breaks, are still on track, contributing to a stable economy. The demand for condominiums has also remained healthy as more people tend to move to cities seeking the convenience of urban living.
In these business circumstances, Pressance Corporation Co, Ltd. (the "Company") has strived to purchase land for business in the central part of the Kinki and Tokai/Chukyo regions and core regional cities, which are our major sales areas, and focus on supplying condominiums in those areas.
Under such business condition, the Company posted the following consolidated performance for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, net sales amounted to 125,383 million yen (up 3.3% year on year), operating profit amounted to 23,669 million yen (down 8.2% year on year), ordinary profits amounted to 23,398 million yen (down 8.5% year on year) and profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 15,660 million yen (down 10.0% year on year).
While the results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 show a year-on-year increase in revenue and a year-on-year decrease in profit, we have been on track with the full-year forecast for higher revenue and profit, which we announced on May 10, 2019.
An overview of operating results by product segment is as follows:
Real Estate Sale Business
The real estate sales business enjoyed steady condominium unit sales at Pressance Loger Ogaki-ekimae, a 137- unit condominium designed for families, and Pressance The Kobe, a condominium featuring 235 studio units, etc. The sales of studio condominium amounted to 43,462 million yen (2,161 units), sales of family-type condominium amounted to 52,764 million yen (1,402 units), sales of condominium building amounted 9,965 million yen (672 units), sales of hotel property amounted to 3,050 million yen (129 units), sales of other type of housing amounted to 1,815 million yen (101 units), sales of other real estate amounted to 10,177 million yen, business accompanying real estate sales amounted to 719 million yen. Total sales of real estate sale business posted 121,955 million yen (up 2.9% year on year) and, operating profit amounted to 23,276 million yen (down 8.2% year on year).
In regard to condominium sales, which is the Pressance Group's core business, since sales of condominiums are posted upon delivery following their completion, quarterly financial results may vary significantly depending on land purchases, development plans, and construction periods.
Other Business
There was an increase in the rent revenue with a high occupancy rate of the owned real estate for rent. As
a result, sales in other business amounted to 3,427 million yen (up 20.2% year on year) and operating profit came to 1,124 million yen (up 7.6% year on year).
-
Financial Position Current Assets
Total current assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 292,246 million yen (up 4.2%), which represents an increase of 11,654 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 9,253-million-yen increase in inventory as a result of actively acquiring land for development.
Fixed Assets
Total fixed assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 21,005 million yen (down 1.6%), which represents a decrease of 345 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an 850-million-yen decrease in real estate for rent as a result of the change of company- owned properties to for-sale properties despite a 443-million-yen increase in long-term loans receivable from
subsidiaries and associates.
Liabilities
Total liabilities as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 204,271 million yen (down 1.5%), which represents a decrease of 3,052 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 3,168-million-yen decrease in loans payable to banks, as well as a 2,922-million-yen decrease in advances received due to the delivery of condominiums, despite a 2,455-million-yen increase in income taxes payable.
Net Assets
Total net assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 108,980 million yen (up 15.2%), which represents an increase of 14,361 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was principally due to the increase in retained earnings by 14,225 million yen because of the posting of quarterly profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.
Analysis on Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, totaled 40,974 million yen (up 4.0%), which represents an increase of 1,574 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
The status and factors in each cash flow for the second consolidated cumulative period of the fiscal year are as follows:
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net cash provided by operating activities came to 7,129 million yen (Compared with 18,430 million yen
provided in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year).
This was mainly due to a cash inflow resulting from the posting of income before income taxes amounting to 23,398 million yen. On the other hand, there were cash outflows as a result of actively acquiring land for development, etc., which increased inventories by 8,645 million yen, a payment of income taxes totaling 5,391 million yen, as well as a 2,911-million-yen decrease in advances received due to delivery of condominiums.
Cash Flows from Investment Activities
Net cash used in investment activities came to 1,023 million yen (Compared with 1,253 million yen used in the same period of previous fiscal year).
This was principally due to the outflows that resulted from payments into time deposits of 500 million yen and loans to affiliates of 454 million yen.
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net cash used by financing activities came to 4,527 million yen (Compared with 3,020 million yen provided in
the same period of previous fiscal year).
The main reason for this was a cash outflow resulting from a 3,168-million-yen net decrease in loans payable to banks as well as a dividend payment totaling 1,434 million yen.
-
Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020
Condominium sales, our major business, have a tendency to give an excessive skewness or deformations in a specific quarter results due to the timing of delivery of condominium, since sale of condominium is to be posted on the basis of delivery of the condominium unit.
Our business results in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have been making sound progress, and there is no change on our forecasts of consolidated financial results in the fiscal year released on May 10, 2019.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2019
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
|
41,990
|
44,064
|
|
Accounts receivable - trade
|
64
|
141
|
|
Real estate for sale
|
|
|
9,603
|
12,651
|
|
Real estate for sale in process
|
225,302
|
231,506
|
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
|
|
278
|
279
|
|
Other
|
3,352
|
3,602
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
280,591
|
292,246
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate for rent, net
|
15,251
|
14,400
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
596
|
598
|
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
|
15,848
|
14,999
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
332
|
302
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
5,170
|
5,702
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
21,350
|
21,005
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
301,942
|
313,251
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term loans payable
Current portion of long-term loans payable
Income taxes payable
Advances received
Provision for bonuses
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bonds with share acquisition rights
Long-term loans payable
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
Provision for share-based payment
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-salesecurities Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
117
|
|
808
|
|
|
7,085
|
7,462
|
|
|
9,920
|
|
7,465
|
|
|
44,547
|
39,971
|
|
|
5,417
|
|
7,872
|
|
|
11,503
|
8,580
|
|
|
218
|
|
243
|
|
|
4,106
|
3,556
|
|
|
82,916
|
|
75,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
120,119
|
123,981
|
|
|
623
|
|
-
|
|
|
146
|
176
|
|
|
17
|
|
652
|
|
|
124,407
|
128,310
|
|
|
207,323
|
|
204,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,404
|
2,476
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
3,478
|
|
|
87,777
|
102,002
|
|
|
(887)
|
|
(887)
|
|
|
92,699
|
107,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2
|
|
|
15
|
|
(23)
|
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
15
|
(20)
|
Subscription rights to shares
|
|
123
|
155
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,779
|
1,775
|
Total net assets
|
|
94,618
|
108,980
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
301,942
|
313,251
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
|
|
|
year ended
|
year ending
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
121,350
|
125,383
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
86,788
|
90,929
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
34,562
|
34,453
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
8,784
|
10,783
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
25,777
|
23,669
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
0
|
11
|
|
|
Dividend income
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Purchase discounts
|
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
|
-
|
23
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
151
|
-
|
|
|
Commission fee
|
40
|
28
|
|
|
Penalty income
|
|
31
|
60
|
|
|
Other
|
36
|
60
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
261
|
186
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
|
331
|
435
|
|
|
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
|
81
|
-
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
|
-
|
20
|
|
|
Financing expenses
|
28
|
1
|
|
|
Other
|
|
13
|
0
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
454
|
457
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
25,583
|
23,398
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
1
|
-
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
25,582
|
23,398
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
8,182
|
7,741
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
17,400
|
15,656
|
|
|
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
17,402
|
15,660
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
|
First six months of the fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
year ended
|
|
year ending
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
17,400
|
|
15,656
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
6
|
(48)
|
|
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
|
accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
7
|
(36)
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
17,408
|
|
15,619
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
|
|
17,409
|
|
15,623
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
|
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
First six months of the
|
First six months of
|
|
|
|
fiscal year ended
|
the fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
25,582
|
23,398
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
234
|
239
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
50
|
50
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
(1)
|
(12)
|
|
Interest expenses
|
331
|
435
|
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
|
(151)
|
18
|
|
Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method
|
81
|
(23)
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
3,472
|
(8,645)
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
|
(2,996)
|
1,153
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
-
|
60
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
2
|
25
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits
|
|
26
|
(623)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based payment
|
28
|
30
|
|
Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
|
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
0
|
-
|
|
Increase (decrease) in advances received
|
|
(6,035)
|
|
(2,911)
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable
|
669
|
55
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
|
|
1,007
|
(439)
|
|
Other
|
484
|
143
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
22,788
|
|
12,954
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income received
|
1
|
12
|
|
Interest expenses paid
|
|
(329)
|
(445)
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,029)
|
(5,391)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
18,430
|
|
7,129
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of non-current assets
|
|
(43)
|
(69)
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of non-current assets
|
0
|
-
|
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
|
|
Payments of loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates
|
(253)
|
(454)
|
|
Payments for investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates
|
|
(455)
|
-
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(500)
|
(500)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(1,253)
|
(1,023)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
|
48,008
|
37,142
|
|
Repayments of long-term loans payable
|
|
(39,291)
|
|
(37,856)
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|
167
|
75
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
(1,017)
|
|
(1,434)
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
|
(4,892)
|
(2,454)
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares
|
|
46
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
3,020
|
(4,527)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
27
|
(3)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
20,224
|
1,574
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
29,314
|
|
39,400
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
49,538
|
40,974
Others
-
Orders and sales a. Actual orders
First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)
|
|
|
|
Total amount of contracts
|
|
|
Outstanding balance of contracts
|
|
Name of
|
Category
|
Number
|
Year on
|
Amount
|
Year on
|
Number
|
Year on
|
Amount
|
|
Year on
|
segment
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
|
|
of units
|
year (%)
|
year (%)
|
of units
|
year (%)
|
|
year (%)
|
|
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Studio
|
1,575
|
142.0
|
30,569
|
157.1
|
1,439
|
239.0
|
27,891
|
|
264.5
|
|
condominiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Family-type
|
936
|
87.3
|
33,963
|
85.2
|
1,441
|
58.9
|
52,385
|
|
55.3
|
|
condominiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
condominium
|
811
|
93.9
|
10,983
|
89.3
|
1,448
|
120.9
|
20,385
|
|
124.7
|
sale
|
building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business
|
Sale of hotel
|
840
|
344.3
|
20,597
|
490.6
|
694
|
106.0
|
19,080
|
|
164.4
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of other
|
40
|
114.3
|
547
|
54.0
|
11
|
47.8
|
189
|
|
26.6
|
|
type of housing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of other
|
-
|
-
|
166
|
7.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
4,202
|
126.3
|
96,826
|
122.6
|
5,033
|
102.2
|
119,932
|
|
89.5
|
reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Total amount of contracts
|
|
|
Outstanding balance of contracts
|
|
Name of
|
Category
|
Number
|
Year on
|
Amount
|
Year on
|
Number
|
Year on
|
Amount
|
|
Year on
|
segment
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
|
|
of units
|
year (%)
|
year (%)
|
of units
|
year (%)
|
|
year (%)
|
|
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Studio
|
1,471
|
93.4
|
27,812
|
91.0
|
1,548
|
107.6
|
28,492
|
|
102.2
|
|
condominiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Family-type
|
1,157
|
123.6
|
43,085
|
126.9
|
1,878
|
130.3
|
67,908
|
|
129.6
|
|
condominiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
condominium
|
893
|
110.1
|
15,634
|
142.3
|
2,125
|
146.8
|
35,096
|
|
172.2
|
sale
|
building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business
|
Sale of hotel
|
141
|
16.8
|
3,595
|
17.5
|
1,066
|
153.6
|
26,254
|
|
137.6
|
|
property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of other
|
126
|
315.0
|
2,558
|
467.6
|
44
|
400.0
|
1,200
|
|
634.0
|
|
type of housing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of other
|
-
|
-
|
1,977
|
1,191.1
|
-
|
-
|
1,000
|
|
-
|
|
real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
3,788
|
90.1
|
94,663
|
97.8
|
6,661
|
132.3
|
159,952
|
|
133.4
|
reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
In the table above, "total amount of orders" has been replaced with "total amount of contracts."
-
Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
-
Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
-
The sale of condominium building refers to the method of wholesaling the whole or part of each condominium building mainly to condominium dealers.
-
The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
-
The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
-
Amounts of contracts for sale of other real estate in the first six months of the previous fiscal year refers to lands for development.
Amounts of contracts for sale of other real estate in the first six months of this fiscal year refer to land for development (1,335 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen). The outstanding balance of contracts refers to land for development.
-
Number of units in total amount of contracts and the outstanding balance of contracts may fluctuate due to change of business plan and others.
b. Actual sales
|
|
|
|
The first six months of FY ended March 31, 2019
|
The first six months of FY ending March 31, 2020
|
|
Name of
|
|
|
(from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)
|
(from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
segment
|
|
Number
|
Year on
|
Year on
|
Number
|
Year on
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
(Millions of
|
(Millions of
|
|
|
|
|
of units
|
year (%)
|
year (%)
|
of units
|
year (%)
|
year (%)
|
|
|
|
|
yen)
|
yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Studio
|
1,638
|
126.0
|
29,780
|
133.4
|
2,161
|
131.9
|
43,462
|
145.9
|
|
|
|
condominiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Family-type
|
1,639
|
241.0
|
61,985
|
259.5
|
1,402
|
85.5
|
52,764
|
85.1
|
※
|
|
|
condominiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
condominium
|
503
|
61.1
|
7,392
|
55.3
|
672
|
133.6
|
9,965
|
134.8
|
|
Real estate
|
|
building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sale
|
|
980
|
1,361.1
|
17,625
|
1,673.4
|
129
|
13.2
|
3,050
|
17.3
|
|
|
property
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of other
|
37
|
194.7
|
484
|
93.7
|
101
|
273.0
|
1,815
|
374.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type of housing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of other
|
-
|
-
|
166
|
7.9
|
-
|
-
|
10,177
|
6,130.8
|
|
|
|
real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accompanying
|
-
|
-
|
1,062
|
213.5
|
-
|
-
|
719
|
67.6
|
|
|
|
real estate sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of
|
4,797
|
165.6
|
118,498
|
185.8
|
4,465
|
93.1
|
121,955
|
102.9
|
|
reportable segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
2,851
|
115.8
|
-
|
-
|
3,427
|
120.2
|
|
|
Total
|
4,797
|
165.6
|
121,350
|
183.2
|
4,465
|
93.1
|
125,383
|
103.3
|
Notes:
-
Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts.
-
Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts.
-
The sale of condominium building refers to the method of wholesaling the whole or part of each condominium building mainly to condominium dealers.
-
The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses.
-
The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development.
-
Business accompanying real estate sale includes income from post-delivery optional construction work such as floor coating and income from intermediation fees from real estate sales.
-
Sales of other real estate in the first six months of the previous fiscal year refer to lands for development. Sales of other real estate in the first six months of this fiscal year refer to lands for development (9,535 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen).
※ Sales of family-type condominiums for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 declined year on year on a consolidated basis because a large number of family-type condominiums, including Pressance Legend Biwako, a large-scale condominium, were completed and delivered during the first six months of the previous fiscal year.
11
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:02 UTC
|
|