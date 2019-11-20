TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST Send by mail :

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. November 6, 2019 Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 J-GAAP> Company name: Pressance Corporation Co., Ltd. Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Section code: 3254 URL: http://www.pressance.co.jp/ Representative: Shinobu Yamagishi, President and Representative Director Contact: Yutaka Doi, Vice President and Director TEL: +81-6-4793-1650 Scheduled date of filing of quarterly securities report: November 8, 2019 Scheduled starting date for dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary quarterly materials for financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: No (Values of less than one million rounded down) 1. Consolidated operating results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes compared to the same period of the previous FY) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 125,383 3.3 23,669 (8.2) 23,398 (8.5) 15,660 (10.0) First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 121,350 83.2 25,777 134.6 25,583 138.5 17,402 140.4 Note: Comprehensive income First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020: 15,619 million yen [(10.3) %] First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019: 17,408 million yen [140.3 %] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 252.10 243.53 First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 283.21 271.24 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2019 313,251 108,980 34.2 As of March 31, 2019 301,942 94,618 30.7 Reference: Equity As of September 30, 2019: 107,048 million yen As of March 31, 2019: 92,715 million yen 1 2. Dividends Annual dividends per share 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Annual quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 - 17.50 - 23.00 40.50 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 - 26.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast) - 26.00 52.00 Note: Revisions to the dividends forecasts most recently announced: None 3. Forecasts of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Full year 209,219 30.3 32,531 20.0 31,429 18.5 21,520 17.6 346.67 Note: Revisions to the results forecasts most recently announced: None Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of specific accounting policies for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Corporate Income Tax Calculation Standards) Regarding taxes, a reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate for the projected full-year pretax income for the current fiscal year, including the actual income figure for the first six months of the fiscal year, has been arrived at using the tax-effect accounting method. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatement after error corrections Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than a. above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement after error corrections: None Number of issued shares (common stock) Number of issued shares at the end of each period (including treasury shares) As of September 30, 2019 63,043,721 shares As of March 31, 2019 62,941,385 shares b. Number of treasury shares at the end of each period As of September 30, 2019 863,744 shares As of March 31, 2019 863,744 shares c. Average number of shares during the period First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31,2020 62,118,478 shares First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31,2019 61,445,940 shares Notes: Due to the introduction of the share-based payment type ESOP, a certain number of shares of the Company held in the trust account is included in the "Number of treasury shares at the end of period" (313,980 shares for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and the 313,980 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019). And a certain number of shares held in the trust account is included in the treasury shares that were deducted in the calculation of the "Average number of outstanding shares during the period" (313,980 shares for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and 313,980 shares for the 2nd 2 quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019). Quarterly financial result reports by public accountants or auditing firms are not required

Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes (Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements) Forward-looking statements in this document, including the results forecasts, are based on the information available to the Company at the time of disclosure and on certain assumptions deemed to be practicable by the Company. These statements do not purport that the Company pledges or ensures to achieve such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. For preconditions to the assumptions and other important notes concerning the financial forecasts, please refer to "1. Quarterly Qualitative Information (3) Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020 on page 5 of the attachment. (Method of Obtaining Supplementary Materials for Quarterly Financial Results) Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results are available on the Company's website. (Change in the unit of amount) Although the amounts of accounts and other items reported in our quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously shown in thousands of yen, they are shown in millions of yen from the first quarter and the cumulative first three months of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. The figures for the previous consolidated fiscal year and the first six months of the previous consolidated fiscal year are also shown in millions of yen for easy comparison. 3 1. Quarterly Qualitative Information (1) Business Results During the first six months of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy remained on a gradual recovery track as consumer spending was fueled by improving income and employment conditions. In the real estate industry, on top of mounting construction costs, publicly assessed land values continued to rise in Japan's three largest cities of Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya, as well as in other large cities. Although this and other factors remain causes for concern, the interest rates on housing loans remain low while the Japanese government's ongoing measures to help homebuyers, such as a mortgage tax breaks, are still on track, contributing to a stable economy. The demand for condominiums has also remained healthy as more people tend to move to cities seeking the convenience of urban living. In these business circumstances, Pressance Corporation Co, Ltd. (the "Company") has strived to purchase land for business in the central part of the Kinki and Tokai/Chukyo regions and core regional cities, which are our major sales areas, and focus on supplying condominiums in those areas. Under such business condition, the Company posted the following consolidated performance for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, net sales amounted to 125,383 million yen (up 3.3% year on year), operating profit amounted to 23,669 million yen (down 8.2% year on year), ordinary profits amounted to 23,398 million yen (down 8.5% year on year) and profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 15,660 million yen (down 10.0% year on year). While the results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 show a year-on-year increase in revenue and a year-on-year decrease in profit, we have been on track with the full-year forecast for higher revenue and profit, which we announced on May 10, 2019. An overview of operating results by product segment is as follows: Real Estate Sale Business The real estate sales business enjoyed steady condominium unit sales at Pressance Loger Ogaki-ekimae, a 137- unit condominium designed for families, and Pressance The Kobe, a condominium featuring 235 studio units, etc. The sales of studio condominium amounted to 43,462 million yen (2,161 units), sales of family-type condominium amounted to 52,764 million yen (1,402 units), sales of condominium building amounted 9,965 million yen (672 units), sales of hotel property amounted to 3,050 million yen (129 units), sales of other type of housing amounted to 1,815 million yen (101 units), sales of other real estate amounted to 10,177 million yen, business accompanying real estate sales amounted to 719 million yen. Total sales of real estate sale business posted 121,955 million yen (up 2.9% year on year) and, operating profit amounted to 23,276 million yen (down 8.2% year on year). In regard to condominium sales, which is the Pressance Group's core business, since sales of condominiums are posted upon delivery following their completion, quarterly financial results may vary significantly depending on land purchases, development plans, and construction periods. Other Business There was an increase in the rent revenue with a high occupancy rate of the owned real estate for rent. As a result, sales in other business amounted to 3,427 million yen (up 20.2% year on year) and operating profit came to 1,124 million yen (up 7.6% year on year). Financial Position Current Assets

Total current assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 292,246 million yen (up 4.2%), which represents an increase of 11,654 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 9,253-million-yen increase in inventory as a result of actively acquiring land for development. Fixed Assets Total fixed assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 21,005 million yen (down 1.6%), which represents a decrease of 345 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an 850-million-yen decrease in real estate for rent as a result of the change of company- owned properties to for-sale properties despite a 443-million-yen increase in long-term loans receivable from 4 subsidiaries and associates. Liabilities Total liabilities as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 204,271 million yen (down 1.5%), which represents a decrease of 3,052 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 3,168-million-yen decrease in loans payable to banks, as well as a 2,922-million-yen decrease in advances received due to the delivery of condominiums, despite a 2,455-million-yen increase in income taxes payable. Net Assets Total net assets as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year amounted to 108,980 million yen (up 15.2%), which represents an increase of 14,361 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was principally due to the increase in retained earnings by 14,225 million yen because of the posting of quarterly profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company. Analysis on Cash Flows Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, totaled 40,974 million yen (up 4.0%), which represents an increase of 1,574 million yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. The status and factors in each cash flow for the second consolidated cumulative period of the fiscal year are as follows: Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities came to 7,129 million yen (Compared with 18,430 million yen provided in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to a cash inflow resulting from the posting of income before income taxes amounting to 23,398 million yen. On the other hand, there were cash outflows as a result of actively acquiring land for development, etc., which increased inventories by 8,645 million yen, a payment of income taxes totaling 5,391 million yen, as well as a 2,911-million-yen decrease in advances received due to delivery of condominiums. Cash Flows from Investment Activities Net cash used in investment activities came to 1,023 million yen (Compared with 1,253 million yen used in the same period of previous fiscal year). This was principally due to the outflows that resulted from payments into time deposits of 500 million yen and loans to affiliates of 454 million yen. Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net cash used by financing activities came to 4,527 million yen (Compared with 3,020 million yen provided in the same period of previous fiscal year). The main reason for this was a cash outflow resulting from a 3,168-million-yen net decrease in loans payable to banks as well as a dividend payment totaling 1,434 million yen. Explanation for the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ending March 31, 2020

Condominium sales, our major business, have a tendency to give an excessive skewness or deformations in a specific quarter results due to the timing of delivery of condominium, since sale of condominium is to be posted on the basis of delivery of the condominium unit.

Our business results in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have been making sound progress, and there is no change on our forecasts of consolidated financial results in the fiscal year released on May 10, 2019. 5 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 41,990 44,064 Accounts receivable - trade 64 141 Real estate for sale 9,603 12,651 Real estate for sale in process 225,302 231,506 Raw materials and supplies 278 279 Other 3,352 3,602 Total current assets 280,591 292,246 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Real estate for rent, net 15,251 14,400 Other, net 596 598 Total property, plant and equipment 15,848 14,999 Intangible assets 332 302 Investments and other assets 5,170 5,702 Total non-current assets 21,350 21,005 Total assets 301,942 313,251 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade Electronically recorded obligations - operating Short-term loans payable Current portion of long-term loans payable Income taxes payable Advances received Provision for bonuses Other Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities Bonds with share acquisition rights Long-term loans payable Provision for directors' retirement benefits Provision for share-based payment Other Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-salesecurities Foreign currency translation adjustment 117 808 7,085 7,462 9,920 7,465 44,547 39,971 5,417 7,872 11,503 8,580 218 243 4,106 3,556 82,916 75,960 3,500 3,500 120,119 123,981 623 - 146 176 17 652 124,407 128,310 207,323 204,271 2,404 2,476 3,406 3,478 87,777 102,002 (887) (887) 92,699 107,069 0 2 15 (23) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 15 (20) Subscription rights to shares 123 155 Non-controlling interests 1,779 1,775 Total net assets 94,618 108,980 Total liabilities and net assets 301,942 313,251 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) First six months of the fiscal First six months of the fiscal year ended year ending March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Net sales 121,350 125,383 Cost of sales 86,788 90,929 Gross profit 34,562 34,453 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,784 10,783 Operating profit 25,777 23,669 Non-operating income Interest income 0 11 Dividend income 0 0 Purchase discounts - 0 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity - 23 method Foreign exchange gains 151 - Commission fee 40 28 Penalty income 31 60 Other 36 60 Total non-operating income 261 186 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 331 435 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity 81 - method Foreign exchange losses - 20 Financing expenses 28 1 Other 13 0 Total non-operating expenses 454 457 Ordinary profit 25,583 23,398 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 0 - Total extraordinary income 0 - Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets 0 - Loss on retirement of non-current assets 0 - Total extraordinary losses 1 - Profit before income taxes 25,582 23,398 Income taxes 8,182 7,741 Net income 17,400 15,656 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1) (3) Profit attributable to owners of parent 17,402 15,660 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) First six months of the fiscal First six months of the fiscal year ended year ending March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Net income 17,400 15,656 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 0 2 Foreign currency translation adjustment 6 (48) Share of other comprehensive income of entities - 10 accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income 7 (36) Comprehensive income 17,408 15,619 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 17,409 15,623 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling (1) (3) interests 8 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) First six months of the First six months of fiscal year ended the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 25,582 23,398 Depreciation 234 239 Amortization of goodwill 50 50 Interest and dividend income (1) (12) Interest expenses 331 435 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (151) 18 Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method 81 (23) Decrease (increase) in inventories 3,472 (8,645) Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade (2,996) 1,153 Share-based compensation expenses - 60 Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 2 25 Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits 26 (623) Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based payment 28 30 Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets 0 - Loss on retirement of non-current assets 0 - Increase (decrease) in advances received (6,035) (2,911) Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable 669 55 Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 1,007 (439) Other 484 143 Subtotal 22,788 12,954 Interest and dividend income received 1 12 Interest expenses paid (329) (445) Income taxes paid (4,029) (5,391) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,430 7,129 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of non-current assets (43) (69) Proceeds from sales of non-current assets 0 - Purchase of investment securities (1) (1) Payments of loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates (253) (454) Payments for investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates (455) - Payments into time deposits (500) (500) Other 0 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,253) (1,023) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term loans payable 48,008 37,142 Repayments of long-term loans payable (39,291) (37,856) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 167 75 Cash dividends paid (1,017) (1,434) Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable (4,892) (2,454) Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares 46 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,020 (4,527) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 27 (3) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,224 1,574 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,314 39,400 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 49,538 40,974 9 Others Orders and sales a. Actual orders First six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) Total amount of contracts Outstanding balance of contracts Name of Category Number Year on Amount Year on Number Year on Amount Year on segment (Millions of (Millions of of units year (%) year (%) of units year (%) year (%) yen) yen) Studio 1,575 142.0 30,569 157.1 1,439 239.0 27,891 264.5 condominiums Family-type 936 87.3 33,963 85.2 1,441 58.9 52,385 55.3 condominiums Sale of Real estate condominium 811 93.9 10,983 89.3 1,448 120.9 20,385 124.7 sale building business Sale of hotel 840 344.3 20,597 490.6 694 106.0 19,080 164.4 property Sale of other 40 114.3 547 54.0 11 47.8 189 26.6 type of housing Sale of other - - 166 7.9 - - - - real estate Total amount of 4,202 126.3 96,826 122.6 5,033 102.2 119,932 89.5 reportable segments First six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Total amount of contracts Outstanding balance of contracts Name of Category Number Year on Amount Year on Number Year on Amount Year on segment (Millions of (Millions of of units year (%) year (%) of units year (%) year (%) yen) yen) Studio 1,471 93.4 27,812 91.0 1,548 107.6 28,492 102.2 condominiums Family-type 1,157 123.6 43,085 126.9 1,878 130.3 67,908 129.6 condominiums Sale of Real estate condominium 893 110.1 15,634 142.3 2,125 146.8 35,096 172.2 sale building business Sale of hotel 141 16.8 3,595 17.5 1,066 153.6 26,254 137.6 property Sale of other 126 315.0 2,558 467.6 44 400.0 1,200 634.0 type of housing Sale of other - - 1,977 1,191.1 - - 1,000 - real estate Total amount of 3,788 90.1 94,663 97.8 6,661 132.3 159,952 133.4 reportable segments Notes: In the table above, "total amount of orders" has been replaced with "total amount of contracts." Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts. Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts. The sale of condominium building refers to the method of wholesaling the whole or part of each condominium building mainly to condominium dealers. The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses. The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development. Amounts of contracts for sale of other real estate in the first six months of the previous fiscal year refers to lands for development.

Amounts of contracts for sale of other real estate in the first six months of this fiscal year refer to land for development (1,335 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen). The outstanding balance of contracts refers to land for development. Number of units in total amount of contracts and the outstanding balance of contracts may fluctuate due to change of business plan and others. 10 b. Actual sales The first six months of FY ended March 31, 2019 The first six months of FY ending March 31, 2020 Name of (from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018) (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Category Amount Amount segment Number Year on Year on Number Year on Year on (Millions of (Millions of of units year (%) year (%) of units year (%) year (%) yen) yen) Studio 1,638 126.0 29,780 133.4 2,161 131.9 43,462 145.9 condominiums Family-type 1,639 241.0 61,985 259.5 1,402 85.5 52,764 85.1 ※ condominiums Sale of condominium 503 61.1 7,392 55.3 672 133.6 9,965 134.8 Real estate building Sale of hotel sale 980 1,361.1 17,625 1,673.4 129 13.2 3,050 17.3 property business Sale of other 37 194.7 484 93.7 101 273.0 1,815 374.5 type of housing Sale of other - - 166 7.9 - - 10,177 6,130.8 real estate Business accompanying - - 1,062 213.5 - - 719 67.6 real estate sale Total amount of 4,797 165.6 118,498 185.8 4,465 93.1 121,955 102.9 reportable segments Other - - 2,851 115.8 - - 3,427 120.2 Total 4,797 165.6 121,350 183.2 4,465 93.1 125,383 103.3 Notes: Consumption taxes are not included in the above amounts. Amounts of additional constructions are included in the above amounts. The sale of condominium building refers to the method of wholesaling the whole or part of each condominium building mainly to condominium dealers. The sale of other type of housing refers to the sale of houses other than newly built condominiums, including used houses and detached houses. The sale of other real estate refers to the sale of real estate other than housing, including commercial stores and lands for development. Business accompanying real estate sale includes income from post-delivery optional construction work such as floor coating and income from intermediation fees from real estate sales. Sales of other real estate in the first six months of the previous fiscal year refer to lands for development. Sales of other real estate in the first six months of this fiscal year refer to lands for development (9,535 million yen) and office buildings (641 million yen). ※ Sales of family-type condominiums for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 declined year on year on a consolidated basis because a large number of family-type condominiums, including Pressance Legend Biwako, a large-scale condominium, were completed and delivered during the first six months of the previous fiscal year. 11 Attachments Original document

