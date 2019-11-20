TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Log in
11/20/2019 | 01:41am EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the

Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 [IFRS]

November 14, 2019

Company Name

Premium Group Co., Ltd.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code

7199

URL https://www.premium-group.co.jp/

Representative

(Title)

President and CEO

(Name) Yohichi Shibata

Contact

(Title)

Director/Managing Executive Officer, Manager

(Name) Toru Onuki

of Corporate Division

Tel. 03-5114-5708

Scheduled date of quarterly report submission:

Preparation of supplementary material for quarterly financial results: Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

November 14, 2019

Scheduled date of commencement

November

of dividend payment:

27, 2019

Yes

Yes (for institutional investors, analysts, and others)

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (fiscal year to date)

(% change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Operating income

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Second quarter of fiscal

year ending March 31,

6,659

28.5

3,052

192.8

1,850

165.8

1,845

165.9

1,867

152.3

2020

Second quarter of fiscal

year ended March 31,

5,183

16.7

1,043

(12.3)

696

(14.4)

694

(14.6)

740

(12.9)

2019

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Second quarter of fiscal

year ending March 31,

139.77

137.27

2020

Second quarter of fiscal

year ended March 31,

57.27

53.06

2019

Note: The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Equity attributable to

owners of parent

owners of parent ratio

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

Second quarter of fiscal

year ending March 31,

54,343

7,193

7,111

13.1

2020

Fiscal year ended March

43,540

5,529

5,464

12.5

31, 2019

Note: For accounts affected by the October 15, 2018 business combination with Softplanner Co., Ltd., accounts processing remained tentative during the previous consolidated fiscal year and the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. Accounts processing was finalized during this second quarter of this consolidated fiscal year.

- 1 -

2 Dividends

Annual dividend

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March

-

42.50

-

42.50

85.00

31, 2019

Fiscal year ending March

-

22.00

31, 2020

Fiscal year ending March

-

22.00

44.00

31, 2020 (forecast)

Notes:

  1. Revisions to dividends forecast most recently announced: None
  2. The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. For dividends on and before the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the actual amounts prior to this stock split are shown above.
  3. Sources of dividends for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 include the share premium. For more information, see "Breakdown of dividends funded from the share premium" below.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(% change from the previous fiscal year)

Operating income

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full-year

13,668

27.8

3,141

53.5

2,052

53.5

2,048

52.2

155.12

Note: Revisions to financial forecast most recently announced: None

  • Notes
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in scope of consolidation): None
    2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
      1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : Yes
      2. Changes in accounting policies for other reasons : None

3) Changes in accounting estimates

: Yes

(3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

1) Number of shares issued and

Second quarter of

Fiscal year ended

outstanding at end of period

fiscal year ending

13,214,700 shares

13,201,500 shares

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

(including treasury shares)

2) Number of treasury shares at

Second quarter of

Fiscal year ended

fiscal year ending

2,139 shares

302 shares

end of period

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

3) Average number of shares

Second quarter of

Second quarter of

fiscal year ending

13,203,104 shares

fiscal year ended 12,119,928 shares

during period (fiscal year to date)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Note: The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. Numbers of shares have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

  • Quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.
  • Note to ensure appropriate use of forecasts and other remarks
    1. For additional information on financial results, also refer to the explanatory materials on financial results and quarterly securities report released today.

Financial results explanatory materials: http://ir.premium-group.co.jp/ja/library/presentation.html

Quarterly securities report:

http://ir.premium-group.co.jp/ja/library/securities.html

- 2 -

2. The forecasts above are based on information currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company as of the date of release of this document. Actual future results may differ from forecasts figures due to various factors.

3. Breakdown of dividends funded from the share premium

Shown below is a breakdown of dividends funded from the share premium for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Basis date

End of second quarter

Total

Dividends per share

42.50 yen

42.50 yen

Total dividends

258 million yen

258 million yen

Notes:

1.

The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a

resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. For dividends for the

second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the actual amounts prior to this stock split

are shown above.

2.

Ratio of decrease to net assets: 0.122

3.

Year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 were funded from retained earnings.

- 3 -

  • Contents of Attachments

1. Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ..................................................................

5

(1)

Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.....................................................................

5

(2)

Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss .........................................................................

6

(3)

Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................

7

(4)

Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ....................................................................

8

(5)

Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .............................................................................

10

(6)

Notes on the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..............................................................

11

(Notes concerning the going-concern assumption) ............................................................................................

11

(Changes in accounting policies) .......................................................................................................................

11

(Changes in accounting estimates).....................................................................................................................

12

(Segment information) .......................................................................................................................................

13

(Important subsequent events) ...........................................................................................................................

13

(Important purchase of treasury shares) .............................................................................................................

14

- 4 -

1. Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

  1. Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Thousands of yen)

Previous consolidated

Second quarter of this

fiscal year

consolidated fiscal year

(March 31, 2019)

(September 30, 2019)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,186,088

6,787,439

Financial receivables

14,746,300

17,956,554

Other financial assets

3,293,278

5,054,855

Property, plant, and equipment

480,968

900,183

Intangible assets

5,913,048

5,917,585

Goodwill

2,692,807

3,873,701

Investments accounted for using equity method

2,194,920

2,149,280

Deferred tax assets

608,681

-

Other assets

7,423,774

9,313,238

Insurance assets

-

2,390,524

Total assets

43,539,864

54,343,358

Liabilities

Financial guarantee contracts

17,086,049

19,876,558

Borrowings

10,636,788

15,760,597

Other financial liabilities

3,140,363

3,458,595

Provisions

69,804

82,052

Income taxes payable

642,852

546,882

Deferred tax liabilities

1,598,776

1,794,445

Other liabilities

4,836,139

5,631,037

Total liabilities

38,010,770

47,150,166

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Capital

226,792

1,457,644

Share premium

2,412,157

1,247,344

Treasury shares

(590)

(590)

Retained earnings

2,692,763

4,257,654

Other components of equity

132,549

149,235

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

5,463,671

7,111,286

Non-controlling interests

65,423

81,906

Total equity

5,529,094

7,193,192

Total liabilities and equity

43,539,864

54,343,358

- 5 -

(2) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

(Thousands of yen)

Cumulative second quarter

Cumulative second quarter

of the previous consolidated

of this consolidated

fiscal year

fiscal year

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Operating income

5,182,994

6,658,562

Other finance income

2,066

105,145

Share of profit of investments accounted for using

55,918

-

equity method

Other income

561,008

2,095,231

Total income

5,801,987

8,858,938

Operating expense

4,741,027

5,742,197

Other finance cost

18,344

19,674

Share of loss of investments accounted for using

-

43,202

equity method

Other expense

95

1,694

Total expense

4,759,466

5,806,767

Profit for the term before tax

1,042,521

3,052,170

Income tax expense

346,278

1,201,765

Profit for the term

696,243

1,850,405

Attributable to

Owners of parent

694,151

1,845,417

Non-controlling interests

2,092

4,989

Profit

696,243

1,850,405

Attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

57.27

139.77

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

53.06

137.27

- 6 -

(3) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Thousands of yen)

Cumulative second quarter

Cumulative second quarter

of the previous

of this consolidated

consolidated fiscal year

fiscal year

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Profit for the term

696,243

1,850,405

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

313

26

operations

Share of other comprehensive income of investments

43,339

16,314

accounted for using equity method

Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

43,652

16,340

Comprehensive income

739,895

1,866,746

Attributable to:

Owners of parent

737,644

1,860,580

Non-controlling interests

2,251

6,166

Comprehensive income

739,895

1,866,746

- 7 -

(4) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Thousands of yen)

Balance as of April 1, 2018 Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies

April 1, 2018 balance reflecting changes in accounting policies

Comprehensive income Profit

Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc.

Purchase of treasury shares Dividends

Investments accompanying establishment of subsidiaries Share-based payment transactions

Total transactions with owners, etc.

Balance as of September 30, 2018

Balance as of April 1, 2018 Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies

April 1, 2018 balance reflecting changes in accounting policies

Comprehensive income Profit

Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc.

Purchase of treasury shares Dividends

Investments accompanying establishment of subsidiaries Share-based payment transactions

Total transactions with owners, etc.

Balance as of September 30, 2018

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of

equity

Share

Treasury

Retained

Share of other

Capital

comprehensive

premium

shares

earnings

Exercise of

income of

warrants

investments

accounted for

using equity

method

115,424

3,015,170

-

2,470,246

26,439

82,731

-

-

-

(1,164,989)

-

-

115,424

3,015,170

-

1,305,256

26,439

82,731

-

-

-

694,151

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43,339

-

-

-

694,151

-

43,339

-

-

(130)

-

-

-

-

(515,100)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,547

-

-

(515,100)

(130)

-

6,547

-

115,424

2,500,070

(130)

1,999,408

32,986

126,070

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of

Non-

equity

controlling

Total equity

Exchange

Total

interests

differences on

Total

translation of

foreign

operations

425

109,595

5,710,435

5,407

5,715,842

-

-

(1,164,989)

-

(1,164,989)

425

109,595

4,545,445

5,407

4,550,853

-

-

694,151

2,092

696,243

153

43,492

43,492

160

43,652

153

43,492

737,644

2,251

739,895

-

-

(130)

-

(130)

-

-

(515,100)

-

(515,100)

-

-

-

6,600

6,600

-

6,547

6,547

-

6,547

-

6,547

(508,683)

6,600

(502,083)

579

159,635

4,774,406

14,259

4,788,665

- 8 -

Balance as of April 1, 2019 Comprehensive income

Profit

Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc.

Dividends

Share-based payment transactions Transfers accompanying acquisition of subsidiaries Transfers from share premium to capital

Total transactions with owners, etc.

Balance as of September 30, 2019

Balance as of April 1, 2019 Comprehensive income

Profit

Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc.

Dividends

Share-based payment transactions Transfers accompanying acquisition of subsidiaries Transfers from share premium to capital

Total transactions with owners, etc.

Balance as of September 30, 2019

(Thousands of yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of

equity

Share

Treasury

Retained

Share of other

Capital

comprehensive

premium

shares

earnings

Exercise of

income of

warrants

investments

accounted for

using equity

method

226,792

2,412,157

(590)

2,692,763

9,231

122,762

-

-

-

1,845,417

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,314

-

-

-

1,845,417

-

16,314

-

-

-

(280,525)

-

-

66,000

38

-

-

1,522

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,164,852

(1,164,852)

-

-

-

-

1,230,852

(1,164,813)

-

(280,525)

1,522

-

1,457,644

1,247,344

(590)

4,257,654

10,753

139,076

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of

Non-

equity

controlling

Total equity

Exchange

Total

interests

differences on

Total

translation of

foreign

operations

557

132,549

5,463,671

65,423

5,529,094

-

-

1,845,417

4,989

1,850,405

(1,151)

15,163

15,163

1,177

16,340

(1,151)

15,163

1,860,580

6,166

1,866,746

-

-

(280,525)

-

(280,525)

-

1,522

67,561

-

67,561

-

-

-

10,317

10,317

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,522

(212,965)

10,317

(202,647)

(594)

149,235

7,111,286

81,906

7,193,192

- 9 -

(5) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

Cumulative second quarter

Cumulative second quarter

of the previous

of this consolidated

consolidated fiscal year

fiscal year

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit for the term before tax

1,042,521

3,052,170

Depreciation and amortization expense

132,799

370,663

Other finance income and finance costs

41,107

(36,908)

Decrease (increase) in financial receivables

(2,275,349)

(3,212,086)

Increase (decrease) in financial guarantee contracts

1,650,475

2,790,509

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

(252,261)

(1,182,952)

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

(366,364)

(4,115)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

374,457

(4,572,364)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

240,196

(34,207)

Share of loss (profit) of investments accounted for

(55,918)

43,202

using equity method

Other

44,356

(67,541)

Subtotal

576,019

(2,853,628)

Interest and dividends received

38,835

2,962

Interest paid

(32,007)

(61,269)

Income taxes paid

(325,790)

(470,070)

Income taxes refunded

-

414,465

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

257,057

(2,967,540)

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of investment securities

(6,936)

-

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(105,550)

(102,067)

Purchase of intangible assets

(125,148)

(171,279)

Payments for loans receivable

(8,418)

(2,000)

Collection of loans receivable

4,732

8,095

Payments for guarantee deposits

(40,852)

(357,542)

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits

27,268

23,888

Cash flow from acquisition of subsidiary

-

(219,857)

(After deducting proceeds in cash upon acquisition)

Cash flow from (used in) investing activities

(254,905)

(820,761)

Cash flow from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loans

3,670,169

40,514,019

Repayments of short-term loans

(1,605,000)

(36,596,675)

Proceeds from long-term loans

-

2,753,257

Repayments of long-term loans

(1,529,998)

(1,814,159)

Repayments of lease obligations

(36,613)

(212,054)

Proceeds from issue of stock

-

50

Proceeds from investment by non-controlling

6,600

-

interests

Payments for purchase of treasury shares

(130)

-

Dividends paid

(513,060)

(279,816)

Other

27,793

24,871

Cash flow from financing activities

19,760

4,389,493

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

21,913

601,192

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,343,582

6,186,088

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

19

159

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

6,365,514

6,787,439

- 10 -

  1. Notes on the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes concerning the going-concern assumption)
    Not applicable

(Changes in accounting policies)

Except for the following items, the significant accounting policies applied in the Group's summary quarterly consolidated financial statements are consistent with the accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year:

Application of IFRS 16

The Group has applied IFRS 16 "Leases" ("IFRS 16" hereinafter) effective from the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year.

(1) Application of IFRS 16

IFRS 16, "Leases," is a standard that establishes new principles related to recognition, measurement, statement, and disclosure in lease accounting. It replaces IAS 17, "Leases" and related interpretation guidelines.

For lessees, IFRS 16 abolishes categorization into finance leases and operating leases, applying instead the right-of-use model, under which all leases, with the exception of those subject to the exceptional provisions on recognition established for short-term leases and leases in small amounts, are recognized as right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. At the same time, for lessors, this approach is essentially equivalent to account processing as finance leases and operating leases, as stipulated in IAS 17.

In accordance with the following interim measures under IFRS 16, the Group applies this new standard retroactively, recognizing the cumulative effect of its application as of April 1, 2019. Figures shown for comparison from the previous consolidated fiscal year have not been revised.

  • For leases categorized in the past as operating leases:
  1. Lease liabilities are measured at their present value after discounting total remaining lease charges as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied using the interest rate charged the borrower on additional borrowings as of that date.
  2. Right-of-useassets are measured and recognized using the following method:
    Recognized as the measured amount of lease liabilities adjusted for prepaid lease charges or accrued lease charges payable
  3. IAS 36, "Impairment of Assets," applies to right-of-use assets as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied.
    In migrating to IFRS 16, the Group has chosen to apply the practical expedient of continuing to apply the previous judgment as to whether or not a transaction qualifies as a lease.

In addition, in applying IFRS 16 to leases categorized as operating leases under IAS 17, the Group will apply the following practical expedient:

  • Initial direct costs will be excluded from measurement of right-of-use assets as of the date on which IFRS 16

is first applied.

In connection with migration to IFRS 16, as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied, the Group has recognized additional right-of-use assets of 430,495 thousand yen (included under property, plant, and equipment on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) and lease liabilities of 430,495 thousand yen (included under other financial liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). These have had no effect on retained earnings.

The weighted average of the interest rate on additional borrowings applicable to lease liabilities as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied is 0.62%.

The difference in amounts between total minimum future lease charges on operating leases not cancellable as of the ending date of the fiscal year immediately preceding the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied and lease liabilities recognized on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied is as shown below.

  1. As of March 31, 2019
    Total minimum future lease charges on operating leases not cancellable: 432,663 thousand yen
    Discounted present value of (a): 430,495 thousand yen
    Finance lease obligations as of March 31, 2019: 95,840 thousand yen
  2. Lease liabilities recognized on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied: 526,335 thousand yen

(2) Important accounting policies

Under IFRS 16, a lease is defined as a "contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration." A transaction is determined to be a contracted lease based on the following steps:

Step 1. Is the asset specified?

- 11 -

Step 2. Does the lessee have the right to enjoy nearly all economic benefits arising from use of the asset over the period of its use?

Step 3. Does the lessee have the right to instruct use of the asset over the period of its use?

At the starting date of a lease, a lease is recognized as lease liabilities and right-of-use assets.

The bulk of the Group's lease contracts consist of lease contracts for server equipment used at the head office and lease contracts for individual sales facilities and in operation of individual computer systems.

1) Lease liabilities

Lease liabilities are recognized initially at the present value of total lease charges remaining unpaid as of the starting date of the lease discounted by the interest rate calculated for the lease.

If the lease interest rate is not readily calculated, the interest rate on additional borrowings by the Group is applied. In general, the Group applies the discount rate as the interest rate on additional borrowings. Lease liabilities are measured after the fact, by increasing book value to reflect the interest rate on lease liabilities and decreasing book value to reflect lease charges paid. In calculations for the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, they appear under other financial liabilities.

2) Right-of-use assets

Right-of-use assets are measured initially at the acquisition cost. The components of an acquisition cost include the initial measured amount of lease liabilities; initial direct costs; and initial estimates of dismantling costs, removal costs, and costs of restoration to their original condition for the underlying assets.

The cost model is employed for measurements after recognition of right-of-use assets. Right-of-use assets are shown at the price after deducting from the acquisition cost cumulative depreciation and impairment losses, included under the item on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position under which the underlying asset would appear if it were owned by the Company.

After initial recognition, if ownership of the underlying asset is transferred by the end of the lease period or it is reasonably certain that an option to purchase will be exercised at the acquisition cost of the right-of-use assets, depreciation takes place based on the estimated useful life of the underlying asset as its useful life. In other cases, the shorter of the term of the lease and the estimated useful life of the underlying asset is used. Depreciation is by the straight-line method. Lease period estimates are based on the contractual lease period. Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised are omitted here because no such options apply/exist.

Changes in presentation methods

(1) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Other deposits, included under cash and cash equivalents in the previous consolidated fiscal year, have been included under other financial assets beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year, due to an increase in their monetary importance. The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position for the previous consolidated fiscal year has been revised to reflect this change in presentation methods.

As a result, 213,188 thousand yen included under cash and cash equivalents in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position for the previous consolidated fiscal year has been transferred to other financial assets.

(2) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In light of the change in presentation methods in the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position described above, the amount of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the second quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year decreased by 103,196 thousand yen, while cash and cash equivalents as of the start of the second quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year decreased 130,989 thousand yen. The decrease of 27,793 thousand yen in other deposits that occurred from the start to the finish of the second quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year is included under "Other" under cash flow from financing activities.

(Changes in accounting estimates)

In preparation of Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements conforming to IFRS, management is obligated to make judgments, estimates, and assumptions with potential impact on the application of accounting policies and amounts reported of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses. Actual business performance may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and the assumptions on which they are based are reviewed continuously. Effects of revisions of accounting estimates are recognized in the fiscal period in which they were revised and in future fiscal periods.

Aside from the following items, estimates and assumptions with material impacts on the amounts recognized by the Group in these Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements are the same as those for consolidated financial statements for the previous consolidated fiscal year.

- 12 -

Recording of insurance assets due to changes in estimates

As a hedge against the risk of doubtful accounts in the Credit Finance Business (advance payments and partner loans), the Group has concluded transaction credit insurance and guarantee organization credit insurance policies with multiple casualty insurers to complement credit receivables.

Previously, supplementation under credit insurance was not recorded as individual assets due to the difficulty of identifying reliable projections of the supplementation received from such insurance.

As a result of measures including revision of credit insurance policies and enhancements of internal administration structures, beginning with this second quarter of this consolidated fiscal year, reliable projections for the supplementation received from credit insurance are recorded as insurance assets.

As the amount of insurance assets recorded as a result, 2,080,841 thousand yen, corresponding to the allowance for doubtful accounts recorded at the end of March 2019, has been recorded as revaluation gains on insurance assets. The amount of 827,545 thousand yen from the portion corresponding to cumulative fluctuations in the allowance for doubtful accounts through this second quarter of this consolidated fiscal year has been offset against amortization losses on financial assets under operating expenses, resulting in a reduction of 517,842 thousand yen in insurance assets accompanying the exercise of insurance policies.

Funds received from insurance claims previously appeared under insurance income under other income. However, based on measures to enhance internal administration structures related to credit insurance policies, the scope of operating income was reviewed so that a series of processes ranging from the issue, collection, and repayment of credit to supplementation under credit insurance were regarded as part of sales activities. As a result, earnings arising from the receipt of funds in excess of the amount of insurance assets are recorded under operating income as revenue from the exercise of insurance policies.

  • Revaluation gains on insurance assets are provided under other earnings on the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss.

(Segment information)

(1) Overview of reporting segments

The Group's reporting segments consist of the Company's constituent units for which separate financial information is available and subject to periodic review by the Board of Directors for decisions related to allocation management resources and evaluating business performance.

The Group develops comprehensive strategies and implements business activities for all services at the head office. The Credit Finance Business is the Group's reporting segment.

In addition to the Group's main services (Credit Business and Automobile Warranty Business), the Credit Finance Business segment also includes the peripheral Maintenance Business and Other Businesses.

(2) Operating income and profit for reporting segment

Information on operating income and profit for reporting segment is omitted because the Group has only one reporting segment (the Credit Finance Business).

(Important subsequent events)

(Acquisition of company through purchase of stock)

In its meeting held November 14, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution to conclude a basic agreement on the purchase of stock in Central Servicer Corporation. The agreement makes the latter a subsidiary, as outlined below.

  1. Name and line of business of company acquired
    Name of company acquired: Central Servicer Corporation

Line of business:

Management and collection of credit claims

  1. Main reasons for business combination
    The Credit Finance Business, a key Group business, is currently experiencing significant growth. Various factors have contributed to this growth, including the results of its shares listing. In the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Credit Finance Business recorded year-on-year growth exceeding 150% in transaction volume. The purpose of the Company's purchase of stock in Central Servicer
    Corporation is to sustain and expand this growth into the future and to respond to the accompanying increase in the balance of claims under management.
    Combining our network of participating retailers with the claims collection expertise of Central Servicer Corporation will allow us to provide an even broader range of services to participating retailers. This basic
    • 13 -

agreement aims to pursue consultations on the purchase of stock in Central Servicer Corporation, thereby strengthening our business infrastructures and expanding our business scales in the future.

(iii) Date of business combination:

April 2020 (planned)

  1. Legal form of business combination: to be determined
  2. Name of company after combination: to be determined
  3. Share of voting rights to be acquired: 100.0%

(Important purchase of treasury shares)

In its meeting held November 14, 2019, pursuant to the provisions in the Articles of Incorporation established based on Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution on matters related to the purchase of treasury shares.

  1. Reason for purchase of treasury shares
    This purchase of treasury shares is intended to improve capital efficiency and returns to shareholders and to

enable agile capital policies in response to business conditions.

(ii)

Type of shares to be purchased:

shares of the Company's common stock

(iii)

Total number of shares to be purchased:

up to 600,000 shares

(4.5% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding [not including treasury shares])

(iv)

Total amount of purchase of treasury shares: up to 12 million yen

(v)

Period of purchase:

November 15, 2019 - March 24, 2020

- 14 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:34:02 UTC
