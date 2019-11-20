TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 11/20/2019 | 01:41am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 [IFRS] November 14, 2019 Company Name Premium Group Co., Ltd. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code 7199 URL https://www.premium-group.co.jp/ Representative (Title) President and CEO (Name) Yohichi Shibata Contact (Title) Director/Managing Executive Officer, Manager (Name) Toru Onuki of Corporate Division Tel. 03-5114-5708 Scheduled date of quarterly report submission: Preparation of supplementary material for quarterly financial results: Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: November 14, 2019 Scheduled date of commencement November of dividend payment: 27, 2019 Yes Yes (for institutional investors, analysts, and others) (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (fiscal year to date) (% change from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Operating income Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to Total comprehensive owners of parent income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Second quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 6,659 28.5 3,052 192.8 1,850 165.8 1,845 165.9 1,867 152.3 2020 Second quarter of fiscal year ended March 31, 5,183 16.7 1,043 (12.3) 696 (14.4) 694 (14.6) 740 (12.9) 2019 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Second quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 139.77 137.27 2020 Second quarter of fiscal year ended March 31, 57.27 53.06 2019 Note: The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to Equity attributable to owners of parent owners of parent ratio Million yen Million yen Million yen % Second quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 54,343 7,193 7,111 13.1 2020 Fiscal year ended March 43,540 5,529 5,464 12.5 31, 2019 Note: For accounts affected by the October 15, 2018 business combination with Softplanner Co., Ltd., accounts processing remained tentative during the previous consolidated fiscal year and the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. Accounts processing was finalized during this second quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. - 1 - 2 Dividends Annual dividend First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March - 42.50 - 42.50 85.00 31, 2019 Fiscal year ending March - 22.00 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending March - 22.00 44.00 31, 2020 (forecast) Notes: Revisions to dividends forecast most recently announced: None The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. For dividends on and before the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the actual amounts prior to this stock split are shown above. Sources of dividends for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 include the share premium. For more information, see "Breakdown of dividends funded from the share premium" below. 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (% change from the previous fiscal year) Operating income Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full-year 13,668 27.8 3,141 53.5 2,052 53.5 2,048 52.2 155.12 Note: Revisions to financial forecast most recently announced: None Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in a change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : Yes Changes in accounting policies for other reasons : None

3) Changes in accounting estimates : Yes (3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1) Number of shares issued and Second quarter of Fiscal year ended outstanding at end of period fiscal year ending 13,214,700 shares 13,201,500 shares March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 (including treasury shares) 2) Number of treasury shares at Second quarter of Fiscal year ended fiscal year ending 2,139 shares 302 shares end of period March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 3) Average number of shares Second quarter of Second quarter of fiscal year ending 13,203,104 shares fiscal year ended 12,119,928 shares during period (fiscal year to date) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Note: The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. Numbers of shares have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.

1. For additional information on financial results, also refer to the explanatory materials on financial results and quarterly securities report released today. Financial results explanatory materials: http://ir.premium-group.co.jp/ja/library/presentation.html Quarterly securities report: http://ir.premium-group.co.jp/ja/library/securities.html - 2 - 2. The forecasts above are based on information currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company as of the date of release of this document. Actual future results may differ from forecasts figures due to various factors. 3. Breakdown of dividends funded from the share premium Shown below is a breakdown of dividends funded from the share premium for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Basis date End of second quarter Total Dividends per share 42.50 yen 42.50 yen Total dividends 258 million yen 258 million yen Notes: 1. The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on April 1, 2019 based on a resolution by the Board of Directors at a meeting held December 17, 2018. For dividends for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the actual amounts prior to this stock split are shown above. 2. Ratio of decrease to net assets: 0.122 3. Year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 were funded from retained earnings. - 3 - Contents of Attachments 1. Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes .................................................................. 5 (1) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position..................................................................... 5 (2) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss ......................................................................... 6 (3) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................ 7 (4) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity .................................................................... 8 (5) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................. 10 (6) Notes on the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .............................................................. 11 (Notes concerning the going-concern assumption) ............................................................................................ 11 (Changes in accounting policies) ....................................................................................................................... 11 (Changes in accounting estimates)..................................................................................................................... 12 (Segment information) ....................................................................................................................................... 13 (Important subsequent events) ........................................................................................................................... 13 (Important purchase of treasury shares) ............................................................................................................. 14 - 4 - 1. Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Thousands of yen) Previous consolidated Second quarter of this fiscal year consolidated fiscal year (March 31, 2019) (September 30, 2019) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,186,088 6,787,439 Financial receivables 14,746,300 17,956,554 Other financial assets 3,293,278 5,054,855 Property, plant, and equipment 480,968 900,183 Intangible assets 5,913,048 5,917,585 Goodwill 2,692,807 3,873,701 Investments accounted for using equity method 2,194,920 2,149,280 Deferred tax assets 608,681 - Other assets 7,423,774 9,313,238 Insurance assets - 2,390,524 Total assets 43,539,864 54,343,358 Liabilities Financial guarantee contracts 17,086,049 19,876,558 Borrowings 10,636,788 15,760,597 Other financial liabilities 3,140,363 3,458,595 Provisions 69,804 82,052 Income taxes payable 642,852 546,882 Deferred tax liabilities 1,598,776 1,794,445 Other liabilities 4,836,139 5,631,037 Total liabilities 38,010,770 47,150,166 Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Capital 226,792 1,457,644 Share premium 2,412,157 1,247,344 Treasury shares (590) (590) Retained earnings 2,692,763 4,257,654 Other components of equity 132,549 149,235 Total equity attributable to owners of parent 5,463,671 7,111,286 Non-controlling interests 65,423 81,906 Total equity 5,529,094 7,193,192 Total liabilities and equity 43,539,864 54,343,358 - 5 - (2) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (Thousands of yen) Cumulative second quarter Cumulative second quarter of the previous consolidated of this consolidated fiscal year fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Operating income 5,182,994 6,658,562 Other finance income 2,066 105,145 Share of profit of investments accounted for using 55,918 - equity method Other income 561,008 2,095,231 Total income 5,801,987 8,858,938 Operating expense 4,741,027 5,742,197 Other finance cost 18,344 19,674 Share of loss of investments accounted for using - 43,202 equity method Other expense 95 1,694 Total expense 4,759,466 5,806,767 Profit for the term before tax 1,042,521 3,052,170 Income tax expense 346,278 1,201,765 Profit for the term 696,243 1,850,405 Attributable to Owners of parent 694,151 1,845,417 Non-controlling interests 2,092 4,989 Profit 696,243 1,850,405 Attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 57.27 139.77 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 53.06 137.27 - 6 - (3) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Thousands of yen) Cumulative second quarter Cumulative second quarter of the previous of this consolidated consolidated fiscal year fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Profit for the term 696,243 1,850,405 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign 313 26 operations Share of other comprehensive income of investments 43,339 16,314 accounted for using equity method Other comprehensive income (net of tax) 43,652 16,340 Comprehensive income 739,895 1,866,746 Attributable to: Owners of parent 737,644 1,860,580 Non-controlling interests 2,251 6,166 Comprehensive income 739,895 1,866,746 - 7 - (4) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Thousands of yen) Balance as of April 1, 2018 Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies April 1, 2018 balance reflecting changes in accounting policies Comprehensive income Profit Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc. Purchase of treasury shares Dividends Investments accompanying establishment of subsidiaries Share-based payment transactions Total transactions with owners, etc. Balance as of September 30, 2018 Balance as of April 1, 2018 Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies April 1, 2018 balance reflecting changes in accounting policies Comprehensive income Profit Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc. Purchase of treasury shares Dividends Investments accompanying establishment of subsidiaries Share-based payment transactions Total transactions with owners, etc. Balance as of September 30, 2018 Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Share Treasury Retained Share of other Capital comprehensive premium shares earnings Exercise of income of warrants investments accounted for using equity method 115,424 3,015,170 - 2,470,246 26,439 82,731 - - - (1,164,989) - - 115,424 3,015,170 - 1,305,256 26,439 82,731 - - - 694,151 - - - - - - - 43,339 - - - 694,151 - 43,339 - - (130) - - - - (515,100) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,547 - - (515,100) (130) - 6,547 - 115,424 2,500,070 (130) 1,999,408 32,986 126,070 Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of Non- equity controlling Total equity Exchange Total interests differences on Total translation of foreign operations 425 109,595 5,710,435 5,407 5,715,842 - - (1,164,989) - (1,164,989) 425 109,595 4,545,445 5,407 4,550,853 - - 694,151 2,092 696,243 153 43,492 43,492 160 43,652 153 43,492 737,644 2,251 739,895 - - (130) - (130) - - (515,100) - (515,100) - - - 6,600 6,600 - 6,547 6,547 - 6,547 - 6,547 (508,683) 6,600 (502,083) 579 159,635 4,774,406 14,259 4,788,665 - 8 - Balance as of April 1, 2019 Comprehensive income Profit Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc. Dividends Share-based payment transactions Transfers accompanying acquisition of subsidiaries Transfers from share premium to capital Total transactions with owners, etc. Balance as of September 30, 2019 Balance as of April 1, 2019 Comprehensive income Profit Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transactions with owners, etc. Dividends Share-based payment transactions Transfers accompanying acquisition of subsidiaries Transfers from share premium to capital Total transactions with owners, etc. Balance as of September 30, 2019 (Thousands of yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Share Treasury Retained Share of other Capital comprehensive premium shares earnings Exercise of income of warrants investments accounted for using equity method 226,792 2,412,157 (590) 2,692,763 9,231 122,762 - - - 1,845,417 - - - - - - - 16,314 - - - 1,845,417 - 16,314 - - - (280,525) - - 66,000 38 - - 1,522 - - - - - - - 1,164,852 (1,164,852) - - - - 1,230,852 (1,164,813) - (280,525) 1,522 - 1,457,644 1,247,344 (590) 4,257,654 10,753 139,076 Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of Non- equity controlling Total equity Exchange Total interests differences on Total translation of foreign operations 557 132,549 5,463,671 65,423 5,529,094 - - 1,845,417 4,989 1,850,405 (1,151) 15,163 15,163 1,177 16,340 (1,151) 15,163 1,860,580 6,166 1,866,746 - - (280,525) - (280,525) - 1,522 67,561 - 67,561 - - - 10,317 10,317 - - - - - - 1,522 (212,965) 10,317 (202,647) (594) 149,235 7,111,286 81,906 7,193,192 - 9 - (5) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Thousands of yen) Cumulative second quarter Cumulative second quarter of the previous of this consolidated consolidated fiscal year fiscal year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the term before tax 1,042,521 3,052,170 Depreciation and amortization expense 132,799 370,663 Other finance income and finance costs 41,107 (36,908) Decrease (increase) in financial receivables (2,275,349) (3,212,086) Increase (decrease) in financial guarantee contracts 1,650,475 2,790,509 Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (252,261) (1,182,952) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities (366,364) (4,115) Decrease (increase) in other assets 374,457 (4,572,364) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 240,196 (34,207) Share of loss (profit) of investments accounted for (55,918) 43,202 using equity method Other 44,356 (67,541) Subtotal 576,019 (2,853,628) Interest and dividends received 38,835 2,962 Interest paid (32,007) (61,269) Income taxes paid (325,790) (470,070) Income taxes refunded - 414,465 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 257,057 (2,967,540) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of investment securities (6,936) - Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (105,550) (102,067) Purchase of intangible assets (125,148) (171,279) Payments for loans receivable (8,418) (2,000) Collection of loans receivable 4,732 8,095 Payments for guarantee deposits (40,852) (357,542) Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits 27,268 23,888 Cash flow from acquisition of subsidiary - (219,857) (After deducting proceeds in cash upon acquisition) Cash flow from (used in) investing activities (254,905) (820,761) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans 3,670,169 40,514,019 Repayments of short-term loans (1,605,000) (36,596,675) Proceeds from long-term loans - 2,753,257 Repayments of long-term loans (1,529,998) (1,814,159) Repayments of lease obligations (36,613) (212,054) Proceeds from issue of stock - 50 Proceeds from investment by non-controlling 6,600 - interests Payments for purchase of treasury shares (130) - Dividends paid (513,060) (279,816) Other 27,793 24,871 Cash flow from financing activities 19,760 4,389,493 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,913 601,192 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,343,582 6,186,088 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash 19 159 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,365,514 6,787,439 - 10 - Notes on the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes concerning the going-concern assumption)

Not applicable (Changes in accounting policies) Except for the following items, the significant accounting policies applied in the Group's summary quarterly consolidated financial statements are consistent with the accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year: Application of IFRS 16 The Group has applied IFRS 16 "Leases" ("IFRS 16" hereinafter) effective from the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. (1) Application of IFRS 16 IFRS 16, "Leases," is a standard that establishes new principles related to recognition, measurement, statement, and disclosure in lease accounting. It replaces IAS 17, "Leases" and related interpretation guidelines. For lessees, IFRS 16 abolishes categorization into finance leases and operating leases, applying instead the right-of-use model, under which all leases, with the exception of those subject to the exceptional provisions on recognition established for short-term leases and leases in small amounts, are recognized as right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. At the same time, for lessors, this approach is essentially equivalent to account processing as finance leases and operating leases, as stipulated in IAS 17. In accordance with the following interim measures under IFRS 16, the Group applies this new standard retroactively, recognizing the cumulative effect of its application as of April 1, 2019. Figures shown for comparison from the previous consolidated fiscal year have not been revised. For leases categorized in the past as operating leases: Lease liabilities are measured at their present value after discounting total remaining lease charges as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied using the interest rate charged the borrower on additional borrowings as of that date. Right-of-use assets are measured and recognized using the following method:

Recognized as the measured amount of lease liabilities adjusted for prepaid lease charges or accrued lease charges payable IAS 36, "Impairment of Assets," applies to right-of-use assets as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied.

In migrating to IFRS 16, the Group has chosen to apply the practical expedient of continuing to apply the previous judgment as to whether or not a transaction qualifies as a lease. In addition, in applying IFRS 16 to leases categorized as operating leases under IAS 17, the Group will apply the following practical expedient: Initial direct costs will be excluded from measurement of right-of-use assets as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied. In connection with migration to IFRS 16, as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied, the Group has recognized additional right-of-use assets of 430,495 thousand yen (included under property, plant, and equipment on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) and lease liabilities of 430,495 thousand yen (included under other financial liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). These have had no effect on retained earnings. The weighted average of the interest rate on additional borrowings applicable to lease liabilities as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied is 0.62%. The difference in amounts between total minimum future lease charges on operating leases not cancellable as of the ending date of the fiscal year immediately preceding the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied and lease liabilities recognized on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied is as shown below. As of March 31, 2019

Total minimum future lease charges on operating leases not cancellable: 432,663 thousand yen

Discounted present value of (a): 430,495 thousand yen

Finance lease obligations as of March 31, 2019: 95,840 thousand yen Lease liabilities recognized on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of the date on which IFRS 16 is first applied: 526,335 thousand yen (2) Important accounting policies Under IFRS 16, a lease is defined as a "contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration." A transaction is determined to be a contracted lease based on the following steps: Step 1. Is the asset specified? - 11 - Step 2. Does the lessee have the right to enjoy nearly all economic benefits arising from use of the asset over the period of its use? Step 3. Does the lessee have the right to instruct use of the asset over the period of its use? At the starting date of a lease, a lease is recognized as lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. The bulk of the Group's lease contracts consist of lease contracts for server equipment used at the head office and lease contracts for individual sales facilities and in operation of individual computer systems. 1) Lease liabilities Lease liabilities are recognized initially at the present value of total lease charges remaining unpaid as of the starting date of the lease discounted by the interest rate calculated for the lease. If the lease interest rate is not readily calculated, the interest rate on additional borrowings by the Group is applied. In general, the Group applies the discount rate as the interest rate on additional borrowings. Lease liabilities are measured after the fact, by increasing book value to reflect the interest rate on lease liabilities and decreasing book value to reflect lease charges paid. In calculations for the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, they appear under other financial liabilities. 2) Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets are measured initially at the acquisition cost. The components of an acquisition cost include the initial measured amount of lease liabilities; initial direct costs; and initial estimates of dismantling costs, removal costs, and costs of restoration to their original condition for the underlying assets. The cost model is employed for measurements after recognition of right-of-use assets. Right-of-use assets are shown at the price after deducting from the acquisition cost cumulative depreciation and impairment losses, included under the item on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position under which the underlying asset would appear if it were owned by the Company. After initial recognition, if ownership of the underlying asset is transferred by the end of the lease period or it is reasonably certain that an option to purchase will be exercised at the acquisition cost of the right-of-use assets, depreciation takes place based on the estimated useful life of the underlying asset as its useful life. In other cases, the shorter of the term of the lease and the estimated useful life of the underlying asset is used. Depreciation is by the straight-line method. Lease period estimates are based on the contractual lease period. Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised are omitted here because no such options apply/exist. Changes in presentation methods (1) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Other deposits, included under cash and cash equivalents in the previous consolidated fiscal year, have been included under other financial assets beginning with the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year, due to an increase in their monetary importance. The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position for the previous consolidated fiscal year has been revised to reflect this change in presentation methods. As a result, 213,188 thousand yen included under cash and cash equivalents in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position for the previous consolidated fiscal year has been transferred to other financial assets. (2) Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In light of the change in presentation methods in the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position described above, the amount of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the second quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year decreased by 103,196 thousand yen, while cash and cash equivalents as of the start of the second quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year decreased 130,989 thousand yen. The decrease of 27,793 thousand yen in other deposits that occurred from the start to the finish of the second quarter of the previous consolidated fiscal year is included under "Other" under cash flow from financing activities. (Changes in accounting estimates) In preparation of Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements conforming to IFRS, management is obligated to make judgments, estimates, and assumptions with potential impact on the application of accounting policies and amounts reported of assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses. Actual business performance may differ from these estimates. Estimates and the assumptions on which they are based are reviewed continuously. Effects of revisions of accounting estimates are recognized in the fiscal period in which they were revised and in future fiscal periods. Aside from the following items, estimates and assumptions with material impacts on the amounts recognized by the Group in these Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements are the same as those for consolidated financial statements for the previous consolidated fiscal year. - 12 - Recording of insurance assets due to changes in estimates As a hedge against the risk of doubtful accounts in the Credit Finance Business (advance payments and partner loans), the Group has concluded transaction credit insurance and guarantee organization credit insurance policies with multiple casualty insurers to complement credit receivables. Previously, supplementation under credit insurance was not recorded as individual assets due to the difficulty of identifying reliable projections of the supplementation received from such insurance. As a result of measures including revision of credit insurance policies and enhancements of internal administration structures, beginning with this second quarter of this consolidated fiscal year, reliable projections for the supplementation received from credit insurance are recorded as insurance assets. As the amount of insurance assets recorded as a result, 2,080,841 thousand yen, corresponding to the allowance for doubtful accounts recorded at the end of March 2019, has been recorded as revaluation gains on insurance assets. The amount of 827,545 thousand yen from the portion corresponding to cumulative fluctuations in the allowance for doubtful accounts through this second quarter of this consolidated fiscal year has been offset against amortization losses on financial assets under operating expenses, resulting in a reduction of 517,842 thousand yen in insurance assets accompanying the exercise of insurance policies. Funds received from insurance claims previously appeared under insurance income under other income. However, based on measures to enhance internal administration structures related to credit insurance policies, the scope of operating income was reviewed so that a series of processes ranging from the issue, collection, and repayment of credit to supplementation under credit insurance were regarded as part of sales activities. As a result, earnings arising from the receipt of funds in excess of the amount of insurance assets are recorded under operating income as revenue from the exercise of insurance policies. Revaluation gains on insurance assets are provided under other earnings on the Summary Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss. (Segment information) (1) Overview of reporting segments The Group's reporting segments consist of the Company's constituent units for which separate financial information is available and subject to periodic review by the Board of Directors for decisions related to allocation management resources and evaluating business performance. The Group develops comprehensive strategies and implements business activities for all services at the head office. The Credit Finance Business is the Group's reporting segment. In addition to the Group's main services (Credit Business and Automobile Warranty Business), the Credit Finance Business segment also includes the peripheral Maintenance Business and Other Businesses. (2) Operating income and profit for reporting segment Information on operating income and profit for reporting segment is omitted because the Group has only one reporting segment (the Credit Finance Business). (Important subsequent events) (Acquisition of company through purchase of stock) In its meeting held November 14, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution to conclude a basic agreement on the purchase of stock in Central Servicer Corporation. The agreement makes the latter a subsidiary, as outlined below. Name and line of business of company acquired

Name of company acquired: Central Servicer Corporation Line of business: Management and collection of credit claims Main reasons for business combination

The Credit Finance Business, a key Group business, is currently experiencing significant growth. Various factors have contributed to this growth, including the results of its shares listing. In the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Credit Finance Business recorded year-on-year growth exceeding 150% in transaction volume. The purpose of the Company's purchase of stock in Central Servicer

Corporation is to sustain and expand this growth into the future and to respond to the accompanying increase in the balance of claims under management.

Combining our network of participating retailers with the claims collection expertise of Central Servicer Corporation will allow us to provide an even broader range of services to participating retailers. This basic 13 - agreement aims to pursue consultations on the purchase of stock in Central Servicer Corporation, thereby strengthening our business infrastructures and expanding our business scales in the future. (iii) Date of business combination: April 2020 (planned) Legal form of business combination: to be determined Name of company after combination: to be determined Share of voting rights to be acquired: 100.0% (Important purchase of treasury shares) In its meeting held November 14, 2019, pursuant to the provisions in the Articles of Incorporation established based on Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution on matters related to the purchase of treasury shares. Reason for purchase of treasury shares

This purchase of treasury shares is intended to improve capital efficiency and returns to shareholders and to enable agile capital policies in response to business conditions. (ii) Type of shares to be purchased: shares of the Company's common stock (iii) Total number of shares to be purchased: up to 600,000 shares (4.5% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding [not including treasury shares]) (iv) Total amount of purchase of treasury shares: up to 12 million yen (v) Period of purchase: November 15, 2019 - March 24, 2020 - 14 - Attachments Original document

