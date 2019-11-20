TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : (Delayed) Consolidated Business Performance for the First Half of the FYE2020 (Presentation Material) 0 11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Emerging onto a Still Wider Stage Consolidated Business Performance for the First Half of the FYE2020 November 15, 2019 Contents Business Performance for the First Half of the FYE2020 Overview of Business Performance for the first half Business performance by segment Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020 Overview of the Full-Year Forecast Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Starting the Four-hub Global Network Overview of European Businesses Shareholder Returns Business Performance for the First Half of FYE2020 Overview Ortus Stage 2 Overview of business performance (単位：億円) FY E2019 1H FY E2020 1H FY E2020 1H Results Results Y oY Announced targets Margin Margin Change Margin Revenue 329.4 422.8 +93.4 435.0 +28.4% Core operating 28.1 45.4 +17.3 46.0 income 8.5% 10.8% +61.6% 10.6% Non-recurring profit and loss 0.8 1.2 +0.4 0.0 Operating income 28.9 46.7 +17.8 46.0 8.8% 11.1% +61.4% 10.6% Net income attributable to owners 27.7 +10.1 25.5 of the parent 17.6 5.4% 6.6% +56.9% 5.9% Foreign currency translations (US$→¥) FYE2019 Q2 rate: US$1=¥110.71, FYE2020 Q2 rate: US$1=¥108.67 ( €→¥) FYE2020 Q2 rate: €1=¥120.91 (AU$→¥) FYE2019 Q2 rate: AU$1=¥81.79, FYE2020 Q2 rate: AU$1=¥74.75 In its FYE2019 Q2 results, the Company had recorded advisory costs of ¥1.3 billion on core operating income in connection with the acquisition of European businesses. 4 Overview of Business Performance: Reasons for Changes in Revenue Revenue expanded significantly due to contributions made by the purchase of Praxair, Inc.'s European operations in the previous fiscal year and Linde AG's US HyCO business. In Japan, revenue also increased due to the effects of the acquisition of medical equipment sales company IMI Co., Ltd. +¥93.4billion +85.2 （28.4％ up） +2.1 +7.5 -0.8 -0.5 422.8 Including foreign Including foreign 329.4 exchange impact exchange impact exchange impact -2.1 -0.14 Including foreign -1.7 FYE2019 1H Results Gas Gas Gas Gas Business Thermos Business Business Business in Asia & Business in Japan in the U.S. in Europe Oceania FYE2020 1H Results （Billions of yen） 174.0 98.9 85.2 51.5 13.0 FYE2020 1H Results FYE2019 171.9 91.4 － 52.3 13.5 1H Results 5 Overview of Business Performance: Reasons for Change in Core Operating Income Earnings rose substantially owing to the acquisitions made during the previous fiscal year despite a decrease in revenue in the bulk gas business in Japan due to an overall softening of demand and the impact of lower earnings due to reduced shipments of Specialty gases in East Asia +¥17.3billion +13.2 ＋1.0 （61.6％ up） +4.9 -1.0 -0.4 45.4 Including foreign Including foreign exchange impact exchange impact -0.3-0.05 28.1 Including foreign exchange impact -0.1 FYE2019 1H Results Gas Gas Gas Gas Thermos Eliminations Business Business Business Business in Business or Corporate in Japan in the U.S. in Europe Asia & Oceania FYE2020 1H Results （Billions of yen） 12.3 11.7 13.2 5.3 4.1 -1.3 FYE2020 1H Results FYE2019 12.7 6.8 6.3 4.5 -2.3＊ 1H Results － *In its FYE2019 Q2 results, the Company had recorded advisory costs of ¥1.3 billion on core operating income in connection with the acquisition of European businesses. 6 Business Performance for the First Half of FYE2020 Business Performance by Segment Ortus Stage 2 Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in Japan Gas Business in Japan (Billions of yen) FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H YoY Results Results Change Revenue 171.9 174.0 +2.1 Segment income 12.7 12.3 -0.4 (core operating income) Reasons for changes in revenue Bulk & On-site (Air separation gases): Revenue decreased primarily in the key industries of steel, non-ferrous metals and metal processing. Gas-related and plant, other: Electronics-related equipment and installation: Revenue decreased due to a fall in the number of projects. Contribution from acquisition of IMI Co., Ltd, a medical equipment sales company. Revenue Segment profit margin Segment income 7.4% 7.1% 171.9 +1.2％ 174.0 12.7 -3.0％ 12.3 FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H Results Results Reasons for changes in segment income Bulk & On-site (Air separation gases): Earnings decreased due to higher costs from rising fuel prices and logistics expenses. Electronics-related equipment and installation: Lower earnings from decreased revenue. Contribution from acquisition of IMI Co., Ltd, a medical equipment sales company. 8 Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in the U.S. Gas Business in the U.S. (Billions of yen) FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H YoY Results Results Change Revenue 91.4 98.9 +7.5 Segment income 6.8 11.7 +4.9 (core operating income) *Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥1.67 billion on revenue and ¥0.12 billion on segment income. Revenue Segment profit margin Segment income 11.9％ 7.5% +8.2％ 98.9 91.4 11.7 6.8 +70.3％ FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H Results Results Reasons for changes in revenue Bulk: Favorable shipments centered around air separation gases. On-site: Start of operation of new projects, contribution from acquisition of HyCO business. Reasons for changes in segment income Industrial gas-related business was generally favorable, centered on air separation gases. Contribution from acquisition of HyCO business. 9 Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in Europe Gas Business in Europe (Billions of yen) Revenue Segment profit margin Segment income FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H YoY 15.5% Results Results Change 85.2 Revenue - 85.2 +85.2 13.2 Segment income - 13.2 +13.2 None (core operating income) FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H Results Results Revenue increased 2.9% year on year to ¥82.8 billion compared to the business performance for the Gas Business in Europe from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018, assuming the acquisition date of the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. was April 1, 2018. The actual acquisition was completed in December 2018. (The rate of €1=¥120.91 applicable for the FYE2020 Q2 has been used for conversions to yen) Looking at revenue by key regions (on a local currency basis), Iberia (Spain/Portugal) was on a par year on year, Italy was up 1%, Germany rose 4%, Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands) increased 3% and Scandinavia (Norway/Sweden) grew by 2%. 10 Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in Asia and Oceania Gas Business in Asia and Oceania (Billions of yen) FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H YoY Results Results Change Revenue 52.3 51.5 -0.8 Segment income 6.3 5.3 -1.0 (core operating income) *Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥2.15 billion on revenue and ¥0.32 billion on segment income. Revenue Segment profit margin Segment income 12.1% 10.4% -1.5％ 52.351.5 6.3 -15.4％ 5.3 FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H Results Results Reasons for changes in revenue Bulk (Air separation gases): Revenue in Asia decreased slightly. LP gas: Firm sales in Australia. Specialty gases: Lower shipments of electronic materials gases. Electronics-related equipment and installation: Revenue in Taiwan rose substantially. Reasons for changes in segment income Profitability improved in the LP gas business in Australia. Earnings declined due to lower electronic materials gas revenue. 11 Business Performance by Segment：Thermos Business Thermos Business (Billions of yen) FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H YoY Results Results Change Revenue 13.5 13.0 -0.5 Segment income 4.5 4.1 -0.4 (core operating income) *Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥0.14 billion on revenue and ¥0.05 billion on segment income. Revenue Segment profit margin Segment income 33.2% 31.7% -3.8％ 13.5 13.0 4.5 -8.1％ 4.1 FYE2019 1H FYE2020 1H Results Results Reasons for changes in revenue Reasons for changes in segment income Japan: Sales of vacuum insulated mobile mugs were solid. Sales of sports bottles were sluggish. Overseas: Decline in the number of shipments at Thermos production plants for overseas sales companies. Japan: Earnings decreased due to lower revenue from sports bottles. Overseas: Sales of companies accounted for by the equity method have been somewhat weak excluding a portion of regions. 12 Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020 Overview Ortus Stage 2 Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020 by Segment Overall performance in the first half of the fiscal year under review was generally as initially forecast and the Company's full-year forecast remains unchanged. However, for performance by segment, results have been taken into account and the initial forecast has been revised. Assumptions of earnings by each reportable segment are as follows. Gas Business in Japan Gas Business in the U.S. Gas Business in Europe Gas Business in Asia and Oceania Thermos Business Bulk gas demand is sluggish and second half performance is expected to be on a par with the first half. Some improvement is envisaged through the effects of price revisions. Demand for electronic materials gases, equipment and installation is weak, with recovery assumed from the following fiscal year. Year on year shipments of industrial gases are projected to continue to increase as production in U.S. manufacturing industries is strong. Second half earnings from the HyCO business acquired from Linde AG of Germany are expected to be about the same as those from the first half. Euro-based business is expected to perform as initially forecast though some differences exist in regional earnings environments. Yen-based performance has been revised due to a revision of the conversion rate (from €1=¥125 to €1=120). Industrial gas is expected to perform as initially forecast though some differences exist in regional earnings environments. Demand for electronic materials gases is weak, with the second half envisaged to be in line with the first half. Recovery is assumed from the following fiscal year. Frying pan sales are expected to increase as demand for cookware is highest in December and March. Overseas, sales are strong in China, but forecast to be sluggish in North America due to competition and other factors. 14 Full-Year Forecast (Billions of yen) FYE2019 FYE2020 YoY Results Forecast Change Margin Margin Revenue 740.3 890.0 +149.7 +20.2% Core operating income 65.8 95.0 +29.2 8.9% 10.7% +44.3% Non-recurring profit and loss 1.0 7.0 +6.0 Operating income 66.8 102.0 +35.2 9.0% 11.5% +52.6% Net income attributable to 41.2 57.0 +15.8 owners of the parent 5.6% 6.4% +38.0% Assumed exchange rate for FYE2020: (US$ ¥): $1=¥110, (EUR ¥): €1=¥120 In FYE2020, the Company plans to record non-recurring profit of ¥7.0 billion on the sale of its assets as part of efforts to improve asset efficiency. 15 Business Performance Forecast: Reasons for Changes in Revenue +149.7billion +112.9 +3.9 +2.2 （20.2％ up） +11.1 +19.7 890.0 740.3 FYE2019 Gas Gas Gas Gas Business Thermos FYE2020 Results Business Business Business in Asia & Business Forecast in Japan in the U.S. in Europe Oceania （Billions of yen） 375.0 207.0 168.0 110.0 30.0 FYE2020 Revised forecast 375.0 201.0 173.0 111.0 30.0 Initial forecast FYE2019 363.9 187.3 55.1* 106.1 27.8 Results *For the business performance in FYE2019, the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. only accounts for a four-month period from December 2018 to March 2019. 16 Business Performance Forecast: Reason for Changes in Core Operating Income +¥29.2billion +19.0 +1.9 +0.3 +2.5 （44.3％ up） +6.4 950 65.8 FYE2019 Result Gas Gas Gas Gas Thermos Eliminations Business Business Business Business in Business or Corporate in Japan in the U.S. in Europe Asia & Oceania FYE2020 Forecast （Billions of yen） 29.1 22.0 25.5 11.0 9.4 -2.0 FYE2020 Revised forecast 30.6 19.0 26.5 11.5 9.4 -2.0 Initial ｆorecast FYE2019 29.8 15.6 6.5 *1 9.1 9.1 -4.5*2 Results *1 For the business performance in FYE2019, the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. only accounts for a four-month period from December 2018 to March 2019. *2 In its FYE2019 full-year results, the Company has recorded advisory costs of ¥2.7 billion on core operating income in connection with the acquisition of European businesses. 17 Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Ortus Stage 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （Billions of yen） FYE2019 FYE2020 YoY Forecast Results Change (Announced on November 15) Profit before income taxes 62.0 86.5 +24.5 Depreciation and amortization 56.1 86.0 +29.9 Changes in w orking capital -2.4 -3.5 -1.1 Other -17.0 -33.5 -16.5 Cash flow s from operating activities 98.6 135.5 +36.9 Capital expenditures -74.1 -92.5 -18.4 Investment and loans -691.1 -0.3 +690.8 Other (sale of assets, etc.) 10.3 7.4 -2.9 Cash flow s from investing activities -754.9 -85.5 +669.4 Free cash flow s -656.2 50.0 +706.2 Net interest-bearing debt* 945.7 933.5 -12.2 Adjusted net D/E ratio 1.54x 1.44x -0.1 pt. FYE2020 Forecast (Announced on May 23) 86.5 83.0 -3.5 -35.5 130.5 -103.4 － 8.0 -95.4 35.1 922.8 1.38x As a result of the application of IFRS 16 for FYE2020, the carrying amount of the TNSC Group's lease liabilities in net interest-bearing debt increased by ¥34.6 billion compared to FYE2019. Furthermore, the increased amount of lease liabilities under IFRS 16 was not included as part of net interest-bearing debt in the full-year forecast for FYE2020 (announced on May 23, 2019). Net interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents Adjusted net D/E ratio: (Net Interest-bearing debt - equity-type debt) / (equity attributable to owners of the parent + equity-type debt) Equity-type debt: The amount of debt procured by hybrid finance that has been recognized as equity credit by rating agencies. (50% of the procured amount) Hybrid finance: A form of debt financing that has features resembling equity, such as voluntary deferral of interest, extremely long-term redemption periods and 19 subordination during liquidation or bankruptcy procedures. Starting the Four-hub Global Network Overview of European Businesses Ortus Stage 2 Overview of the European Businesses - Development Region Nippon Gases Europe has its business mainly in Spain and Portugal, Italy and Germany. Stable base business in key industrial zones. Solid combination of onsite/ piping, merchant, and package lines of business across key European industrial zones. Business areas and assets held Revenue composition by region 2,725 Employees Over 100,000 Customers 14 Pipelines 5 Specialty Gases Laboratories 27 Air Separation Units 6 Hydrogen plants 44 Small On-Site 14 CO2 plants Over 600 trucks Over 2.6 million cylinders 38 Filling Stations 17 Dry Ice Plants 7 CO2 Terminals 3 CO2 Ships Regional headquarters Key company bases (As of October 1, 2019) (1H results for FYE2020) 5% 2% 11%28% 11% 22%24% *Diagram excludes -3% elimination of intra-company transactions within the Group Spain & Portugal Italy Germany Benelux Scandinavia UK, Ireland & France Offshore 21 Overview of European Businesses - Supply Destinations and mode Revenue composition by supply destination (1H results for FYE2020) Nippon Gases Europe supplies various industries in common with other industrial gas business segments. Manufacturing and metal (including Steel and Non-ferrous) accounts for around 40% of the end user in Nippon Gases business. Revenue composition by supply mode (1H results for FYE2020) On-site/pipingbusiness - stable and large scale supply system with supply contract for mid and long term accounts for 16% of the whole. Bulk business - supply for diversified customers : Steel, Chemical, Transportation machinery (Shipbuilding and automotive), Food, Drink etc. accounts for 40% of the whole. 14% 10% 22% Manufacturing 34% Package 3% Metals 16% 5% Food & Bev. Bulk Chemical Onsite/Piping 13% 15% Healtcare Energy Other Electronics 12% 17% 40% Other 22 Norway ASU* investment for Aquaculture *ASU: Air separation unit With the increasing worldwide demand for food fish and fishery products, Nippon Gases Europe decided to invest in a new ASU for the booming aquaculture industry in Norway. Background and purpose of the investment Business area in Norway Trends in demand for seafood Regional business environmental awareness Industrial gas applications The health trend in advanced countries and increased population in developing countries has increased and is expected to continued to increase the demand of fish and fishery products. This trend boosts the global demand in aquaculture for sustainable fish supply more than the wild capture of fish. In Norway, we expect to see CAGR 6% growth in the salmon production by aquaculture. In Northern West coast of Scandinavian peninsula, aquaculture and sea food processing industries grow strongly. In aquaculture, oxygen is used for increasing the concentration in fish-pond due to growth promotion and activating of fishes. In sea food processing, nitrogen is used for encapsulated gas when food is packaged due to freshness keeping of processed foods Area of active oceanic aquaculture operations New ASU Malm Existing ASU Norway Ranked No. 2 in NORindustrial gas market share By installing the new ASU near consumption area, Nippon Gases Europe enhances its reliable supply network and captures the growing demand of industrial gas. 23 (Reference) The supply environment for the aquaculture industry in Norway 24 Initiatives to Improve the Group's Comprehensive Capabilities Steadily progressing toward complete comprehensive integration*1 for the TNSC Group. The Group's comprehensive capabilities will increase by way of mutual benefits and demonstration of synergistic effects among the European business bases and existing businesses bases. *1 Main target fields: IT networks, accounting and management systems, rebranding, purchasing, and human resource systems Separation from Praxair Inc. → Integration into the TNSC Group → Demonstration of the Group's comprehensive capabilities TNSC promoted integrated work shared by 12 project teams for Post Merger Integration (PMI). EHSQ*2 Branding Legal Finance & Accounting Engineering Tax Operations Treasury Helium IT Supply Chain Supply HR Chain *2 EHSQ: Environment Health(occupational health) Safety Quality To demonstrate the Group's comprehensive capabilities TNSC is pursuing mutual benefits and synergistic effects for each business base and undertaking initiatives for the below seven key themes. Electronics Productivity Gas Application Global Helium Account Supply Chain Engineering Medical 25 Initiatives to Improve the Group's Comprehensive Capabilities Electronics Gas Application Helium Supply Chain Incorporate Europe into the existing strategy for Total Electronics, build an optimal supply and sales system. Share gas application technology that the Company accumulated in Europe and Japan, promote expansion for customers. Utilize new sources obtained from the acquisition in Europe, promote optimization of the supply chain. Productivity Global Account Engineering Medical Develop knowledge of cost reduction accumulated in Europe and programs and knowledge on improving productivity for other regions. Promote sales development in other regions that have companies from many different countries, including Japanese companies. Development in Europe, such as installations of the Company's own air separation units and related engineering technology. Promote evaluations of various types of medical equipment, mutual utilization of handling knowledge and joint purchasing. Further improvement to the satisfaction levels of customers through demonstrating the TNSC Group's comprehensive capabilities. 26 Shareholder Returns Ortus Stage 2 Shareholder Returns Implement a dividend policy linked to business performance, while maintaining a stable dividend. Year-end Interim Dividend payout ratio ¥40 27.1% 26.8% 27.1％* 26.2% 30% 24.3% 24.9% 25% 21.3% ¥30 Japanese IFRS 20.3% GAAP 20% ¥20 ¥13 ¥14 15% ¥12 ¥11 10% ¥9 ¥10 ¥6 ¥7 ¥14 5% ¥9 ¥11 ¥12 ¥6 ¥6 ¥7 ¥0 FYE2014 FYE2015 FYE2016 FYE2017 FYE2018 FYE2019 FYE2020 0% (Forecast) Net income 49.42 47.98 59.72 80.28 113.04 95.42 131.71 per share (yen) Large-scale corporate income tax deductions arose from a reform of the U.S. tax system that resulted in a lowering of the federal corporate tax rate during FYE2018. Excluding the effects of the above, the dividend payout ratio was 27.1%. 28 Thank you Ortus Stage 2 Reminders The information contained here is not disclosure information for securities trading. The accuracy and completeness of this information are not guaranteed. The briefing session and this material describe future plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks of business performance. These plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks, are made by Taiyo Nippon Sanso based on its judgments and estimations made in accordance with the information available at present. Actual performance will be subject to changes caused by a variety of risks and uncertainties (such as economic trends, market demand, exchange rates, taxation systems and various other systems and institutions, but not limited to them). We wish to remind you, therefore, that the actual business performance may differ from the forecasts and outlooks made at this time. Please refrain from making investment judgments based solely on this information. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:01 UTC 0 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 01:57a South Africa's Lewis H1 earnings gain on upbeat merchandise sales growth RE 01:56a ECB's Lane rules out euro zone recession, says recovery in next year or two RE 01:55a South African Airways needs government loan guarantee or risks liquidation -board member RE 01:55a SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window PU 01:51a European third quarter earnings still seen down 4.7% RE 01:50a BAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : (Revised)Next Day Disclosure Return-changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks PU 01:50a SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results PU 01:45a CITY OF IRVING TX : Recycle Your Holiday Cooking Oil, Grease PU 01:45a SGS : Opens New Textile Laboratory in Hawassa, Ethiopia PU 01:45a MARS NATIONAL BANCORP : Steps to Take if You are Planning to Buy a Home Within Six Months PU