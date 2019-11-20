Log in
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : (Delayed) Consolidated Business Performance for the First Half of the FYE2020 (Presentation Material)

11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST

Emerging onto

a Still Wider Stage

Consolidated Business Performance

for the First Half of the FYE2020

November 15, 2019

Contents

Business Performance for the First Half of the FYE2020

Overview of Business Performance for the first half

Business performance by segment

Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020

Overview of the Full-Year Forecast

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Starting the Four-hub Global Network

Overview of European Businesses

Shareholder Returns

Business Performance

for the First Half of FYE2020

Overview

Ortus Stage 2

Overview of business performance

(単位：億円)

FY E2019 1H

FY E2020 1H

FY E2020 1H

Results

Results

Y oY

Announced targets

Margin

Margin

Change

Margin

Revenue

329.4

422.8

+93.4

435.0

+28.4%

Core operating

28.1

45.4

+17.3

46.0

income

8.5%

10.8%

+61.6%

10.6%

Non-recurring profit and loss

0.8

1.2

+0.4

0.0

Operating income

28.9

46.7

+17.8

46.0

8.8%

11.1%

+61.4%

10.6%

Net income attributable to owners

27.7

+10.1

25.5

of the parent

17.6

5.4%

6.6%

+56.9%

5.9%

Foreign currency translations (US$→¥) FYE2019 Q2 rate: US$1=¥110.71, FYE2020 Q2 rate: US$1=¥108.67

(

€→¥) FYE2020 Q2 rate: €1=¥120.91

(AU$→¥) FYE2019 Q2 rate: AU$1=¥81.79, FYE2020 Q2 rate: AU$1=¥74.75

In its FYE2019 Q2 results, the Company had recorded advisory costs of ¥1.3 billion on core operating income in connection with the acquisition of European businesses.

4

Overview of Business Performance: Reasons for Changes in Revenue

Revenue expanded significantly due to contributions made by the purchase of Praxair, Inc.'s European operations in the previous fiscal year and Linde AG's US HyCO business. In Japan, revenue also increased due to the effects of the acquisition of medical equipment sales company IMI Co., Ltd.

+¥93.4billion

+85.2

28.4 up

+2.1

+7.5

-0.8

-0.5

422.8

Including foreign

Including foreign

329.4

exchange impact

exchange impact

exchange impact

-2.1

-0.14

Including foreign

-1.7

FYE2019

1H Results

Gas

Gas

Gas

Gas Business

Thermos

Business

Business

Business

in Asia &

Business

in Japan

in the U.S.

in Europe

Oceania

FYE2020

1H Results

Billions of yen

174.0

98.9

85.2

51.5

13.0

FYE2020

1H Results

FYE2019

171.9

91.4

52.3

13.5

1H Results

5

Overview of Business Performance: Reasons for Change in Core Operating Income

Earnings rose substantially owing to the acquisitions made during the previous fiscal year despite a decrease in revenue in the bulk gas business in Japan due to an overall softening of demand and the impact of lower earnings due to reduced shipments of Specialty gases in East Asia

+¥17.3billion

+13.2

1.0 61.6 up

+4.9

-1.0

-0.4

45.4

Including foreign

Including foreign

exchange impact

exchange impact

-0.3-0.05

28.1

Including foreign

exchange impact

-0.1

FYE2019

1H Results

Gas

Gas

Gas

Gas

Thermos

Eliminations

Business

Business

Business

Business in

Business

or Corporate

in Japan

in the U.S.

in Europe

Asia & Oceania

FYE2020

1H Results

Billions of yen

12.3

11.7

13.2

5.3

4.1

-1.3

FYE2020

1H Results

FYE2019

12.7

6.8

6.3

4.5

-2.3

1H Results

*In its FYE2019 Q2 results, the Company had recorded advisory costs of ¥1.3 billion on core operating income in connection with the acquisition of European businesses.

6

Business Performance

for the First Half of FYE2020

Business Performance by Segment

Ortus Stage 2

Business Performance by SegmentGas Business in Japan

Gas Business in Japan

(Billions of yen)

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

YoY

Results

Results

Change

Revenue

171.9

174.0

+2.1

Segment income

12.7

12.3

-0.4

(core operating income)

Reasons for changes in revenue

Bulk & On-site (Air separation gases): Revenue decreased primarily in the key industries of steel, non-ferrous metals and metal processing.

Gas-related and plant, other: Electronics-related equipment and

installation: Revenue decreased due to a fall in the number of projects. Contribution from acquisition of IMI Co., Ltd, a medical equipment sales company.

Revenue

Segment profit margin

Segment income

7.4%

7.1%

171.9

+1.2

174.0

12.7

-3.0

12.3

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

Results

Results

Reasons for changes in segment income

Bulk & On-site (Air separation gases): Earnings decreased due to higher costs from rising fuel prices and logistics expenses.

Electronics-related equipment and installation: Lower earnings from decreased revenue.

Contribution from acquisition of IMI Co., Ltd, a medical equipment sales company.

8

Business Performance by SegmentGas Business in the U.S.

Gas Business in the U.S.

(Billions of yen)

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

YoY

Results

Results

Change

Revenue

91.4

98.9

+7.5

Segment income

6.8

11.7

+4.9

(core operating income)

*Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥1.67 billion on revenue and ¥0.12 billion on segment income.

Revenue

Segment profit margin

Segment income

11.9

7.5%

+8.2

98.9

91.4

11.7

6.8 +70.3

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

Results

Results

Reasons for changes in revenue

Bulk: Favorable shipments centered around air separation gases.

On-site: Start of operation of new projects, contribution from acquisition of HyCO business.

Reasons for changes in segment income

Industrial gas-related business was generally favorable, centered on air separation gases.

Contribution from acquisition of HyCO business.

9

Business Performance by SegmentGas Business in Europe

Gas Business in Europe

(Billions of yen)

Revenue

Segment profit margin

Segment income

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

YoY

15.5%

Results

Results

Change

85.2

Revenue

-

85.2

+85.2

13.2

Segment income

-

13.2

+13.2

None

(core operating income)

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

Results

Results

Revenue increased 2.9% year on year to ¥82.8 billion compared to the business performance for the Gas Business in Europe from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018, assuming the acquisition date of the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. was April 1, 2018. The actual acquisition was completed in December 2018.

(The rate of €1=¥120.91 applicable for the FYE2020 Q2 has been used for conversions to yen)

Looking at revenue by key regions (on a local currency basis), Iberia (Spain/Portugal) was on a par year on year, Italy was up 1%, Germany rose 4%, Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands) increased 3% and Scandinavia (Norway/Sweden) grew by 2%.

10

Business Performance by SegmentGas Business in Asia and Oceania

Gas Business in Asia and Oceania

(Billions of yen)

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

YoY

Results

Results

Change

Revenue

52.3

51.5

-0.8

Segment income

6.3

5.3

-1.0

(core operating income)

*Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥2.15 billion on revenue and ¥0.32 billion on segment income.

Revenue

Segment profit margin

Segment income

12.1%

10.4%

-1.5

52.351.5

6.3

-15.4

5.3

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

Results

Results

Reasons for changes in revenue

Bulk (Air separation gases): Revenue in Asia decreased slightly.

LP gas: Firm sales in Australia.

Specialty gases: Lower shipments of electronic materials gases.

Electronics-related equipment and installation: Revenue in Taiwan rose substantially.

Reasons for changes in segment income

Profitability improved in the LP gas business in Australia.

Earnings declined due to lower electronic materials gas revenue.

11

Business Performance by SegmentThermos Business

Thermos Business

(Billions of yen)

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

YoY

Results

Results

Change

Revenue

13.5

13.0

-0.5

Segment income

4.5

4.1

-0.4

(core operating income)

*Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥0.14 billion on revenue and ¥0.05 billion on segment income.

Revenue

Segment profit margin

Segment income

33.2%

31.7%

-3.8

13.5

13.0

4.5

-8.1

4.1

FYE2019 1H

FYE2020 1H

Results

Results

Reasons for changes in revenue

Reasons for changes in segment income

Japan: Sales of vacuum insulated mobile mugs were solid. Sales of sports bottles were sluggish.

Overseas: Decline in the number of shipments at Thermos production plants for overseas sales companies.

Japan: Earnings decreased due to lower revenue from sports bottles.

Overseas: Sales of companies accounted for by the equity method have been somewhat weak excluding a portion of regions.

12

Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020

Overview

Ortus Stage 2

Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020 by Segment

Overall performance in the first half of the fiscal year under review was generally as initially forecast and the Company's full-year forecast remains unchanged. However, for performance by segment, results have been taken into account and the initial forecast has been revised. Assumptions of earnings by each reportable segment are as follows.

Gas Business in

Japan

Gas Business in

the U.S.

Gas Business in

Europe

Gas Business in Asia and Oceania

Thermos

Business

Bulk gas demand is sluggish and second half performance is expected to be on a par with the first half. Some improvement is envisaged through the effects of price revisions.

Demand for electronic materials gases, equipment and installation is weak, with recovery assumed from the following fiscal year.

Year on year shipments of industrial gases are projected to continue to increase as production in U.S. manufacturing industries is strong.

Second half earnings from the HyCO business acquired from Linde AG of Germany are expected to be about the same as those from the first half.

Euro-based business is expected to perform as initially forecast though some differences exist in regional earnings environments.

Yen-based performance has been revised due to a revision of the conversion rate (from €1=¥125 to €1=120).

Industrial gas is expected to perform as initially forecast though some differences exist in regional earnings environments.

Demand for electronic materials gases is weak, with the second half envisaged to be in line with the first half. Recovery is assumed from the following fiscal year.

Frying pan sales are expected to increase as demand for cookware is highest in December and March.

Overseas, sales are strong in China, but forecast to be sluggish in North America due to competition and other factors.

14

Full-Year Forecast

(Billions of yen)

FYE2019

FYE2020

YoY

Results

Forecast

Change

Margin

Margin

Revenue

740.3

890.0

+149.7

+20.2%

Core operating income

65.8

95.0

+29.2

8.9%

10.7%

+44.3%

Non-recurring profit and loss

1.0

7.0

+6.0

Operating income

66.8

102.0

+35.2

9.0%

11.5%

+52.6%

Net income attributable to

41.2

57.0

+15.8

owners of the parent

5.6%

6.4%

+38.0%

Assumed exchange rate for FYE2020: (US$

¥): $1=¥110, (EUR

¥): €1=¥120

In FYE2020, the Company plans to record non-recurring profit of ¥7.0 billion on the sale of its assets as part of

efforts to improve asset efficiency.

15

Business Performance Forecast: Reasons for Changes in Revenue

+149.7billion

+112.9

+3.9

+2.2 20.2 up

+11.1

+19.7

890.0

740.3

FYE2019

Gas

Gas

Gas

Gas Business

Thermos

FYE2020

Results

Business

Business

Business

in Asia &

Business

Forecast

in Japan

in the U.S.

in Europe

Oceania

Billions of yen

375.0

207.0

168.0

110.0

30.0

FYE2020

Revised forecast

375.0

201.0

173.0

111.0

30.0

Initial forecast

FYE2019

363.9

187.3

55.1*

106.1

27.8

Results

*For the business performance in FYE2019, the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. only accounts for a four-month period from December 2018 to March 2019.

16

Business Performance Forecast: Reason for Changes in Core Operating Income

+¥29.2billion

+19.0

+1.9

+0.3

+2.5 44.3 up

+6.4

950

65.8

FYE2019

Result

Gas

Gas

Gas

Gas

Thermos

Eliminations

Business

Business

Business

Business in

Business

or Corporate

in Japan

in the U.S.

in Europe

Asia & Oceania

FYE2020 Forecast

Billions of yen

29.1

22.0

25.5

11.0

9.4

-2.0

FYE2020

Revised forecast

30.6

19.0

26.5

11.5

9.4

-2.0

Initial orecast

FYE2019

29.8

15.6

6.5 *1

9.1

9.1

-4.5*2

Results

*1

For the business performance in FYE2019, the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. only accounts for a four-month

period from December 2018 to March 2019.

*2

In its FYE2019 full-year results, the Company has recorded advisory costs of ¥2.7 billion on core operating income in connection with

the acquisition of European businesses.

17

Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Ortus Stage 2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Billions of yen

FYE2019

FYE2020

YoY

Forecast

Results

Change

(Announced on November 15)

Profit before income taxes

62.0

86.5

+24.5

Depreciation and amortization

56.1

86.0

+29.9

Changes in w orking capital

-2.4

-3.5

-1.1

Other

-17.0

-33.5

-16.5

Cash flow s from operating activities

98.6

135.5

+36.9

Capital expenditures

-74.1

-92.5

-18.4

Investment and loans

-691.1

-0.3

+690.8

Other (sale of assets, etc.)

10.3

7.4

-2.9

Cash flow s from investing activities

-754.9

-85.5

+669.4

Free cash flow s

-656.2

50.0

+706.2

Net interest-bearing debt*

945.7

933.5

-12.2

Adjusted net D/E ratio

1.54x

1.44x

-0.1 pt.

FYE2020

Forecast

(Announced on May 23)

86.5

83.0

-3.5

-35.5

130.5

-103.4

8.0

-95.4

35.1

922.8

1.38x

  • As a result of the application of IFRS 16 for FYE2020, the carrying amount of the TNSC Group's lease liabilities in net interest-bearing debt increased by ¥34.6 billion compared to FYE2019. Furthermore, the increased amount of lease liabilities under IFRS 16 was not included as part of net interest-bearing debt in the full-year forecast for FYE2020 (announced on May 23, 2019).

Net interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents

Adjusted net D/E ratio: (Net Interest-bearing debt - equity-type debt) / (equity attributable to owners of the parent + equity-type debt)

Equity-type debt: The amount of debt procured by hybrid finance that has been recognized as equity credit by rating agencies. (50% of the procured amount)

Hybrid finance: A form of debt financing that has features resembling equity, such as voluntary deferral of interest, extremely long-term redemption periods and

19

subordination during liquidation or bankruptcy procedures.

Starting the Four-hub Global Network

Overview of European Businesses

Ortus Stage 2

Overview of the European Businesses - Development Region

Nippon Gases Europe has its business mainly in Spain and Portugal, Italy and Germany. Stable base business in key industrial zones. Solid combination of onsite/ piping, merchant, and package lines of business across key European industrial zones.

Business areas and assets held

Revenue composition by region

2,725 Employees

Over 100,000 Customers

14 Pipelines

5 Specialty Gases Laboratories

27 Air Separation Units

6 Hydrogen plants

44 Small On-Site

14 CO2 plants

Over 600 trucks

Over 2.6 million cylinders

38 Filling Stations

17 Dry Ice Plants

7 CO2 Terminals

3 CO2 Ships

Regional headquarters

Key company bases

(As of October 1, 2019)

(1H results for FYE2020)

5% 2%

11%28%

11%

22%24%

*Diagram excludes -3% elimination of intra-company transactions

within the Group

Spain & Portugal

Italy

Germany

Benelux

Scandinavia

UK, Ireland & France

Offshore

21

Overview of European Businesses - Supply Destinations and mode

Revenue composition by supply destination

(1H results for FYE2020)

Nippon Gases Europe supplies various industries in common with other industrial gas business segments.

Manufacturing and metal (including Steel and Non-ferrous) accounts for around 40% of the end user in Nippon Gases business.

Revenue composition by supply mode

(1H results for FYE2020)

On-site/pipingbusiness - stable and large scale supply system with supply contract for mid and long term accounts for 16% of the whole.

Bulk business - supply for diversified customers : Steel, Chemical, Transportation machinery (Shipbuilding and automotive), Food, Drink etc. accounts for 40% of the whole.

14%

10%

22%

Manufacturing

34%

Package

3%

Metals

16%

5%

Food & Bev.

Bulk

Chemical

Onsite/Piping

13%

15%

Healtcare

Energy

Other

Electronics

12%

17%

40%

Other

22

Norway ASU* investment for Aquaculture

*ASU: Air separation unit

With the increasing worldwide demand for food fish and fishery products, Nippon Gases Europe decided to invest in a new ASU for the booming aquaculture industry in Norway.

Background and purpose of the investment

Business area in Norway

Trends in

demand for

seafood

Regional business environmental awareness

Industrial gas

applications

The health trend in advanced countries and increased population in developing countries has increased and is expected to continued to increase the demand of fish and fishery products. This trend boosts the global demand in aquaculture for sustainable fish supply more than the wild capture of fish.

In Norway, we expect to see CAGR 6% growth

in the salmon production by aquaculture.

In Northern West coast of Scandinavian peninsula,

aquaculture and sea food processing

industries grow strongly.

In aquaculture, oxygen is used for

increasing the concentration in fish-pond due to

growth promotion and activating of fishes.

In sea food processing, nitrogen is used for encapsulated gas when food is packaged due to freshness keeping of processed foods

Area of active oceanic aquaculture operations

New ASU

Malm

Existing ASU

Norway

Ranked No. 2

in NORindustrial gas market share

By installing the new ASU near consumption area,

Nippon Gases Europe enhances its reliable supply network

and captures the growing demand of industrial gas.

23

(Reference) The supply environment for the aquaculture industry in Norway

24

Initiatives to Improve the Group's Comprehensive Capabilities

Steadily progressing toward complete comprehensive integration*1 for the TNSC Group. The Group's comprehensive capabilities will increase by way of mutual benefits and demonstration of synergistic effects among the European business bases and existing businesses bases.

*1 Main target fields: IT networks, accounting and management systems, rebranding, purchasing, and human resource systems

Separation from Praxair Inc.

→ Integration into the TNSC Group

Demonstration of

the Group's comprehensive capabilities

TNSC promoted integrated work shared by 12 project teams for Post Merger Integration (PMI).

EHSQ*2

Branding

Legal

Finance &

Accounting

Engineering

Tax

Operations

Treasury

Helium

IT

Supply

Chain

Supply

HR

Chain

*2 EHSQ: Environment Health(occupational health) Safety Quality

To demonstrate the Group's comprehensive capabilities TNSC is pursuing mutual benefits and synergistic effects for each business base and undertaking initiatives for the below seven key themes.

Electronics

Productivity

Gas

Application

Global

Helium

Account

Supply Chain

Engineering Medical

25

Initiatives to Improve the Group's Comprehensive Capabilities

Electronics

Gas

Application

Helium

Supply Chain

Incorporate Europe into the existing strategy for Total Electronics, build an optimal supply and sales system.

Share gas application technology that the Company accumulated in Europe and Japan, promote expansion for customers.

Utilize new sources obtained from the acquisition in Europe, promote optimization of the supply chain.

Productivity

Global

Account

Engineering

Medical

Develop knowledge of cost reduction accumulated in Europe and programs and knowledge on improving productivity for other regions.

Promote sales development in other regions that have companies from many different countries, including Japanese companies.

Development in Europe, such as installations of the Company's own air separation units and related engineering technology.

Promote evaluations of various types of medical equipment, mutual utilization of handling knowledge and joint purchasing.

Further improvement to the satisfaction levels of customers

through demonstrating the TNSC Group's comprehensive capabilities.

26

Shareholder Returns

Ortus Stage 2

Shareholder Returns

Implement a dividend policy linked to business performance, while maintaining a stable dividend.

Year-end

Interim

Dividend payout ratio

¥40

27.1%

26.8%

27.1*

26.2%

30%

24.3%

24.9%

25%

21.3%

¥30

Japanese

IFRS

20.3%

GAAP

20%

¥20

¥13

¥14

15%

¥12

¥11

10%

¥9

¥10

¥6

¥7

¥14

5%

¥9

¥11

¥12

¥6

¥6

¥7

¥0

FYE2014

FYE2015

FYE2016

FYE2017

FYE2018

FYE2019

FYE2020

0%

(Forecast)

Net income

49.42

47.98

59.72

80.28

113.04

95.42

131.71

per share (yen)

  • Large-scalecorporate income tax deductions arose from a reform of the U.S. tax system that resulted in a lowering of the federal corporate tax rate during FYE2018. Excluding the effects of the above, the dividend payout ratio was 27.1%.

28

Thank you

Ortus Stage 2

Reminders

The information contained here is not disclosure information for securities trading. The accuracy and completeness of this information are not guaranteed.

The briefing session and this material describe future plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks of business performance. These plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks, are made by Taiyo Nippon Sanso based on its judgments and estimations made in accordance with the information available at present. Actual performance will be subject to changes caused by a variety of risks and uncertainties (such as economic trends, market demand, exchange rates, taxation systems and various other systems and institutions, but not limited to them).

We wish to remind you, therefore, that the actual business performance may differ from the forecasts and outlooks made at this time. Please refrain from making investment judgments based solely on this information.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019
