|
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : (Delayed) Consolidated Business Performance for the First Half of the FYE2020 (Presentation Material)
11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST
Emerging onto
a Still Wider Stage
Consolidated Business Performance
for the First Half of the FYE2020
November 15, 2019
Business Performance for the First Half of the FYE2020
Overview of Business Performance for the first half
Business performance by segment
Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020
Overview of the Full-Year Forecast
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Starting the Four-hub Global Network
Overview of European Businesses
Shareholder Returns
Business Performance
for the First Half of FYE2020
Overview
Ortus Stage 2
Overview of business performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(単位：億円)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY E2019 1H
|
FY E2020 1H
|
|
|
FY E2020 1H
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Y oY
|
|
Announced targets
|
|
|
Margin
|
Margin
|
Change
|
|
Margin
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
329.4
|
422.8
|
+93.4
|
|
435.0
|
|
|
|
|
+28.4%
|
|
|
Core operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.1
|
45.4
|
+17.3
|
|
46.0
|
income
|
|
|
|
8.5%
|
10.8%
|
+61.6%
|
|
10.6%
|
Non-recurring profit and loss
|
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
+0.4
|
|
0.0
|
Operating income
|
|
28.9
|
46.7
|
+17.8
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
8.8%
|
11.1%
|
+61.4%
|
|
10.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners
|
|
27.7
|
+10.1
|
|
25.5
|
of the parent
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
6.6%
|
+56.9%
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translations (US$→¥) FYE2019 Q2 rate: US$1=¥110.71, FYE2020 Q2 rate: US$1=¥108.67
|
|
(
|
€→¥) FYE2020 Q2 rate: €1=¥120.91
|
|
|
|
(AU$→¥) FYE2019 Q2 rate: AU$1=¥81.79, FYE2020 Q2 rate: AU$1=¥74.75
|
In its FYE2019 Q2 results, the Company had recorded advisory costs of ¥1.3 billion on core operating income in connection with the acquisition of European businesses.
Overview of Business Performance: Reasons for Changes in Revenue
Revenue expanded significantly due to contributions made by the purchase of Praxair, Inc.'s European operations in the previous fiscal year and Linde AG's US HyCO business. In Japan, revenue also increased due to the effects of the acquisition of medical equipment sales company IMI Co., Ltd.
+¥93.4billion
|
|
|
+85.2
|
（28.4％ up）
|
+2.1
|
+7.5
|
-0.8
|
-0.5
|
422.8
|
Including foreign
|
Including foreign
|
329.4
|
exchange impact
|
exchange impact
|
exchange impact
|
|
-2.1
|
-0.14
|
|
|
Including foreign
|
|
|
-1.7
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Gas Business
|
Thermos
|
Business
|
Business
|
Business
|
in Asia &
|
Business
|
in Japan
|
in the U.S.
|
in Europe
|
Oceania
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Billions of yen）
|
|
174.0
|
98.9
|
85.2
|
51.5
|
13.0
|
|
FYE2020
|
|
|
1H Results
|
FYE2019
|
171.9
|
91.4
|
－
|
52.3
|
13.5
|
|
|
1H Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
Overview of Business Performance: Reasons for Change in Core Operating Income
Earnings rose substantially owing to the acquisitions made during the previous fiscal year despite a decrease in revenue in the bulk gas business in Japan due to an overall softening of demand and the impact of lower earnings due to reduced shipments of Specialty gases in East Asia
|
|
|
|
+¥17.3billion
|
|
+13.2
|
|
＋1.0 （61.6％ up）
|
+4.9
|
-1.0
|
-0.4
|
45.4
|
Including foreign
|
Including foreign
|
exchange impact
|
exchange impact
|
-0.3-0.05
|
28.1
|
Including foreign
|
exchange impact
|
|
-0.1
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Thermos
|
Eliminations
|
Business
|
Business
|
Business
|
Business in
|
Business
|
or Corporate
|
in Japan
|
in the U.S.
|
in Europe
|
Asia & Oceania
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Billions of yen）
|
|
12.3
|
11.7
|
13.2
|
5.3
|
4.1
|
-1.3
|
|
FYE2020
|
|
|
1H Results
|
FYE2019
|
12.7
|
6.8
|
|
6.3
|
4.5
|
-2.3＊
|
|
|
1H Results
|
－
|
|
*In its FYE2019 Q2 results, the Company had recorded advisory costs of ¥1.3 billion on core operating income in connection with the acquisition of European businesses.
6
Business Performance
for the First Half of FYE2020
Business Performance by Segment
Ortus Stage 2
Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in Japan
Gas Business in Japan
(Billions of yen)
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
YoY
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
171.9
|
174.0
|
+2.1
|
Segment income
|
12.7
|
12.3
|
-0.4
|
(core operating income)
|
|
|
|
Reasons for changes in revenue
Bulk & On-site (Air separation gases): Revenue decreased primarily in the key industries of steel, non-ferrous metals and metal processing.
Gas-related and plant, other: Electronics-related equipment and
installation: Revenue decreased due to a fall in the number of projects. Contribution from acquisition of IMI Co., Ltd, a medical equipment sales company.
|
|
Revenue
|
Segment profit margin
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
7.1%
|
|
|
171.9
|
+1.2％
|
174.0
|
12.7
|
-3.0％
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
|
FYE2020 1H
|
Results
|
|
Results
Reasons for changes in segment income
Bulk & On-site (Air separation gases): Earnings decreased due to higher costs from rising fuel prices and logistics expenses.
Electronics-related equipment and installation: Lower earnings from decreased revenue.
Contribution from acquisition of IMI Co., Ltd, a medical equipment sales company.
Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in the U.S.
Gas Business in the U.S.
(Billions of yen)
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
YoY
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
91.4
|
98.9
|
+7.5
|
Segment income
|
6.8
|
11.7
|
+4.9
|
(core operating income)
|
|
|
|
*Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥1.67 billion on revenue and ¥0.12 billion on segment income.
|
|
Revenue
|
Segment profit margin
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
|
11.9％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5%
|
+8.2％
|
98.9
|
|
|
|
91.4
|
|
11.7
6.8 +70.3％
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
Results
|
Results
Reasons for changes in revenue
Bulk: Favorable shipments centered around air separation gases.
On-site: Start of operation of new projects, contribution from acquisition of HyCO business.
Reasons for changes in segment income
Industrial gas-related business was generally favorable, centered on air separation gases.
Contribution from acquisition of HyCO business.
Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in Europe
Gas Business in Europe
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
Revenue
|
Segment profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
15.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
85.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
-
|
85.2
|
+85.2
|
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
-
|
13.2
|
+13.2
|
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(core operating income)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
Results
Revenue increased 2.9% year on year to ¥82.8 billion compared to the business performance for the Gas Business in Europe from April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018, assuming the acquisition date of the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. was April 1, 2018. The actual acquisition was completed in December 2018.
(The rate of €1=¥120.91 applicable for the FYE2020 Q2 has been used for conversions to yen)
Looking at revenue by key regions (on a local currency basis), Iberia (Spain/Portugal) was on a par year on year, Italy was up 1%, Germany rose 4%, Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands) increased 3% and Scandinavia (Norway/Sweden) grew by 2%.
Business Performance by Segment：Gas Business in Asia and Oceania
Gas Business in Asia and Oceania
(Billions of yen)
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
YoY
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
52.3
|
51.5
|
-0.8
|
Segment income
|
6.3
|
5.3
|
-1.0
|
(core operating income)
|
|
|
|
*Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥2.15 billion on revenue and ¥0.32 billion on segment income.
|
|
Revenue
|
Segment profit margin
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.1%
|
10.4%
|
|
-1.5％
52.351.5
|
6.3
|
-15.4％
|
5.3
|
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
Results
|
Results
Reasons for changes in revenue
Bulk (Air separation gases): Revenue in Asia decreased slightly.
LP gas: Firm sales in Australia.
Specialty gases: Lower shipments of electronic materials gases.
Electronics-related equipment and installation: Revenue in Taiwan rose substantially.
Reasons for changes in segment income
Profitability improved in the LP gas business in Australia.
Earnings declined due to lower electronic materials gas revenue.
Business Performance by Segment：Thermos Business
(Billions of yen)
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
FYE2020 1H
|
YoY
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
13.5
|
13.0
|
-0.5
|
Segment income
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
-0.4
|
(core operating income)
|
|
|
|
*Impact of foreign currency translation: negative impacts of ¥0.14 billion on revenue and ¥0.05 billion on segment income.
|
|
|
Revenue
|
Segment profit margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.2%
|
|
31.7%
|
|
|
|
-3.8％
|
13.5
|
13.0
|
|
4.5
|
-8.1％
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FYE2019 1H
|
|
FYE2020 1H
|
|
|
Results
|
|
Results
|
Reasons for changes in revenue
|
|
Reasons for changes in segment income
|
|
|
Japan: Sales of vacuum insulated mobile mugs were solid. Sales of sports bottles were sluggish.
Overseas: Decline in the number of shipments at Thermos production plants for overseas sales companies.
Japan: Earnings decreased due to lower revenue from sports bottles.
Overseas: Sales of companies accounted for by the equity method have been somewhat weak excluding a portion of regions.
Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020
Overview
Ortus Stage 2
Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020 by Segment
Overall performance in the first half of the fiscal year under review was generally as initially forecast and the Company's full-year forecast remains unchanged. However, for performance by segment, results have been taken into account and the initial forecast has been revised. Assumptions of earnings by each reportable segment are as follows.
Gas Business in
Japan
Gas Business in
the U.S.
Gas Business in
Europe
Gas Business in Asia and Oceania
Thermos
Business
Bulk gas demand is sluggish and second half performance is expected to be on a par with the first half. Some improvement is envisaged through the effects of price revisions.
Demand for electronic materials gases, equipment and installation is weak, with recovery assumed from the following fiscal year.
Year on year shipments of industrial gases are projected to continue to increase as production in U.S. manufacturing industries is strong.
Second half earnings from the HyCO business acquired from Linde AG of Germany are expected to be about the same as those from the first half.
Euro-based business is expected to perform as initially forecast though some differences exist in regional earnings environments.
Yen-based performance has been revised due to a revision of the conversion rate (from €1=¥125 to €1=120).
Industrial gas is expected to perform as initially forecast though some differences exist in regional earnings environments.
Demand for electronic materials gases is weak, with the second half envisaged to be in line with the first half. Recovery is assumed from the following fiscal year.
Frying pan sales are expected to increase as demand for cookware is highest in December and March.
Overseas, sales are strong in China, but forecast to be sluggish in North America due to competition and other factors.
14
Full-Year Forecast
(Billions of yen)
|
|
FYE2019
|
FYE2020
|
YoY
|
|
Results
|
Forecast
|
|
Change
|
|
Margin
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
740.3
|
890.0
|
+149.7
|
|
|
|
|
+20.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core operating income
|
|
65.8
|
95.0
|
+29.2
|
|
|
8.9%
|
10.7%
|
+44.3%
|
Non-recurring profit and loss
|
|
1.0
|
7.0
|
+6.0
|
Operating income
|
|
66.8
|
102.0
|
+35.2
|
|
|
9.0%
|
11.5%
|
+52.6%
|
Net income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.2
|
57.0
|
+15.8
|
owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
5.6%
|
6.4%
|
+38.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumed exchange rate for FYE2020: (US$
|
¥): $1=¥110, (EUR
|
¥): €1=¥120
|
|
In FYE2020, the Company plans to record non-recurring profit of ¥7.0 billion on the sale of its assets as part of
|
|
efforts to improve asset efficiency.
|
15
|
Business Performance Forecast: Reasons for Changes in Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
+149.7billion
|
|
+112.9
|
+3.9
|
|
+2.2 （20.2％ up）
|
+11.1
|
+19.7
|
|
|
|
890.0
740.3
|
FYE2019
|
Gas
|
|
Gas
|
|
Gas
|
|
Gas Business
|
|
Thermos
|
FYE2020
|
Results
|
Business
|
|
Business
|
|
Business
|
|
in Asia &
|
|
Business
|
Forecast
|
|
in Japan
|
|
in the U.S.
|
|
in Europe
|
|
Oceania
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Billions of yen）
|
|
375.0
|
|
207.0
|
|
168.0
|
|
110.0
|
|
30.0
|
FYE2020
|
|
Revised forecast
|
|
|
375.0
|
201.0
|
173.0
|
111.0
|
30.0
|
Initial forecast
|
FYE2019
|
363.9
|
187.3
|
55.1*
|
106.1
|
27.8
|
|
|
Results
|
|
*For the business performance in FYE2019, the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. only accounts for a four-month period from December 2018 to March 2019.
Business Performance Forecast: Reason for Changes in Core Operating Income
|
|
|
|
+¥29.2billion
|
+19.0
|
+1.9
|
+0.3
|
+2.5 （44.3％ up）
|
+6.4
|
|
|
950
|
|
|
65.8
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Gas
|
Thermos
|
Eliminations
|
Business
|
Business
|
Business
|
Business in
|
Business
|
or Corporate
|
in Japan
|
in the U.S.
|
in Europe
|
Asia & Oceania
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Billions of yen）
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
22.0
|
|
25.5
|
|
11.0
|
|
9.4
|
|
-2.0
|
|
FYE2020
|
|
|
|
Revised forecast
|
|
|
|
30.6
|
19.0
|
26.5
|
11.5
|
9.4
|
-2.0
|
|
Initial ｆorecast
|
FYE2019
|
29.8
|
15.6
|
6.5 *1
|
9.1
|
9.1
|
-4.5*2
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
*1
|
For the business performance in FYE2019, the European business acquired from U.S. company Praxair, Inc. only accounts for a four-month
|
|
period from December 2018 to March 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2
|
In its FYE2019 full-year results, the Company has recorded advisory costs of ¥2.7 billion on core operating income in connection with
|
|
the acquisition of European businesses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-Year Forecasts for FYE2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Ortus Stage 2
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
（Billions of yen）
|
|
FYE2019
|
|
FYE2020
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
Results
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
(Announced on November 15)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
62.0
|
|
86.5
|
|
+24.5
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
56.1
|
|
86.0
|
|
+29.9
|
Changes in w orking capital
|
-2.4
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-1.1
|
Other
|
-17.0
|
|
-33.5
|
|
-16.5
|
Cash flow s from operating activities
|
98.6
|
|
135.5
|
|
+36.9
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
-74.1
|
|
-92.5
|
|
-18.4
|
Investment and loans
|
-691.1
|
|
-0.3
|
|
+690.8
|
Other (sale of assets, etc.)
|
10.3
|
|
7.4
|
|
-2.9
|
Cash flow s from investing activities
|
-754.9
|
|
-85.5
|
|
+669.4
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow s
|
-656.2
|
|
50.0
|
|
+706.2
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest-bearing debt*
|
945.7
|
|
933.5
|
|
-12.2
|
Adjusted net D/E ratio
|
1.54x
|
|
1.44x
|
|
-0.1 pt.
FYE2020
Forecast
(Announced on May 23)
86.5
83.0
-3.5
-35.5
130.5
-103.4
－
8.0
-95.4
35.1
922.8
1.38x
-
As a result of the application of IFRS 16 for FYE2020, the carrying amount of the TNSC Group's lease liabilities in net interest-bearing debt increased by ¥34.6 billion compared to FYE2019. Furthermore, the increased amount of lease liabilities under IFRS 16 was not included as part of net interest-bearing debt in the full-year forecast for FYE2020 (announced on May 23, 2019).
Net interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents
Adjusted net D/E ratio: (Net Interest-bearing debt - equity-type debt) / (equity attributable to owners of the parent + equity-type debt)
Equity-type debt: The amount of debt procured by hybrid finance that has been recognized as equity credit by rating agencies. (50% of the procured amount)
|
Hybrid finance: A form of debt financing that has features resembling equity, such as voluntary deferral of interest, extremely long-term redemption periods and
|
19
|
|
subordination during liquidation or bankruptcy procedures.
|
Starting the Four-hub Global Network
Overview of European Businesses
Ortus Stage 2
Overview of the European Businesses - Development Region
Nippon Gases Europe has its business mainly in Spain and Portugal, Italy and Germany. Stable base business in key industrial zones. Solid combination of onsite/ piping, merchant, and package lines of business across key European industrial zones.
|
Business areas and assets held
|
Revenue composition by region
2,725 Employees
Over 100,000 Customers
14 Pipelines
5 Specialty Gases Laboratories
27 Air Separation Units
6 Hydrogen plants
44 Small On-Site
14 CO2 plants
Over 600 trucks
Over 2.6 million cylinders
38 Filling Stations
17 Dry Ice Plants
7 CO2 Terminals
3 CO2 Ships
Regional headquarters
Key company bases
|
(As of October 1, 2019)
|
(1H results for FYE2020)
5% 2%
11%28%
11%
22%24%
*Diagram excludes -3% elimination of intra-company transactions
within the Group
|
Spain & Portugal
|
|
Italy
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
Benelux
|
|
|
Scandinavia
|
|
UK, Ireland & France
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
|
21
Overview of European Businesses - Supply Destinations and mode
Revenue composition by supply destination
(1H results for FYE2020)
Nippon Gases Europe supplies various industries in common with other industrial gas business segments.
Manufacturing and metal (including Steel and Non-ferrous) accounts for around 40% of the end user in Nippon Gases business.
Revenue composition by supply mode
(1H results for FYE2020)
On-site/pipingbusiness - stable and large scale supply system with supply contract for mid and long term accounts for 16% of the whole.
Bulk business - supply for diversified customers : Steel, Chemical, Transportation machinery (Shipbuilding and automotive), Food, Drink etc. accounts for 40% of the whole.
|
14%
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
22%
|
|
Manufacturing
|
34%
|
|
Package
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
Metals
|
|
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
Food & Bev.
|
|
Bulk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemical
Onsite/Piping
|
|
|
|
Electronics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
17%
|
40%
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
22
Norway ASU* investment for Aquaculture
*ASU: Air separation unit
With the increasing worldwide demand for food fish and fishery products, Nippon Gases Europe decided to invest in a new ASU for the booming aquaculture industry in Norway.
Background and purpose of the investment
Trends in
demand for
seafood
Regional business environmental awareness
Industrial gas
applications
The health trend in advanced countries and increased population in developing countries has increased and is expected to continued to increase the demand of fish and fishery products. This trend boosts the global demand in aquaculture for sustainable fish supply more than the wild capture of fish.
In Norway, we expect to see CAGR 6% growth
in the salmon production by aquaculture.
In Northern West coast of Scandinavian peninsula,
aquaculture and sea food processing
industries grow strongly.
In aquaculture, oxygen is used for
increasing the concentration in fish-pond due to
growth promotion and activating of fishes.
In sea food processing, nitrogen is used for encapsulated gas when food is packaged due to freshness keeping of processed foods
Area of active oceanic aquaculture operations
|
New ASU
|
Malm
|
Existing ASU
Norway
Ranked No. 2
in NORindustrial gas market share
By installing the new ASU near consumption area,
Nippon Gases Europe enhances its reliable supply network
and captures the growing demand of industrial gas.
(Reference) The supply environment for the aquaculture industry in Norway
Initiatives to Improve the Group's Comprehensive Capabilities
Steadily progressing toward complete comprehensive integration*1 for the TNSC Group. The Group's comprehensive capabilities will increase by way of mutual benefits and demonstration of synergistic effects among the European business bases and existing businesses bases.
*1 Main target fields: IT networks, accounting and management systems, rebranding, purchasing, and human resource systems
|
Separation from Praxair Inc.
|
→ Integration into the TNSC Group
|
→
|
Demonstration of
|
the Group's comprehensive capabilities
|
|
|
TNSC promoted integrated work shared by 12 project teams for Post Merger Integration (PMI).
|
|
EHSQ*2
|
Branding
|
Legal
|
|
Finance &
|
|
Accounting
|
Engineering
|
|
Tax
|
Operations
|
|
Treasury
|
Helium
|
|
IT
|
Supply
|
|
|
|
Chain
|
Supply
|
HR
|
|
|
Chain
|
*2 EHSQ: Environment Health(occupational health) Safety Quality
To demonstrate the Group's comprehensive capabilities TNSC is pursuing mutual benefits and synergistic effects for each business base and undertaking initiatives for the below seven key themes.
|
|
Electronics
|
Productivity
|
Gas
|
Application
|
|
Global
|
Helium
|
Account
|
Supply Chain
Engineering Medical
25
Initiatives to Improve the Group's Comprehensive Capabilities
Electronics
Gas
Application
Helium
Supply Chain
Incorporate Europe into the existing strategy for Total Electronics, build an optimal supply and sales system.
Share gas application technology that the Company accumulated in Europe and Japan, promote expansion for customers.
Utilize new sources obtained from the acquisition in Europe, promote optimization of the supply chain.
Productivity
Global
Account
Engineering
Medical
Develop knowledge of cost reduction accumulated in Europe and programs and knowledge on improving productivity for other regions.
Promote sales development in other regions that have companies from many different countries, including Japanese companies.
Development in Europe, such as installations of the Company's own air separation units and related engineering technology.
Promote evaluations of various types of medical equipment, mutual utilization of handling knowledge and joint purchasing.
|
Further improvement to the satisfaction levels of customers
|
|
through demonstrating the TNSC Group's comprehensive capabilities.
|
26
Shareholder Returns
Ortus Stage 2
Shareholder Returns
Implement a dividend policy linked to business performance, while maintaining a stable dividend.
|
Year-end
|
Interim
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
|
¥40
|
|
27.1%
|
26.8%
|
|
27.1％*
|
26.2%
|
|
30%
|
|
24.3%
|
24.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.3%
|
¥30
|
|
|
Japanese
|
IFRS
|
20.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥20
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥13
|
¥14
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
¥9
|
|
|
|
|
¥10
|
¥6
|
¥7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥14
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
¥9
|
¥11
|
¥12
|
|
¥6
|
¥6
|
¥7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥0
|
FYE2014
|
FYE2015
|
FYE2016
|
FYE2017
|
FYE2018
|
FYE2019
|
FYE2020
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
Net income
|
49.42
|
47.98
|
59.72
|
80.28
|
113.04
|
95.42
|
131.71
|
|
per share (yen)
|
-
Large-scalecorporate income tax deductions arose from a reform of the U.S. tax system that resulted in a lowering of the federal corporate tax rate during FYE2018. Excluding the effects of the above, the dividend payout ratio was 27.1%.
28
The information contained here is not disclosure information for securities trading. The accuracy and completeness of this information are not guaranteed.
The briefing session and this material describe future plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks of business performance. These plans and strategies, as well as forecasts and outlooks, are made by Taiyo Nippon Sanso based on its judgments and estimations made in accordance with the information available at present. Actual performance will be subject to changes caused by a variety of risks and uncertainties (such as economic trends, market demand, exchange rates, taxation systems and various other systems and institutions, but not limited to them).
We wish to remind you, therefore, that the actual business performance may differ from the forecasts and outlooks made at this time. Please refrain from making investment judgments based solely on this information.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:01 UTC
|
|