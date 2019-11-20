TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : (Delayed) Komori Corporation Announces a New Medium-Term Management Plan

November 12, 2019 Company name: KOMORI CORPORATION Representative: Mr. Satoshi Mochida Representative Director, President and CEO Securities Code: 6349 (First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Mr. Koichi Matsuno Director, Operating Officer Phone: (81)-3-5608-7826

Komori Corporation Announces a New Medium-Term Management Plan

Komori Corporation ("Komori" or "the Company") hereby announces the Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan, spanning the five-year period from April 2019 to March 2024. It carries on from the Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan, which ended on March 31, 2019. Details follow.

1. Reflection on the Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan

The Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan, which was implemented during the course of the three years from April 2016 to March 2019, focused on strengthening Komori's existing businesses via Monozukuri (Manufacturing) Innovation activities aimed at enhancing the Company's development capabilities and pushing ahead with cost reduction. At the same time, this plan was designed to build a more diversified business portfolio by promoting new businesses, namely, the digital printing system (DPS) business and the printed electronics (PE) business as well as the security printing press business targeting overseas customers. Furthermore, Komori practiced a Print Engineering Service Provider (PESP) business approach to expand the range of marketing and strove to deliver a variety of solutions for business challenges confronting customers under the banner of "achieving business model innovation in sales activities." These efforts were intended to help Komori transform business and profit structures.

However, the performance of Komori's offset printing press business, the core of its existing businesses, has been stagnant in Europe and Asia, hindering the Company from achieving sales growth as planned. Komori's performance was also affected by delays in the full-fledged release of new models in the DPS business as well as year-on-year sales decreases in the PE and security printing press businesses in the final year of the plan due to the market cycle that caused the Company to encounter headwinds in these operations. Consequently, Komori's operating results fell considerably short of the plan's numerical targets, including net sales target.

Drawing lessons from the aforementioned results, Komori is determined to expand its new businesses at the earliest possible date and, to this end, is striving to fully realize their growth potential. Also, Komori established a sales subsidiary in India in April 2018 while making one of two local distributors in China a subsidiary in April 2019. Looking ahead, the Company will take full advantage of its network supported by these subsidiaries to increase its market share in both markets, thereby improving the profitability of its existing businesses.

1