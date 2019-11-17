TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : FY3/2020 2Q Results Explanatory Materials 0 11/17/2019 | 10:05pm EST Send by mail :

FY 3/2020 2Q Achievements Executive summary ✔ Sales, EBITDA, and operating income are progressing steadily compared to initial forecasts. ✔ Sales increased 8.1%, EBITDA decreased 6.6% due to increase Oisix expenses and other factors YoY on an adjusted like-for-likebasis*. ＊See special factors on next page 3 Special factor in comparison with the same period of the previous year 【FY 3/2019】 ① Radish Boya irregular fiscal year-end associated with the business merger ・・Due to a change in the consolidated fiscal year of Radish Boya, FY2019/3 includes one extra month (4-months in 1Q resulting in 13-months total) ・・The section marked "Exclude special factors" excludes the March 2018 performance of the Radish boya business. (sales: approx. 1.600 billion, operating income: approx. 0.07 billion). ② Tax effects from merger of Radish Boya ・・Tax effects of operating loss carryforwards and deferred tax assets resulting from the merger of Radish Boya (About 1.2bn yen) 【FY 3/2020】 ③ New consolidation through M&A ・・The performance of WELCOME co.,Ltd.(DEAN & DELUCA), an affiliated company, have been consolidated from the first quarter appling the equity method, and goodwill amortization has been incurred. (consolidated for this financial result) ・・The performance of Purple Carrot, a subsidiary, will be consolidated from the third quarter, and goodwill amortization will be incurred. (not consolidated for this financial result) 4 2Q Highlights Sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year, EBITDA and operating income decreased due to increased Oisix expenses etc., Sales 32.55bn yen EBITDA 1.34bn yen （vs Target ±0％） （vs Target +7％） Operating Profit 0.90bn yen （vs Target +17％） Net income 0.39bn yen owners of the Attributable to parent 5 Consolidated Results Overview ※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data. Sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year, EBITDA and operating income decreased due to increased Oisix expenses etc., Sales EBITDA Operating Profit 32.55bn yen 1.34円bn yen 0.90bn yen 30.12 32.55 1.43 1.34 1.04 0.90 18.93 factors special Exclude factors special Exclude factors special Exclude 0.63 10.71 0.27 0.39 0.23 FY FY FY FY FY FY FY FY FY FY FY FY 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 6 EBITDA comparison with FY3/2019 2Q ※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data. Despite sales growth, profit decreased due to increased new promotional expenses and other factors EBITDA Major increase in costs （bn yen） 3 Increase in Marginal Increase Promotional in Oisix profitdue to increase costs due 1 In entire business to Oisix 0.23bn yen Increase prime pass in fixed ・Large-scale promotions of 1Q 0.23 0.49 costs, etc. ・Strengthen promotions in Sep. 0.07 when lifestyle changes 0.20 1.44 Temporary expenses for Oisix 0.01 1.34 2 expansion 0.20bn yen 0.09 *Exclude ・Additional warehouse leasing expenses, promotional for Oisix 4 Increase Oisix prime pass transport expenses, etc. due to the rapid 1 Increase 2 Temporary growth special in new expenses 3 0.07bn yen in Oisix expansion costs in Radish Boya improve LTV factors Daichi and ・Discounts cost：Upfront investment to 4 Daichi and Radish-Boya 0.09bn yen ・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to decrease in sales FY FY 2019/3 2Q 2020/3 2Q 7 Net Income comparison with FY3/2019 2Q ※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data. *Excluding the effect of reduced corporate tax (approx. 150 million in the first half) resulting from the merger of Radish boya Net income decreased due to a decline in operating income and a fall in equity-method income taxes Net income attributable to owners of the parent （bn yen） 6.7 *Exclude Decrease in operating profit 1.4 0.8 Welcome Co., ltd 0.6 3.9 factors special FY 2019/3 2Q equity method goodwill amortisationOthers FY 2020/3 2Q 8 Business segment Results ※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data. Sales Marginal profit 16.52bn yen bn yen Oisix 1.86 (YOY +20%) (YOY ▲4％) 5.13bn yen 0.88bn yen Daichi (YOY ▲6%) (YOY ▲8％) Overview ・Accelerate growth by capturing increased demand for meal kits ・Upfront investment to expand customer acquisition ・curbed promotions and completed operations excellence and service level improvement work ・Start of service creation ・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to decrease in sales Radish Boya 7.45bn yen 1.27bn yen (YOY ▲11％) (YOY ▲16％) 3.53bn yen bn yen Other 0.56 Business (YOY +32%) (YOY＋87％) ・curbed promotions and continuous operations excellence and service level improvement work ・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to decrease in sales ・Increasing profits by making foods wholesale business for nurseries profitable ・Steady growth in alliance business 9 Business segment Results Overview Sales 32.55bn yen Marginal profit Other margin Segment costs Business 15.8％ Total segment costs Marginal profit Segment costs 27.97bn yen Radish margin Boya 17.1％ Marginal profit Segment costs margin Daichi 17.2％ Marginal profit Companywide fixed costs, 4.58bn yen Goodwill etc 3.68bn yen Marginal profit Oisix margin Segment costs Operating Profit 11.3％ 0.90bn yen 10 2. Results on Business segment Overview of Business Segments ① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands） Oisix Daichi Radish Boya ② Domestic Delivery business（Other） EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary） ③ Other Business Overseas Business Real Retail Business 12 Overview of Business Segments Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） ① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands） Oisix Daichi Radish Boya ② Domestic Delivery business（Other） Other Business EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary） ③ Other Business Overseas Business Real Retail Business 13 Domestic Delivery business Oisix KPI （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business No. of subscribers:Increased more than 20% year-on-year,despite the impact of initial customer withdrawals gained through large-scalepromotions in 1Q. ARPU:Decreased due to an increase in new light users as a result of large-scalepromotion No. of subscribers ARPU※ 230,556 10,616yen （YoY ＋21.8％） 225,553 230,556 （YoY ▲4.6％） FY2019/3 205,976 FY2020/3 189,352 197,272 11,562 11,534 179,942 11,183 11,127 11,244 10,616 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 FY2020/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q *ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User 14 Oisix KPI Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Exceeded 130,000 by capturing growing demand for meal kits. Significant year-on-yeargrowth of over 150% No. of meal kit course subscribers Feature of Kit Oisix (Includes Oisix subscribers) 134,895 １ Delivers volumes/quantities of food +54.6％） 134,895 suitable for a given family size. Allows （YoY 128,551 preparation of the main dish and side dish in 20 minutes. 111,169 2 All menus contain five or more 94,841 types of vegetables and reflect 87,232 79,674 consideration for well-balanced nutrition. 3 Uses only safe, reliable ingredients from farmers and manufacturers under contract to us. FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 FY2020/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 15 Oisix Topics Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Advertisements sending ale to mothers raising children collaborative with an animation "Crayon Shin-chan" has gone viral, and media exposure increased, such as 13 TV publicities etc., attracting consumer interest Cumulative Twitter word-of-mouth reviews of Oisix Total Total of 230,000 tweets YoY 289% of .No 2019 tweets 2018 April May June July August September No. of TV 2 1 2 6 2 Publicities Collaborative advertisements © Yoshito Usui, Futabasha, Shinei, TV Asahi, and ADK Domestic Delivery business Oisix Topics （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Service development following the Kit Oisix has also progressed steadily, releasing services for new value propositions such as menu and food set for several days and expansion of flat-rate services. Oisix Business Sales Trends "Chanto" Oisix* （bn yen） 349 The number of users of materials and menu set "Chanto Oisix" for those who do not like 296 cut vegetables has exceeded 10,000. 247 As a new service following "Kit Oisix", we will continue to refine 230 and plan to expand promotions. Oisix Prime Pass Accelerate growth The "Oisix Prime Pass" launched at the end of June also performed well. Cost impacts from discounts in the short term, but there are signs of LTV improvement FY FY FY FY 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2020/3 forecast *The number of "Chanto Oisix" members is included in the number of "Kit Oisix" members. 17 Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Oisix Topics Sales of Vegan Kit supervised by U.S. subsidiary Purple Carrot started in October. Creating a market where you can enjoy "Part-time Vegan" in Japan Vegan Meal Kit ✔ Jointly developed Japan's first "Vegan foodstuffs and recipe menu set." More than 10 types of vegan recipes are scheduled to be deployed by the end of the year. ✔ Real events are also held with the aim of driving the Japanese market for "Part- time Vegan." 18 Domestic Delivery business Oisix Topics （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business The production function has been relocated to a new factory, even though temporary sales out and costs increase due to growth beyond what Kit Oisix expected. Logistics manufacturing capacity increases and stable operation is expected from the second half. Boosting Kit Oisix manufacture capacity Yokohama Process center Kanagawa Prefecture NEW Ebina Station Start of new Kit Oisix process center in Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama from September 19 Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Daichi KPI No. of subscribers： Continuing to prioritize product/service design and in the curbing of inefficient channels in the area of customer acquisition. ARPU： Increased owing to analysis of customer acquisition channels and effects of existing customer purchase frequency/ customer baskets. No. of subscribers ARPU※ 37,587 21,443yen （YoY △14.3%） 44,111 43,835 42,996 40,210 （YoY ＋10.6％） 21,848 FY2019/3 38,571 37,587 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 FY2020/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 21,443FY2020/3 21,232 20,122 19,758 19,386 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q *ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User 20 Daichi Topics Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Progress in service creation and completion of preparations for expansion Membership volume bottoms out during the 3Q and aims for renewed growth in 2H Improving Operational Excellence Services Service creation Trial Periodic conversion Purchase Delivery Settlement ・Improve the appeal of the trial set with PDCA ・Improve the appeal of the subscription service and change all new customers to use it ・Improved UI for shopping on the top page after login ・ Introducing a cool bag in summer ・ Optimize material quantity while maintaining quality ・ Careful communication design for annual fee billing "Mai-nichi Yasai Okazu Set" A set of foodstuffs delivered with five days' worth of vegetables and other side-dishes To a service in which customers feel that they are connected to Improve negatives of services in line with customer behavior, and achieve a balance between Acquisition and cancellation the fields through a healthy dining table 21 Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Radish Boya KPI No. of subscribers： Continued decline owing to improved profitability of existing subscribers and curbing of new customer acquisitions. ARPU： Increased owing to a reduction in unprofitable users and the resulting improvement in average customer baskets. No. of subscribers ARPU※ 59,927 18,277yen FY2019/3 （YoY △16.9%） （YoY +6.4％） FY2020/3 18,988 74,949 72,104 18,277 66,233 63,461 61,507 59,927 18,301 17,277 17,177 17,264 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 FY2020/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q *ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User 22 Radish Boya Topics Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business While efforts to reduce unprofitable orders have been completed, the company will continue to prepare for further expansion and create services. As a result, membership is expected to continue declining during the current fiscal year. Reducing unprofitable orders Improving Operational Excellence Services Since last year's revision to the delivery fee, we have continued to increase basket price by strengthening the periodic purchase and sales promotions for daily-use products, and by instilling purchasing habits. Trial Periodic conversion Purchase Delivery ・ Upgrading vegetable quality in a trial set ・ Improving conversion rate based on success stories from other brands ・ Abolishment of vegetable sets with low customer support ・ To reduce the number of boxes delivered Reduced unprofitable orders from about 40% before integration to about 6% at the end of the first half Continue to reduce cancellation and improve acquisition by eliminating negative services Go ahead and create a "balance between acquisition and cancellation" 23 Integration synergy of three brands ～FY2019/03 ・Launch of Daichi or Radishnoya sales corner in Oisix Sales: ０.33bn yen/year Marketing ・Improvement in the cost of acquiring users of Daichi and Radish Boya ⇒Approximately halved compared to before integration ・Streamlining promotional and promotional expenses Sales: ０.80bn yen/year ・Decrease in distribution center costs due to the integration of small-scale Fulfillment distribution bases (Wako Depot) Costs: ０.02bn yen/year ・ Standardization of packaging materials Costs: ０.02bn yen/year ・ Efficiency of settlement costs Costs: ０.05bn yen/year ・ Increasing efficiency of back office Costs: ０.16bn yen/year Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business FY2020/03 1H from now on ・Developing new services on Daichi ・ Introduction of cross- promotion methods and in Radish by leveraging Oisix's ・・Distribution of fish or new rice know-how in introducing new ・・Oisix non-food promotion services ・・Early acceptance of orders, etc. ・Use of marketing synergies with ・Horizontal deployment of expertise in improving the UX Oisix in the nursery school wholesale of EC websites business that had been owned by ・・Changes to the redemption Radish Boya page UX, etc. ・ Flexible collaboration to support disaster-stricken areas in the event of a disaster ・Decrease in distribution ・Optimize logistics centers center costs due to integration (partially completed) of small-scale distribution ・Organizing the three-brand bases (Kohoku Depot) Costs: ０.02bn yen/year producer network "ORD ・ Interchange to accommodate Producers' Association the capacity of distribution (tentative)" centers by consolidating BtoB ・Standardization of the in-house bases ・ Decrease in out-of-stocks infrastructure system due to supply adjustments between brands 24 Overview of Business Segments Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） ① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands） Oisix Daichi Radish Boya ② Domestic Delivery business（Other） Other Business EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary） ③ Other Business Overseas Business Real Retail Business 25 Domestic Delivery business Alliance projects （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Steady expansion of EC support businesses utilizing our strengths of "Subscription e-commerceknow-how" and "logistics schemes" d-meal kit ✔ In just 2 months since launch, 8,000 trial sets were sold and over 1,000 new subscriptions were secured. Going well. ISETAN DOOR ✔ Exceeded 14,000 user the fastest rate in our EC-supportbusiness 26 Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Tokushimaru(subsidiary) The pace of increase in the number of vehicles in operation is rising, and it has grown to 440. The value of circulation is also expected to grow significantly, and total transaction value is expected to exceed 10 billion in this fiscal year. The value of circulation 4.98bn yen （YoY ＋35.5%） 4.98 3.67 2.53 1.55 0.54 FY2016/3 FY2017/3 FY2018/3 FY2019/3 FY2019/3 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q Development Scale Number of affiliated Number of vehicles supermarkets in operation 118 440 27 Overview of Business Segments Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） ① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands） Oisix Daichi Radish Boya ② Domestic Delivery business（Other） Other Business EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary） ③ Other Business Overseas Business Real Retail Business 28 Overseas Business Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Hong Kong/China： Other Business Implementing a revamp of services for the people of Hong Kong and China. U.S.(Purple Carrot)： Reduced error rate through measures to change packaging materials. Oisix Hong Kong U.S.(Purple Carrot) ✔ With the aim of identifying and establishing a winning pattern to attract customers in Hong Kong, we are implementing new strategies away from trial sets. Oisix Shanghai ✔ With the aim of establishing a Chinese subscription model, CXO will be based in China to identify needs and formulate strategies. ✔ The error rate has been reduced by approximately 20% due to efforts to change materials. ✔ We also reduced the rate of complaints by approximately 20% through ongoing efforts with distribution partners. 29 Domestic Delivery business Real Retail Business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Sales grew at both SinS/ Kindergarten Wholesale. In particular, Other Business the wholesale nursery business returned to profitability in the first half of the fiscal year due to a significant improvement in its earnings structure. We accelerate expansion of business partners in the future Shop in Shop Kindergarten Wholesale Sales Sales 0.41bn yen 0.50bn yen No. of shops No. of trading kindergartens 145 0.39 0.41 367 0.50 0.37 0.3６ 0.20 0.18 0.04 FY2017/3 FY2018/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 FY2017/3 FY2018/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 30 DEAN & DELUCA（affiliate） With DEAN & DELUCA, which became an affiliate in May, Domestic Delivery business （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business we will strengthen joint efforts to develop Kit Oisix recipes and "Osechi". Homemade scone Kit 2020 "Osechi" collaboration 31 Domestic Delivery business Nihon Agri（affiliate） （Three major brands） Domestic Delivery business （Other） Other Business Nihon Agri, which exports domestic vegetables and fruits, is seeing good business expansion. Sales for this term are expected to be about 2.5 times the previous year. Initiated handling of fruits and vegetables of Oisix ra Daichi's contracted producers. Nihon Agri ✔ Led by apples from Aomori Pref., we are implementing a program of exports. Recently, the fruit and vegetable producers with which we have contracts have also begun participating. This has served to expand item selection.Led by Thailand, export destinations also expanded to six countries. ✔ At the Catapult Grand Prix, an ICC festival of startup companies, Nihon Agri's business model was evaluated highly and ultimately won. Exports of domestic fruits and vegetables will begin with the building of a value chain. 32 3. Future growth strategy Future growth strategy ① ② Business growth plan Profitability enhancement plan 34 Future growth strategy ① ② Business growth plan Profitability enhancement plan 35 Our business portfolio Physical Delivery Strengthen domestic and real businesses （20%(20%stake出資）) SinS Real Kindergarten Shop wholesale Subscription Business growth in line with growth model Generation Focusing on convenience Domestic Overseas expansion of subscription know-how Oisix Hong Kong Oisix Shanghai Overseas Start-up support using existing businesses Marketing Fulfillment Support for Start-ups 36 Business phase of the Home delivery business We own success Know-How for all business phases in subscription management Launch of business Completed (FY3/2020 2Q) Ongoing (FY3/2020/3 4Q Expected completion) Other ・d meal-kit business ・Purple Carrot Creation of products Business expansion and services "Chanto"Oisix ・Oisix ・Kit Oisix Ongoing （"Mai-nichi Yasai Okazu Set" Etc.,） ・Tokushi-maru ・ISETAN DOOR Success How-Know ◆Implementation ◆Creation of services based ◆Pursue growth of operational excellence ◆Build a subscription on latent needs by investing ◆Experiment of acquisition in promostion costs -enabled system ◆Introduction of subscription costs and LTV management accounting 37 リアル事業の拡大 In the kinder garden wholesale business, we turned profitable and strengthened promotions. We aiming to introduce the system to 2,000 within a few years Trends in number of nursery schools in Japan 34,892 32,847 30,859 28,783 ～～～～ 2015 2016 2017 2018 ✔ The number of nursery schools has been increasing year by year with the acceleration of women's participation in society. Kinder Use the Kinder Home garden garden school lunch as a touch point to guide the Oisix brand Building a system that allows children's dining tables at Kinder garden and at home 38 Building an ecosystem to stimulate food innovation We can build an ecosystem that comprehensively supports food start-ups utilizing our strengths in upstream to downstream networks. Financial Support Matching with producers Matching producers with the introduction of Agri-Tech Matching Producers to expand exports × Food Start-ups New Foods Health Agri- Care Tech Sales support "YES BAR", Japan's first gluten-free snack bar on land "CLR BAR", a protein-bar made solely from vegetable raw materials Frozen fruit in a special frozen technology 39 Investments by Mos Food Service and consideration collaboration Mos Food Services, Inc. decided to invest as a limited partner in Future Food Fund, which was established in August of this year. We concurrent discussions on brand collaboration Decided to invest as LP of FFF LP Considering collaboration with the aim of developing products in the spring of 2020 Corporate venture capital for start-ups support × Start-ups for food 40 Future growth strategy ① ② Business growth plan Profitability enhancement plan 41 Overview of profitability enhancement We work to reduce products/distribution costs etc., to improve profit structure ⇒Marginal profit +3.0pt～5.0pt Marginal profit ■Efforts to improve product costs Product 1 Improvement of Procurement ▲0.5pt～▲1.0pt costs Logistics through "VegeNeco" Project 2 Reduce products cost ▲1.0pt～▲3.0pt by accelerating the shift to SPA Price/ ■Initiatives to improve distribution centers and distribution costs purchase Logistics/ 3 Reduce distribution center costs ▲1.0pt delivery costs by starting operation of a new distribution station in Oisix ■To reduce the ratio of fixed operating costs Other SG&A costs 4 Improve average customer spend ▲0.3pt～▲0.5pt by strengthening product lineup 42 "VegeNeco"Project Good progress in our joint project with Yamato Transport. Testing of joint logistical operations has been completed. We plan full-scale operations in 4Q. 1 "VegeNeco"Project ：▲0.5pt～▲1.0pt Before Distribution centers ・Distribution costs from producers After progress ✔ Testing of joint logistical operations has been completed, and it was confirmed that significant reduction in procurement transportation cost can be expected. We plan full-scale operations in 4Q. Distribution centers to us are included in the cost of goods sold. ・Producers arranges and delivers shipments individually, so costs are incurred both for us and for Producers. ・By concentrating on Yamato Transport, streamlining logistics from production areas ✔ We are aiming to use about 1,500 producers and manufacturers out of our business partners 43 Accelerating the shift to SPA Rather than merely becoming a "platforms," we will improve the private Brand ratio and reduce manufacturing costs by strengthening development and manufacturing. 2 Accelerating the shift to SPA ：▲1.0pt～▲3.0pt ■Private Brands Ratio (Ratio to Sales) 73％ 57％ 58％ ✔ Promote mechanization of manufacture of meal kits, salad kits, etc., ✔ In-house meat processing etc., Strengthen manufacturing and development functions upstream of the supply chain to reduce product costs 44 Investing in and reorganizing distribution centers In line with the rapid expansion of the Oisix, we decided to start in advance of the expansion and streamlining of its capacity. We will promote automation of warehouse operations and expect to reduce distribution center costs. 3 Started operation of a new distribution station in Oisix ：▲1.0pt ✔ Enhancement and streamlining of logistics and Kit Oisix manufacturing capacity through operation of new Ebina Station ✔ Initial investment is expected to be approximately 3 billion, but return on investment is expected as soon as possible by reducing logistics center costs by 1.0pt. ◆Image of a new distribution station in Oisix 45 Improve average customer spend by strengthening product lineup We will establish new product categories that we do not currently handle, as well as product categories that are easy to appeal to high value-added customers. And, we will improve the earnings structure per delivery by increasing the average customer spend. 4 Improve average customer spend by strengthening product lineup Vegetable/ Meat/Fish Fruit ：▲0.3pt～▲0.5pt Grossary NEW New category ・・・ 46 4.Topics Impact of typhoon disaster Occurrence fact Due to the typhoon No. 19, which occurred in October, Our operations at the Oisix Ebina Station were partially suspended. We expect to lose about 100 million yen in profits, mainly from Oisix brands, compared with what would have been the case if shipped as usual. Next Actions ① In response to this disaster, we will further strengthen our business continuity plan at the disaster. ② We will carry out recovery without the initial full-year Results Forecast Revisions. 48 Support for areas affected by typhoons We Donated and supported sales of fruit and vegetables for typhoon-affected areas, which were severely damaged Sales of donation soups At Tokyo Harvest, we set up a Chiba Pref. support booth where we sold charity soup using ingredients from disaster stricken areas. Supporting sales of non-standard products We support sales of non-standard products that have been damaged by typhoons and heavy rain Relief supplies We delivered Mineral water was to Soma and Iwaki in Fukushima Pref., two cities that suffered water outages owing to typhoon No. 19. 49 Tokyo Harvest 2019 "Tokyo Harvest 2019" was held at Komazawa Olympic Park for the seventh time.45,000 visitors, far exceeding the number of visitors the previous year. Tokyo Harvest, one of Japan's top harvest festivals, expressed gratitude and respect for those who produce our food: farmers, fisher people, and ranchers. Tokyo Harvest is an enjoyable opportunity to rediscover the culture, traditions, and history of each region and to community information on delicious Japanese fare from Tokyo to the nation and to the world. 50 Reduction of Food loss/ Waste Plastic We are looking to reduce food loss and waste plastic, both of which are social issues. Reduction of Food loss During Food Loss Reduction Month in October, we opened a special site to communicate our efforts under three delivery brands. Reduction of Waste Plastic We plan to switch the plastic bags used in Kit Oisix from to naturally materials 51 Wholesale business to China As we develops delivery business in China, we began wholesaling organic rice produced in Japan, which has high local needs. We expand business by conducting activities to build stable sales channels Chinese consumers Retailer Food company Designated rice milling plant Oisix ra daichi Contract producers in Hokkaido Producer For expanding sales channels in China ✔ Exhibiting at the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai to further expand sales channels. 52 5. APPENDIX・DATA SHEET Corporate Overview Name： Oisix ra daichi Inc. Location： Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Established： June 2000 Representative： Kohey Takashima, Representative Director & CEO Capital： 1,686,997 thousand yen Employees： 735 (consolidated), as of the end of March 2019 54 Overview of Affiliates Consolidated subsidiaries Tokushi-maru Inc. Fruits Basket Co., Ltd. Karabiner Inc. Crazy Kitchen Co., Ltd. Oisix Hong Kong Co.,Ltd. Oisix Shanghai Co., Ltd. Purple Carrot Oisix Inc. Develops alliances with supermarkets in the mobile supermarket business; provides expertise to sales partners. Handles processing, product development, and sales, for agricultural produce, including fruits and vegetables. Develops and operates platform systems for EC sites; produces websites. Handles catering, event production, and space production businesses. Operates our businesses in Hong Kong under contract. Operates the food products home delivery business in China. Meal kit delivery service in the United States Overseas investment business Affiliates Nihon Agri Inc. DEAN & DELUCA Exports agricultural products. Lifestyle business through retail and restaurant businesses Manufacture and sale of imported and processed foods, and operation of cafes 55 Trend in No. of Employees 163179 FY2013/3 FY2014/3 735 680 421 192 210 FY2015/3 FY2016/3 FY2017/3 FY2018/3 FY2019/3 (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) 56 Main Business Risks Effects of poor weather Fresh produce accounts for about 30 % of Group sales. We deploy a structure for fresh produce that makes it possible to secure supplies from other regions if poor weather in specific regions prevents harvests or results in poor quality. The system distributes transactions and in principle allows procurement of key products from multiple producer regions. Nevertheless, poor weather lasting longer and having more broad-ranging effects than expected may lead to product shortages and quality issues, with potential consequences for Group businesses and business results. Effects of concentration of logistics centers We operate our own logistics centers, where logistics functions such as inspection, storage, sorting, and packing of our products are concentrated. For the most part, products under the Oisix brand are shipped to customers through our logistics center located in the city of Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture. Those under the DWMK brand are shipped through a center located in the city of Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. If a natural disaster, fire, or other cause were render either or both logistics centers unable to operate, potential consequences include inventory losses, shipping delay, and temporary suspension of services, which in turn would affect Group businesses and business results. Issues related to food safety We have established proprietary standards for the products handled for all our major brands. Whenever possible, we seek to offer produce grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers. Our processed food products are made using the fewest possible additives. We have also established unique inspection systems for produce (including inspections of production sites and testing for residual pesticides) and processed food products (including use of third-party experts and independent institutions). We also strive to secure appropriate quality and safety that can be objectively demonstrated and evaluated through health and safety management guidance provided to suppliers and other means. Nevertheless, it remains possible that those who produce the products we offer may provide misleading or fraudulent labels regarding use of pesticides and similar matters or provide false quality information. Such cases could well lead to rebuke or penalties from regulators, customer complaints, and compensation for damages, in turn damaging the image of the Group's brands or leading to a loss of confidence in the Group and potentially affecting Group businesses and business results. Effects of relationship with Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. Most deliveries of the Group's products to subscribers are handled by Yamato Transport. While the Group strives to maintain a favorable ties to Yamato while building relationships with alternative delivery services, due to current conditions in the logistics business, if the Yamato Group were to demand a major increase in delivery fees or if transaction volumes between us were to shrink, the resulting changes may affect Group businesses and business results. 57 Our Subscription Model Expanding our business areas to include alliances and marketing support for other companies based on subscription model strengths in our three home delivery brands. consumers Our Strength Home delivery Own brand Alliance Purchasing Producers Marketing for home delivery subscriptions Managing subscriptions to ensure thorough management of revenue structures Subscription network with producers 58 What Our Three Brands Deliver Based on the distribution of safe, reliable food products, each of our three brands delivers products tailored to the lives and values of our customers. Working mothers with Mothers focusing on Senior women in two- small children the home and children person households Meals that can be boasted Self realization Healthy daily living without taking time through Cooking Producers 59 Subscription Management Building a subscription model that generates sustained profits through rapid returns on investment to secure new customers and rigorous management of per delivery revenue and expenditures Rigorous CPA and LTV management Rigorous management of unit revenues and expenditures Setting a period to recoup CPA and rigorously Making percentages of loss-making deliveries visible managing CPA within this range for each unit and reducing them structurally Building a sustained profit stream Profit CPA Price per recovery purchase period Profit LTV Profitable 0 deliveries Time CPA CPA: cost per acquisition Loss-making Profit LTV: lifetime acquisition value deliveries Subscribers 60 Subscription Network Reducing risks and securing stable transactions through a subscription network based on 4,000 producers nationwide and procurement under transaction conditions arranged in advance Typical distribution of agricultural products Consumers Purchase prices vary widely with production conditions. Retail store Inability to control volumes purchased and prices due to Wholesale market market conditions Agricultural cooperative Revenue prospects Producers unclear due to price variations resulting from market conditions Our efforts consumers Purchases at stable pricing regardless of market conditions Oisix ra daichi Facilitating demand control/projections through sales plans based on projected supply volumes Advance purchase commitment based on specified product types, quantities, timing, and prices Producers Clear revenue projections to back sound investment decisions 61 Differences in the assets of the three brands How to join How to order Logistics bases Last One Mile WEB mainly WEB only 1 place in Kanagawa Yamato trucks approximately 99％ WEB/ door-to-door sales WEB/ Paper catalogs/ TEL 6 places in Hokkaido, Miyagi, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka,. Our trucks approximately 95％ （area around Logistics bases） WEB mainly WEB/ Paper catalogs/ TEL 1 place in Chiba Our trucks approximately 85％ （area around metropolitan area） 62 International Business Hong Kong Regular subscribers Regular delivery China Regular subscribers Regular delivery Oisix Hong Kong Producers Hong Kong buying Yamato trucks up Oisix Shanghai Same standards Producers of Oisix China Our trucks buying Yamato trucks up 45 Shop in Shop Setting up booths for individual brands in the produce sections of partner supermarkets to sell produce and products that meet each brand's standards 64 Kindergarten wholesale The kindergarten wholesale business was launched in FY2015. Based on the Omakase Boya system that makes it possible to order ingredients for student meals based on menus, it provides support for kindergarten operations in both serving meals and nutrition. Kindergarten Oisix ra daichi ◆Stable purchases of safe produce and processed food meeting strict standards ◆A wide-ranging product lineup that eliminates the need for additional purchasing ◆Full-time senior nutritionists develop unique menus for use by kindergartens; they also respond to requests for nutritional consultations. ◆Easy ordering using a simplified Web form ◆Simplified single supplier management Omakase Boya system for receiving orders from kindergartens Ordering Producers Delivery Purchase on Requested date 65 Business Solutions We propose B2B business solutions based on our safe, reliable products, outstanding customer base, and expertise in subscription-based EC. EC consulting Solutions support based on our expertise in repeat marketing, site user interface/user experience improvements, food logistics in three temperature zones, securing new EC customers, and omni-channel management Ad Oisix: Periodic advertisements delivered to subscribers In addition to an EC site that boasts 1.2 million unique views per month, this service delivers advertising to about 300,000 households, including subscribers to DWMK and Radish Boya. Tavelty： seasonal vegetable novelty products We offer novelty products based on our expertise in service, products, and delivery, established through more than 3 million regular deliveries a year. 66 Tokushimaru Offering mobile supermarkets for seniors and "shopping refugees" difficult to approach via the Internet Business model Tokushimaru Headquarters Contractual fees Brands, expertise, Royalties information provision Regional supermarkets Bases for supply of products 13％ Products ＋5 yen Product gross profits 30％ 17％ Sales partners In-person Customers sales Owner-operators +10 yen rule ＋5 yen 67 DATA SHEET：Results Results FY2017/3 FY2018/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 （mn 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q yen） Sales 5,379 10,718 17,113 23,016 9,602 18,935 30,007 39,987 16,853 31,720 48,906 64,026 16,265 32,552 Operatin 169 270 625 752 141 237 692 891 610 1,115 2,265 2,312 543 900 g Profit EBITDA 225 391 810 996 320 635 1,282 1,670 808 1,513 2,882 3,154 755 1,348 Net income Attributabl 119 187 429 515 72 93 336 237 537 893 2,533 2,387 270 390 e to owners of the parent 68 DATA SHEET： Business Segment Result Business Segment Result FY2018/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 （mn yen） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Sales 5,790 11,470 18,481 24,799 6,863 13,769 22,190 29,619 8,308 16,524 Oisix Marginal 674 1,392 2,421 3,288 970 1,943 3,371 4,036 933 1,868 profit Sales 2,790 5,487 8,508 11,215 2,769 5,440 8,405 10,902 2,587 5,137 Daichi Marginal 539 1,078 1,650 2,095 479 960 1,536 1,989 457 885 profit Sales - - - - 5,811 9,926 14,346 18,028 3,770 7,459 Radish Boya Marginal - - - - 1,030 1,765 2,657 3,342 688 1,273 profit Other Sales 1,109 2,163 3,263 4,250 1,482 2,755 4,198 5,793 1,663 3,529 Business Marginal 185 384 571 760 154 290 479 724 256 557 profit Companywide fixed costs, 1,257 2,853 3,951 5,253 2,024 3,844 5,779 7,779 1,792 3,683 Goodwill etc 69 Data Sheet：Main KPI KPI trend FY2018/3 FY2019/3 FY2020/3 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Subscribers 169,664 179,942 189,352 197,272 205,976 225,553 230,556 (number) ARPU 11,602 11,562 11,127 11,534 11,183 11,244 10,616 （yen） Oisix Price/ 5,925 6,002 5,973 6,150 6,015 5,887 5,839 purchase （yen） Purchase 1.96 1.93 1.86 1.88 1.86 1.91 1.82 Frequency (number) Subscribers 44,933 44,111 43,835 42,996 40,210 38,571 37,587 (number) ARPU 19,240 20,122 19,386 21,848 19,758 21,232 21,443 （yen） Daichi Price/ 7,726 7,770 7,553 8,529 7,811 7,990 8,026 purchase （yen） Purchase 2.49 2.59 2.57 2.56 2.53 2.66 2.67 Frequency (number) Subscribers 78,062 74,949 72,101 66,233 63,144 61,507 59,927 (number) ARPU 16,639 17,277 17,177 18,988 17,264 18,301 18,277 Radish （yen） Boya Price/ 5,278 5,460 5,616 6,114 5,869 6,055 6,060 purchase （yen） Purchase 3.15 3.16 3.06 3.11 2.94 3.02 3.02 Frequency (number) 70 Disclaimers ◆This material is intended to provide an understanding of Oisix ra daichi activities, not to solicit investment ◆Forecasts of Oisix ra Daichi's operating results and future performance are based on information available to Oisix ra daichi at the time this material was drafted and are not guaranteed to be accurate. Actual operating results may differ from the future outlooks contained in this material. 71 Attachments Original document

