TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : FY3/2020 2Q Results Explanatory Materials

0
11/17/2019 | 10:05pm EST

FY 3/2020 2Q Results Explanatory Materials

Oisix

November 14, 2019

Table of Contents

  1. FY 3/2020 2Q Achievements
  2. Results on Business segment
  3. Future Growth Strategy
  4. Topics
  5. APPENDIX・DATA SHEET

1

1. FY 3/2020 2Q Achievements

Executive summary

Sales, EBITDA, and operating income are progressing steadily compared to initial forecasts.

Sales increased 8.1%, EBITDA decreased 6.6% due to increase Oisix expenses and other factors YoY on an adjusted like-for-likebasis*.

＊See special factors on next page

3

Special factor in comparison with the same period of the previous year

【FY 3/2019】

① Radish Boya irregular fiscal year-end associated with the business merger

・・Due to a change in the consolidated fiscal year of Radish Boya, FY2019/3 includes one extra month (4-months in 1Q resulting in 13-months total)

・・The section marked "Exclude special factors" excludes the March 2018 performance of the Radish boya business.

(sales: approx. 1.600 billion, operating income: approx. 0.07 billion).

② Tax effects from merger of Radish Boya

・・Tax effects of operating loss carryforwards and deferred tax assets resulting from the merger of Radish Boya (About 1.2bn yen)

【FY 3/2020】

③ New consolidation through M&A

・・The performance of WELCOME co.,Ltd.(DEAN & DELUCA), an affiliated company, have been consolidated from the first quarter appling the equity method, and goodwill amortization has been incurred. (consolidated for this financial result)

・・The performance of Purple Carrot, a subsidiary, will be consolidated from the third quarter, and goodwill amortization will be incurred. (not consolidated for this financial result)

4

2Q Highlights

Sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year,

EBITDA and operating income decreased due to increased Oisix expenses etc.,

Sales

32.55bn yen

EBITDA

1.34bn yen

（vs Target ±0％）

（vs Target +7％）

Operating

Profit

0.90bn yen （vs Target +17％）

Net income

0.39bn yen

owners of the

Attributable to

parent

5

Consolidated Results Overview

※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.

Sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year,

EBITDA and operating income decreased due to increased Oisix expenses etc.,

Sales

EBITDA

Operating Profit

32.55bn yen

1.34円bn yen

0.90bn yen

30.12

32.55

1.43

1.34

1.04

0.90

18.93

factors special Exclude

factors special Exclude

factors special Exclude

0.63

10.71

0.27

0.39

0.23

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

6

EBITDA comparison with FY3/2019 2Q

※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.

Despite sales growth, profit decreased

due to increased new promotional expenses and other factors

EBITDA

Major increase in costs

（bn yen）

3

Increase in Marginal

Increase

Promotional in Oisix

profitdue to increase

costs due

1

In entire business

to Oisix

0.23bn yen

Increase

prime pass

in fixed

Large-scale promotions of 1Q

0.23

0.49

costs, etc.

・Strengthen promotions in Sep.

0.07

when lifestyle changes

0.20

1.44

Temporary expenses for Oisix

0.01 1.34

2

expansion 0.20bn yen

0.09

*Exclude

・Additional warehouse leasing expenses,

promotional

for Oisix

4 Increase

Oisix prime pass

transport expenses, etc. due to the rapid

1

Increase

2

Temporary

growth

special

in new

expenses

3 0.07bn yen

in Oisix

expansion

costs in

Radish Boya

improve LTV

factors

Daichi and

・Discounts cost：Upfront investment to

4

Daichi and Radish-Boya

0.09bn yen

・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to

decrease in sales

FY

FY

2019/3 2Q

2020/3 2Q

7

Net Income comparison with FY3/2019 2Q

※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.

*Excluding the effect of reduced corporate tax (approx. 150 million in the first half) resulting from the merger of Radish boya

Net income decreased due to a decline in operating income and a fall in equity-method income taxes

Net income attributable to owners of the parent （bn yen）

6.7

*Exclude

Decrease

in operating profit

1.4

0.8

Welcome Co., ltd

0.6 3.9

factors special

FY

2019/3 2Q

equity method goodwill

amortisationOthers

FY

2020/3 2Q

8

Business segment Results

※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.

Sales

Marginal profit

16.52bn yen

bn yen

Oisix

1.86

(YOY +20%)

(YOY ▲4％)

5.13bn yen

0.88bn yen

Daichi

(YOY ▲6%)

(YOY ▲8％)

Overview

・Accelerate growth by capturing increased demand for meal kits ・Upfront investment to expand

customer acquisition

・curbed promotions and completed operations excellence and service level improvement work

・Start of service creation

・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to decrease in sales

Radish Boya 7.45bn yen 1.27bn yen

(YOY ▲11％) (YOY ▲16％)

3.53bn yen

bn yen

Other

0.56

Business

(YOY +32%)

(YOY＋87％)

・curbed promotions and continuous operations excellence and service level improvement work

・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to decrease in sales

・Increasing profits by making foods wholesale business for nurseries profitable

・Steady growth in alliance business

9

Business segment Results Overview

Sales

32.55bn yen

Marginal profit

Other margin Segment costs

Business 15.8％

Total segment costs

Marginal profit

Segment costs

27.97bn yen

Radish

margin

Boya

17.1％

Marginal profit

Segment costs

margin

Daichi

17.2％

Marginal profit

Companywide fixed costs,

4.58bn yen

Goodwill etc

3.68bn yen

Marginal profit

Oisix

margin

Segment costs

Operating Profit

11.3％

0.90bn yen

10

2. Results on Business segment

Overview of Business Segments

① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）

Oisix

Daichi

Radish Boya

② Domestic Delivery business（Other）

EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）

③ Other Business

Overseas Business

Real Retail Business

12

Overview of Business Segments

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）

Oisix

Daichi

Radish Boya

② Domestic Delivery business（Other）

Other Business

EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）

③ Other Business

Overseas Business

Real Retail Business

13

Domestic Delivery business

Oisix KPI

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

No. of subscribers:Increased more than 20% year-on-year,despite the impact of initial customer withdrawals gained through large-scalepromotions in 1Q. ARPU:Decreased due to an increase in new light users as a result of large-scalepromotion

No. of subscribers

ARPU

230,556

10,616yen

（YoY

＋21.8％）

225,553

230,556

（YoY

▲4.6％）

FY2019/3

205,976

FY2020/3

189,352

197,272

11,562

11,534

179,942

11,183

11,127

11,244

10,616

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

*ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User

14

Oisix KPI

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

Exceeded 130,000 by capturing growing demand for meal kits. Significant year-on-yeargrowth of over 150%

No. of meal kit course subscribers

Feature of Kit Oisix

(Includes Oisix subscribers)

134,895

Delivers volumes/quantities of food

+54.6％）

134,895

suitable for a given family size. Allows

（YoY

128,551

preparation of the main dish and side

dish in 20 minutes.

111,169

2

All menus contain five or more

94,841

types of vegetables and reflect

87,232

79,674

consideration for well-balanced

nutrition.

3

Uses only safe, reliable ingredients

from farmers and manufacturers

under contract to us.

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

15

Oisix Topics

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

Advertisements sending ale to mothers raising children collaborative with

an animation "Crayon Shin-chan" has gone viral, and media exposure

increased, such as 13 TV publicities etc., attracting consumer interest

Cumulative Twitter word-of-mouth reviews of Oisix

Total

Total of 230,000 tweets

YoY 289%

of .No

2019

tweets

2018

April

May

June

July

August

September

No. of TV

2

1

2

6

2

Publicities

Collaborative

advertisements

© Yoshito Usui, Futabasha, Shinei, TV Asahi, and ADK

Domestic Delivery business

Oisix Topics

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

Service development following the Kit Oisix has also progressed steadily, releasing services for new value propositions such as menu and food set for several days and expansion of flat-rate services.

Oisix Business Sales Trends

"Chanto" Oisix*

（bn yen）

349

The number of users of

materials and menu set "Chanto

Oisix" for those who do not like

296

cut vegetables has exceeded

10,000.

247

As a new service following "Kit

Oisix", we will continue to refine

230

and plan to expand promotions.

Oisix Prime Pass

Accelerate growth

The "Oisix Prime Pass"

launched at the end of June

also performed well.

Cost impacts from discounts

in the short term, but there

are signs of LTV improvement

FY

FY

FY

FY

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

forecast

*The number of "Chanto Oisix" members is included in the number of "Kit Oisix" members.

17

Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business

Oisix Topics

Sales of Vegan Kit supervised by U.S. subsidiary Purple Carrot started in October.

Creating a market where you can enjoy "Part-time Vegan" in Japan

Vegan Meal Kit

Jointly developed Japan's first "Vegan foodstuffs and recipe menu set."

More than 10 types of vegan recipes are scheduled to be deployed by the end of the year.

Real events are also held with the aim of driving the Japanese market for "Part- time Vegan."

18

Domestic Delivery business

Oisix Topics

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

The production function has been relocated to a new factory, even though temporary sales out and costs increase due to growth beyond what Kit Oisix expected. Logistics manufacturing capacity increases and stable operation is expected from the second half.

Boosting Kit Oisix manufacture capacity

Yokohama

Process center

Kanagawa Prefecture

NEW

Ebina

Station

Start of new Kit Oisix process center in Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama from September

19

Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business

Daichi KPI

No. of subscribers

Continuing to prioritize product/service design and in the curbing of inefficient channels in the area of customer acquisition.

ARPU

Increased owing to analysis of customer acquisition channels and effects of existing customer purchase frequency/ customer baskets.

No. of subscribers

ARPU

37,587

21,443yen

（YoY △14.3%）

44,111

43,835

42,996

40,210

（YoY ＋10.6％）

21,848

FY2019/3

38,571

37,587

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

21,443FY2020/3

21,232

20,122

19,758

19,386

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

*ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User

20

Daichi Topics

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

Progress in service creation and completion of preparations for expansion Membership volume bottoms out during the 3Q and aims for renewed growth in 2H

Improving Operational Excellence Services Service creation

Trial

Periodic

conversion

Purchase

Delivery

Settlement

・Improve the appeal of the trial set with PDCA

・Improve the appeal of the subscription service and change all new customers to use it

・Improved UI for shopping on the top page after login

・ Introducing a cool bag in summer ・ Optimize material quantity while maintaining quality

・ Careful communication design for annual fee billing

"Mai-nichi Yasai Okazu Set"

A set of foodstuffs delivered with five days' worth of vegetables and other side-dishes

To a service in which customers feel that they are connected to

Improve negatives of services in line with customer behavior, and achieve a balance between Acquisition and cancellation

the fields through a healthy dining table

21

Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business

Radish Boya KPI

No. of subscribers

Continued decline owing to improved profitability of existing subscribers and curbing of new customer acquisitions.

ARPU

Increased owing to a reduction in unprofitable users

and the resulting improvement in average customer baskets.

No. of subscribers

ARPU

59,927

18,277yen

FY2019/3

（YoY △16.9%）

（YoY

+6.4％）

FY2020/3

18,988

74,949

72,104

18,277

66,233

63,461

61,507

59,927

18,301

17,277

17,177

17,264

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2020/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

*ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User

22

Radish Boya Topics

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

While efforts to reduce unprofitable orders have been completed, the company will continue to prepare for further expansion and create services. As a result, membership is expected to continue declining during the current fiscal year.

Reducing unprofitable orders

Improving Operational Excellence Services

Since last year's revision to the delivery fee, we have continued to increase basket price by strengthening the periodic purchase and sales promotions for daily-use products, and by instilling purchasing habits.

Trial

Periodic

conversion

Purchase

Delivery

・ Upgrading vegetable quality in a trial set

・ Improving conversion rate based on success stories from other brands

・ Abolishment of vegetable sets with low customer support

・ To reduce the number of boxes delivered

Reduced unprofitable orders from about 40% before integration to about 6% at the end of the first half

Continue to reduce cancellation and improve

acquisition by eliminating negative services Go ahead and create a "balance between acquisition and cancellation"

23

Integration synergy of three brands

～FY2019/03

Launch of Daichi or Radishnoya sales corner in Oisix

Sales: ０.33bn yen/year

Marketing

・Improvement in the cost of acquiring

users of Daichi and Radish Boya

⇒Approximately halved compared to

before integration

・Streamlining promotional and

promotional expenses

Sales: ０.80bn yen/year

・Decrease in distribution center costs

due to the integration of small-scale

Fulfillment

distribution bases (Wako Depot)

Costs: ０.02bn yen/year

・ Standardization of packaging

materials

Costs: ０.02bn yen/year

・ Efficiency of settlement costs

Costs: ０.05bn yen/year

・ Increasing efficiency of back office

Costs: ０.16bn yen/year

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

FY2020/03 1H

from now on

・Developing new services on Daichi

・ Introduction of cross-

promotion methods

and in Radish by leveraging Oisix's

・・Distribution of fish or new rice

know-how in introducing new

・・Oisix non-food promotion

services

・・Early acceptance of orders, etc.

・Use of marketing synergies with

・Horizontal deployment of

expertise in improving the UX

Oisix in the nursery school wholesale

of EC websites

business that had been owned by

・・Changes to the redemption

Radish Boya

page UX, etc.

・ Flexible collaboration to

support disaster-stricken areas

in the event of a disaster

・Decrease in distribution

・Optimize logistics centers

center costs due to integration

(partially completed)

of small-scale distribution

・Organizing the three-brand

bases (Kohoku Depot)

Costs: ０.02bn yen/year

producer network "ORD

・ Interchange to accommodate

Producers' Association

the capacity of distribution

(tentative)"

centers by consolidating BtoB

・Standardization of the in-house

bases

・ Decrease in out-of-stocks

infrastructure system

due to supply adjustments

between brands

24

Overview of Business Segments

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）

Oisix

Daichi

Radish Boya

② Domestic Delivery business（Other）

Other Business

EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）

③ Other Business

Overseas Business

Real Retail Business

25

Domestic Delivery business

Alliance projects

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

Steady expansion of EC support businesses utilizing our strengths of "Subscription e-commerceknow-how" and "logistics schemes"

d-meal kit

In just 2 months since launch,

8,000 trial sets were sold and over 1,000 new subscriptions were secured. Going well.

ISETAN DOOR

Exceeded 14,000 user the fastest rate in our EC-supportbusiness

26

Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business

Tokushimaru(subsidiary)

The pace of increase in the number of vehicles in operation is rising, and it has grown to 440.

The value of circulation is also expected to grow significantly,

and total transaction value is expected to exceed 10 billion in this fiscal year.

The value of circulation

4.98bn yen

（YoY ＋35.5%）

4.98

3.67

2.53

1.55

0.54

FY2016/3

FY2017/3

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

FY2019/3

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

Development Scale

Number of affiliated

Number of vehicles

supermarkets

in operation

118

440

27

Overview of Business Segments

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）

Oisix

Daichi

Radish Boya

② Domestic Delivery business（Other）

Other Business

EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）

③ Other Business

Overseas Business

Real Retail Business

28

Overseas Business

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Hong Kong/China

Other Business

Implementing a revamp of services for the people of Hong Kong and China.

U.S.(Purple Carrot)

Reduced error rate through measures to change packaging materials.

Oisix Hong Kong

U.S.(Purple Carrot)

With the aim of identifying and establishing a winning pattern to attract customers in Hong Kong,

we are implementing new strategies away from trial sets.

Oisix Shanghai

With the aim of establishing a Chinese subscription model, CXO will be based in China to identify needs

and formulate strategies.

The error rate has been reduced by approximately 20%

due to efforts to change materials.

We also reduced the rate of complaints by approximately 20% through ongoing efforts with distribution partners.

29

Domestic Delivery business

Real Retail Business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Sales grew at both SinS/ Kindergarten Wholesale. In particular,

Other Business

the wholesale nursery business returned to profitability in the first half of the fiscal year due to a significant improvement in its earnings structure.

We accelerate expansion of business partners in the future

Shop in Shop

Kindergarten Wholesale

Sales

Sales

0.41bn yen

0.50bn yen

No. of shops

No. of trading

kindergartens

145

0.39

0.41

367

0.50

0.37

0.3６

0.20

0.18

0.04

FY2017/3

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2017/3

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

30

DEAN & DELUCA（affiliate）

With DEAN & DELUCA, which became an affiliate in May,

Domestic Delivery business

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

we will strengthen joint efforts to develop Kit Oisix recipes and "Osechi".

Homemade scone Kit

2020 "Osechi" collaboration

31

Domestic Delivery business

Nihon Agri（affiliate）

（Three major brands）

Domestic Delivery business

（Other）

Other Business

Nihon Agri, which exports domestic vegetables and fruits, is seeing good business expansion. Sales for this term are expected to be about 2.5 times the previous year. Initiated handling of fruits and vegetables of Oisix ra Daichi's contracted producers.

Nihon Agri

Led by apples from Aomori Pref., we are

implementing a program of exports.

Recently, the fruit and vegetable producers with

which we have contracts have also begun

participating. This has served to expand item

selection.Led by Thailand, export destinations also

expanded to six countries.

At the Catapult Grand Prix, an ICC festival of startup

companies, Nihon Agri's business model was

evaluated highly and ultimately won.

Exports of domestic fruits and vegetables will begin with the building of a value chain.

32

3. Future growth strategy

Future growth strategy

Business growth plan

Profitability enhancement plan

34

Future growth strategy

Business growth plan

Profitability enhancement plan

35

Our business portfolio

Physical

Delivery

Strengthen domestic and real businesses

（20%(20%stake出資)

SinS Real Kindergarten

Shop wholesale

Subscription Business

growth in line with

growth model

Generation

Focusing on convenience

Domestic

Overseas expansion of subscription know-how

Oisix

Hong Kong

Oisix

Shanghai

Overseas

Start-up support

using existing

businesses

Marketing

Fulfillment

Support

for

Start-ups

36

Business phase of the Home delivery business

We own success Know-How for all business phases in subscription management

Launch of business

Completed

(FY3/2020 2Q)

Ongoing

(FY3/2020/3 4Q

Expected completion)

Other

・d meal-kit

business

・Purple Carrot

Creation of products

Business expansion

and services

"Chanto"Oisix

・Oisix

・Kit Oisix

Ongoing

（"Mai-nichi Yasai Okazu Set" Etc.,）

・Tokushi-maru

・ISETAN DOOR

Success How-Know

◆Implementation

◆Creation of services based

◆Pursue growth

of operational excellence

◆Build a subscription

on latent needs

by investing

◆Experiment of acquisition

in promostion costs

-enabled system

◆Introduction of subscription

costs and LTV

management accounting

37

リアル事業の拡大

In the kinder garden wholesale business, we turned profitable and strengthened promotions. We aiming to introduce the system to 2,000 within a few years

Trends in number

of nursery schools in Japan

34,892

32,847

30,859

28,783

～～～～

2015

2016

2017

2018

The number of nursery schools

has been increasing year by year

with the acceleration of women's participation in society.

Kinder

Use the Kinder

Home

garden

garden school

lunch as a touch

point to guide

the Oisix brand

Building a system that allows children's dining tables

at Kinder garden and at home

38

Building an ecosystem to stimulate food innovation

We can build an ecosystem that comprehensively supports food start-ups utilizing our strengths in upstream to downstream networks.

Financial

Support

Matching with producers

Matching producers

with the introduction of Agri-Tech

Matching Producers to expand exports

×

Food

Start-ups

New

Foods

Health Agri-

Care Tech

Sales support

"YES BAR",

Japan's first gluten-free snack bar on land

"CLR BAR",

a protein-bar made solely from vegetable raw materials

Frozen fruit

in a special frozen technology

39

Investments by Mos Food Service and consideration collaboration

Mos Food Services, Inc. decided to invest as a limited partner in Future Food Fund, which was established in August of this year. We concurrent discussions on brand collaboration

Decided to invest as LP of FFF

LP

Considering collaboration

with the aim of developing products in the spring of 2020

Corporate venture capital

for start-ups support

×

Start-ups

for food

40

Future growth strategy

Business growth plan

Profitability enhancement plan

41

Overview of profitability enhancement

We work to reduce products/distribution costs etc., to improve profit structure

⇒Marginal profit +3.0pt～5.0pt

Marginal

profit

■Efforts to improve product costs

Product

1

Improvement of Procurement

▲0.5pt～▲1.0pt

costs

Logistics through "VegeNeco" Project

2

Reduce products cost

▲1.0pt～▲3.0pt

by accelerating the shift to SPA

Price/

■Initiatives to improve distribution centers

and distribution costs

purchase

Logistics/

3

Reduce distribution center costs

▲1.0pt

delivery costs

by starting operation

of a new distribution station in Oisix

■To reduce the ratio

of fixed operating costs

Other SG&A

costs

4

Improve average customer spend

▲0.3pt～▲0.5pt

by strengthening product lineup

42

"VegeNeco"Project

Good progress in our joint project with Yamato Transport.

Testing of joint logistical operations has been completed. We plan full-scale operations in 4Q.

1 "VegeNeco"Project ：▲0.5pt～▲1.0pt

Before

Distribution centers

・Distribution costs from producers

After

progress

Testing of joint logistical

operations has been

completed, and it was

confirmed that significant

reduction in procurement

transportation cost can be

expected. We plan full-scale

operations in 4Q.

Distribution centers

to us are included in the cost of goods sold.

・Producers arranges and delivers shipments individually, so costs are incurred both for us and for Producers.

・By concentrating on Yamato Transport, streamlining logistics from production areas

We are aiming to use about 1,500 producers and manufacturers out of our business partners

43

Accelerating the shift to SPA

Rather than merely becoming a "platforms," we will improve the private Brand ratio and reduce manufacturing costs by strengthening development and manufacturing.

2 Accelerating the shift to SPA ：▲1.0pt～▲3.0pt

■Private Brands Ratio

(Ratio to Sales)

73％ 57％ 58％

Promote mechanization of manufacture of meal kits, salad kits, etc.,

In-house meat processing etc.,

Strengthen manufacturing and development functions upstream of the supply chain to reduce product costs

44

Investing in and reorganizing distribution centers

In line with the rapid expansion of the Oisix, we decided to start in advance of the expansion and streamlining of its capacity. We will promote automation of warehouse operations and expect to reduce distribution center costs.

3 Started operation

of a new distribution station in Oisix

：▲1.0pt

Enhancement and streamlining of logistics and Kit Oisix manufacturing capacity through operation of new Ebina Station

Initial investment is expected to be approximately 3 billion, but return on investment is expected as soon as possible by reducing logistics center costs by 1.0pt.

◆Image of

a new distribution station in Oisix

45

Improve average customer spend by strengthening product lineup

We will establish new product categories that we do not currently handle, as well as product categories that are easy to appeal to high value-added customers. And, we will improve the earnings structure per delivery by increasing the average customer spend.

4 Improve average customer spend by strengthening product lineup

Vegetable/ Meat/Fish Fruit

：▲0.3pt～▲0.5pt

Grossary

NEW

New

category

・・・

46

4.Topics

Impact of typhoon disaster

Occurrence fact

Due to the typhoon No. 19, which occurred in October, Our operations at the Oisix Ebina Station were partially suspended.

We expect to lose about 100 million yen in profits, mainly from Oisix brands, compared with what would have been the case if shipped as usual.

Next Actions

In response to this disaster, we will further strengthen our business continuity plan at the disaster.

We will carry out recovery

without the initial full-year Results Forecast Revisions.

48

Support for areas affected by typhoons

We Donated and supported sales of fruit and vegetables for typhoon-affected areas, which were severely damaged

Sales of donation soups

At Tokyo Harvest,

we set up a Chiba Pref. support booth

where we sold charity soup using ingredients

from disaster stricken areas.

Supporting sales

of non-standard products

We support sales of non-standard products that have been damaged by typhoons and heavy rain

Relief supplies

We delivered Mineral water was to Soma and Iwaki

in Fukushima Pref., two cities that suffered water outages owing to typhoon No. 19.

49

Tokyo Harvest 2019

"Tokyo Harvest 2019" was held at Komazawa Olympic Park for the seventh time.45,000 visitors, far exceeding the number of visitors the previous year.

Tokyo Harvest, one of Japan's top harvest

festivals, expressed gratitude and respect for those who produce our food: farmers, fisher people, and ranchers.

Tokyo Harvest is an enjoyable opportunity to rediscover the culture, traditions, and history of each region and to community information on delicious Japanese fare from Tokyo to the nation and to the world.

50

Reduction of Food loss/

Waste Plastic

We are looking to reduce food loss and waste plastic, both of which are social issues.

Reduction of Food loss

During Food Loss Reduction Month in October, we opened a special site to communicate our efforts under three delivery brands.

Reduction of Waste Plastic

We plan to switch the plastic bags used in Kit Oisix from to naturally materials

51

Wholesale business to China

As we develops delivery business in China, we began wholesaling organic rice produced in Japan, which has high local needs.

We expand business by conducting activities to build stable sales channels

Chinese consumers

Retailer

Food company

Designated rice milling plant

Oisix ra daichi

Contract

producers in

Hokkaido

Producer

For expanding sales channels in China

Exhibiting at the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai to further expand sales channels.

52

5. APPENDIXDATA SHEET

Corporate Overview

Name：

Oisix ra daichi Inc.

Location： Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Established：

June 2000

Representative： Kohey Takashima, Representative Director & CEO

Capital：

1,686,997 thousand yen

Employees： 735 (consolidated), as of the end of March 2019

54

Overview of Affiliates

Consolidated subsidiaries

Tokushi-maru Inc.

Fruits Basket Co., Ltd.

Karabiner Inc.

Crazy Kitchen Co., Ltd.

Oisix Hong Kong Co.,Ltd.

Oisix Shanghai Co., Ltd.

Purple Carrot

Oisix Inc.

Develops alliances with supermarkets in the mobile supermarket business; provides expertise to sales partners.

Handles processing, product development, and sales, for agricultural produce, including fruits and vegetables.

Develops and operates platform systems for EC sites; produces websites.

Handles catering, event production, and space production businesses.

Operates our businesses in Hong Kong under contract.

Operates the food products home delivery business in China.

Meal kit delivery service in the United States

Overseas investment business

Affiliates

Nihon Agri Inc.

DEAN & DELUCA

Exports agricultural products.

Lifestyle business through retail and restaurant businesses

Manufacture and sale of imported and processed foods, and operation of cafes

55

Trend in No. of Employees

163179

FY2013/3 FY2014/3

735

680

421

192

210

FY2015/3

FY2016/3

FY2017/3

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

56

Main Business Risks

Effects of poor weather

Fresh produce accounts for about 30 % of Group sales. We deploy a structure for fresh produce that makes it possible to secure supplies from other regions if poor weather in specific regions prevents harvests or results in poor quality. The system distributes transactions and in principle allows procurement of key products from multiple producer regions. Nevertheless, poor weather lasting longer and having more broad-ranging effects than expected may lead to product shortages and quality issues, with potential consequences for Group businesses and business results.

Effects of concentration of logistics centers

We operate our own logistics centers, where logistics functions such as inspection, storage, sorting, and packing of our products are concentrated. For the most part, products under the Oisix brand are shipped to customers through our logistics center located in the city of Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture. Those under the DWMK brand are shipped through a center located in the city of Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. If a natural disaster, fire, or other cause were render either or both logistics centers unable to operate, potential consequences include inventory losses, shipping delay, and temporary suspension of services, which in turn would affect Group businesses and business results.

Issues related to food safety

We have established proprietary standards for the products handled for all our major brands. Whenever possible, we seek to offer produce grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers. Our processed food products are made using the fewest possible additives. We have also established unique inspection systems for produce (including inspections of production sites and testing for residual pesticides) and processed food products (including use of third-party experts and independent institutions). We also strive to secure appropriate quality and safety that can be objectively demonstrated and evaluated through health and safety management guidance provided to suppliers and other means.

Nevertheless, it remains possible that those who produce the products we offer may provide misleading or fraudulent labels regarding use of pesticides and similar matters or provide false quality information. Such cases could well lead to rebuke or penalties from regulators, customer complaints, and compensation for damages, in turn damaging the image of the Group's brands or leading to a loss of confidence in the Group and potentially affecting Group businesses and business results.

Effects of relationship

with Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

Most deliveries of the Group's products to subscribers are handled by Yamato Transport. While the Group strives to maintain a favorable ties to Yamato while building relationships with alternative delivery services, due to current conditions in the logistics business, if the Yamato Group were to demand a major increase in delivery fees or if transaction volumes between us were to shrink, the resulting changes may affect Group businesses and business results.

57

Our Subscription Model

Expanding our business areas to include alliances and marketing support for other companies based on subscription model strengths in our three home delivery brands.

consumers

Our Strength

Home delivery

Own brand

Alliance

Purchasing

Producers

Marketing for home delivery subscriptions

Managing subscriptions

to ensure thorough

management of revenue structures

Subscription network with producers

58

What Our Three Brands Deliver

Based on the distribution of safe, reliable food products, each of our three brands delivers products tailored to the lives and values of our customers.

Working mothers with

Mothers focusing on

Senior women in two-

small children

the home and children

person households

Meals that can be boasted

Self realization

Healthy daily living

without taking time

through Cooking

Producers

59

Subscription Management

Building a subscription model that generates sustained profits through rapid returns on investment to secure new customers

and rigorous management of per delivery revenue and expenditures

Rigorous CPA and LTV management

Rigorous management

of unit revenues and expenditures

Setting a period to recoup CPA and rigorously

Making percentages of loss-making deliveries visible

managing CPA within this range

for each unit and reducing them structurally

Building a sustained profit stream

Profit

CPA

Price

per

recovery

purchase

period

Profit LTV

Profitable

0

deliveries

Time

CPA

CPA: cost per acquisition

Loss-making

Profit LTV: lifetime acquisition value

deliveries

Subscribers

60

Subscription Network

Reducing risks and securing stable transactions through a subscription network based on 4,000 producers nationwide and procurement under transaction conditions arranged in advance

Typical distribution of agricultural products

Consumers

Purchase prices vary

widely with

production

conditions.

Retail store

Inability to control

volumes purchased

and prices due to

Wholesale market

market conditions

Agricultural cooperative

Revenue prospects

Producers

unclear due to price

variations resulting

from market

conditions

Our efforts

consumers

Purchases at stable pricing regardless of market conditions

Oisix ra daichi

Facilitating demand

control/projections

through sales plans

based on projected

supply volumes

Advance purchase commitment based on specified product types, quantities, timing, and prices

Producers

Clear revenue

projections to back

sound investment

decisions

61

Differences in the assets of the three brands

How to

join

How to

order

Logistics

bases

Last One

Mile

WEB mainly

WEB only

1 place in Kanagawa

Yamato trucks approximately 99％

WEB/ door-to-door sales

WEB/

Paper catalogs/

TEL

6 places

in Hokkaido, Miyagi, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka,.

Our trucks approximately 95％ （area around Logistics bases）

WEB mainly

WEB/

Paper catalogs/

TEL

1 place in Chiba

Our trucks approximately 85％

（area around metropolitan area）

62

International Business

Hong Kong

Regular

subscribers

Regular delivery

China

Regular

subscribers

Regular delivery

Oisix Hong Kong

Producers

Hong Kong

buying

Yamato trucks

up

Oisix Shanghai

Same standards

Producers

of Oisix

China

Our trucks

buying

Yamato trucks

up

45

Shop in Shop

Setting up booths for individual brands in the produce sections of partner supermarkets

to sell produce and products that meet each brand's standards

64

Kindergarten wholesale

The kindergarten wholesale business was launched in FY2015. Based on the Omakase Boya system that makes it possible to order ingredients for student meals based on menus,

it provides support for kindergarten operations in both serving meals and nutrition.

Kindergarten

Oisix ra daichi

◆Stable purchases of safe produce and processed food meeting strict standards

◆A wide-ranging product lineup that eliminates the need for additional purchasing

◆Full-time senior nutritionists develop unique menus for use by kindergartens; they also respond to requests for nutritional consultations.

◆Easy ordering using a simplified Web form ◆Simplified single supplier management

Omakase Boya system

for receiving orders from kindergartens

Ordering

Producers

Delivery

Purchase

on

Requested

date

65

Business Solutions

We propose B2B business solutions based on our safe, reliable products, outstanding customer base, and expertise in subscription-based EC.

EC consulting

Solutions support based

on our expertise in repeat marketing, site user interface/user experience improvements,

food logistics in three temperature zones, securing new EC customers, and omni-channel management

Ad Oisix:

Periodic advertisements delivered to subscribers

In addition to an EC site that boasts 1.2 million unique views per month, this service delivers advertising to about 300,000 households, including subscribers to DWMK and Radish Boya.

Tavelty：

seasonal vegetable novelty products

We offer novelty products based on our expertise in service, products, and delivery, established through more than 3 million regular deliveries a year.

66

Tokushimaru

Offering mobile supermarkets for seniors and "shopping refugees" difficult to approach via the Internet

Business model

Tokushimaru

Headquarters

Contractual fees

Brands, expertise,

Royalties

information provision

Regional supermarkets

Bases for supply of products

13％

Products

＋5 yen

Product gross profits

30％

17％

Sales partners

In-person

Customers

sales

Owner-operators

+10 yen rule

＋5 yen

67

DATA SHEET：Results

Results

FY2017/3

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

（mn

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

yen）

Sales

5,379

10,718

17,113 23,016

9,602

18,935

30,007

39,987

16,853

31,720

48,906

64,026

16,265

32,552

Operatin

169

270

625

752

141

237

692

891

610

1,115

2,265

2,312

543

900

g Profit

EBITDA

225

391

810

996

320

635

1,282

1,670

808

1,513

2,882

3,154

755

1,348

Net

income

Attributabl

119

187

429

515

72

93

336

237

537

893

2,533

2,387

270

390

e to

owners of

the parent

68

DATA SHEET：

Business Segment Result

Business Segment Result

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

（mn yen）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Sales

5,790

11,470

18,481

24,799

6,863

13,769

22,190

29,619

8,308

16,524

Oisix

Marginal

674

1,392

2,421

3,288

970

1,943

3,371

4,036

933

1,868

profit

Sales

2,790

5,487

8,508

11,215

2,769

5,440

8,405

10,902

2,587

5,137

Daichi

Marginal

539

1,078

1,650

2,095

479

960

1,536

1,989

457

885

profit

Sales

-

-

-

-

5,811

9,926

14,346

18,028

3,770

7,459

Radish Boya

Marginal

-

-

-

-

1,030

1,765

2,657

3,342

688

1,273

profit

Other

Sales

1,109

2,163

3,263

4,250

1,482

2,755

4,198

5,793

1,663

3,529

Business

Marginal

185

384

571

760

154

290

479

724

256

557

profit

Companywide fixed

costs,

1,257

2,853

3,951

5,253

2,024

3,844

5,779

7,779

1,792

3,683

Goodwill etc

69

Data Sheet：Main KPI

KPI trend

FY2018/3

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Subscribers

169,664

179,942

189,352

197,272

205,976

225,553

230,556

(number)

ARPU

11,602

11,562

11,127

11,534

11,183

11,244

10,616

（yen）

Oisix

Price/

5,925

6,002

5,973

6,150

6,015

5,887

5,839

purchase

（yen）

Purchase

1.96

1.93

1.86

1.88

1.86

1.91

1.82

Frequency

(number)

Subscribers

44,933

44,111

43,835

42,996

40,210

38,571

37,587

(number)

ARPU

19,240

20,122

19,386

21,848

19,758

21,232

21,443

（yen）

Daichi

Price/

7,726

7,770

7,553

8,529

7,811

7,990

8,026

purchase

（yen）

Purchase

2.49

2.59

2.57

2.56

2.53

2.66

2.67

Frequency

(number)

Subscribers

78,062

74,949

72,101

66,233

63,144

61,507

59,927

(number)

ARPU

16,639

17,277

17,177

18,988

17,264

18,301

18,277

Radish

（yen）

Boya

Price/

5,278

5,460

5,616

6,114

5,869

6,055

6,060

purchase

（yen）

Purchase

3.15

3.16

3.06

3.11

2.94

3.02

3.02

Frequency

(number)

70

Disclaimers

◆This material is intended to provide an understanding of Oisix ra daichi activities, not to solicit investment

◆Forecasts of Oisix ra Daichi's operating results and future performance are based on information

available to Oisix ra daichi at the time this material was drafted and are not guaranteed to be accurate.

Actual operating results may differ from the future outlooks contained in this material.

71

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 03:04:06 UTC
