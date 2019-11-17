|
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : FY3/2020 2Q Results Explanatory Materials
11/17/2019 | 10:05pm EST
FY 3/2020 2Q Results Explanatory Materials
Oisix
November 14, 2019
Table of Contents
-
FY 3/2020 2Q Achievements
-
Results on Business segment
-
Future Growth Strategy
-
Topics
-
APPENDIX・DATA SHEET
1
1. FY 3/2020 2Q Achievements
Executive summary
✔ Sales, EBITDA, and operating income are progressing steadily compared to initial forecasts.
✔ Sales increased 8.1%, EBITDA decreased 6.6% due to increase Oisix expenses and other factors YoY on an adjusted like-for-likebasis*.
＊See special factors on next page
3
Special factor in comparison with the same period of the previous year
【FY 3/2019】
① Radish Boya irregular fiscal year-end associated with the business merger
・・Due to a change in the consolidated fiscal year of Radish Boya, FY2019/3 includes one extra month (4-months in 1Q resulting in 13-months total)
・・The section marked "Exclude special factors" excludes the March 2018 performance of the Radish boya business.
(sales: approx. 1.600 billion, operating income: approx. 0.07 billion).
② Tax effects from merger of Radish Boya
・・Tax effects of operating loss carryforwards and deferred tax assets resulting from the merger of Radish Boya (About 1.2bn yen)
【FY 3/2020】
③ New consolidation through M&A
・・The performance of WELCOME co.,Ltd.(DEAN & DELUCA), an affiliated company, have been consolidated from the first quarter appling the equity method, and goodwill amortization has been incurred. (consolidated for this financial result)
・・The performance of Purple Carrot, a subsidiary, will be consolidated from the third quarter, and goodwill amortization will be incurred. (not consolidated for this financial result)
4
2Q Highlights
Sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year,
EBITDA and operating income decreased due to increased Oisix expenses etc.,
|
Sales
|
32.55bn yen
|
EBITDA
|
1.34bn yen
|
|
（vs Target ±0％）
|
|
（vs Target +7％）
|
|
|
|
0.90bn yen （vs Target +17％）
|
Net income
|
0.39bn yen
|
owners of the
|
Attributable to
|
parent
Consolidated Results Overview
※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.
Sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year,
EBITDA and operating income decreased due to increased Oisix expenses etc.,
|
|
Sales
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.55bn yen
|
|
1.34円bn yen
|
|
0.90bn yen
|
|
|
30.12
|
32.55
|
|
|
1.43
|
1.34
|
|
|
1.04
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.93
|
factors special Exclude
|
|
|
|
factors special Exclude
|
|
|
|
factors special Exclude
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
10.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
2020/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
2020/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
2020/3
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
EBITDA comparison with FY3/2019 2Q
※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.
Despite sales growth, profit decreased
due to increased new promotional expenses and other factors
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major increase in costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（bn yen）
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in Marginal
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Promotional in Oisix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profitdue to increase
|
|
|
|
costs due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In entire business
|
|
|
|
|
to Oisix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.23bn yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prime pass
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Large-scale promotions of 1Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Strengthen promotions in Sep.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
when lifestyle changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temporary expenses for Oisix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01 1.34
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expansion 0.20bn yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
*Exclude
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Additional warehouse leasing expenses,
|
|
|
|
|
promotional
|
for Oisix
|
|
4 Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oisix prime pass
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transport expenses, etc. due to the rapid
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Increase
|
2
|
|
Temporary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
growth
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
in new
|
|
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 0.07bn yen
|
|
|
|
|
in Oisix
|
|
|
expansion
|
|
|
|
costs in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Radish Boya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
improve LTV
|
|
factors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daichi and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Discounts cost：Upfront investment to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Daichi and Radish-Boya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.09bn yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
decrease in sales
|
|
FY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019/3 2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/3 2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income comparison with FY3/2019 2Q
※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.
*Excluding the effect of reduced corporate tax (approx. 150 million in the first half) resulting from the merger of Radish boya
Net income decreased due to a decline in operating income and a fall in equity-method income taxes
Net income attributable to owners of the parent （bn yen）
Decrease
in operating profit
1.4
0.8
Welcome Co., ltd
factors special
FY
2019/3 2Q
equity method goodwill
amortisationOthers
FY
2020/3 2Q
※For the purposes of like-for-like YoY comparisons, one extra month of Radish Boya data (March 2018) was deducted from FY 2019/03 data.
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Marginal profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.52bn yen
|
|
bn yen
|
Oisix
|
|
|
|
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
(YOY +20%)
|
|
(YOY ▲4％)
|
|
|
5.13bn yen
|
0.88bn yen
|
|
Daichi
|
|
|
|
(YOY ▲6%)
|
|
(YOY ▲8％)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overview
・Accelerate growth by capturing increased demand for meal kits ・Upfront investment to expand
customer acquisition
・curbed promotions and completed operations excellence and service level improvement work
・Start of service creation
・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to decrease in sales
Radish Boya 7.45bn yen 1.27bn yen
(YOY ▲11％) (YOY ▲16％)
|
|
3.53bn yen
|
bn yen
|
Other
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
Business
|
(YOY +32%)
|
(YOY＋87％)
|
|
|
|
・curbed promotions and continuous operations excellence and service level improvement work
・Increase in fixed cost ratio due to decrease in sales
・Increasing profits by making foods wholesale business for nurseries profitable
・Steady growth in alliance business
Business segment Results Overview
Sales
32.55bn yen
Marginal profit
Other margin Segment costs
Business 15.8％
Total segment costs
|
|
Marginal profit
|
Segment costs
|
27.97bn yen
|
|
Radish
|
margin
|
|
|
|
Boya
|
17.1％
|
|
|
|
|
Marginal profit
|
Segment costs
|
|
|
|
margin
|
|
|
Daichi
|
|
|
|
17.2％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marginal profit
|
Companywide fixed costs,
|
|
|
|
4.58bn yen
|
Goodwill etc
|
|
|
|
3.68bn yen
|
|
Marginal profit
|
|
|
|
Oisix
|
margin
|
Segment costs
|
|
Operating Profit
|
11.3％
|
|
|
0.90bn yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
2. Results on Business segment
Overview of Business Segments
① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）
Oisix
Daichi
Radish Boya
② Domestic Delivery business（Other）
EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）
③ Other Business
Overseas Business
Real Retail Business
12
Overview of Business Segments
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）
Oisix
Daichi
Radish Boya
② Domestic Delivery business（Other）
EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）
③ Other Business
Overseas Business
Real Retail Business
13
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
Oisix KPI
|
（Three major brands）
|
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
|
（Other）
|
|
Other Business
No. of subscribers:Increased more than 20% year-on-year,despite the impact of initial customer withdrawals gained through large-scalepromotions in 1Q. ARPU:Decreased due to an increase in new light users as a result of large-scalepromotion
|
230,556
|
|
|
10,616yen
|
|
（YoY
|
＋21.8％）
|
225,553
|
230,556
|
（YoY
|
▲4.6％）
|
FY2019/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
205,976
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
189,352
|
197,272
|
|
|
|
11,562
|
|
11,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
179,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,616
|
|
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2020/3
|
FY2020/3
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User
|
14
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
Exceeded 130,000 by capturing growing demand for meal kits. Significant year-on-yeargrowth of over 150%
|
No. of meal kit course subscribers
|
|
Feature of Kit Oisix
|
|
|
(Includes Oisix subscribers)
|
|
|
134,895
|
|
|
１
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delivers volumes/quantities of food
|
|
|
+54.6％）
|
|
134,895
|
suitable for a given family size. Allows
|
（YoY
|
|
|
128,551
|
|
preparation of the main dish and side
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dish in 20 minutes.
|
|
|
|
|
111,169
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All menus contain five or more
|
|
|
|
94,841
|
|
|
|
types of vegetables and reflect
|
|
87,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consideration for well-balanced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nutrition.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uses only safe, reliable ingredients
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from farmers and manufacturers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under contract to us.
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2020/3
|
FY2020/3
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
15
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
Advertisements sending ale to mothers raising children collaborative with
an animation "Crayon Shin-chan" has gone viral, and media exposure
increased, such as 13 TV publicities etc., attracting consumer interest
Cumulative Twitter word-of-mouth reviews of Oisix
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Total of 230,000 tweets
|
|
|
|
|
YoY 289%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of .No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tweets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
|
September
|
No. of TV
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
Publicities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collaborative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
advertisements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
© Yoshito Usui, Futabasha, Shinei, TV Asahi, and ADK
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
Oisix Topics
|
（Three major brands）
|
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
|
（Other）
|
|
Other Business
Service development following the Kit Oisix has also progressed steadily, releasing services for new value propositions such as menu and food set for several days and expansion of flat-rate services.
|
Oisix Business Sales Trends
|
|
"Chanto" Oisix*
|
|
（bn yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
349
|
The number of users of
|
|
|
|
|
|
materials and menu set "Chanto
|
|
|
|
|
Oisix" for those who do not like
|
|
|
296
|
|
cut vegetables has exceeded
|
|
|
|
|
10,000.
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
As a new service following "Kit
|
|
|
|
Oisix", we will continue to refine
|
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
and plan to expand promotions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oisix Prime Pass
|
|
Accelerate growth
|
The "Oisix Prime Pass"
|
|
launched at the end of June
|
|
|
|
|
also performed well.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost impacts from discounts
|
|
|
|
|
in the short term, but there
|
|
|
|
|
are signs of LTV improvement
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
FY
|
|
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
2020/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The number of "Chanto Oisix" members is included in the number of "Kit Oisix" members.
|
17
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
Oisix Topics
Sales of Vegan Kit supervised by U.S. subsidiary Purple Carrot started in October.
Creating a market where you can enjoy "Part-time Vegan" in Japan
Vegan Meal Kit
✔ Jointly developed Japan's first "Vegan foodstuffs and recipe menu set."
More than 10 types of vegan recipes are scheduled to be deployed by the end of the year.
✔ Real events are also held with the aim of driving the Japanese market for "Part- time Vegan."
18
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
Oisix Topics
|
（Three major brands）
|
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
|
（Other）
|
|
Other Business
The production function has been relocated to a new factory, even though temporary sales out and costs increase due to growth beyond what Kit Oisix expected. Logistics manufacturing capacity increases and stable operation is expected from the second half.
Boosting Kit Oisix manufacture capacity
Yokohama
Process center
Kanagawa Prefecture
NEW
Ebina
Station
Start of new Kit Oisix process center in Kanazawa-ku, Yokohama from September
19
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
Daichi KPI
No. of subscribers：
Continuing to prioritize product/service design and in the curbing of inefficient channels in the area of customer acquisition.
ARPU：
Increased owing to analysis of customer acquisition channels and effects of existing customer purchase frequency/ customer baskets.
|
|
|
No. of subscribers
|
|
ARPU※
|
|
|
|
37,587
|
|
21,443yen
|
（YoY △14.3%）
|
44,111
|
43,835
|
42,996
|
|
|
|
|
40,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,571
|
37,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019/3
|
|
FY2019/3
|
|
FY2019/3
|
|
FY2019/3
|
|
FY2020/3
|
|
FY2020/3
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
2Q
21,443FY2020/3
21,232
20,122
19,758
|
*ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User
|
20
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
Progress in service creation and completion of preparations for expansion Membership volume bottoms out during the 3Q and aims for renewed growth in 2H
Improving Operational Excellence Services Service creation
Trial
Periodic
conversion
Purchase
Delivery
Settlement
・Improve the appeal of the trial set with PDCA
・Improve the appeal of the subscription service and change all new customers to use it
・Improved UI for shopping on the top page after login
・ Introducing a cool bag in summer ・ Optimize material quantity while maintaining quality
・ Careful communication design for annual fee billing
"Mai-nichi Yasai Okazu Set"
A set of foodstuffs delivered with five days' worth of vegetables and other side-dishes
To a service in which customers feel that they are connected to
Improve negatives of services in line with customer behavior, and achieve a balance between Acquisition and cancellation
the fields through a healthy dining table
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
Radish Boya KPI
No. of subscribers：
Continued decline owing to improved profitability of existing subscribers and curbing of new customer acquisitions.
ARPU：
Increased owing to a reduction in unprofitable users
and the resulting improvement in average customer baskets.
|
No. of subscribers
|
|
ARPU※
|
|
|
59,927
|
|
|
18,277yen
|
FY2019/3
|
（YoY △16.9%）
|
|
|
（YoY
|
+6.4％）
|
|
FY2020/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,988
|
|
74,949
|
72,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,233
|
63,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61,507
|
59,927
|
18,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,277
|
17,177
|
|
17,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2020/3
|
FY2020/3
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*ARPU=Average Monthly Revenue Per User
|
22
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
While efforts to reduce unprofitable orders have been completed, the company will continue to prepare for further expansion and create services. As a result, membership is expected to continue declining during the current fiscal year.
Reducing unprofitable orders
Improving Operational Excellence Services
Since last year's revision to the delivery fee, we have continued to increase basket price by strengthening the periodic purchase and sales promotions for daily-use products, and by instilling purchasing habits.
Trial
Periodic
conversion
Purchase
Delivery
・ Upgrading vegetable quality in a trial set
・ Improving conversion rate based on success stories from other brands
・ Abolishment of vegetable sets with low customer support
・ To reduce the number of boxes delivered
Reduced unprofitable orders from about 40% before integration to about 6% at the end of the first half
Continue to reduce cancellation and improve
acquisition by eliminating negative services Go ahead and create a "balance between acquisition and cancellation"
Integration synergy of three brands
～FY2019/03
・Launch of Daichi or Radishnoya sales corner in Oisix
Sales: ０.33bn yen/year
|
Marketing
|
・Improvement in the cost of acquiring
|
|
|
users of Daichi and Radish Boya
|
|
⇒Approximately halved compared to
|
|
|
before integration
|
|
・Streamlining promotional and
|
|
promotional expenses
|
|
|
Sales: ０.80bn yen/year
|
|
・Decrease in distribution center costs
|
|
|
|
due to the integration of small-scale
|
Fulfillment
|
distribution bases (Wako Depot)
|
|
Costs: ０.02bn yen/year
|
|
|
|
・ Standardization of packaging
|
|
materials
|
Costs: ０.02bn yen/year
|
|
|
|
・ Efficiency of settlement costs
|
|
|
Costs: ０.05bn yen/year
|
|
・ Increasing efficiency of back office
|
|
|
Costs: ０.16bn yen/year
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
|
FY2020/03 1H
|
|
|
from now on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Developing new services on Daichi
|
・ Introduction of cross-
|
|
|
promotion methods
|
|
|
and in Radish by leveraging Oisix's
|
・・Distribution of fish or new rice
|
|
|
know-how in introducing new
|
・・Oisix non-food promotion
|
|
|
services
|
・・Early acceptance of orders, etc.
|
|
|
・Use of marketing synergies with
|
・Horizontal deployment of
|
|
|
expertise in improving the UX
|
|
|
Oisix in the nursery school wholesale
|
of EC websites
|
|
|
business that had been owned by
|
・・Changes to the redemption
|
|
|
Radish Boya
|
page UX, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
・ Flexible collaboration to
|
|
|
|
|
support disaster-stricken areas
|
|
|
|
|
in the event of a disaster
|
|
|
|
|
・Decrease in distribution
|
|
|
・Optimize logistics centers
|
center costs due to integration
|
|
|
(partially completed)
|
of small-scale distribution
|
|
|
・Organizing the three-brand
|
bases (Kohoku Depot)
|
|
|
Costs: ０.02bn yen/year
|
|
|
producer network "ORD
|
・ Interchange to accommodate
|
|
|
Producers' Association
|
the capacity of distribution
|
|
|
(tentative)"
|
centers by consolidating BtoB
|
|
|
・Standardization of the in-house
|
bases
|
|
|
・ Decrease in out-of-stocks
|
|
|
infrastructure system
|
due to supply adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
between brands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overview of Business Segments
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）
Oisix
Daichi
Radish Boya
② Domestic Delivery business（Other）
EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）
③ Other Business
Overseas Business
Real Retail Business
25
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
Alliance projects
|
（Three major brands）
|
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
|
（Other）
|
|
Other Business
Steady expansion of EC support businesses utilizing our strengths of "Subscription e-commerceknow-how" and "logistics schemes"
d-meal kit
✔ In just 2 months since launch,
8,000 trial sets were sold and over 1,000 new subscriptions were secured. Going well.
ISETAN DOOR
✔ Exceeded 14,000 user the fastest rate in our EC-supportbusiness
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
Tokushimaru(subsidiary)
The pace of increase in the number of vehicles in operation is rising, and it has grown to 440.
The value of circulation is also expected to grow significantly,
and total transaction value is expected to exceed 10 billion in this fiscal year.
The value of circulation
4.98bn yen
（YoY ＋35.5%）
4.98
3.67
2.53
1.55
0.54
|
FY2016/3
|
FY2017/3
|
FY2018/3
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2019/3
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
Development Scale
|
Number of affiliated
|
Number of vehicles
|
supermarkets
|
in operation
|
118
|
440
Overview of Business Segments
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
① Domestic Delivery business（Three major brands）
Oisix
Daichi
Radish Boya
② Domestic Delivery business（Other）
EC support business for other companies（Alliance） Tokushimaru（Subsidiary）
③ Other Business
Overseas Business
Real Retail Business
28
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
|
|
Hong Kong/China：
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Business
|
|
Implementing a revamp of services for the people of Hong Kong and China.
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.(Purple Carrot)：
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reduced error rate through measures to change packaging materials.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oisix Hong Kong
|
|
U.S.(Purple Carrot)
|
|
|
|
|
|
✔ With the aim of identifying and establishing a winning pattern to attract customers in Hong Kong,
we are implementing new strategies away from trial sets.
Oisix Shanghai
✔ With the aim of establishing a Chinese subscription model, CXO will be based in China to identify needs
and formulate strategies.
✔ The error rate has been reduced by approximately 20%
due to efforts to change materials.
✔ We also reduced the rate of complaints by approximately 20% through ongoing efforts with distribution partners.
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
Real Retail Business
|
（Three major brands）
|
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
|
（Other）
|
|
|
|
|
Sales grew at both SinS/ Kindergarten Wholesale. In particular,
|
Other Business
the wholesale nursery business returned to profitability in the first half of the fiscal year due to a significant improvement in its earnings structure.
We accelerate expansion of business partners in the future
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shop in Shop
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kindergarten Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.41bn yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.50bn yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of shops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of trading
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kindergartens
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
|
0.41
|
367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3６
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017/3
|
|
FY2018/3
|
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2020/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017/3
|
FY2018/3
|
|
FY2019/3
|
FY2020/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
DEAN & DELUCA（affiliate）
With DEAN & DELUCA, which became an affiliate in May,
Domestic Delivery business
（Three major brands）
Domestic Delivery business
（Other）
Other Business
we will strengthen joint efforts to develop Kit Oisix recipes and "Osechi".
|
Homemade scone Kit
|
|
2020 "Osechi" collaboration
|
|
31
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
Nihon Agri（affiliate）
|
（Three major brands）
|
|
|
Domestic Delivery business
|
|
（Other）
|
|
Other Business
Nihon Agri, which exports domestic vegetables and fruits, is seeing good business expansion. Sales for this term are expected to be about 2.5 times the previous year. Initiated handling of fruits and vegetables of Oisix ra Daichi's contracted producers.
|
Nihon Agri
|
✔
|
Led by apples from Aomori Pref., we are
|
|
implementing a program of exports.
|
|
|
Recently, the fruit and vegetable producers with
|
|
|
which we have contracts have also begun
|
|
|
participating. This has served to expand item
|
|
|
selection.Led by Thailand, export destinations also
|
|
|
expanded to six countries.
|
|
✔
|
At the Catapult Grand Prix, an ICC festival of startup
|
|
|
companies, Nihon Agri's business model was
|
|
|
evaluated highly and ultimately won.
Exports of domestic fruits and vegetables will begin with the building of a value chain.
32
3. Future growth strategy
Business growth plan
Profitability enhancement plan
Business growth plan
Profitability enhancement plan
Strengthen domestic and real businesses
（20%(20%stake出資）)
SinS Real Kindergarten
Shop wholesale
Subscription Business
growth in line with
growth model
Generation
Focusing on convenience
Domestic
Overseas expansion of subscription know-how
Oisix
Hong Kong
Oisix
Shanghai
Overseas
Start-up support
using existing
businesses
Business phase of the Home delivery business
We own success Know-How for all business phases in subscription management
Launch of business
|
|
Completed
|
|
(FY3/2020 2Q)
|
|
Ongoing
|
|
(FY3/2020/3 4Q
|
|
Expected completion)
|
Other
|
・d meal-kit
|
business
|
・Purple Carrot
|
|
|
Creation of products
|
Business expansion
|
and services
|
|
"Chanto"Oisix
|
・Oisix
|
・Kit Oisix
|
|
Ongoing
|
|
（"Mai-nichi Yasai Okazu Set" Etc.,）
|
・Tokushi-maru
・ISETAN DOOR
|
◆Implementation
|
◆Creation of services based
|
◆Pursue growth
|
of operational excellence
|
◆Build a subscription
|
on latent needs
|
by investing
|
◆Experiment of acquisition
|
in promostion costs
|
-enabled system
|
|
◆Introduction of subscription
|
costs and LTV
|
|
|
|
management accounting
|
|
リアル事業の拡大
In the kinder garden wholesale business, we turned profitable and strengthened promotions. We aiming to introduce the system to 2,000 within a few years
Trends in number
of nursery schools in Japan
34,892
32,847
30,859
28,783
～～～～
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
✔
|
The number of nursery schools
|
|
has been increasing year by year
with the acceleration of women's participation in society.
|
Kinder
|
Use the Kinder
|
Home
|
garden
|
|
garden school
|
|
|
lunch as a touch
|
|
|
point to guide
|
|
|
the Oisix brand
|
Building a system that allows children's dining tables
at Kinder garden and at home
Building an ecosystem to stimulate food innovation
We can build an ecosystem that comprehensively supports food start-ups utilizing our strengths in upstream to downstream networks.
Financial
Support
Matching with producers
Matching producers
with the introduction of Agri-Tech
Matching Producers to expand exports
×
Food
Start-ups
New
Foods
Health Agri-
Care Tech
Sales support
"YES BAR",
Japan's first gluten-free snack bar on land
"CLR BAR",
a protein-bar made solely from vegetable raw materials
Frozen fruit
in a special frozen technology
Investments by Mos Food Service and consideration collaboration
Mos Food Services, Inc. decided to invest as a limited partner in Future Food Fund, which was established in August of this year. We concurrent discussions on brand collaboration
Decided to invest as LP of FFF
LP
Considering collaboration
with the aim of developing products in the spring of 2020
Corporate venture capital
Business growth plan
Profitability enhancement plan
Overview of profitability enhancement
We work to reduce products/distribution costs etc., to improve profit structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
⇒Marginal profit +3.0pt～5.0pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marginal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■Efforts to improve product costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Improvement of Procurement
|
▲0.5pt～▲1.0pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logistics through "VegeNeco" Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reduce products cost
|
▲1.0pt～▲3.0pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by accelerating the shift to SPA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■Initiatives to improve distribution centers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and distribution costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
|
|
|
Logistics/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Reduce distribution center costs
|
|
|
|
▲1.0pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
delivery costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by starting operation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of a new distribution station in Oisix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■To reduce the ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of fixed operating costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other SG&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Improve average customer spend
|
▲0.3pt～▲0.5pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by strengthening product lineup
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
"VegeNeco"Project
Good progress in our joint project with Yamato Transport.
Testing of joint logistical operations has been completed. We plan full-scale operations in 4Q.
1 "VegeNeco"Project ：▲0.5pt～▲1.0pt
Before
Distribution centers
・Distribution costs from producers
After
|
|
|
|
progress
|
|
|
|
|
✔
|
|
Testing of joint logistical
|
|
|
|
operations has been
|
|
|
|
completed, and it was
|
|
|
|
confirmed that significant
|
|
|
|
reduction in procurement
|
|
|
|
transportation cost can be
|
|
|
|
expected. We plan full-scale
|
|
|
|
operations in 4Q.
|
Distribution centers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to us are included in the cost of goods sold.
・Producers arranges and delivers shipments individually, so costs are incurred both for us and for Producers.
・By concentrating on Yamato Transport, streamlining logistics from production areas
✔ We are aiming to use about 1,500 producers and manufacturers out of our business partners
Accelerating the shift to SPA
Rather than merely becoming a "platforms," we will improve the private Brand ratio and reduce manufacturing costs by strengthening development and manufacturing.
2 Accelerating the shift to SPA ：▲1.0pt～▲3.0pt
■Private Brands Ratio
(Ratio to Sales)
73％ 57％ 58％
✔ Promote mechanization of manufacture of meal kits, salad kits, etc.,
✔ In-house meat processing etc.,
Strengthen manufacturing and development functions upstream of the supply chain to reduce product costs
Investing in and reorganizing distribution centers
In line with the rapid expansion of the Oisix, we decided to start in advance of the expansion and streamlining of its capacity. We will promote automation of warehouse operations and expect to reduce distribution center costs.
|
3 Started operation
|
|
of a new distribution station in Oisix
|
：▲1.0pt
✔ Enhancement and streamlining of logistics and Kit Oisix manufacturing capacity through operation of new Ebina Station
✔ Initial investment is expected to be approximately 3 billion, but return on investment is expected as soon as possible by reducing logistics center costs by 1.0pt.
◆Image of
a new distribution station in Oisix
45
Improve average customer spend by strengthening product lineup
We will establish new product categories that we do not currently handle, as well as product categories that are easy to appeal to high value-added customers. And, we will improve the earnings structure per delivery by increasing the average customer spend.
4 Improve average customer spend by strengthening product lineup
Vegetable/ Meat/Fish Fruit
：▲0.3pt～▲0.5pt
category
・・・
Impact of typhoon disaster
Occurrence fact
Due to the typhoon No. 19, which occurred in October, Our operations at the Oisix Ebina Station were partially suspended.
We expect to lose about 100 million yen in profits, mainly from Oisix brands, compared with what would have been the case if shipped as usual.
Next Actions
① In response to this disaster, we will further strengthen our business continuity plan at the disaster.
② We will carry out recovery
without the initial full-year Results Forecast Revisions.
48
Support for areas affected by typhoons
We Donated and supported sales of fruit and vegetables for typhoon-affected areas, which were severely damaged
Sales of donation soups
At Tokyo Harvest,
we set up a Chiba Pref. support booth
where we sold charity soup using ingredients
from disaster stricken areas.
Supporting sales
of non-standard products
We support sales of non-standard products that have been damaged by typhoons and heavy rain
Relief supplies
We delivered Mineral water was to Soma and Iwaki
in Fukushima Pref., two cities that suffered water outages owing to typhoon No. 19.
Tokyo Harvest 2019
"Tokyo Harvest 2019" was held at Komazawa Olympic Park for the seventh time.45,000 visitors, far exceeding the number of visitors the previous year.
Tokyo Harvest, one of Japan's top harvest
festivals, expressed gratitude and respect for those who produce our food: farmers, fisher people, and ranchers.
Tokyo Harvest is an enjoyable opportunity to rediscover the culture, traditions, and history of each region and to community information on delicious Japanese fare from Tokyo to the nation and to the world.
50
Reduction of Food loss/
Waste Plastic
We are looking to reduce food loss and waste plastic, both of which are social issues.
Reduction of Food loss
During Food Loss Reduction Month in October, we opened a special site to communicate our efforts under three delivery brands.
Reduction of Waste Plastic
We plan to switch the plastic bags used in Kit Oisix from to naturally materials
Wholesale business to China
As we develops delivery business in China, we began wholesaling organic rice produced in Japan, which has high local needs.
We expand business by conducting activities to build stable sales channels
Chinese consumers
Retailer
Food company
Designated rice milling plant
Oisix ra daichi
Contract
producers in
Hokkaido
Producer
For expanding sales channels in China
✔ Exhibiting at the China International Import Expo held in Shanghai to further expand sales channels.
Corporate Overview
|
Name：
|
Oisix ra daichi Inc.
Location： Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Representative： Kohey Takashima, Representative Director & CEO
|
Capital：
|
1,686,997 thousand yen
Employees： 735 (consolidated), as of the end of March 2019
54
Overview of Affiliates
Consolidated subsidiaries
Tokushi-maru Inc.
Fruits Basket Co., Ltd.
Karabiner Inc.
Crazy Kitchen Co., Ltd.
Oisix Hong Kong Co.,Ltd.
Oisix Shanghai Co., Ltd.
Purple Carrot
Oisix Inc.
Develops alliances with supermarkets in the mobile supermarket business; provides expertise to sales partners.
Handles processing, product development, and sales, for agricultural produce, including fruits and vegetables.
Develops and operates platform systems for EC sites; produces websites.
Handles catering, event production, and space production businesses.
Operates our businesses in Hong Kong under contract.
Operates the food products home delivery business in China.
Meal kit delivery service in the United States
Overseas investment business
Affiliates
Nihon Agri Inc.
DEAN & DELUCA
Exports agricultural products.
Lifestyle business through retail and restaurant businesses
Manufacture and sale of imported and processed foods, and operation of cafes
Trend in No. of Employees
735
680
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
192
|
210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015/3
|
FY2016/3
|
FY2017/3
|
FY2018/3
|
FY2019/3
|
|
|
(Consolidated)
|
(Consolidated)
|
(Consolidated)
Main Business Risks
Effects of poor weather
Fresh produce accounts for about 30 % of Group sales. We deploy a structure for fresh produce that makes it possible to secure supplies from other regions if poor weather in specific regions prevents harvests or results in poor quality. The system distributes transactions and in principle allows procurement of key products from multiple producer regions. Nevertheless, poor weather lasting longer and having more broad-ranging effects than expected may lead to product shortages and quality issues, with potential consequences for Group businesses and business results.
Effects of concentration of logistics centers
We operate our own logistics centers, where logistics functions such as inspection, storage, sorting, and packing of our products are concentrated. For the most part, products under the Oisix brand are shipped to customers through our logistics center located in the city of Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture. Those under the DWMK brand are shipped through a center located in the city of Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. If a natural disaster, fire, or other cause were render either or both logistics centers unable to operate, potential consequences include inventory losses, shipping delay, and temporary suspension of services, which in turn would affect Group businesses and business results.
Issues related to food safety
We have established proprietary standards for the products handled for all our major brands. Whenever possible, we seek to offer produce grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers. Our processed food products are made using the fewest possible additives. We have also established unique inspection systems for produce (including inspections of production sites and testing for residual pesticides) and processed food products (including use of third-party experts and independent institutions). We also strive to secure appropriate quality and safety that can be objectively demonstrated and evaluated through health and safety management guidance provided to suppliers and other means.
Nevertheless, it remains possible that those who produce the products we offer may provide misleading or fraudulent labels regarding use of pesticides and similar matters or provide false quality information. Such cases could well lead to rebuke or penalties from regulators, customer complaints, and compensation for damages, in turn damaging the image of the Group's brands or leading to a loss of confidence in the Group and potentially affecting Group businesses and business results.
Effects of relationship
with Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.
Most deliveries of the Group's products to subscribers are handled by Yamato Transport. While the Group strives to maintain a favorable ties to Yamato while building relationships with alternative delivery services, due to current conditions in the logistics business, if the Yamato Group were to demand a major increase in delivery fees or if transaction volumes between us were to shrink, the resulting changes may affect Group businesses and business results.
Our Subscription Model
Expanding our business areas to include alliances and marketing support for other companies based on subscription model strengths in our three home delivery brands.
Home delivery
Purchasing
Producers
Marketing for home delivery subscriptions
Managing subscriptions
to ensure thorough
management of revenue structures
Subscription network with producers
What Our Three Brands Deliver
Based on the distribution of safe, reliable food products, each of our three brands delivers products tailored to the lives and values of our customers.
|
Working mothers with
|
|
Mothers focusing on
|
|
Senior women in two-
|
small children
|
|
the home and children
|
|
person households
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meals that can be boasted
|
Self realization
|
Healthy daily living
|
without taking time
|
through Cooking
|
Producers
Subscription Management
Building a subscription model that generates sustained profits through rapid returns on investment to secure new customers
and rigorous management of per delivery revenue and expenditures
|
|
Rigorous CPA and LTV management
|
Rigorous management
|
|
|
|
|
of unit revenues and expenditures
|
|
Setting a period to recoup CPA and rigorously
|
Making percentages of loss-making deliveries visible
|
|
managing CPA within this range
|
for each unit and reducing them structurally
|
|
|
|
Building a sustained profit stream
|
|
Profit
|
CPA
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
per
|
|
|
recovery
|
|
|
purchase
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
Profit LTV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitable
|
|
0
|
|
|
deliveries
|
|
|
|
Time
|
|
CPA
|
|
|
CPA: cost per acquisition
|
Loss-making
|
|
|
|
Profit LTV: lifetime acquisition value
|
deliveries
Subscribers
60
Subscription Network
Reducing risks and securing stable transactions through a subscription network based on 4,000 producers nationwide and procurement under transaction conditions arranged in advance
Typical distribution of agricultural products
|
Consumers
|
Purchase prices vary
|
|
|
widely with
|
|
production
|
|
conditions.
|
Retail store
|
Inability to control
|
|
|
|
volumes purchased
|
|
and prices due to
|
Wholesale market
|
market conditions
|
|
|
|
Agricultural cooperative
|
|
|
Revenue prospects
|
|
Producers
|
|
unclear due to price
|
|
|
variations resulting
|
|
from market
|
|
conditions
Our efforts
consumers
Purchases at stable pricing regardless of market conditions
|
Oisix ra daichi
|
Facilitating demand
|
|
|
control/projections
|
|
through sales plans
|
|
based on projected
|
|
supply volumes
|
Advance purchase commitment based on specified product types, quantities, timing, and prices
|
Producers
|
Clear revenue
|
|
projections to back
|
|
sound investment
|
|
decisions
Differences in the assets of the three brands
How to
join
How to
order
Logistics
bases
Last One
Mile
WEB mainly
WEB only
1 place in Kanagawa
Yamato trucks approximately 99％
WEB/ door-to-door sales
WEB/
Paper catalogs/
TEL
6 places
in Hokkaido, Miyagi, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Osaka,.
Our trucks approximately 95％ （area around Logistics bases）
WEB mainly
WEB/
Paper catalogs/
TEL
1 place in Chiba
Our trucks approximately 85％
（area around metropolitan area）
Hong Kong
Regular
subscribers
Regular delivery
China
Regular
subscribers
Regular delivery
Oisix Hong Kong
Producers
Hong Kong
Oisix Shanghai
|
Same standards
|
Producers
|
of Oisix
|
China
|
|
Our trucks
|
buying
|
Yamato trucks
|
up
|
Shop in Shop
Setting up booths for individual brands in the produce sections of partner supermarkets
to sell produce and products that meet each brand's standards
64
Kindergarten wholesale
The kindergarten wholesale business was launched in FY2015. Based on the Omakase Boya system that makes it possible to order ingredients for student meals based on menus,
it provides support for kindergarten operations in both serving meals and nutrition.
|
Kindergarten
|
Oisix ra daichi
|
|
◆Stable purchases of safe produce and processed food meeting strict standards
◆A wide-ranging product lineup that eliminates the need for additional purchasing
◆Full-time senior nutritionists develop unique menus for use by kindergartens; they also respond to requests for nutritional consultations.
◆Easy ordering using a simplified Web form ◆Simplified single supplier management
Omakase Boya system
for receiving orders from kindergartens
|
Delivery
|
Purchase
|
on
|
|
Requested
|
date
Business Solutions
We propose B2B business solutions based on our safe, reliable products, outstanding customer base, and expertise in subscription-based EC.
EC consulting
Solutions support based
on our expertise in repeat marketing, site user interface/user experience improvements,
food logistics in three temperature zones, securing new EC customers, and omni-channel management
Ad Oisix:
Periodic advertisements delivered to subscribers
In addition to an EC site that boasts 1.2 million unique views per month, this service delivers advertising to about 300,000 households, including subscribers to DWMK and Radish Boya.
Tavelty：
seasonal vegetable novelty products
We offer novelty products based on our expertise in service, products, and delivery, established through more than 3 million regular deliveries a year.
Tokushimaru
Offering mobile supermarkets for seniors and "shopping refugees" difficult to approach via the Internet
Business model
Tokushimaru
Headquarters
|
Contractual fees
|
Brands, expertise,
|
Royalties
|
information provision
Regional supermarkets
Bases for supply of products
|
|
13％
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
＋5 yen
|
Product gross profits
|
|
|
30％
|
|
|
17％
|
|
|
|
Sales partners
|
In-person
|
Customers
|
sales
|
Owner-operators
|
|
+10 yen rule
|
|
＋5 yen
|
|
67
DATA SHEET：Results
Results
|
|
|
|
FY2017/3
|
|
|
FY2018/3
|
|
|
FY2019/3
|
|
FY2020/3
|
|
|
（mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
5,379
|
10,718
|
17,113 23,016
|
9,602
|
18,935
|
30,007
|
39,987
|
16,853
|
31,720
|
48,906
|
64,026
|
16,265
|
32,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operatin
|
169
|
270
|
625
|
|
752
|
141
|
237
|
692
|
891
|
610
|
1,115
|
2,265
|
2,312
|
543
|
900
|
|
|
g Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
225
|
391
|
810
|
|
996
|
320
|
635
|
1,282
|
1,670
|
808
|
1,513
|
2,882
|
3,154
|
755
|
1,348
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributabl
|
119
|
187
|
429
|
515
|
72
|
93
|
336
|
237
|
537
|
893
|
2,533
|
2,387
|
270
|
390
|
|
|
e to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
DATA SHEET：
Business Segment Result
Business Segment Result
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018/3
|
|
|
FY2019/3
|
|
FY2020/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（mn yen）
|
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
5,790
|
11,470
|
18,481
|
24,799
|
6,863
|
13,769
|
22,190
|
29,619
|
8,308
|
16,524
|
|
|
Oisix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marginal
|
674
|
1,392
|
2,421
|
3,288
|
970
|
1,943
|
3,371
|
4,036
|
933
|
1,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
2,790
|
5,487
|
8,508
|
11,215
|
2,769
|
5,440
|
8,405
|
10,902
|
2,587
|
5,137
|
|
|
Daichi
|
Marginal
|
539
|
1,078
|
1,650
|
2,095
|
479
|
960
|
1,536
|
1,989
|
457
|
885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,811
|
9,926
|
14,346
|
18,028
|
3,770
|
7,459
|
|
|
Radish Boya
|
Marginal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,030
|
1,765
|
2,657
|
3,342
|
688
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
Sales
|
1,109
|
2,163
|
3,263
|
4,250
|
1,482
|
2,755
|
4,198
|
5,793
|
1,663
|
3,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
Marginal
|
185
|
384
|
571
|
760
|
154
|
290
|
479
|
724
|
256
|
557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companywide fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs,
|
1,257
|
2,853
|
3,951
|
5,253
|
2,024
|
3,844
|
5,779
|
7,779
|
1,792
|
3,683
|
|
|
Goodwill etc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
Data Sheet：Main KPI
KPI trend
|
|
|
|
FY2018/3
|
|
FY2019/3
|
|
|
FY2020/3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
Subscribers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
169,664
|
|
179,942
|
189,352
|
197,272
|
205,976
|
225,553
|
230,556
|
|
|
|
(number)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARPU
|
11,602
|
|
11,562
|
11,127
|
|
11,534
|
11,183
|
11,244
|
|
10,616
|
|
|
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oisix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price/
|
5,925
|
|
6,002
|
5,973
|
|
6,150
|
6,015
|
5,887
|
|
5,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
1.96
|
|
1.93
|
1.86
|
|
1.88
|
1.86
|
1.91
|
|
1.82
|
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(number)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribers
|
44,933
|
|
44,111
|
43,835
|
|
42,996
|
40,210
|
38,571
|
37,587
|
|
|
|
(number)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARPU
|
19,240
|
|
20,122
|
19,386
|
|
21,848
|
19,758
|
21,232
|
|
21,443
|
|
|
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daichi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price/
|
7,726
|
|
7,770
|
7,553
|
|
8,529
|
7,811
|
7,990
|
|
8,026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
2.49
|
|
2.59
|
2.57
|
|
2.56
|
2.53
|
2.66
|
|
2.67
|
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(number)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribers
|
78,062
|
|
74,949
|
72,101
|
|
66,233
|
63,144
|
61,507
|
59,927
|
|
|
|
(number)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARPU
|
16,639
|
|
17,277
|
17,177
|
|
18,988
|
17,264
|
18,301
|
18,277
|
|
|
Radish
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boya
|
Price/
|
5,278
|
|
5,460
|
5,616
|
6,114
|
5,869
|
6,055
|
|
6,060
|
|
|
|
purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase
|
3.15
|
|
3.16
|
3.06
|
3.11
|
2.94
|
3.02
|
|
3.02
|
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
|
|
|
(number)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
Disclaimers
◆This material is intended to provide an understanding of Oisix ra daichi activities, not to solicit investment
◆Forecasts of Oisix ra Daichi's operating results and future performance are based on information
available to Oisix ra daichi at the time this material was drafted and are not guaranteed to be accurate.
Actual operating results may differ from the future outlooks contained in this material.
71
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 03:04:06 UTC
|
|