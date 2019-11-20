Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for October 2019 (Preliminary Report)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tokyo, November 20, 2019

Japanese Domestic Cigarette Sales Results for October 2019

(Preliminary Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today a preliminary report of the Company's Japanese domestic cigarette sales results for October 2019.

(figures are rounded off)

2018

2019

Oct.

Jan. - Oct.

Oct.

Jan. - Oct.

JT Cigarette Sales

4.9

69.1

5.8

63.2

Volume

-35.1%

-11.3%

18.4%

-8.5%

(Billions of cigarettes)

Japanese Domestic

30.8

413.9

36.5

406.4

Cigarette Revenue

-30.8%

-10.7%

18.5%

-1.8%

(Billions of Yen)

( ): net change in comparison to the same period in the previous year

*1: JT's market share is:

  • 58.6% for October 2019
  • 60.5% for January - October 2019
  • 61.4% for January- December 2018

*2: JT Cigarette Sales Volume, Japanese Domestic Cigarette Revenue and JT's Cigarette market share include the estimated volume of Little Cigars and previous year's results are restated accordingly.

The above figures are preliminarily reported on a management basis.

###

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With over 63,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its tobacco vapor products under the Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts:

Masahito Shirasu, General Manager

Yukari Mizuno, Associate Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-5572-4292

E-mail: jt.media.relations@jt.com

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57aSouth Africa's Lewis H1 earnings gain on upbeat merchandise sales growth
RE
01:56aECB's Lane rules out euro zone recession, says recovery in next year or two
RE
01:55aSouth African Airways needs government loan guarantee or risks liquidation -board member
RE
01:55aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
01:51aEuropean third quarter earnings still seen down 4.7%
RE
01:50aBAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : (Revised)Next Day Disclosure Return-changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks
PU
01:50aSHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY : 2019 Annual General Meeting Results
PU
01:45aCITY OF IRVING TX : Recycle Your Holiday Cooking Oil, Grease
PU
01:45aSGS : Opens New Textile Laboratory in Hawassa, Ethiopia
PU
01:45aMARS NATIONAL BANCORP : Steps to Take if You are Planning to Buy a Home Within Six Months
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
2THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
3Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
4Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group