TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

November 21, 2019
Translation Purpose Only
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation
3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director
(Security Code: 8979)
Asset Management Company
Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director
Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of
Financial Control and Administration Division
TEL. +81-3-6202-0856
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("Starts Proceed") announces that it decided at its Board of Directors' meeting held today to conduct borrowing of funds and to conclude an interest rate swap agreement. The details are as follows.
1. Reason and Purpose of Borrowings
Borrowings will be conducted to allocate funds as part of repayment of borrowings totaling 2,500 million yen maturing on November 25, 2019. The difference between the borrowing amount and the borrowings to be repaid (2,500 million yen), which is 1,000 million yen, will be repaid using the proceeds from the Starts Proceed First Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bond (Note) issued on November 18, 2019.
(Note) For details of the investment corporation bonds, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" dated November 12, 2019.
2. Details of Borrowings
|
|
Term Loan 2O
|
|
(Term: 6 years / Floating interest rate)
|
|
Resona Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
Lender
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
|
The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
|
|
The Musashino Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
Loan Amount
|
1,500 million yen
|
Scheduled
|
|
Drawdown
|
November 25, 2019
|
Date
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
November 25, 2025
|
Date
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) +0.700%
|
(Note 1)
|
1
|
|
The first interest payment date shall be the last day of November 2019, and for subsequent
|
Interest
|
payments, the last day of every month thereafter (however, in the event that one of these
|
Payment Date
|
days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it) and the principal
|
|
repayment date.
|
|
Loan agreements will be individually concluded for Term Loan 2O as of November 21, 2019,
|
Borrowing
|
based on the basic loan agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Basic Loan Agreement,"
|
Method
|
including subsequent revisions and addition of lenders (Note 2)) executed on November 19,
|
|
2009.
|
Principle
|
|
Repayment
|
Lump-sum repayment on repayment date
|
Method
|
|
Collateral
|
Unsecured
|
Guarantee
|
Unguaranteed
(Note 1) ・The base interest rate applicable to the calculation of interest payable on the interest payment day is the JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding each interest payment date (drawdown date for the first interest payment date).
・After this, Starts Proceed will not announce the determination of interest rates for the concerned borrowings. For fluctuations in the Japanese Yen TIBOR of JBA, the base interest rate, please check the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
(Note 2) For the details of the Basic Loan Agreement, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowings" dated November 18, 2009.
3. Borrowings to be Repaid
|
|
Term Loan Y
|
|
(Term: 5 years / Floating interest rate)
|
|
Resona Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
Lender
|
The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
|
|
The Musashino Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
|
ORIX Bank Corporation
|
|
The Kagawa Bank, Ltd.
|
Repayment
|
2,500 million yen
|
Amount
|
|
Drawdown
|
November 25, 2014
|
Date
|
|
Principal
|
|
Repayment
|
November 25, 2019
|
Date
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)+ 0.85%
(Note) In accordance with conclusion of the interest rate swap agreement, the actual interest rate on Term Loan Y is, in effect, fixed at 1.190%.
4. Interest Rate Swap Agreement
-
Reason to conclude the interest rate swap agreement
To hedge against risk of interest rate hike concerning Term Loan 2O, the borrowings to be conducted under the condition of floating interest rate as mentioned above.
(2) Details of the interest rate swap agreement
Interest Rate Swap Agreement concerning Term Loan 2O
|
Lender
|
Resona Bank, Ltd.
|
Notional Principle Amount
|
1,500 million yen
|
|
2
|
Interest Rate, etc.
|
Fixed interest rate payable: 0.870%
|
|
Floating interest rate receivable: Base interest rate (JBA 1-month
|
|
Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.700%
|
Commencement Date
|
November 25, 2019
|
Termination Date
|
November 25, 2025
|
Payment Date
|
The first interest payment date shall be the last day of November 2019,
|
|
and for subsequent payments, the last day of every month thereafter
|
|
(however, in the event that one of these days is not a business day, the
|
|
business day immediately preceding it) and the principal repayment date.
(Note) In accordance with conclusion of the interest rate swap agreement, the actual interest rate on Term Loan 2O is, in effect, fixed at 0.870%.
5. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities After Borrowing (as of November 25, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
|
|
Before Borrowing
|
After Borrowing
|
Change
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
(Note 1)
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
Short-term loans payable
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans
|
10,520
|
8,020
|
(2,500)
|
|
|
payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
35,126
|
36,626
|
1,500
|
|
Total loans
|
45,646
|
44,646
|
(1,000)
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
-
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
46,646
|
45,646
|
(1,000)
|
LTV ratio (%) (Note 2)
|
53.4
|
52.3
|
(1.1)
(Note 1) All amounts indicated in the above table and below are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 2) LTV ratio is calculated as follows, rounded to the first decimal place.
LTV ratio = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (Interest-bearing liabilities + Unitholders' capital) × 100 Unitholders' capital is 41,684 million yen as of the date of this document.
6. Other
The risks associated with the repayment of borrowings, etc. do not change significantly from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the latest fiscal period, which was submitted on July 29, 2019.
-
Distribution: Kabuto Club, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications
-
Starts Proceed website: https://www.sp-inv.co.jp/en/
3
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 06:35:08 UTC