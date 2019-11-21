TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

November 21, 2019 Translation Purpose Only For Immediate Release REIT Issuer Starts Proceed Investment Corporation 3-1-8 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Kazuya Hiraide, Executive Director (Security Code: 8979) Asset Management Company Starts Asset Management Co., Ltd. Kazuya Hiraide, Representative Director Inquiries: Hideki Hamaguchi, General Manager of Financial Control and Administration Division TEL. +81-3-6202-0856 Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement Starts Proceed Investment Corporation ("Starts Proceed") announces that it decided at its Board of Directors' meeting held today to conduct borrowing of funds and to conclude an interest rate swap agreement. The details are as follows. 1. Reason and Purpose of Borrowings Borrowings will be conducted to allocate funds as part of repayment of borrowings totaling 2,500 million yen maturing on November 25, 2019. The difference between the borrowing amount and the borrowings to be repaid (2,500 million yen), which is 1,000 million yen, will be repaid using the proceeds from the Starts Proceed First Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bond (Note) issued on November 18, 2019. (Note) For details of the investment corporation bonds, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" dated November 12, 2019. 2. Details of Borrowings Term Loan 2O (Term: 6 years / Floating interest rate) Resona Bank, Ltd. Aozora Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation The Chiba Bank, Ltd. The Musashino Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Loan Amount 1,500 million yen Scheduled Drawdown November 25, 2019 Date Principal Repayment November 25, 2025 Date Interest Rate Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) +0.700% (Note 1) 1

The first interest payment date shall be the last day of November 2019, and for subsequent Interest payments, the last day of every month thereafter (however, in the event that one of these Payment Date days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it) and the principal repayment date. Loan agreements will be individually concluded for Term Loan 2O as of November 21, 2019, Borrowing based on the basic loan agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Basic Loan Agreement," Method including subsequent revisions and addition of lenders (Note 2)) executed on November 19, 2009. Principle Repayment Lump-sum repayment on repayment date Method Collateral Unsecured Guarantee Unguaranteed (Note 1) ・The base interest rate applicable to the calculation of interest payable on the interest payment day is the JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR published two business days prior to the interest payment date immediately preceding each interest payment date (drawdown date for the first interest payment date). ・After this, Starts Proceed will not announce the determination of interest rates for the concerned borrowings. For fluctuations in the Japanese Yen TIBOR of JBA, the base interest rate, please check the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/). (Note 2) For the details of the Basic Loan Agreement, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Borrowings" dated November 18, 2009. 3. Borrowings to be Repaid Term Loan Y (Term: 5 years / Floating interest rate) Resona Bank, Ltd. Aozora Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Lender The Chiba Bank, Ltd. The Musashino Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited ORIX Bank Corporation The Kagawa Bank, Ltd. Repayment 2,500 million yen Amount Drawdown November 25, 2014 Date Principal Repayment November 25, 2019 Date Interest Rate Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR)+ 0.85% (Note) In accordance with conclusion of the interest rate swap agreement, the actual interest rate on Term Loan Y is, in effect, fixed at 1.190%. 4. Interest Rate Swap Agreement Reason to conclude the interest rate swap agreement To hedge against risk of interest rate hike concerning Term Loan 2O, the borrowings to be conducted under the condition of floating interest rate as mentioned above. (2) Details of the interest rate swap agreement Interest Rate Swap Agreement concerning Term Loan 2O Lender Resona Bank, Ltd. Notional Principle Amount 1,500 million yen 2

Interest Rate, etc. Fixed interest rate payable: 0.870% Floating interest rate receivable: Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.700% Commencement Date November 25, 2019 Termination Date November 25, 2025 Payment Date The first interest payment date shall be the last day of November 2019, and for subsequent payments, the last day of every month thereafter (however, in the event that one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it) and the principal repayment date. (Note) In accordance with conclusion of the interest rate swap agreement, the actual interest rate on Term Loan 2O is, in effect, fixed at 0.870%. 5. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities After Borrowing (as of November 25, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Before Borrowing After Borrowing Change (Note 1) (Note 1) (Note 1) Short-term loans payable - - - Current portion of long-term loans 10,520 8,020 (2,500) payable Long-term loans payable 35,126 36,626 1,500 Total loans 45,646 44,646 (1,000) Investment corporation bonds 1,000 1,000 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 46,646 45,646 (1,000) LTV ratio (%) (Note 2) 53.4 52.3 (1.1) (Note 1) All amounts indicated in the above table and below are rounded down to the nearest million yen. (Note 2) LTV ratio is calculated as follows, rounded to the first decimal place. LTV ratio = Interest-bearing liabilities ÷ (Interest-bearing liabilities + Unitholders' capital) × 100 Unitholders' capital is 41,684 million yen as of the date of this document. 6. Other The risks associated with the repayment of borrowings, etc. do not change significantly from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the latest fiscal period, which was submitted on July 29, 2019. Distribution: Kabuto Club, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications

