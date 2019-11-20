Log in
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice Regarding Menicon Z Night Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

11/20/2019 | 11:06pm EST

November 21st, 2019

Menicon Co., Ltd.

President and CEO: Hidenari Tanaka

Securities Code: 7780

TSE, 1st section, NSE, 1st section

Contact:

Motonari Watanabe

Senior Executive Officer,

Corporate Management, CFO

Phone:+81-52-935-1646

Notice Regarding Menicon Z Night Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Menicon Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce, Menicon Z Night Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, please refer to the attached press release.

End.

Menicon Announces Menicon Z Night Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

NAGOYA, Japan, 21st November 2019 - Menicon Co., Ltd announced Menicon Z Night (tisilfocon A) Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are indicated for use in the management of myopia in non-diseased eyes when prescribed and managed by a qualified eye care practitioner.

Menicon is committed to supporting the eye care professionals and assisting in addressing the growing global incidence of myopia, and has tailored its market access strategy accordingly.

Menicon's market approval approach is intended to provide the most appropriate indication for use to the eye care professionals, as a means to afford the best product or service choices for their patients.

Menicon continues to review and evaluate the global myopia marketplace.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:05:03 UTC
