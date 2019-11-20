TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice Regarding Menicon Z Night Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, please refer to the attached press release.

NAGOYA, Japan, 21st November 2019 - Menicon Co., Ltd announced Menicon Z Night (tisilfocon A) Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are indicated for use in the management of myopia in non-diseased eyes when prescribed and managed by a qualified eye care practitioner.

Menicon is committed to supporting the eye care professionals and assisting in addressing the growing global incidence of myopia, and has tailored its market access strategy accordingly.

Menicon's market approval approach is intended to provide the most appropriate indication for use to the eye care professionals, as a means to afford the best product or service choices for their patients.

Menicon continues to review and evaluate the global myopia marketplace.