TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice Regarding Misconduct by a Former Employee

November 21, 2019

[English Translation]

Notice Regarding Misconduct by a Former Employee

As reported by some media outlets, it was discovered last year that a former employee of Japan Display Inc. ("JDI") had fraudulently remitted money to companies that had no actual transactions with JDI and had illegally acquired revenue stamps. We sincerely regret this unfortunate incident and apologize for any anxiety caused to our shareholders, business partners and other stakeholders.

JDI has already disciplined and dismissed the employee and filed a criminal lawsuit. However, given the requirements of police investigation procedures, we have withheld information about this incident while working to determine the cause and preventing recurrences. In consultation with police authorities, JDI has been considering the timing of disclosing information about this incident upon making a determination that there would be no obstacles to the investigation.

Outline of the incident

From July 2014 to October 2018, a former employee of JDI's administrative division committed fraud by conducting transactions with companies that did not exist and had no business relationship with JDI and fraudulently acquiring company funds by transferring money falsely labelled as, for example, outsourcing expenses to these fictitious companies. This former employee also fraudulently acquired company funds by improperly obtaining revenue stamps, falsely claiming that the stamps would be affixed to contracts and other documents. As a result, the total amount of damage to JDI amounted to approximately JPY578 million. Impact on results of operations

The amount of damage caused by this incident has already been factored into the settlement of accounts for the past fiscal years. JDI's response