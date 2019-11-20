TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice of Amendment to "ANA Announces a Part of International Flight Schedule for Summer of 2020"

November 20, 2019
Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC.
President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka (Code number: 9202 TSE 1st Section)
Contact: Director, General Administration, Hiroshi Sakatsume (Tel: +81-3-6735-1001)
Notice of Amendment to "ANA Announces a Part of International Flight Schedule for Summer of 2020"
Please be advised that amendments have been made to the "ANA Announces a Part of International Flight Schedule for Summer of 2020"announced on November 19, 2019. The amendments are as follows (underlined).
Section amended
Cover letter
(Before Amendment)
* ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,LTD. which is a wholly owned subsidiary company of
ANA HOLDINGS INC. announces a part of International flight schedule for summer of 2020 (March.29, 2020 - Oct.31, 2020).
(After Amendment)
-
ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,LTD. which is a wholly owned subsidiary company of
ANA HOLDINGS INC. announces a part of International flight schedule for summer of 2020 (March.29, 2020 - Oct.24, 2020).
Page 1
(Before Amendment)
-
As part of its expanded summer schedule for 2020 (March 29, 2020 - Oct. 31, 2020)
(After Amendment)
-
As part of its expanded summer schedule for 2020 (March 29, 2020 - Oct. 24, 2020)
End of document
Contact: ANA Public Relations, phone: +81-6735-1111
1
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 08:04:03 UTC