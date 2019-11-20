TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice of Amendment to "ANA Announces a Part of International Flight Schedule for Summer of 2020"

November 20, 2019

Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC.

President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka (Code number: 9202 TSE 1st Section)

Notice of Amendment to "ANA Announces a Part of International Flight Schedule for Summer of 2020"

Please be advised that amendments have been made to the "ANA Announces a Part of International Flight Schedule for Summer of 2020"announced on November 19, 2019. The amendments are as follows (underlined).

Section amended

Cover letter

(Before Amendment)

* ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,LTD. which is a wholly owned subsidiary company of

ANA HOLDINGS INC. announces a part of International flight schedule for summer of 2020 (March.29, 2020 - Oct.31, 2020).

(After Amendment)

ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO.,LTD. which is a wholly owned subsidiary company of

ANA HOLDINGS INC. announces a part of International flight schedule for summer of 2020 (March.29, 2020 - Oct.24 , 2020).

Page 1

(Before Amendment)

As part of its expanded summer schedule for 2020 (March 29, 2020 - Oct. 31 , 2020)

(After Amendment)

As part of its expanded summer schedule for 2020 (March 29, 2020 - Oct. 24 , 2020)

