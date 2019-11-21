Log in
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notice of Company Split with a Consolidated Subsidiary (Simple Absorption-type Split)

11/21/2019 | 01:36am EST

(Translation)

Dear Sirs and Madams,

November 21, 2019

Name of Company:

Shiseido Company, Limited

Name of Representative:

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Company Split with a Consolidated Subsidiary (Simple Absorption-type Split)

It is hereby notified that today, at the meeting of the Board of Directors, Shiseido Company, Limited (hereinafter, the "Company") determined to take over part of the business related to the ELIXIR and ANESSA brands (hereinafter, "the business") from Shiseido Japan Company, Limited (hereinafter, "Shiseido Japan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through a company split (simple absorption-type split, hereinafter, "absorption-type split") effective January 1, 2020.

Since this is a simple absorption-type split (short-formabsorption-type split for Shiseido Japan) carried out between the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, part of the information is omitted from this announcement.

1. Purpose of the absorption-type split:

Driven by its mission, "BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD," the Shiseido Group aims to remain vital for the next 100 years and beyond. In January 2020, we will transfer the brand holder functions* of both ELIXIR and ANESSA brands from Shiseido Japan to the Company in order to further accelerate the growth of the brands in the overseas markets, such as the Asia Pacific, the Americas and the EMEA regions, thus strengthening our global brand portfolio.

*Global marketing strategy planning, product development, communication creative development, and brand management functions

2. Main points of the absorption-type split:

  1. Schedule

Resolution of the Board of Directors

November 21, 2019

Conclusion of the Agreement

November 25, 2019

Date of Effectuation

January 1, 2020

(Note) For the Company, this is a simple absorption-type company split as stipulated in Article 784 Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. Therefore, the Company will not convene a general meeting of shareholders to seek approval of the absorption-type split agreement.

1

(2) Method

This absorption-type split involves the Company taking over part of the business from Shiseido Japan.

(3) Allotment of shares

Since the absorption-type split is carried out between the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, none of the Company's shares will be allotted in conjunction with the split, nor will any equivalent value be paid.

  1. Handling of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights Not applicable.
  2. Capital increase or decrease

There will be no capital increase or decrease.

(6) Rights and obligations to be transferred to the successor company

The Company will take over assets, liabilities and contractual statuses needed to execute the business, as well as all rights and obligations that accompany such.

(7) Outlook of performing obligations

The Company determines that there is no problem as to whether Shiseido Japan can perform its obligations after the absorption-type split.

3. Overview of the companies involved in the absorption-type split:

Successor Company

Splitting Company

(Company)

(Shiseido Japan)

Name

Shiseido Company, Limited

Shiseido Japan Company, Limited

Location

5-5, Ginza 7-chome,Chuo-ku,

5-5, Ginza 7-chome,Chuo-ku,

Tokyo

Tokyo

Representative's

Masahiko Uotani,

Shigekazu Sugiyama,

Representative Director,

Name and Position

Representative Director, President

President and CEO

Research, development,

Planning and Sale of cosmetics and

Main Business Activities

manufacture, and sale of

other products

cosmetics and other products

Capital

64,506 million yen

100 million yen

Date of Establishment

June 24, 1927

December 1, 1927

Number of Shares Issued

400,000,000

8,000,000

Settlement Term

December 31

December 31

2

Successor Company

Splitting Company

(Company)

(Shiseido Japan)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

(Trust Account):

11.86%

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.

(Trust Account):

5.94%

BNYM TREATY DTT 15:

3.10%

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.,

re-trusted to Trust & Custody

Services Bank, Ltd. Employees

Major Shareholders

Pension Trust for Mizuho Bank:

2.50%

and Their Shareholding

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.

Ratio (except Treasury

Shiseido Company, Limited:

100%

(Trust Account7):

1.96%

Stock)

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.

(As of June 30, 2019)

(Trust Account 5):

1.95%

ML PRO SEGREGATION

ACCOUNT:

1.77%

THE BANK OF NEW YORK

134104:

1.69%

SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS

ACCOUNT:

1.59%

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK

385151:

1.52%

Financial position for the previous fiscal year (ending December 31, 2018)

(Millions of yen unless otherwise stated)

Successor Company

Splitting Company

(Company)

(Shiseido Japan)

(Consolidation)

Net Assets

352,688

54,159

Total Assets

674,102

206,893

Net Assets per Share (Yen)

880.70

2,895.42

4. Overview of the business to split:

  1. Details of the business
    Brand holder functions of the ELIXIR and ANESSA brands
  2. Operating performance of the business Not applicable

3

(3) Assets and liabilities of the business to split and their value (as of September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Book value

Item

Book value

Current Assets

108

Current Liabilities

63

Fixed Assets

67

Long-term Liabilities

105

Total

175

Total

168

(Note) Calculated based on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2019. The amounts actually transferred will be adjusted, taking into consideration the increases and decreases in the amounts listed above that will arise by the date of effectuation.

5. Overview of the companies after the absorption-type split:

After the absorption-type split, the name, location, representative's name and position, main business activities, capital, and settlement term of the Company will remain unchanged.

6. Future outlook:

This is an absorption-type company split with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary as the splitting company. We believe that the split will have only minor effects on our consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2019.

-End of News Release-

4

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 06:35:08 UTC
