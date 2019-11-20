TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notification of Dividend

This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.

Company BEENOS Inc.
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Code: 3328

Notification of Dividend

Tokyo, Japan - 20 November 2019 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) announced to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of 30 September 2019 as resolved in its board meeting held on 20 November 2019.

1. Description of dividend

Decided Dividend Most Recent Dividend Forecast Last Year's Dividend （Announced 7 November 2019） （FY2018） Effective Date 30 September 2019 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 Dividend per 18.00 JPY 18.00 JPY 13.00 JPY Share Total Dividend 221 Million JPY ― 158 Million JPY Payment Effective Date 6 December 2019 ― 7 December 2018 Source Retained Earnings ― Capital Surplus

2. Reason for dividend

BEENOS holds its profit return policy in high regards to give back to shareholders by expanding its business foundation and progressing its financial ground. It has been able to consistently for an extended period of time payout dividends long-term regardless of the effect of the company's financial results.

The dividend for this year has been raised by 5 JPY to 18 JPY after considering the financial results, financial soundness and the internal reserve for the furtherment of the company.

（Reference）Breakdown of Annual Dividend

Dividend per Share Effective Date Midterm Year-end Annual This Year（FY2019） 0 JPY 18.00 18.00 JPY Last Year（FY2018） 0 JPY 13.00 13.00 JPY

