TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Notification of Dividend

11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST

This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.

Company

BEENOS Inc.

President and Group CEO

Shota Naoi

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Code: 3328

Contact

Vice President and Group CFO

Koji Nakamura

TEL

+81-3-5739-3350

Notification of Dividend

Tokyo, Japan - 20 November 2019 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) announced to pay a year-end dividend with a record date of 30 September 2019 as resolved in its board meeting held on 20 November 2019.

1. Description of dividend

Decided Dividend

Most Recent Dividend Forecast

Last Year's Dividend

Announced 7 November 2019

FY2018

Effective Date

30 September 2019

30 September 2019

30 September 2018

Dividend per

18.00 JPY

18.00 JPY

13.00 JPY

Share

Total Dividend

221 Million JPY

158 Million JPY

Payment

Effective Date

6 December 2019

7 December 2018

Source

Retained Earnings

Capital Surplus

2. Reason for dividend

BEENOS holds its profit return policy in high regards to give back to shareholders by expanding its business foundation and progressing its financial ground. It has been able to consistently for an extended period of time payout dividends long-term regardless of the effect of the company's financial results.

The dividend for this year has been raised by 5 JPY to 18 JPY after considering the financial results, financial soundness and the internal reserve for the furtherment of the company.

ReferenceBreakdown of Annual Dividend

Dividend per Share

Effective Date

Midterm

Year-end

Annual

This YearFY2019

0 JPY

18.00

18.00 JPY

Last YearFY2018

0 JPY

13.00

13.00 JPY

-END-

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:03 UTC
