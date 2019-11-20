TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (1/6)

|
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019)
Better Health, Brighter Future
Takeda Information
Takeda to Host R&D Day & Plasma-Derived Therapies Day in Tokyo, Japan
Osaka, JAPAN, November 21, 2019 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") will host a combined R&D Day and Plasma-Derived Therapies (PDT) Day on November 21, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. JST, for investors and analysts. The Japanese and English language versions of the R&D Day presentation and PDT Day presentation, which include contents that were presented in New York on November 14 and in Covington on November 15, respectively, are attached.
Also, a webcast of the event will be made available on the FY19 Special IR Events section of our website.
REALIZING THE POTENTIAL OF
PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES
21st November 2019
Julie Kim
President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
PLASMA PRESENTS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY
|
…AND HAS DISTINCT ASPECTS
DEMAND FOR KEY PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES HAS
BEEN CONTINUOUSLY INCREASING AND EXPECTED TO GROW
Worldwide demand for plasma-derived therapies is expected to increase each year
This trend is primarily driven by:
|
Global plasma market ($B), 2015-23
|
|
Greater awareness and increasing rates of diagnosis
Growing access in emerging markets
New indications in both immune deficiencies and immune-mediated diseases
Innovation in formulations and delivery systems
Source: Berman. Plasma Fractionation: The Challenge of Keeping Pace with Global IG Demand / MRB, Evaluate Pharma, PDT Analysis / Chapel H, et al. Front Immunol 2014 Dec 15;5:627. / News release: Shire Launches Paediatric Indication for Immunodeficiency Treatment HyQvia in
3 Europe. 21 July 2016. / News release. Shire Announces FDA Approval for Label Expansion of CINRYZE® for Prevention of Attacks in Pediatric HAE / Jones, et al. Frontiers in Immunology 2018;9:1308.
TAKEDA IS NOW ORGANIZED - AND UNIQUELY POSITIONED - TO REALIZE THE FULL POTENTIAL OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES
Source: Evaluate Pharma, PDT Analysis. / Takeda internal data
WE ARE BUILDING ON A LONG AND SUCCESSFUL HISTORY OF BRINGING INNOVATIVE THERAPIES TO PATIENTS
Hyland
WE'VE ESTABLISHED A DEDICATED BUSINESS UNIT TO STEER OUR PATH, BRING FOCUS AND HARNESS OUR END-TO-END PLASMA CAPABILITIES
OUR PDT BU LEADERSHIP TEAM DRAWS ON, AND BRINGS TOGETHER, TAKEDA'S EXTENSIVE PLASMA EXPERIENCE AND BROADER EXPERTISE
Build a respected, sustainable plasma business that reimagines the industry to best serve patients worldwide
We have a singular, dedicated plasma focus and strategy
Responsibility for end-to-end plasma business
Dedicated R&D organization and budget
We also benefit from the support of a global, values-based biopharmaceutical company
Long-term view with commitment to invest as plasma is a key growth driver for Takeda
Access to Takeda's broader resources, capabilities and expertise, particularly R&D and manufacturing
OUR STRATEGY AND TARGETED INVESTMENTS EXTEND ACROSS THE ENTIRE VALUE CHAIN
WE ARE ACCELERATING THE RATE OF PLASMA COLLECTION AND INCREMENTALLY INCREASING OVERALL VOLUME
We are building momentum….
Increased plasma volumes by approximately 20% in 2018
Expanded European presence from 7 to 30 collection centers within past 12 months Completed 5 acquisitions in the past 12 months in US, Austria, Hungary and Czechia Plan on opening a total of 19 additional new collection centers in fiscal year 2019 Leveraging third party supply through long‐term contracts
Participating in contract agreements with governments
We will continue to focus on operational excellence
Open collection sites faster
Increase speed to peak collection volumes
Create efficiency via new models and approaches
We are accelerating
growth with the goal of
increasing>65%plasma supply by
over the next 5 years
12 Source: Takeda internal data.
WE ARE FURTHER ENHANCING AND DIGITALIZING FACILITIES AND SERVICES TO MEET GROWING NEEDS FOR THE FUTURE
WE HAVE A WORLD-LEADING PLASMA DERIVED THERAPIES MANUFACTURING NETWORK IN WHICH WE CONTINUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY INVEST
WE'RE INCREASING PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY ACCELERATING INVESTMENT, WHILE FURTHER ENHANCING OUR QUALITY STANDARDS
Investing in manufacturing capacity
Continually investing in technologies and processes to maximize yield
Higher yield, lower cost fractionation techniques
Analytics, automation and digitization to optimize network
Optimizing plasma efficiency through the value chain
Downstream optimization within broader Takeda manufacturing network
Capacity Expansion: 2018 - 2023 (projected)
We plan to increase our
manufacturing capacity within
our existing network by
>65%
over the next 5 years
>65%
20182023
IN JAPAN TAKEDA HAS DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES THROUGH OUR SUBSIDIARY NIHON PHARMA
Over 60-year legacy in plasma-derived therapies in Japan
Fractionation capacity 400 KL
Strong plasma-derived therapies
portfolio incl. Human IG, Hyper IG,Research Laboratory, Chiba Albumin, and Antithrombin III
Narita Plant, Chiba
TAKEDA HAS WORLD-CLASS SAFETY CAPABILITIES AND AN UNSURPASSED REPUTATION IN BOTH PLASMA DONATION AND PATHOGEN SAFETY
Donation safety standards
OUR BROAD AND DIFFERENTIATED PORTFOLIO OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES TREATS RARE AND COMPLEX DISEASES WORLDWIDE
20 For illustrative purposes only, geographies and products do not correspond
IN JAPAN, IG GROWTH REMAINS STRONG AND THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO ENHANCE STANDARD OF CARE
OUR GOAL IS TO CONTINUE TO BRING PERSONALIZED, INNOVATIVE, LIFELONG CARE THROUGHOUT THE PATIENT JOURNEY
Diagnosis
Partnership with large hospital systems in the US to leverage electronic medical records
Co-chairing the Global Commission to End the Diagnostic Odyssey for Children with Rare Disease
Awareness campaigns
Diagnostic test kits
Access
Sustainable pricing
Dedicated access support
Patient assistance programs
Broad portfolio of products
Personalized Care & Support
Enhanced patient services
Nurse training to support new patients
Devices and delivery systems
WE ANTICIPATE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS OUR PORTFOLIO
AND WE ARE EMBARKING ON A TRAJECTORY TO IMPROVE OVERALL PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Key Growth & Margin Drivers for PDT
KEY TAKEAWAYS
1
At Takeda, plasma is a long-termstrategic focus, led by a dedicated business unit investing to grow across the value chain and leveraging Takeda capabilities
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
