TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (1/6)

0
11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST

Better Health, Brighter Future

Takeda Information

Takeda to Host R&D Day & Plasma-Derived Therapies Day in Tokyo, Japan

Osaka, JAPAN, November 21, 2019 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") will host a combined R&D Day and Plasma-Derived Therapies (PDT) Day on November 21, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. JST, for investors and analysts. The Japanese and English language versions of the R&D Day presentation and PDT Day presentation, which include contents that were presented in New York on November 14 and in Covington on November 15, respectively, are attached.

Also, a webcast of the event will be made available on the FY19 Special IR Events section of our website.

# # #

REALIZING THE POTENTIAL OF

PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

21st November 2019

Julie Kim

President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

IMPORTANT NOTICE

For the purposes of this notice, "presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this presentation. This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This presentation is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this presentation, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and any materials distributed in connection with this presentation may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on Takeda's estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; and the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s), any of which may cause Takeda's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takeda's results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors" in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Future results, performance, achievements or financial position of Takeda could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward- looking statements. Persons receiving this presentation should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this presentation may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda's future results.

Medical information

This presentation contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

Financial information

Takeda's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The revenue of Shire plc ("Shire"), which were presently, presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), have been conformed to IFRS, without material difference.

The Shire acquisition closed on January 8, 2019, and our consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 include Shire's results from January 8, 2019 to March 31, 2019. References to "Legacy Takeda" businesses are to our businesses held prior to our acquisition of Shire. References to "Legacy Shire" businesses are to those businesses acquired through the Shire acquisition.

This presentation includes certain pro forma information giving effect to the Shire acquisition as if it had occurred on April 1, 2018. This pro forma information has not been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. This pro forma information is presented for illustrative purposes and is based on certain assumptions and judgments based on information available to us as of the date hereof, which may not necessarily have been applicable if the Shire acquisition had actually happened as of April 1, 2018. Moreover, this pro forma information gives effect to certain transactions and other events which are not directly attributable to the Shire acquisition and/or which happened subsequently to the Shire acquisition, such as divestitures and the effects of the purchase price allocation for the Shire acquisition, and therefore may not accurately reflect the effect on our financial condition and results of operations if the Shire acquisition had actually been completed on April 1, 2018. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on the pro forma information included herein.

1

PLASMA PRESENTS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

1

2

3

4

5

Plasma is a durable

Products have

Indication

Not subject to

Probability of

Market

business with

lifecycle

expansion

patent cliffs

success for

demand

compelling growth

spanning

continues

R&D is

continues to

opportunity…

decades

generally high

grow steadily

…AND HAS DISTINCT ASPECTS

Plasma is collected from

It can take more than

7 months to produce

Capital-intensive

human donations -

plasma-derived

manufacturing process

scarce supply

therapies

2

DEMAND FOR KEY PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES HAS

BEEN CONTINUOUSLY INCREASING AND EXPECTED TO GROW

Worldwide demand for plasma-derived therapies is expected to increase each year

This trend is primarily driven by:

30

25

+6%

4

Other

2

Blood Factors

20

3

6

Albumin

3

2

15

3

5

10

3

IG

17

5

9

11

0

2015

2018

2023

Global plasma market ($B), 2015-23

Greater awareness and increasing rates of diagnosis

Growing access in emerging markets

New indications in both immune deficiencies and immune-mediated diseases

Innovation in formulations and delivery systems

Source: Berman. Plasma Fractionation: The Challenge of Keeping Pace with Global IG Demand / MRB, Evaluate Pharma, PDT Analysis / Chapel H, et al. Front Immunol 2014 Dec 15;5:627. / News release: Shire Launches Paediatric Indication for Immunodeficiency Treatment HyQvia in

3 Europe. 21 July 2016. / News release. Shire Announces FDA Approval for Label Expansion of CINRYZE® for Prevention of Attacks in Pediatric HAE / Jones, et al. Frontiers in Immunology 2018;9:1308.

TAKEDA IS NOW ORGANIZED - AND UNIQUELY POSITIONED - TO REALIZE THE FULL POTENTIAL OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

>20

PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

DEDICATED BUSINESS UNIT

PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

Top 3 plasma company, investing to grow

RARE DISEASE LEADER

PLASMA-

8

Deep understanding of

FOCUSED

MANUFACTURING

patient's needs

R&D Team

SITES

GLOBAL PHARMA SCALE &

140+ PLASMA

EXPERTISE

Capabilities in digital technology,

COLLECTION CENTERS

data analytics, patient insights

75+ YEAR

13,000 EMPLOYEES

worldwide, focused on

pioneer legacy in plasma

plasma business

  • Source: Evaluate Pharma, PDT Analysis. / Takeda internal data

WE ARE BUILDING ON A LONG AND SUCCESSFUL HISTORY OF BRINGING INNOVATIVE THERAPIES TO PATIENTS

Hyland

1941

1952

1960

1968

1994

1996

2005

2006

2010

2013

2015

2016

2019

Albumin

First commercial

FVIII

Only

Albumin

facilitated

IG with

up to 1/month

PLASMA-VAC

infusions

First

commercial

FVIII

First time

concentrate

Only

plasma allowed

SCIG with

to be separated

First flexible

First

60ml/60min

from whole

Albumin

infusions

blood for

packaging

ready-to-use

storage

A1AT

WE'VE ESTABLISHED A DEDICATED BUSINESS UNIT TO STEER OUR PATH, BRING FOCUS AND HARNESS OUR END-TO-END PLASMA CAPABILITIES

Donors

Plasma Strategy & Operations

Commercial Strategy

Hospitals &

& Sales

Patients

Plasma Sourcing

Manufacturing

BioLife

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

6

OUR PDT BU LEADERSHIP TEAM DRAWS ON, AND BRINGS TOGETHER, TAKEDA'S EXTENSIVE PLASMA EXPERIENCE AND BROADER EXPERTISE

Julie Kim

Ingrid Hofström

Emi Psachoulia

Sue Brown

Christopher

Michael Shires

Shady

Annick

Ramy Riad

Luana Banu

Deborah Hibbett

Head of Plasma-

Executive

Chief of Staff

Plasma Sourcing Morabito

Strategy

AbouZahra

Deschoolmeester Finance

Public Affairs

Communications

Derived

Assistant

(BioLife)

R&D

Operations

HR

Therapies BU

Adrian Murphy

Barbara

Thomas Kreil

Kasha Witkos

Paula Leca

Gabriele Ricci

Linda Peralta

Charlie

Manufacturing

Glantschnig

Pathogen Safety

Commercial

Legal

IT

Ethics &

Alexander

Quality

Compliance

Business

Development

140 +

combined years of plasma experience

19 11

team members nationalities

60% Female

40% Male

7

Our Ambition

Build a respected, sustainable plasma business that reimagines the industry to best serve patients worldwide

8

We have a singular, dedicated plasma focus and strategy

Responsibility for end-to-end plasma business

Dedicated R&D organization and budget

We also benefit from the support of a global, values-based biopharmaceutical company

Long-term view with commitment to invest as plasma is a key growth driver for Takeda

Access to Takeda's broader resources, capabilities and expertise, particularly R&D and manufacturing

OUR STRATEGY AND TARGETED INVESTMENTS EXTEND ACROSS THE ENTIRE VALUE CHAIN

PLASMA SOURCING

MANUFACTURING

COMMERCIALIZATION

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

9

VIDEO OF PLASMA CENTER AND MANUFACTURING FACILITY

10

PLASMA SOURCING

MANUFACTURING

COMMERCIALIZATION

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

11

WE ARE ACCELERATING THE RATE OF PLASMA COLLECTION AND INCREMENTALLY INCREASING OVERALL VOLUME

We are building momentum….

Increased plasma volumes by approximately 20% in 2018

Expanded European presence from 7 to 30 collection centers within past 12 months Completed 5 acquisitions in the past 12 months in US, Austria, Hungary and Czechia Plan on opening a total of 19 additional new collection centers in fiscal year 2019 Leveraging third party supply through long‐term contracts

Participating in contract agreements with governments

We will continue to focus on operational excellence

Open collection sites faster

Increase speed to peak collection volumes

Create efficiency via new models and approaches

We are accelerating

growth with the goal of

increasing>65%plasma supply by

over the next 5 years

12 Source: Takeda internal data.

WE ARE FURTHER ENHANCING AND DIGITALIZING FACILITIES AND SERVICES TO MEET GROWING NEEDS FOR THE FUTURE

Attracting new donors in the community

Improving the donor experience and

improving cost‐per‐liter through

Reaching new donors

omnichannel engagement

Increasing community engagement

13

PLASMA SOURCING

MANUFACTURING

COMMERCIALIZATION

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

14

WE HAVE A WORLD-LEADING PLASMA DERIVED THERAPIES MANUFACTURING NETWORK IN WHICH WE CONTINUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY INVEST

Covington, GA

Sanquin, NL

Vienna, Austria

Round Lake, IL

Narita, Japan

Lessines, Belgium

Pisa, Italy

Halozyme, CA

Rieti, Italy

Los Angeles, CA

Baxter BioPharma, IN

Kamada, Israel

8 STRATEGIC LOCATIONS

plus four strategic partners, allowing independent yet inter-related manufacturing operations

INNOVATION MINDSET

digitalization and constant drive for excellence to accelerate supply to patients

CONTINUED CAPACITY EXPANSION

to increase production of our portfolio to meet market growth while driving efficiencies

CONTINUALLY INVESTING

in state-of-the-art facilities that meet the highest quality standards

Takeda Mfg.

15 External Mfg.

WE'RE INCREASING PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY ACCELERATING INVESTMENT, WHILE FURTHER ENHANCING OUR QUALITY STANDARDS

Investing in manufacturing capacity

Continually investing in technologies and processes to maximize yield

Higher yield, lower cost fractionation techniques

Analytics, automation and digitization to optimize network

Optimizing plasma efficiency through the value chain

Downstream optimization within broader Takeda manufacturing network

Capacity Expansion: 2018 - 2023 (projected)

We plan to increase our

manufacturing capacity within

our existing network by

>65%

over the next 5 years

>65%

20182023

16

IN JAPAN TAKEDA HAS DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES THROUGH OUR SUBSIDIARY NIHON PHARMA

Over 60-year legacy in plasma-derived therapies in Japan

Fractionation capacity 400 KL

Strong plasma-derived therapies

portfolio incl. Human IG, Hyper IG,Research Laboratory, Chiba Albumin, and Antithrombin III

Narita Plant, Chiba

17

TAKEDA HAS WORLD-CLASS SAFETY CAPABILITIES AND AN UNSURPASSED REPUTATION IN BOTH PLASMA DONATION AND PATHOGEN SAFETY

Donation safety standards

Strict donation

Donation

Strong

Plasma screening,

criteria and

frequency

inspection

inventory hold and look

screening at

management

record

back procedure

each visit

system

Every plasma donation screened for HIV, hepatitis A, B & C, parvo B19

Pathogen safety standards

Dedicated virology expertise and capabilities

18

PLASMA SOURCING

MANUFACTURING

COMMERCIALIZATION

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

19

OUR BROAD AND DIFFERENTIATED PORTFOLIO OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES TREATS RARE AND COMPLEX DISEASES WORLDWIDE

20 For illustrative purposes only, geographies and products do not correspond

IN JAPAN, IG GROWTH REMAINS STRONG AND THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO ENHANCE STANDARD OF CARE

Japan Plasma Market ($M), 2015-18

Japan PDT Revenue Market Share

-2%

928

872

Company C

5%

259

217

Other

21%

23%

114

106

Coagulation Factors

130

106

Albumin

13%

425

443

IG

Company B

38%

Company A

2015

2018

Pd: plasma derived, IG: Immunoglobulin

NOTE: The category of product type is based on Takeda internal standards. Converted at April 2018-March 2019 average exchange rate of 111 JPY/USD

21 Copyright © 2019 IQVIA. (Calculated based on JPM Jan - Dec 2013 and Jan - Dec 2018) Reprinted with permission.

Copyright © 2019 IQVIA. Calculated based on JPM Jan - Dec 2013 and Jan - Dec 2018. Reprinted with permission.

OUR GOAL IS TO CONTINUE TO BRING PERSONALIZED, INNOVATIVE, LIFELONG CARE THROUGHOUT THE PATIENT JOURNEY

Diagnosis

Partnership with large hospital systems in the US to leverage electronic medical records

Co-chairing the Global Commission to End the Diagnostic Odyssey for Children with Rare Disease

Awareness campaigns

Diagnostic test kits

Access

Sustainable pricing

Dedicated access support

Patient assistance programs

Broad portfolio of products

Personalized Care & Support

Enhanced patient services

Nurse training to support new patients

Devices and delivery systems

22

WE ANTICIPATE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS OUR PORTFOLIO

Global Takeda

Global plasma

Example Global Takeda products

Japan Takeda products

revenue

market size

(OY, 2018)

(OY, 2018)

Immunoglobulin

~2,870

~12,500

Last

Liter

Albumin

~580

~5,000

Hemophilia

~890

~2,800

products

First

Liter

Other products

~660

~3,700

Antithrombin III

Antithrombin III

*2018 revenue is a pro-forma which adds Legacy Shire's 9 month (April - December 2018) revenue previously reported under US GAAP and conformed to IFRS without material differences and converted to JPY using FY2018 actual rate for the period. 2018 revenue also includes product sales of Nihon Pharmaceutical products, Takeda's consolidated subsidiary.

23

Total ~5,000* ~24,000

Source: MRB; EvaluatePharma; Takeda internal data

AND WE ARE EMBARKING ON A TRAJECTORY TO IMPROVE OVERALL PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Key Growth & Margin Drivers for PDT

  • Focused sustainable, value-based commercial strategies, including tenders
  • Process efficiencies across the network
  • Capacity increase across collections and manufacturing
  • R&D investments across portfolio

Key Financial Aspiration for PDT*

Annual revenues

(CAGR)

Mid to high single digit

CAPEX

(% of Revenue)

Mid single digit

  • The "Key Financial Aspirations" listed above represent Takeda's goals in the long-term for the PDT business as of the date hereof and are based on certain assumptions. Actual Amounts/results may differ materially and are subject to a number of risks and 24 uncertainties. See "Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" on Page 1 of this presentation.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

1

At Takeda, plasma is a long-termstrategic focus, led by a dedicated business unit investing to grow across the value chain and leveraging Takeda capabilities

2

3

Our goal is to

Our broad and

accelerate growth in

differentiated portfolio

capacity by >65% over

brings personalized,

the next 5 years to

innovative, lifelong

bring additional and

care and underlines our

improved therapies to

credentials for

more people around

reimagining the

the world

industry

25

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

