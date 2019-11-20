Log in
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (2/6)

0
11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST

A NEW DEDICATED FOCUS ON INNOVATIVE, SUSTAINABLE

SOLUTIONS FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

Christopher Morabito, M.D.

Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

PDT R&D'S CREDENTIALS AND INFRASTRUCTURE ARE WELL-ESTABLISHED

Albumin

Partobulin

(Austria, Health

Ministry Approval)

1941

1952

1968

1968

1986

1994

1998

1999

2001

2002

2005

2006

2008

2010

2013

2016

Tetabulin

Antithrombin III

(Canada, Health

Endobulin S/D

Ministry

Approval)

Partobulin S/D

Pathogen

Pharmaceutical

Pilot Labs

Safety

Science

Global Center of

Strong team

Within Vienna, Los

Excellence for

connected across

Angeles, Georgia and

Pathogen Safety

the value chain

Lessines sites

27

OUR INDEPENDENCE BRINGS FOCUS ON PLASMA AND IS BOLSTERED BY ACCESS TO BROADER R&D CAPABILITIES AND RESOURCES

PDT

R&D

Global

R&D

Focused entirely on plasma-derived therapies Lean and agile team

Based in Cambridge, MA and Vienna, Austria Separate R&D prioritization

Dedicated budget

Common Takeda values, patient-focused vision Common governance

Shared resources (e.g. Medical Affairs, Safety, Quality)

These links strengthen Takeda R&D's modality mix, now the broadest among the Top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies

28

THE PDT R&D LEADERSHIP TEAM IS WELL-INTEGRATED AND BRINGS DEEP AND DIVERSE FUNCTIONAL EXPERTISE

Christopher Morabito MD

R&D Head

Boston, MA

Catherine Parham MD

Rory Bukofzer

Leman Yel MD

Chris Tremblay

Bagirath Gangadharan PhD

Andreas Liebminger PhD

Sascha Haverfield DPhil

Program Leadership

Program Leadership

Clinical Medicine

R&D Operations

Translational Research

Pharmaceutical Sciences

Regulatory Affairs &

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Vienna, Austria

& Devices

Development Operations

Vienna, Austria/Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Geoffrey Pot PhD

Gabriele Ricci

William Standaert

Cara Laurello

Ambreen Landa

Pritesh Patel

Julia Ellwanger

Global Manufacturing

Digital Technologies

Legal

Ethics and Compliance

Human Resources

Finance

Communications

External Supply & Plasma

Boston, MA

Zurich, Switzerland

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Bannockburn, IL

Innovation

Lessines, Belgium

29 Flag = country of origin

WE ARE DRIVING A CULTURE OF INNOVATION THROUGH TWO R&D ENGINES

Research/Early Development

Late Development

Translational

Integrated

Pharmaceutical

Care Solutions

Sciences

Translational Research

Pharm Sci and Devices

Early Development Innovation Engine

Late Development Innovation Engine

Generate new and improved therapeutics by:

Improve health outcomes by:

Investigational new drug candidates

Diagnostic efficiencies

Mechanisms of action

Expanded data and devices to support effectiveness

Responder populations

Point of Care services and drug delivery services

New process development

Data-driven guidelines for acute and chronic management

30

PDT R&D Strategy

Maximize the therapeutic value of plasma-derived therapies for patients with rare and complex diseases through innovation across the product life cycle

Realize full potential of in-line First and Last Liter products

Expanded indications and benefit-risk datasets

Device-driven solutions for diagnosis, management, and long-termfollow-up

Global expansion

New formulations

Optimize efficiencies of plasma-derived therapy production

Pharmaceutical science support for manufacturing

Identify and develop new plasma-derived therapies

New targeted therapies for diverse therapeutic areas

31

WE ARE PRIORITIZING NEAR-TERM LATE DEVELOPMENT…

IMMUNOLOGY

HEMATOLOGY

RESEARCH / NON-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

LATE DEVELOPMENT

CUVITRU

HYQVIA

HYQVIA

Wearable Device

Halozyme

Halozyme

US - Pediatric PID

EU - Pediatric PID

HYQVIA

HYQVIA - HyHub

Halozyme

Flextronics

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating

Delivery Device

polyneuropathy (CIDP)

HYQVIA

CINRYZE

Geographic expansion

Geographic expansion

CUVITRU

GLASSIA

Kamada

Geographic expansion

Immunogenicity/ bronchioalveolar

lavage

FEIBA

Volume reduction

32

… WHILE ENABLING DISCOVERY OF NEXT GENERATION THERAPEUTICS

RESEARCH / NON-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

LATE DEVELOPMENT

CUVITRU

Wearable Device

TAK 880

IMMUNOLOGY

Low IgA-IgG (IV)

Primary Immunodeficiency

Hyper-Immune IG

Infectious disease

CINRYZE

Ex-HAE indications TBD

HEMATOLOGY

PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL

Device and formulation

33 *Subject to regulatory approval

**Pending FDA Pre-IND consultation and future acceptance of an IND

TAK 881

HYQVIA

HYQVIA

Facilitated 20% SC IgG

Halozyme

Halozyme

Halozyme

US - Pediatric PID

EU - Pediatric PID

Primary Immunodeficiency (PID)

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin

HYQVIA

HYQVIA - HyHub

Halozyme

(A1AT)

Flextronics

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating

Next generation formulations

Delivery Device

polyneuropathy (CIDP)

HYQVIA

CINRYZE

Geographic expansion

Geographic expansion

CUVITRU

GLASSIA

Kamada

Geographic expansion

Immunogenicity/ bronchioalveolar

lavage

GLASSIA

CUVITRU

Kamada

A1ATD-emphysema*

Japan - PID (FPI Q4 2019)

Butyryl Cholinesterase

PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL

FEIBA

Organophosphate poisoning

US - Drug-induced bleeding**

Volume reduction

CEPROTIN

Geographic expansion

Programs and projects added since Day 1

OVER THE NEXT 3 YEARS, WE PLAN TO ALLOCATE RESOURCES TO RESEARCH AND EARLY DEVELOPMENT

Estimated % of

PDT R&D spend for

FY2023

Distribution of PDT

R&D spend for FY2019

60%

95%

10%

30%

5% 0%

~70% of resources will be allocated to improving in-line products and production efficiencies

Optimizing value of in-line products

Plasma production efficiencies

New plasma-derived therapies

34

OUR GOAL IS TO REALIZE THE FULL POTENTIAL OF IN-LINE FIRST AND LAST LITER PRODUCTS

Expanded indications and benefit-risk datasets

Device-driven solutions for diagnosis, management, and long-termfollow-up

Global expansion

New formulations

Optimizing value of in-line products

Plasma production efficiencies

New plasma-derived therapies

35

IMMUNOGLOBULINS PROVIDE THE SCAFFOLD FOR PDT INNOVATION

Current State

Exploring efficacy and safety of HYQVIA in patients with neuro-immune diseases (e.g. CIDP)

Ongoing delivery device development

Opportunities

Indications: New neuro-immunology and secondary immunodeficiencies (SID) programs**

Geographic expansion: CUVITRU-Japan first patient to be enrolled in Q4 FY 2019

Integrated care solutions:

Advance point of care diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency (PID)

New delivery and eHealth devices Develop f-20% SCIG

US & EU IgG use by indication*

PID and other immunology

SID

Other

SID

4%

PID

15%

26%

ITP

9%

Other

Other

Immuno

8%

Neuro

13%

CIDP

19%

GBS

2%

MMN

Autoimmune

4%

Diseases

Source: Bain Study (US&EU), Volumes, Estimates based on internal calculations on EU Country Data *Not all indications are approved for a Takeda product

36 **Subject to regulatory approval

FACILITATED 20% SCIG HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE FURTHER VALUE TO PATIENTS WHO REQUIRE HIGHER VOLUME ADMINISTRATIONS

Pig model, sequentially administered recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20) and 20% IgG (CUVITRU)*

Control

+ Ig

rHuPH20

Pre Injection

Post Injection

Next Day

Mean In-Line Pressure (mmHg ± SEM)

400

300

200

100

Control + Ig

rHuPH20 + Ig

****p = <0.0001

+ Ig

0

0

500

1000

1500

2000

Time (Sec)

Significantly decreased induration and infusion pressure,

with improved cutaneous blood flow

* In collaboration with Halozyme

37 Sequentially administered rHuPH20 and CUVITRU is for investigational use only

PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL CAN BE DEVELOPED TO TREAT A VARIETY OF BLEEDING DISORDERS

Current State

Many different mechanisms used for prophylactic and surgical anticoagulant therapy

PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL use is limited to Vitamin K antagonists associated bleeding ex-US

Opportunities

Geographic expansion into the US*

Broaden indication to include treatment of multiple types of drug- induced bleeding

Improved use via new formulations and device

Changing Treatment Paradigm

(EU Total Prescriptions)

62%

53%

45%

37%

31%

70%

38%

47%

55%

63%

69%

30%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Vitamin K Antagonists

Source: IMS/IQVIA (Q12019)

Direct Inhibitors (FX & FII)

38 *Pending FDA Pre-IND consultation and future acceptance of an IND; Investigational use, subject to regulatory approval

ARALAST & GLASSIA PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS WITH ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY (A1ATD)

Current State

Current standard of care does not adequately treat A1ATD

Opportunities

New clinical study to assess the efficacy of a higher dose of GLASSIA in patient with emphysema related to A1ATD

Next generation A1AT*: formulation, delivery and management devices Explore A1AT as acute phase reactant

Healthcare Resource Utilization in A1ATD-Emphysema

15

Mean Number

Of Events Per Year

10

10.12

8.48

5

5.57

3.93

4.56

2.0

1.24

2.19

0.70

0.37

0

Chronic

COPD

Bronchiectasis

Exacerbations

Emphysema

Bronchitis

Severe A1ATD

Non-severe A1ATD

Source: Herrera et al (2019) Chest annual meeting

39 *Investigational use, subject to regulatory approval

INVESTIGATIONAL A1AT-REPLACEMENT FORMULATIONS MAY OFFER ADDITIONAL VALUE TO PATIENTS

Short term

Mid term

Highly purified post-

Protein Modification

fractionations

site-specific modification leading to

pdA1AT-precursor

an extended t1/2

Concentration

Purification

of A1AT by ultra filtration potentially

by ion-exchange chromatography

leading to an extended t1/2

Formulation Development

Evaluate SC administration

Device Development

Potential to add incremental value for patients

40 Subject to regulatory approval

In Vivo Model

PK parameters for a modified A1AT have been assessed in vivo Statistically significant improvement of PK parameters for modified A1AT compared to Aralast

WE ARE OPTIMIZING EFFICIENCIES OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPY PRODUCTION

Estimated % of

PDT R&D spend for

FY2023

Optimizing value of in-line products

Plasma production efficiencies

60%

New plasma-derived therapies

10%

Pharmaceutical science

support for manufacturing

30%

41

WE ARE FURTHER IMPROVING MANUFACTURING

EFFICIENCIES TO INCREASE YIELD

High yield high throughput initiatives will improve delivery of last liter products to patients globally

A new high yield & high throughput process:

Process development to shorten IgG upstream and total albumin cycle times

Capture of purification waste to isolate proteins for possible new development

Potential

Significantly

benefit of

reduced

higher yield

COGS with

and increased

positive ROI

capacity

42

WE ARE IDENTIFYING AND DEVELOPING NEW PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

Estimated % of

PDT R&D spend for

FY2023

Optimizing value of in-line products

Plasma production efficiencies

60%

New plasma-derived therapies

10%

30%

New targeted therapies for

diverse therapeutic areas

43

WE BELIEVE THERE IS A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN PLASMA PROTEINS

>3000 plasma proteins control balance, some with health promoting

effects and other with disease associated effects

Generally, PDTs have been developed

to replace functional deficiencies in health promoting proteins

We believe PDTs, alone or

in combination, can be developed to address acute and chronic diseases

Homeostasis

Disease

Treatment strategies

Biopharmaceuticals

Plasma

Combination

therapies

derived

Recombinant

therapies

mAB, siRNA

(PDTs)

mAB, siRNA

proteins, gene

PDTs

therapy

44

We are well-positioned to create near-term and sustainable growth

TARGET APPROVAL FY

IMMUNOLOGY

HEMATOLOGY

NEAR TERM CATALYSTS

SUSTAINED GROWTH

FY19 - FY22

FY23 - FY24

FY25 AND BEYOND

HYQVIA

CUVITRU

GLASSIA

HYPERIMMUNE IGx

Halozyme

Kamada

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating

Japan PID (FPI Q4 2019)

A1ATD-emphysema*

GENERATION

polyneuropahty (CIDP)

HYQVIA

CINRYZE

GLASSIA

ACUTE PHASE REACTANTS

Kamada

Halozyme

Immunogenicity/bronchioalveolar

EU Pediatric PID

Ex-HAE indications TBD

lavage

TAK 880

CINRYZE

NEUROIMMUNOLOGY/OTHER

HYQVIA - HyHub

Low IgA-IgG (IV)

AUTOIMMUNE

Flextronics

Primary Immunodeficiency

Geographic expansion

Delivery Device

HYQVIA

Hyper-Immune IG

PLASMA-DRUG

HYQVIA

Halozyme

COMBINATIONS

US Pediatric PID

Infectious disease

Geographic expansion

CUVITRU

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (A1AT)

INTEGRATED CARE: DEVICES

CUVITRU

Wearable Device

Next generation formulations

AND DIAGNOSTICS

Geographic expansion

TAK 881 Facilitated 20% SC IgG

PLASMA PROTEOMICS for

Halozyme

BIOMARKERS and NEW DRUG

Primary Immunodeficiency (PID)

DISCOVERY

CEPROTIN

PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL

PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL

Geographic expansion

Device and formulation

US - Drug-induced bleeding **

FEIBA

Butyryl Cholinesterase

Volume reduction

Organophosphate poisoning

45

*Subject to regulatory approval

Clinical-stage assets

Platforms

**Pending FDA Pre-IND consultation and future acceptance of an IND

TREATMENT PARADIGMS OF RARE AND COMPLEX DISEASES ARE DYNAMIC AND WE ARE INNOVATING CONTINUOUSLY

Uncertainties

Deepening understanding of underlying mechanisms of diseases and co-morbidities

Evolution of Fc- and Fc-Receptor approaches (including anti-FcRn)

Gene therapies and RNAi for specific diseases

Perception of lack of plasma product differentiation

PDT Innovation

Directed most appropriate uses of PDTs

With Takeda Global R&D, investigate plasma-drug combinations

Focus on primary and secondary immunodeficiencies Identify IG responders in specific auto-immune diseases

Develop PDTs in conjunction with gene therapies and RNAi (e.g. A1ATD-liver disease)

Integrated care solutions will help to expand therapeutic values and differentiate Takeda products New formulations may offer new approaches for patients

46

KEY TAKEAWAYS FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES R&D

1

2

Dedicated PDT R&D

Poised to deliver near-

organization focused on

term value by

- and investing in -

optimizing our in-line

reimagining plasma,

portfolio and

while leveraging

improving efficiencies

Takeda's broader R&D

throughout the value

resources and

chain

capabilities

3

Committed to creating long-term value by unlocking the full potential of plasma to develop innovative, integrated solutions that meaningfully benefit patients globally

47

REALIZING THE POTENTIAL OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES

21st November 2019

Julie Kim

President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
