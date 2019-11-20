|
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (2/6)
11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST
A NEW DEDICATED FOCUS ON INNOVATIVE, SUSTAINABLE
SOLUTIONS FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES
Christopher Morabito, M.D.
Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies
PDT R&D'S CREDENTIALS AND INFRASTRUCTURE ARE WELL-ESTABLISHED
Partobulin
(Austria, Health
Ministry Approval)
|
1941
|
1952
|
1968
|
1968
|
1986
|
1994
|
1998
|
1999
|
2001
|
2002
|
2005
|
2006
|
2008
|
2010
|
2013
|
2016
|
|
|
Tetabulin
|
|
|
|
|
Antithrombin III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Canada, Health
|
|
|
|
Endobulin S/D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ministry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approval)
Partobulin S/D
|
Pathogen
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Pilot Labs
|
Safety
|
Science
|
|
Global Center of
|
Strong team
|
Within Vienna, Los
|
Excellence for
|
connected across
|
Angeles, Georgia and
|
Pathogen Safety
|
the value chain
|
Lessines sites
OUR INDEPENDENCE BRINGS FOCUS ON PLASMA AND IS BOLSTERED BY ACCESS TO BROADER R&D CAPABILITIES AND RESOURCES
Focused entirely on plasma-derived therapies Lean and agile team
Based in Cambridge, MA and Vienna, Austria Separate R&D prioritization
Dedicated budget
Common Takeda values, patient-focused vision Common governance
Shared resources (e.g. Medical Affairs, Safety, Quality)
These links strengthen Takeda R&D's modality mix, now the broadest among the Top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies
28
THE PDT R&D LEADERSHIP TEAM IS WELL-INTEGRATED AND BRINGS DEEP AND DIVERSE FUNCTIONAL EXPERTISE
Christopher Morabito MD
R&D Head
Boston, MA
|
Catherine Parham MD
|
Rory Bukofzer
|
Leman Yel MD
|
Chris Tremblay
|
Bagirath Gangadharan PhD
|
Andreas Liebminger PhD
|
Sascha Haverfield DPhil
|
Program Leadership
|
Program Leadership
|
Clinical Medicine
|
R&D Operations
|
Translational Research
|
Pharmaceutical Sciences
|
Regulatory Affairs &
|
Boston, MA
|
Boston, MA
|
Boston, MA
|
Boston, MA
|
Vienna, Austria
|
& Devices
|
Development Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vienna, Austria/Boston, MA
|
Boston, MA
|
Geoffrey Pot PhD
|
Gabriele Ricci
|
William Standaert
|
Cara Laurello
|
Ambreen Landa
|
Pritesh Patel
|
Julia Ellwanger
|
Global Manufacturing
|
Digital Technologies
|
Legal
|
Ethics and Compliance
|
Human Resources
|
Finance
|
Communications
|
External Supply & Plasma
|
Boston, MA
|
Zurich, Switzerland
|
Boston, MA
|
Boston, MA
|
Boston, MA
|
Bannockburn, IL
|
Innovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lessines, Belgium
|
|
|
|
|
|
29 Flag = country of origin
WE ARE DRIVING A CULTURE OF INNOVATION THROUGH TWO R&D ENGINES
|
Research/Early Development
|
Late Development
|
Translational
|
Integrated
|
Pharmaceutical
|
Care Solutions
|
Sciences
|
|
Translational Research
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharm Sci and Devices
|
|
|
Early Development Innovation Engine
|
|
Late Development Innovation Engine
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generate new and improved therapeutics by:
|
|
Improve health outcomes by:
|
Investigational new drug candidates
|
|
Diagnostic efficiencies
|
Mechanisms of action
|
|
Expanded data and devices to support effectiveness
|
Responder populations
|
|
Point of Care services and drug delivery services
|
New process development
|
|
Data-driven guidelines for acute and chronic management
|
|
|
|
|
30
PDT R&D Strategy
Maximize the therapeutic value of plasma-derived therapies for patients with rare and complex diseases through innovation across the product life cycle
Realize full potential of in-line First and Last Liter products
Expanded indications and benefit-risk datasets
Device-driven solutions for diagnosis, management, and long-termfollow-up
Global expansion
New formulations
Optimize efficiencies of plasma-derived therapy production
Pharmaceutical science support for manufacturing
Identify and develop new plasma-derived therapies
New targeted therapies for diverse therapeutic areas
WE ARE PRIORITIZING NEAR-TERM LATE DEVELOPMENT…
|
|
RESEARCH / NON-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT
|
|
|
LATE DEVELOPMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUVITRU
|
|
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
|
Wearable Device
|
|
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
|
|
|
|
US - Pediatric PID
|
|
EU - Pediatric PID
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
HYQVIA - HyHub
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flextronics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delivery Device
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
polyneuropathy (CIDP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
CINRYZE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUVITRU
|
GLASSIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kamada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
Immunogenicity/ bronchioalveolar
|
lavage
|
FEIBA
Volume reduction
32
… WHILE ENABLING DISCOVERY OF NEXT GENERATION THERAPEUTICS
|
RESEARCH / NON-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT
|
|
LATE DEVELOPMENT
CUVITRU
Wearable Device
|
|
TAK 880
|
IMMUNOLOGY
|
Low IgA-IgG (IV)
|
Primary Immunodeficiency
|
|
|
|
|
Hyper-Immune IG
|
|
Infectious disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
CINRYZE
|
|
Ex-HAE indications TBD
|
|
|
HEMATOLOGY
|
PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL
|
|
|
Device and formulation
|
|
33 *Subject to regulatory approval
**Pending FDA Pre-IND consultation and future acceptance of an IND
|
TAK 881
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
HYQVIA
|
Facilitated 20% SC IgG
|
|
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
Halozyme
|
Halozyme
|
|
|
|
US - Pediatric PID
|
|
EU - Pediatric PID
|
Primary Immunodeficiency (PID)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
HYQVIA - HyHub
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
(A1AT)
|
|
|
Flextronics
|
|
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating
|
|
Next generation formulations
|
|
|
Delivery Device
|
|
polyneuropathy (CIDP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
CINRYZE
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUVITRU
|
|
GLASSIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kamada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
Immunogenicity/ bronchioalveolar
|
|
|
|
|
|
lavage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLASSIA
|
|
CUVITRU
|
|
|
|
|
Kamada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A1ATD-emphysema*
|
|
Japan - PID (FPI Q4 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butyryl Cholinesterase
|
|
|
PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL
|
|
FEIBA
|
|
Organophosphate poisoning
|
|
|
US - Drug-induced bleeding**
|
|
Volume reduction
|
|
|
|
|
CEPROTIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Programs and projects added since Day 1
OVER THE NEXT 3 YEARS, WE PLAN TO ALLOCATE RESOURCES TO RESEARCH AND EARLY DEVELOPMENT
Estimated % of
PDT R&D spend for
FY2023
Distribution of PDT
R&D spend for FY2019
60%
95%
10%
30%
5% 0%
~70% of resources will be allocated to improving in-line products and production efficiencies
Optimizing value of in-line products
Plasma production efficiencies
New plasma-derived therapies
34
OUR GOAL IS TO REALIZE THE FULL POTENTIAL OF IN-LINE FIRST AND LAST LITER PRODUCTS
Expanded indications and benefit-risk datasets
Device-driven solutions for diagnosis, management, and long-termfollow-up
Global expansion
New formulations
Optimizing value of in-line products
Plasma production efficiencies
New plasma-derived therapies
IMMUNOGLOBULINS PROVIDE THE SCAFFOLD FOR PDT INNOVATION
Current State
Exploring efficacy and safety of HYQVIA in patients with neuro-immune diseases (e.g. CIDP)
Ongoing delivery device development
Opportunities
Indications: New neuro-immunology and secondary immunodeficiencies (SID) programs**
Geographic expansion: CUVITRU-Japan first patient to be enrolled in Q4 FY 2019
Integrated care solutions:
Advance point of care diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency (PID)
New delivery and eHealth devices Develop f-20% SCIG
US & EU IgG use by indication*
PID and other immunology
|
SID
|
|
Other
|
|
|
SID
|
4%
|
PID
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
26%
|
|
|
|
ITP
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Other
|
|
Immuno
|
|
8%
|
|
Neuro
|
|
|
|
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIDP
|
|
|
|
19%
|
|
GBS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
MMN
|
|
Autoimmune
|
|
|
4%
|
|
Diseases
|
|
|
|
Source: Bain Study (US&EU), Volumes, Estimates based on internal calculations on EU Country Data *Not all indications are approved for a Takeda product
36 **Subject to regulatory approval
FACILITATED 20% SCIG HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE FURTHER VALUE TO PATIENTS WHO REQUIRE HIGHER VOLUME ADMINISTRATIONS
Pig model, sequentially administered recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20) and 20% IgG (CUVITRU)*
|
Pre Injection
|
Post Injection
|
Next Day
Mean In-Line Pressure (mmHg ± SEM)
Control + Ig
rHuPH20 + Ig
****p = <0.0001
Significantly decreased induration and infusion pressure,
with improved cutaneous blood flow
* In collaboration with Halozyme
37 Sequentially administered rHuPH20 and CUVITRU is for investigational use only
PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL CAN BE DEVELOPED TO TREAT A VARIETY OF BLEEDING DISORDERS
Current State
Many different mechanisms used for prophylactic and surgical anticoagulant therapy
PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL use is limited to Vitamin K antagonists associated bleeding ex-US
Opportunities
Geographic expansion into the US*
Broaden indication to include treatment of multiple types of drug- induced bleeding
Improved use via new formulations and device
Changing Treatment Paradigm
(EU Total Prescriptions)
|
|
62%
|
53%
|
45%
|
37%
|
31%
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38%
|
47%
|
55%
|
63%
|
69%
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Vitamin K Antagonists
Source: IMS/IQVIA (Q12019)
Direct Inhibitors (FX & FII)
38 *Pending FDA Pre-IND consultation and future acceptance of an IND; Investigational use, subject to regulatory approval
ARALAST & GLASSIA PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS WITH ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN DEFICIENCY (A1ATD)
Current State
Current standard of care does not adequately treat A1ATD
Opportunities
New clinical study to assess the efficacy of a higher dose of GLASSIA in patient with emphysema related to A1ATD
Next generation A1AT*: formulation, delivery and management devices Explore A1AT as acute phase reactant
Healthcare Resource Utilization in A1ATD-Emphysema
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mean Number
|
Of Events Per Year
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.12
|
|
|
|
8.48
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.57
|
|
|
3.93
|
4.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
1.24
|
2.19
|
|
0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chronic
|
COPD
|
Bronchiectasis
|
Exacerbations
|
|
|
Emphysema
|
|
|
|
|
Bronchitis
|
|
|
|
Severe A1ATD
Non-severe A1ATD
Source: Herrera et al (2019) Chest annual meeting
39 *Investigational use, subject to regulatory approval
INVESTIGATIONAL A1AT-REPLACEMENT FORMULATIONS MAY OFFER ADDITIONAL VALUE TO PATIENTS
|
Short term
|
Mid term
|
Highly purified post-
|
Protein Modification
|
fractionations
|
site-specific modification leading to
|
pdA1AT-precursor
|
an extended t1/2
|
Concentration
|
Purification
|
of A1AT by ultra filtration potentially
|
by ion-exchange chromatography
|
leading to an extended t1/2
|
Formulation Development
Evaluate SC administration
Device Development
Potential to add incremental value for patients
40 Subject to regulatory approval
In Vivo Model
PK parameters for a modified A1AT have been assessed in vivo Statistically significant improvement of PK parameters for modified A1AT compared to Aralast
WE ARE OPTIMIZING EFFICIENCIES OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPY PRODUCTION
Estimated % of
PDT R&D spend for
FY2023
Optimizing value of in-line products
Plasma production efficiencies
60%
New plasma-derived therapies
|
10%
|
Pharmaceutical science
|
|
support for manufacturing
|
30%
|
|
|
WE ARE FURTHER IMPROVING MANUFACTURING
EFFICIENCIES TO INCREASE YIELD
High yield high throughput initiatives will improve delivery of last liter products to patients globally
A new high yield & high throughput process:
Process development to shorten IgG upstream and total albumin cycle times
Capture of purification waste to isolate proteins for possible new development
|
Potential
|
Significantly
|
benefit of
|
reduced
|
higher yield
|
COGS with
|
and increased
|
positive ROI
|
capacity
|
42
WE ARE IDENTIFYING AND DEVELOPING NEW PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES
Estimated % of
PDT R&D spend for
FY2023
Optimizing value of in-line products
Plasma production efficiencies
60%
New plasma-derived therapies
|
10%
|
|
30%
|
New targeted therapies for
|
|
diverse therapeutic areas
|
|
WE BELIEVE THERE IS A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN PLASMA PROTEINS
>3000 plasma proteins control balance, some with health promoting
effects and other with disease associated effects
Generally, PDTs have been developed
to replace functional deficiencies in health promoting proteins
We believe PDTs, alone or
in combination, can be developed to address acute and chronic diseases
Homeostasis
Disease
Treatment strategies
|
Biopharmaceuticals
|
Plasma
|
Combination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
therapies
|
|
|
|
derived
|
|
Recombinant
|
|
therapies
|
|
|
mAB, siRNA
|
(PDTs)
|
|
mAB, siRNA
|
proteins, gene
|
PDTs
|
therapy
44
We are well-positioned to create near-term and sustainable growth
TARGET APPROVAL FY
IMMUNOLOGY
HEMATOLOGY
|
|
|
NEAR TERM CATALYSTS
|
|
|
|
SUSTAINED GROWTH
|
|
|
FY19 - FY22
|
|
FY23 - FY24
|
|
|
|
FY25 AND BEYOND
|
|
|
|
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
CUVITRU
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLASSIA
|
|
HYPERIMMUNE IGx
|
|
|
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kamada
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating
|
|
Japan PID (FPI Q4 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
A1ATD-emphysema*
|
|
GENERATION
|
|
|
|
|
polyneuropahty (CIDP)
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
CINRYZE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLASSIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACUTE PHASE REACTANTS
|
|
|
|
|
Kamada
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immunogenicity/bronchioalveolar
|
|
EU Pediatric PID
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex-HAE indications TBD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lavage
|
|
TAK 880
|
|
|
|
|
|
CINRYZE
|
|
NEUROIMMUNOLOGY/OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
HYQVIA - HyHub
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low IgA-IgG (IV)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUTOIMMUNE
|
|
|
|
|
Flextronics
|
|
Primary Immunodeficiency
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delivery Device
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hyper-Immune IG
|
|
PLASMA-DRUG
|
|
|
|
|
HYQVIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMBINATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US Pediatric PID
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infectious disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUVITRU
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (A1AT)
|
|
INTEGRATED CARE: DEVICES
|
|
|
|
|
CUVITRU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wearable Device
|
|
|
|
|
|
Next generation formulations
|
|
AND DIAGNOSTICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK 881 Facilitated 20% SC IgG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLASMA PROTEOMICS for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Halozyme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIOMARKERS and NEW DRUG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary Immunodeficiency (PID)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCOVERY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEPROTIN
|
|
PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROTHROMPLEX TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographic expansion
|
|
Device and formulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
US - Drug-induced bleeding **
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FEIBA
|
|
Butyryl Cholinesterase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume reduction
|
|
Organophosphate poisoning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
*Subject to regulatory approval
|
Clinical-stage assets
|
Platforms
|
**Pending FDA Pre-IND consultation and future acceptance of an IND
|
|
|
TREATMENT PARADIGMS OF RARE AND COMPLEX DISEASES ARE DYNAMIC AND WE ARE INNOVATING CONTINUOUSLY
Uncertainties
Deepening understanding of underlying mechanisms of diseases and co-morbidities
Evolution of Fc- and Fc-Receptor approaches (including anti-FcRn)
Gene therapies and RNAi for specific diseases
Perception of lack of plasma product differentiation
PDT Innovation
Directed most appropriate uses of PDTs
With Takeda Global R&D, investigate plasma-drug combinations
Focus on primary and secondary immunodeficiencies Identify IG responders in specific auto-immune diseases
Develop PDTs in conjunction with gene therapies and RNAi (e.g. A1ATD-liver disease)
Integrated care solutions will help to expand therapeutic values and differentiate Takeda products New formulations may offer new approaches for patients
46
KEY TAKEAWAYS FOR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES R&D
|
1
|
2
|
Dedicated PDT R&D
|
Poised to deliver near-
|
organization focused on
|
term value by
|
- and investing in -
|
optimizing our in-line
|
reimagining plasma,
|
portfolio and
|
while leveraging
|
improving efficiencies
|
Takeda's broader R&D
|
throughout the value
|
resources and
|
chain
|
capabilities
|
3
Committed to creating long-term value by unlocking the full potential of plasma to develop innovative, integrated solutions that meaningfully benefit patients globally
REALIZING THE POTENTIAL OF PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPIES
21st November 2019
Julie Kim
President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:45:08 UTC
|
|