TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (2/6)

IMMUNOGLOBULINS PROVIDE THE SCAFFOLD FOR PDT INNOVATION

PID and other immunology

US & EU IgG use by indication*

New delivery and eHealth devices Develop f-20% SCIG

Advance point of care diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency (PID)

Geographic expansion: CUVITRU-Japan first patient to be enrolled in Q4 FY 2019

Indications: New neuro-immunology and secondary immunodeficiencies (SID) programs**

Exploring efficacy and safety of HYQVIA in patients with neuro-immune diseases (e.g. CIDP)

**Subject to regulatory approval

FACILITATED 20% SCIG HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE FURTHER VALUE TO PATIENTS WHO REQUIRE HIGHER VOLUME ADMINISTRATIONS

Pig model, sequentially administered recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20) and 20% IgG (CUVITRU)*