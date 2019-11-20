TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (3/6)

IMPORTANT NOTICE

For the purposes of this notice, "presentation" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this presentation. This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This presentation is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this presentation, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and any materials distributed in connection with this presentation may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on Takeda's estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; and the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s), any of which may cause Takeda's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takeda's results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors" in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Future results, performance, achievements or financial position of Takeda could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward- looking statements. Persons receiving this presentation should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this presentation may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda's future results.

Medical information

This presentation contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

Financial information

Takeda's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The revenue of Shire plc ("Shire"), which were presently, presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), have been conformed to IFRS, without material difference.

The Shire acquisition closed on January 8, 2019, and our consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 include Shire's results from January 8, 2019 to March 31, 2019. References to "Legacy Takeda" businesses are to our businesses held prior to our acquisition of Shire. References to "Legacy Shire" businesses are to those businesses acquired through the Shire acquisition.

This presentation includes certain pro forma information giving effect to the Shire acquisition as if it had occurred on April 1, 2018. This pro forma information has not been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. This pro forma information is presented for illustrative purposes and is based on certain assumptions and judgments based on information available to us as of the date hereof, which may not necessarily have been applicable if the Shire acquisition had actually happened as of April 1, 2018. Moreover, this pro forma information gives effect to certain transactions and other events which are not directly attributable to the Shire acquisition and/or which happened subsequently to the Shire acquisition, such as divestitures and the effects of the purchase price allocation for the Shire acquisition, and therefore may not accurately reflect the effect on our financial condition and results of operations if the Shire acquisition had actually been completed on April 1, 2018. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on the pro forma information included herein.

2

2