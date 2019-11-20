TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (5/6) 0 11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 13 LONG-TERM VALUE FOR PATIENTS, SOCIETY AND INVESTORS 15 17 R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 TIME AGENDA 11:00 - 11:05 Welcome and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 11:05 - 11:45 Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit 11:45 - 12:15 A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies 12:15 - 12:45 Q&A session 12:45 - 13:25 Lunch Break 13:25 - 13:35 Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 13:35 - 13:45 Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda 13:45 - 14:15 Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines Andy Plump, President R&D 14:15 - 14:40 Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities 14:40 - 15:00 • TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead • Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit 15:00 - 15:20 Break 15:20 - 15:45 Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit 15:45 - 16:00 Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead 16:00 - 16:20 Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit 16:20 - 17:00 Panel Q&A Session 19 17:00 Drinks reception TRANSLATING SCIENCE INTO HIGHLY INNOVATIVE LIFE-CHANGING MEDICINES Andy Plump MD, PhD President R&D Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tokyo November 21, 2019 WHAT YOU WILL HEAR TODAY 1 2 3 Our portfolio We are investing in We have cultivated and pipeline will novel mechanisms an environment of drive growth and and capabilities for empowerment, offset key patent a sustainable accountability and expirations future agility 21 WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH WAVE 11 WAVE 22 TARGET PLATFORMS CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs APPROVAL FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 AND BEYOND TAK-7883 TAK-007 TAK-924 TAK-164 TAK-252 2L NSCLC Hematologic AML GI malignancies Solid tumors TARGETED malignancies CELL THERAPY NEXT-GEN ONCOLOGY INNATE AND IMMUNE IMMUNE CHECKPOINT TAK-9243 TAK-788 TAK-573 TAK-981 ENGAGERS MODULATION MODULATORS HR-MDS 1L NSCLC R/R MM Multiple cancers TAK-620 TAK-611 TAK-607 TAK-0794 TAK-754 TAK-755 RARE Immunology CMV infect. in MLD (IT) Complications of MG, ITP HemA iTTP, SCD transplant prematurity GENE DISEASES Hematology THERAPY Metabolic TAK-609 TAK-755 TAK-531 Hunter CNS (IT) cTTP Hunter CNS TAK-935 Orexin2R-ag TAK-341 Orexin2R-ag TAK-041 OTHER DEE (TAK-925/994) Parkinson's Sleep Disorders CIAS NS GENE Narcolepsy T1 Disease PLATFORMS THERAPY RNA Modulation TAK-418 TAK-653 TAK-831 NEUROSCIENCE Antibody Transport Vehicle Kabuki Syndrome TRD CIAS NS WVE-120101 WVE-120102 Huntington's Huntington's Disease Disease TAK-721 Kuma062 TAK-101 TAK-018 TAK-671 GASTRO- EoE Celiac Disease Celiac Disease Crohn's Disease Acute (post-op and ileitis) Pancreatitis GENE MICROBIOME CELL ENTEROLOGY THERAPY THERAPY TAK-954 TAK-906 TAK-951 POGD Gastroparesis Nausea & vomiting VACCINES TAK-003 TAK-214 TAK-426 TAK-021 Dengue Vaccine Norovirus Zika Vaccine EV71 vaccine Vaccine 1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval Orphan potential in at least one indication 22 2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data 4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19) 2019: A WATERSHED YEAR FOR TAKEDA INTEGRATION OF SHIRE EXPANSION OF OUR GLOBAL BRANDS UNPRECEDENTED NMEs • 18 assets added to the clinical pipeline* • VARSITY study demonstrated head-to-head superiority of Entyvio vs adalimumab and • Creation of a Rare Diseases Therapeutic Area published in New England Journal of Medicine 17 NMEs in Phase 2 and Phase 3

Potentially curative novel mechanisms (e.g. TAK-101,Orexin2R-ag,CAR-NK) Access to world-class Gene Therapy capabilities TAKHZYRO indication expansions in bradykinin mediated angioedema

Expecting >15 approvals in China over the next 5 years Momentum in Cell Therapies, including new partnership with MD Anderson 23 * Including approved products with ongoing R&D investment PATIENT-DRIVEN AND SCIENCE-FIRST IN 3 CORE AREAS INNOVATIVE BIOPHARMA ONCOLOGY RARE DISEASES NEUROSCIENCE GASTROENTEROLOGY PLASMA DERIVED THERAPIES VACCINES BUSINESS UNIT Complementing our Differentiated rare disease focus Dengue vaccine 24 WE ARE DOING MORE FOR OUR PATIENTS 8 ~40 ~4,500 POTENTIAL BIC/FIC NMEs IN NEW MOLECULAR R&D EMPLOYEES PIVOTAL STUDIES1 ENTITY CLINICAL GLOBALLY STAGE ASSETS MODALITIES ~70% ~50% WITH 200+ DESIGNATION2 DIVERSIFIED DRUG IN RESEARCH ACTIVE PARTNERSHIPS 1. BIC/FIC Best-In-Class/First-In-Class (incl. relugolix). Three NMEs in pivotal studies in 2018 25 2. 31 Orphan Drug Designations in at least one indication for assets in Phase 1 through LCM in 2019 versus 15 in 2018 WE ARE TAKING COURAGEOUS RISKS TO MAKE A CRITICAL DIFFERENCE "There is a considerable need for improved treatments for individuals with NT1, which is caused by the loss of orexin- producing neurons in the brain" Dr. Makoto Honda, Sleep Disorders Project Leader, Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science Data presented at World Sleep conference NOVEL TARGET MECHANISMS WITH HUMAN VALIDATION 5 Accelerated programs Cell Tx Gene Tx 20 NME stage-ups since FY18 Biologics ~70% Peptides Oligonucleotide Indications terminated or Microbiome 19 externalized since FY18 Small Molecule MODALITY FAST GO / NO-GO DIVERSIFICATION DECISION MAKING 26 WE ARE CULTIVATING THE BEST SCIENCE THROUGH DIFFERENTIATED PARTNERSHIPS… Select partnerships* RESEARCH IN-LICENSE COLLABORATIONS Access to Innovation Risk-Sharing ~ 110 ~ 50 Expanding Capacity JOINT NEWCO DEVELOPMENT FORMATION ~ 20 ~ 20 Total Value in Public & Private Equity >$1B * Externalizations and venture investments are not included 27 WE ARE NURTURING INNOVATION WHEREVER IT OCCURS CHARACTERISTICS TAKEDA PARTNER-SOURCED TAKEDA GREATER VALIDATION TAK-925,TAK-994 Narcolepsy TAK-573 Multiple Myeloma DEVELOPS & AND / OR LOWER COMMERCIALIZES DEVELOPMENT COST TAK-951 Vomiting Syndromes CD19 1XX (CAR-T) TAK-924 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Kuma-062 Celiac TAKEDA/PARTNER UNCERTAIN SCIENCE Psychiatry Assets Alzheimer Disease SHARE DEVELOPMENT AND / OR HIGH & COMMERCIALIZATION DEVELOPMENT COST 28 Representative examples only TO DRIVE HIGHER RETURN ON OUR $4.5B ANNUAL R&D INVESTMENT PRIORITIZED R&D PORTFOLIO FLEXIBLE R&D FUNDING MODEL BALANCED SPEND TARGETED POPULATIONS PARTNERSHIP MODEL Minimize internal spend and Smaller trials, lower costs, potential Success driven milestone infrastructure longer exclusivity payments 29 A RESEARCH ENGINE FUELING A SUSTAINABLE PIPELINE POTENTIAL NME PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS BY YEAR Projected Replenishment Clinical Research Pipeline Engine 11 8 6 4 4 2 FY 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Note: Projections assume successful data readouts IMPROVED PRODUCTIVITY Research momentum building with a projected ~18 portfolio entries in FY19

Productivity likely to increase with expansion of cell and gene therapy capabilities

Leveraging partnerships to access the best clinical or preclinical innovation 30 PIPELINE INVESTMENTS SUPPORTING NEAR-TERM GROWTH WAVE 1 INNOVATIVE EXPANSIONS NEW MOLECULAR ENTITIES WE ARE DRIVING EXPANSION OF OUR GLOBAL BRANDS SELECT GLOBAL GROWTH BRANDS TAU Therapies New Indications / Geographic Expansions Target (FY) 1L Non Small Cell Lung Cancer 2020 ONC ND MM Maintenance (non-SCT and post-SCT) 2020 / 2022 Bradykinin Mediated Angioedema 2024 Rare * Prophylactic Treatment of von Willebrand Disease 2021 Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease (subcutaneous formulation) 2019 / 2020 GI Takhzyro Graft versus Host Disease (prophylaxis) 2022 Complex Perianal Fistulas 2021 SELECT REGIONAL EXPANSIONS Region Therapies Region Therapies China Japan relugolix, cabozantinib, niraparib ND MM: newly diagnosed multiple myeloma * VONVENDI is emerging as a global brand 32 SCT: stem cell transplant Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 WAVE 1 NEW MOLECULAR ENTITIES HAVE POTENTIAL TO DELIVER >$10B AGGREGATE PEAK SALES… TARGET APPROVAL1 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 TAK-007 TAK-7882 TAK-924 2L NSCLC Hematologic AML malignancies ONCOLOGY TAK-9242 TAK-788 HR-MDS 1L NSCLC TAK-620 TAK-611 TAK-607 CMV infect. in MLD (IT) Complications of RARE Immunology transplant prematurity Hematology DISEASES Metabolic TAK-609 TAK-755 Hunter CNS (IT) cTTP NEUROSCIENCE TAK-935 Orexin2R-ag DEE (TAK-925/994) Narcolepsy T1 GASTRO- TAK-721 ENTEROLOGY EoE 14 potential NME launches which represent best-in-class or first-in-class therapies to advance patient standard of care VACCINES TAK-003 Dengue Vaccine Peak sale estimate of >$10B is non-risk adjusted Orphan potential in at least one indication 33 1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval 2. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 …AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER LIFE-CHANGING MEDICINES POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS OR BEST-IN-CLASS NMEs ONCOLOGY RARE DISEASES Immunology Hematology Metabolic NEUROSCIENCE GASTRO- ENTEROLOGY TARGET ADDRESSABLE ADDRESSABLE PRODUCT MECHANISM INDICATION APPROVAL DATE POPULATION POPULATION (FY)1 (IN US)2 (WW)2,3 TAK-788 EGFR inhibitor (exon 20) NSCLC - 2L / 1L 20214 / 2023 ~2k ~20 - 30k pevonedistat (TAK-924) NAE inhibitor HR-MDS / AML 20214 / 2024 ~7k / ~12k 15 - 20k / 20 - 25k TAK-007 CD19 CAR-NK Hematologic malignancies 2023 ~9k ~15 - 25k TAK-609 ERT / I2S replacement Hunter CNS (IT) 2021 ~250 ~1 - 1.5k maribavir (TAK-620) UL97 kinase inh CMV infect. in transpl. 2021 ~7 - 15k ~25 - 45k TAK-607 IGF-1/ IGFBP3 Complications of prematurity 20245 ~25k ~80 - 90k TAK-611 ERT / arylsulfatase A MLD (IT) 2023 ~350 ~1 - 2k TAK-755 ERT/ ADAMTS-13 cTTP / iTTP 2023 / 2025 ~500 / ~2k 2 - 6k / 5 - 18k Orexin programs Orexin 2R agonist Narcolepsy Type 1 2024 70 - 140k 300k - 1.2M TAK-935 CH24H inhibitor Developmental and Epileptic 2023 ~50k ~70 - 90k Encephalopathies (DEE) TAK-721 Oral anti-inflammatory Eosinophilic Esophagitis 2020 ~150k Under evaluation VACCINES TAK-003 Vaccine Dengue 2021 ~32M ~1.8B 1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these target approval dates assume accelerated approval 4. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data 34 2. Estimated number of patients projected to be eligible for treatment in markets where the product is anticipated to be 5. Currently in a non-pivotal Ph 2; interim stage gates may advance program into pivotal trial for commercialized, subject to regulatory approval target approval by 2024 3. For TAK-788,TAK-924,TAK-007,TAK-607 and TAK-620 the addressable population represent annual incidence Currently in pivotal study or potential for registration enabling Ph-2 study (note: table excludes relugolix) IN SUMMARY: ROBUST NEAR-TERM GROWTH TAK-609 Hunter CNS (IT) Potential NME Approval TAK-721 Eosinophilic TAK-003 Dengue vaccine Potential Global Brand Extension Esophagitis1 ENTYVIO UC/CD, CN maribavir CMV transplant Potential Regional Brand Extension sc UC/CD, US, EU, JP2 TAK-620 NINLARO NDMM nSCT, US, pevonedistat HR-MDS EU TAK-924 ALUNBRIG 1L NSCLC, US, EU TAK-788 2L NSCLC3 2L NSCLC, JP GATTEX SBS, JP TAKHZYRO HAE, JP GATTEX SBS, CN TAK-755 cTTP5 TAKHZYRO HAE, CN ALUNBRIG 1L NSCLC, CN NINLARO NDMM SCT, US, TAK-007 Hematologic 2L NSCLC, CN EU malignancies VIPRIV Gaucher Disease, ALUNBRIG H2H alectinib, EU ALUNBRIG H2H alectinib, US TAK-611 MLD (IT) CN Post-2Gen, US, EU ENTYVIO sc UC, US FIRAZYR HAE CN NINLARO NDMM, US, EU, JP ENTYVIO GvHD, EU TAK-935 DEE4 CD, JP NDMM nSCT, JP GATTEX Pediatric, US REPLAGAL Fabry Disease, CN ALOFISEL CPF, JP VONVENDI Peds, US, EU, JP TAK-788 1L NSCLC4,5 TAK-607 Complications of prematurity NINLARO NDMM SCT, JP niraparib Ovarian 1L, 2L, JP cabozantinib 1L RCC, JP ICLUSIG 1L Ph+ ALL, US ALOFISEL CPF, US Orexin 2R ag Narcolepsy T1 Ov Salvage 1L, JP CCF ADCETRIS FL PTCL, JP VONVENDI VWD, JP vonoprazan OD ARD, JP ADYNOVATE HemA, CN VONVENDI Prophy, JP pevonedistat AML5 TAK-924 cabozantinib 2L RCC, JP ADCETRIS FL PTCL, EU relugolix Prostate, JP relugolix Prostate, CN ICLUSIG 1L Ph+ ALL, EU, JP TAKHZYRO BMA, US REGIONAL vonoprazan Acid Reflux Dis. cabozantinib HCC, JP VONVENDI Prophy, US, EU OBIZUR CHAWI, EU OBIZUR CHAWI, US NINLARO NDMM nSCT, CN JP, CN FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 1. China approval in 2023 Potential approvals by fiscal year as of November 14, 2019 2. US approval for sc CD, EU approval for sc UC & CD, Japan approval for sc CD The target dates are estimates based on current data and subject to change 3. Includes approval in China 4. China approval in 2024 35 5. New indication for currently unapproved asset SUSTAINED GROWTH BEYOND FY25 WAVE 2 NOVEL MECHANISMS NEXT-GENERATION PLATFORMS DRIVEN BY A CLINICAL PIPELINE OF NOVEL MECHANISMS… TARGET APPROVAL1 FY25 AND BEYOND TAK-164 TAK-252 ONCOLOGY GI malignancies Solid tumors TAK-573 TAK-981 R/R MM Multiple cancers TAK-0792 TAK-754 TAK-755 RARE Immunology MG, ITP HemA iTTP, SCD DISEASES MetabolicHematology TAK-531 Hunter CNS TAK-341 Orexin2R-ag TAK-041 Parkinson's Disease Sleep Disorders CIAS NS NEUROSCIENCE TAK-418 TAK-653 TAK-831 Kabuki Syndrome TRD CIAS NS WVE-120101 WVE-120102 Huntington's Huntington's Disease Disease Kuma062 TAK-101 TAK-018 TAK-671 Crohn's Disease Acute GASTRO- Celiac Disease Celiac Disease (post-op and ileitis) Pancreatitis ENTEROLOGY TAK-954 TAK-906 TAK-951 POGD Gastroparesis Nausea & vomiting VACCINES TAK-214 TAK-426 TAK-021 Norovirus Zika Vaccine EV71 Vaccine Vaccine Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected for 2H FY19) Rich early clinical pipeline of potentially transformative and curative NMEs Orphan potential in at least one indication Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 37 …AND WITH OUR NEXT-GENERATION PLATFORMS TARGET APPROVAL FY25 AND BEYOND CELL THERAPIES AND TARGETED INNATE IMMUNE NEXT-GEN CHECKPOINT IMMUNE ENGAGERS MODULATION MODULATORS CAR-T GammaDelta Attenukine Agonist-redirected checkpoints ONCOLOGY Teva Shattuck Immune GammaDelta Tx STING Humabodies MSKCC, Noile- CAR-T T-CiRA, Takeda Conditional T cell CuraDev, Takeda Crescendo CAR-NK engagers SUMOylation MD Anderson Maverick Takeda RARE Immunology GENE THERAPY Hematology DISEASES Hemophilia Metabolic Lysosomal Storage Diseases GENE THERAPY OTHER PLATFORMS NEUROSCIENCE RNA Modulation Neurodegenerative Diseases Wave, Skyhawk StrideBio Antibody Transport Vehicle Denali GASTRO- GENE THERAPY MICROBIOME FIN-524 CELL THERAPY ENTEROLOGY Liver FInch Ambys Ambys Microbial Consortia NuBiyota Harnessing the potential of cell and gene therapies and other diverse modalities Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 38 INVESTING IN CAPABILITIES TO POSITION US FOR SUCCESS • 5 clinical programs by end of FY20 Cell Therapy • Disruptive platforms, including off-the- shelf cell-therapies • World-class gene therapy Gene Therapy manufacturing • Accessing innovation through partnerships (e.g. Stridebio, Ambys) • Accelerate clinical development with Data Sciences real world data (e.g. TAK-788) • Use machine learning to identify rare disease patients 39 COMMITTED TO OUR PEOPLE 40 LIVING OUR VALUES THROUGHOUT THE INTEGRATION PROCESS December 2018 Leadership Team and Proposed R&D Operating Model Announced April 2019 Prioritization of Combined Pipeline and Portfolio August 2019 R&D Employees Informed of Employment Status* 41 * Where legally cleared STRONG LEADERSHIP EXECUTING ON OUR VISION ASIT PARIKH PHIL ROWLANDS DAN CURRAN EMILIANGELO RATTI SARAH SHEIKH Head, Gastroenterology Head, Oncology Head, Rare Diseases Head, Neuroscience Head, Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit Therapeutic Area Unit Therapeutic Area Unit Therapeutic Area Unit Therapeutic Area Unit* STEVE HITCHCOCK NENAD GRMUSA GEORGIA KERESTY ANNE HEATHERINGTON WOLFRAM NOTHAFT Head, Research Head, Center for R&D Chief Operating Officer Head, Data Sciences Institute Chief Medical Officer External Innovation New hire *Sarah Sheik to succeed Emiliangelo Ratti upon his retirement beginning November 25 † includes Regulatory, Global Patient Safety Evaluation, Development Operations, and Clinical Supply Chain STEFAN WILDT JEREMY CHADWICK WOLFGANG HACKEL ERIKA MARDER COLLEEN BEAUREGARD TOSHIO FUJIMOTO Head, Pharmaceutical Sciences Head, Global Development Head, Global R&D Finance Head, Global R&D Human Head, Global R&D General Manager, Shonan and Translational Engine, Cell Office† Resources Communications Health Innovation Park (iPark) Therapies 42 OUR COMMITMENT TO OUR PEOPLE IS BEING RECOGNIZED 43 WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH WAVE 11 WAVE 22 TARGET PLATFORMS CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs APPROVAL FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 AND BEYOND TAK-7883 TAK-007 TAK-924 TAK-164 TAK-252 2L NSCLC Hematologic AML GI malignancies Solid tumors TARGETED malignancies CELL THERAPY NEXT-GEN ONCOLOGY INNATE AND IMMUNE IMMUNE CHECKPOINT TAK-9243 TAK-788 TAK-573 TAK-981 ENGAGERS MODULATION MODULATORS HR-MDS 1L NSCLC R/R MM Multiple cancers TAK-620 TAK-611 TAK-607 TAK-0794 TAK-754 TAK-755 RARE Immunology CMV infect. in MLD (IT) Complications of MG, ITP HemA iTTP, SCD transplant prematurity GENE DISEASES Hematology THERAPY Metabolic TAK-609 TAK-755 TAK-531 Hunter CNS (IT) cTTP Hunter CNS TAK-935 Orexin2R-ag TAK-341 Orexin2R-ag TAK-041 OTHER DEE (TAK-925/994) Parkinson's Sleep Disorders CIAS NS GENE Narcolepsy T1 Disease PLATFORMS THERAPY RNA Modulation TAK-418 TAK-653 TAK-831 NEUROSCIENCE Antibody Transport Vehicle Kabuki Syndrome TRD CIAS NS WVE-120101 WVE-120102 Huntington's Huntington's Disease Disease TAK-721 Kuma062 TAK-101 TAK-018 TAK-671 GASTRO- EoE Celiac Disease Celiac Disease Crohn's Disease Acute (post-op and ileitis) Pancreatitis GENE MICROBIOME CELL ENTEROLOGY THERAPY THERAPY TAK-954 TAK-906 TAK-951 POGD Gastroparesis Nausea & vomiting VACCINES TAK-003 TAK-214 TAK-426 TAK-021 Dengue Vaccine Norovirus Zika Vaccine EV71 vaccine Vaccine 1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval Orphan potential in at least one indication 44 2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data 4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19) R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 TIME AGENDA 11:00 - 11:05 Welcome and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 11:05 - 11:45 Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit 11:45 - 12:15 A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies 12:15 - 12:45 Q&A session 12:45 - 13:25 Lunch Break 13:25 - 13:35 Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 13:35 - 13:45 Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda 13:45 - 14:15 Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines Andy Plump, President R&D 14:15 - 14:40 Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities 14:40 - 15:00 • TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead • Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit 15:00 - 15:20 Break 15:20 - 15:45 Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit 15:45 - 16:00 Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead 16:00 - 16:20 Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit 16:20 - 17:00 Panel Q&A Session 45 17:00 Drinks reception Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:45:08 UTC 0 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 09:41p COLLABORATE : 21/11/19 - AGM Investor Presentation PU 09:41p MMA OFFSHORE : 21 November 2019 2019 AGM Chairmans Address and MD and CEO Presentation PU 09:36p ORION EQUITIES : Summary of Proxies Received for 2019 AGM PU 09:36p KAKAKU COM : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 PU 09:26p PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes PU 09:26p CONICO : AGM Results PU 09:26p UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT PU 09:26p BARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 20/11/19 - $0.7273 PU 09:26p FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA_General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit PU 09:26p GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :changes to the composition of the board committees PU