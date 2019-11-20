TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (5/6)

Log in
0
11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST

13

LONG-TERM VALUE FOR PATIENTS, SOCIETY AND INVESTORS

15

17

R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

TIME

AGENDA

11:00 - 11:05

Welcome and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

11:05 - 11:45

Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies

Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

11:45 - 12:15

A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies

Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

12:15 - 12:45

Q&A session

12:45 - 13:25

Lunch Break

13:25 - 13:35

Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

13:35 - 13:45

Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader

Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda

13:45 - 14:15

Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines

Andy Plump, President R&D

14:15 - 14:40

Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK

Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities

14:40 - 15:00

TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead

Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

15:00 - 15:20

Break

15:20 - 15:45

Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy

Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit

15:45 - 16:00

Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists

Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead

16:00 - 16:20

Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease

Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit

16:20 - 17:00

Panel Q&A Session

19

17:00

Drinks reception

TRANSLATING SCIENCE INTO HIGHLY INNOVATIVE

LIFE-CHANGING MEDICINES

Andy Plump MD, PhD

President R&D

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tokyo

November 21, 2019

WHAT YOU WILL HEAR TODAY

1

2

3

Our portfolio

We are investing in

We have cultivated

and pipeline will

novel mechanisms

an environment of

drive growth and

and capabilities for

empowerment,

offset key patent

a sustainable

accountability and

expirations

future

agility

21

WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH

WAVE 11

WAVE 22

TARGET

PLATFORMS

CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs

APPROVAL

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25 AND BEYOND

TAK-7883

TAK-007

TAK-924

TAK-164

TAK-252

2L NSCLC

Hematologic

AML

GI malignancies

Solid tumors

TARGETED

malignancies

CELL THERAPY

NEXT-GEN

ONCOLOGY

INNATE

AND IMMUNE

IMMUNE

CHECKPOINT

TAK-9243

TAK-788

TAK-573

TAK-981

ENGAGERS

MODULATION

MODULATORS

HR-MDS

1L NSCLC

R/R MM

Multiple cancers

TAK-620

TAK-611

TAK-607

TAK-0794

TAK-754

TAK-755

RARE

Immunology

CMV infect. in

MLD (IT)

Complications of

MG, ITP

HemA

iTTP, SCD

transplant

prematurity

GENE

DISEASES

Hematology

THERAPY

Metabolic

TAK-609

TAK-755

TAK-531

Hunter CNS (IT)

cTTP

Hunter CNS

TAK-935

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-341

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-041

OTHER

DEE

(TAK-925/994)

Parkinson's

Sleep Disorders

CIAS NS

GENE

Narcolepsy T1

Disease

PLATFORMS

THERAPY

RNA Modulation

TAK-418

TAK-653

TAK-831

NEUROSCIENCE

Antibody Transport

Vehicle

Kabuki Syndrome

TRD

CIAS NS

WVE-120101

WVE-120102

Huntington's

Huntington's

Disease

Disease

TAK-721

Kuma062

TAK-101

TAK-018

TAK-671

GASTRO-

EoE

Celiac Disease

Celiac Disease

Crohn's Disease

Acute

(post-op and ileitis)

Pancreatitis

GENE

MICROBIOME

CELL

ENTEROLOGY

THERAPY

THERAPY

TAK-954

TAK-906

TAK-951

POGD

Gastroparesis

Nausea &

vomiting

VACCINES

TAK-003

TAK-214

TAK-426

TAK-021

Dengue Vaccine

Norovirus

Zika Vaccine

EV71 vaccine

Vaccine

1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval

Orphan potential in at least one indication

22

2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data

4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19)

2019: A WATERSHED YEAR FOR TAKEDA

INTEGRATION OF SHIRE

EXPANSION OF OUR GLOBAL BRANDS

UNPRECEDENTED NMEs

18 assets added to the clinical pipeline*

VARSITY study demonstrated head-to-head

superiority of Entyvio vs adalimumab and

Creation of a Rare Diseases Therapeutic Area

published in New England Journal of Medicine

  • 17 NMEs in Phase 2 and Phase 3
  • Potentially curative novel mechanisms (e.g. TAK-101,Orexin2R-ag,CAR-NK)
  • Access to world-class Gene Therapy capabilities
  • TAKHZYRO indication expansions in bradykinin mediated angioedema
  • Expecting >15 approvals in China over the next 5 years
  • Momentum in Cell Therapies, including new partnership with MD Anderson

23

* Including approved products with ongoing R&D investment

PATIENT-DRIVEN AND SCIENCE-FIRST IN 3 CORE AREAS

INNOVATIVE BIOPHARMA

ONCOLOGY

RARE DISEASES

NEUROSCIENCE

GASTROENTEROLOGY

PLASMA DERIVED THERAPIES

VACCINES BUSINESS UNIT

Complementing our

Differentiated

rare disease focus

Dengue vaccine

24

WE ARE DOING MORE FOR OUR PATIENTS

8

~40

~4,500

POTENTIAL BIC/FIC NMEs IN

NEW MOLECULAR

R&D EMPLOYEES

PIVOTAL STUDIES1

ENTITY CLINICAL

GLOBALLY

STAGE ASSETS

MODALITIES

~70%

~50%

WITH

200+

DESIGNATION2

DIVERSIFIED

DRUG

IN RESEARCH

ACTIVE PARTNERSHIPS

1. BIC/FIC Best-In-Class/First-In-Class (incl. relugolix). Three NMEs in pivotal studies in 2018

25

2. 31 Orphan Drug Designations in at least one indication for assets in Phase 1 through LCM in 2019 versus 15 in 2018

WE ARE TAKING COURAGEOUS RISKS TO MAKE A CRITICAL DIFFERENCE

"There is a considerable need for improved treatments for individuals with NT1, which is caused by the loss of orexin- producing neurons in the brain"

Dr. Makoto Honda, Sleep

Disorders Project Leader,

Tokyo Metropolitan

Institute of Medical Science

Data presented at World Sleep conference

NOVEL TARGET

MECHANISMS WITH HUMAN VALIDATION

5 Accelerated programs

Cell Tx

Gene Tx

20 NME stage-ups since FY18

Biologics

~70%

Peptides

Oligonucleotide

Indications terminated or

Microbiome

19 externalized since FY18

Small Molecule

MODALITY

FAST GO / NO-GO

DIVERSIFICATION

DECISION MAKING

26

WE ARE CULTIVATING THE BEST SCIENCE THROUGH

DIFFERENTIATED PARTNERSHIPS…

Select partnerships*

RESEARCH IN-LICENSE

COLLABORATIONS

Access to Innovation

Risk-Sharing

~ 110

~ 50

Expanding Capacity

JOINT

NEWCO

DEVELOPMENT

FORMATION

~ 20

~ 20

Total Value in Public & Private Equity

>$1B

* Externalizations and venture investments are not included

27

WE ARE NURTURING INNOVATION WHEREVER IT OCCURS

CHARACTERISTICS

TAKEDA

PARTNER-SOURCED

TAKEDA

GREATER VALIDATION

TAK-925,TAK-994 Narcolepsy

TAK-573 Multiple Myeloma

DEVELOPS &

AND / OR LOWER

COMMERCIALIZES

DEVELOPMENT COST

TAK-951 Vomiting Syndromes

CD19 1XX (CAR-T)

TAK-924 Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Kuma-062 Celiac

TAKEDA/PARTNER

UNCERTAIN SCIENCE

Psychiatry Assets

Alzheimer Disease

SHARE DEVELOPMENT

AND / OR HIGH

& COMMERCIALIZATION

DEVELOPMENT COST

28

Representative examples only

TO DRIVE HIGHER RETURN ON OUR $4.5B ANNUAL R&D INVESTMENT

PRIORITIZED R&D PORTFOLIO

FLEXIBLE R&D FUNDING MODEL

BALANCED SPEND

TARGETED POPULATIONS

PARTNERSHIP MODEL

Minimize internal spend and

Smaller trials, lower costs, potential

Success driven milestone

infrastructure

longer exclusivity

payments

29

A RESEARCH ENGINE FUELING A SUSTAINABLE PIPELINE

POTENTIAL NME PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS BY YEAR

Projected

Replenishment

Clinical

Research

Pipeline

Engine

11

8

6

4

4

2

FY

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Note: Projections assume successful data readouts

IMPROVED PRODUCTIVITY

  • Research momentum building with a projected ~18 portfolio entries in FY19
  • Productivity likely to increase with expansion of cell and gene therapy capabilities
  • Leveraging partnerships to access the best clinical or preclinical innovation

30

PIPELINE INVESTMENTS SUPPORTING NEAR-TERM GROWTH

WAVE 1

INNOVATIVE EXPANSIONS

NEW MOLECULAR ENTITIES

WE ARE DRIVING EXPANSION OF OUR GLOBAL BRANDS

SELECT GLOBAL GROWTH BRANDS

TAU

Therapies

New Indications / Geographic Expansions

Target (FY)

1L Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

2020

ONC

ND MM Maintenance (non-SCT and post-SCT)

2020 / 2022

Bradykinin Mediated Angioedema

2024

Rare

*

Prophylactic Treatment of von Willebrand Disease

2021

Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease (subcutaneous formulation)

2019 / 2020

GI

Takhzyro

Graft versus Host Disease (prophylaxis)

2022

Complex Perianal Fistulas

2021

SELECT REGIONAL EXPANSIONS

Region

Therapies

Region

Therapies

China

Japan

relugolix, cabozantinib,

niraparib

ND MM: newly diagnosed multiple myeloma

* VONVENDI is emerging as a global brand

32

SCT: stem cell transplant

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

WAVE 1 NEW MOLECULAR ENTITIES HAVE POTENTIAL

TO DELIVER >$10B AGGREGATE PEAK SALES…

TARGET APPROVAL1

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

TAK-007

TAK-7882

TAK-924

2L NSCLC

Hematologic

AML

malignancies

ONCOLOGY

TAK-9242

TAK-788

HR-MDS

1L NSCLC

TAK-620

TAK-611

TAK-607

CMV infect. in

MLD (IT)

Complications of

RARE

Immunology

transplant

prematurity

Hematology

DISEASES

Metabolic

TAK-609

TAK-755

Hunter CNS (IT)

cTTP

NEUROSCIENCE

TAK-935

Orexin2R-ag

DEE

(TAK-925/994)

Narcolepsy T1

GASTRO-

TAK-721

ENTEROLOGY

EoE

14 potential NME launches which

represent

best-in-class

or

first-in-class

therapies

to advance patient

standard of care

VACCINES

TAK-003

Dengue Vaccine

Peak sale estimate of >$10B is non-risk adjusted

Orphan potential in at least one indication

33

1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval

2. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

…AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER LIFE-CHANGING MEDICINES

POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS OR BEST-IN-CLASS NMEs

ONCOLOGY

RARE

DISEASES

Immunology

Hematology

Metabolic

NEUROSCIENCE

GASTRO- ENTEROLOGY

TARGET

ADDRESSABLE

ADDRESSABLE

PRODUCT

MECHANISM

INDICATION

APPROVAL DATE

POPULATION

POPULATION

(FY)1

(IN US)2

(WW)2,3

TAK-788

EGFR inhibitor (exon 20)

NSCLC - 2L / 1L

20214 / 2023

~2k

~20 - 30k

pevonedistat (TAK-924)

NAE inhibitor

HR-MDS / AML

20214 / 2024

~7k / ~12k

15 - 20k / 20 - 25k

TAK-007

CD19 CAR-NK

Hematologic malignancies

2023

~9k

~15 - 25k

TAK-609

ERT / I2S replacement

Hunter CNS (IT)

2021

~250

~1 - 1.5k

maribavir (TAK-620)

UL97 kinase inh

CMV infect. in transpl.

2021

~7 - 15k

~25 - 45k

TAK-607

IGF-1/ IGFBP3

Complications of prematurity

20245

~25k

~80 - 90k

TAK-611

ERT / arylsulfatase A

MLD (IT)

2023

~350

~1 - 2k

TAK-755

ERT/ ADAMTS-13

cTTP / iTTP

2023 / 2025

~500 / ~2k

2 - 6k / 5 - 18k

Orexin programs

Orexin 2R agonist

Narcolepsy Type 1

2024

70 - 140k

300k - 1.2M

TAK-935

CH24H inhibitor

Developmental and Epileptic

2023

~50k

~70 - 90k

Encephalopathies (DEE)

TAK-721

Oral anti-inflammatory

Eosinophilic Esophagitis

2020

~150k

Under evaluation

VACCINES

TAK-003

Vaccine

Dengue

2021

~32M

~1.8B

1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these target approval dates assume accelerated approval

4. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data

34

2. Estimated number of patients projected to be eligible for treatment in markets where the product is anticipated to be

5. Currently in a non-pivotal Ph 2; interim stage gates may advance program into pivotal trial for

commercialized, subject to regulatory approval

target approval by 2024

3. For TAK-788,TAK-924,TAK-007,TAK-607 and TAK-620 the addressable population represent annual incidence

Currently in pivotal study or potential for registration enabling Ph-2 study (note: table excludes relugolix)

IN SUMMARY: ROBUST NEAR-TERM GROWTH

TAK-609

Hunter CNS (IT)

Potential NME Approval

TAK-721

Eosinophilic

TAK-003

Dengue vaccine

Potential Global Brand Extension

Esophagitis1

ENTYVIO

UC/CD, CN

maribavir

CMV transplant

Potential Regional Brand Extension

sc UC/CD, US, EU, JP2

TAK-620

NINLARO

NDMM nSCT, US,

pevonedistat

HR-MDS

EU

TAK-924

ALUNBRIG

1L NSCLC, US, EU

TAK-788

2L NSCLC3

2L NSCLC, JP

GATTEX

SBS, JP

TAKHZYRO

HAE, JP

GATTEX

SBS, CN

TAK-755

cTTP5

TAKHZYRO

HAE, CN

ALUNBRIG

1L NSCLC, CN

NINLARO

NDMM SCT, US,

TAK-007

Hematologic

2L NSCLC, CN

EU

malignancies

VIPRIV

Gaucher Disease,

ALUNBRIG

H2H alectinib, EU

ALUNBRIG

H2H alectinib, US

TAK-611

MLD (IT)

CN

Post-2Gen, US, EU

ENTYVIO

sc UC, US

FIRAZYR

HAE CN

NINLARO

NDMM, US, EU, JP

ENTYVIO

GvHD, EU

TAK-935

DEE4

CD, JP

NDMM nSCT, JP

GATTEX

Pediatric, US

REPLAGAL

Fabry Disease, CN

ALOFISEL

CPF, JP

VONVENDI

Peds, US, EU, JP

TAK-788

1L NSCLC4,5

TAK-607

Complications of

prematurity

NINLARO

NDMM SCT, JP

niraparib

Ovarian 1L, 2L, JP

cabozantinib

1L RCC, JP

ICLUSIG

1L Ph+ ALL, US

ALOFISEL

CPF, US

Orexin 2R ag

Narcolepsy T1

Ov Salvage 1L, JP

CCF

ADCETRIS

FL PTCL, JP

VONVENDI

VWD, JP

vonoprazan

OD ARD, JP

ADYNOVATE

HemA, CN

VONVENDI

Prophy, JP

pevonedistat

AML5

TAK-924

cabozantinib

2L RCC, JP

ADCETRIS

FL PTCL, EU

relugolix

Prostate, JP

relugolix

Prostate, CN

ICLUSIG

1L Ph+ ALL, EU, JP

TAKHZYRO

BMA, US

REGIONAL

vonoprazan

Acid Reflux Dis.

cabozantinib

HCC, JP

VONVENDI

Prophy, US, EU

OBIZUR

CHAWI, EU

OBIZUR

CHAWI, US

NINLARO

NDMM nSCT, CN

JP, CN

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

1. China approval in 2023

Potential approvals by fiscal year as of November 14, 2019

2. US approval for sc CD, EU approval for sc UC & CD, Japan approval for sc CD

The target dates are estimates based on current data and subject to change

3. Includes approval in China

4. China approval in 2024

35

5. New indication for currently unapproved asset

SUSTAINED GROWTH BEYOND FY25

WAVE 2

NOVEL MECHANISMS

NEXT-GENERATION PLATFORMS

DRIVEN BY A CLINICAL PIPELINE OF NOVEL MECHANISMS…

TARGET APPROVAL1

FY25 AND BEYOND

TAK-164

TAK-252

ONCOLOGY

GI malignancies

Solid tumors

TAK-573

TAK-981

R/R MM

Multiple cancers

TAK-0792

TAK-754

TAK-755

RARE

Immunology

MG, ITP

HemA

iTTP, SCD

DISEASES MetabolicHematology

TAK-531

Hunter CNS

TAK-341

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-041

Parkinson's

Disease

Sleep Disorders

CIAS NS

NEUROSCIENCE

TAK-418

TAK-653

TAK-831

Kabuki Syndrome

TRD

CIAS NS

WVE-120101

WVE-120102

Huntington's

Huntington's

Disease

Disease

Kuma062

TAK-101

TAK-018

TAK-671

Crohn's Disease

Acute

GASTRO-

Celiac Disease

Celiac Disease

(post-op and ileitis)

Pancreatitis

ENTEROLOGY

TAK-954

TAK-906

TAK-951

POGD

Gastroparesis

Nausea &

vomiting

VACCINES

TAK-214

TAK-426

TAK-021

Norovirus

Zika Vaccine

EV71 Vaccine

Vaccine

  1. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data
  2. TAK-079to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected for 2H FY19)

Rich early

clinical

pipeline of potentially transformative and curative NMEs

Orphan potential in at least one indication

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

37

…AND WITH OUR NEXT-GENERATION PLATFORMS

TARGET APPROVAL

FY25 AND BEYOND

CELL THERAPIES AND

TARGETED INNATE IMMUNE

NEXT-GEN CHECKPOINT

IMMUNE ENGAGERS

MODULATION

MODULATORS

CAR-T

GammaDelta

Attenukine

Agonist-redirected checkpoints

ONCOLOGY

Teva

Shattuck

Immune

GammaDelta Tx

STING

Humabodies

MSKCC, Noile-

CAR-T

T-CiRA, Takeda

Conditional T cell

CuraDev, Takeda

Crescendo

CAR-NK

engagers

SUMOylation

MD Anderson

Maverick

Takeda

RARE

Immunology

GENE THERAPY

Hematology

DISEASES

Hemophilia

Metabolic

Lysosomal Storage Diseases

GENE THERAPY

OTHER PLATFORMS

NEUROSCIENCE

RNA Modulation

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Wave, Skyhawk

StrideBio

Antibody Transport Vehicle

Denali

GASTRO-

GENE THERAPY

MICROBIOME

FIN-524

CELL THERAPY

ENTEROLOGY

Liver

FInch

Ambys

Ambys

Microbial Consortia

NuBiyota

Harnessing the

potential of cell and gene therapies and other diverse modalities

Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

38

INVESTING IN CAPABILITIES TO POSITION US FOR SUCCESS

5 clinical programs by end of FY20

Cell Therapy

Disruptive platforms, including off-the-

shelf cell-therapies

World-class gene therapy

Gene Therapy

manufacturing

Accessing innovation through

partnerships (e.g. Stridebio, Ambys)

Accelerate clinical development with

Data Sciences

real world data (e.g. TAK-788)

Use machine learning to identify rare

disease patients

39

COMMITTED TO OUR PEOPLE

40

LIVING OUR VALUES THROUGHOUT THE INTEGRATION PROCESS

December 2018

Leadership Team and Proposed R&D

Operating Model Announced

April 2019

Prioritization of Combined

Pipeline and Portfolio

August 2019

R&D Employees Informed

of Employment Status*

41

* Where legally cleared

STRONG LEADERSHIP EXECUTING ON OUR VISION

ASIT PARIKH

PHIL ROWLANDS

DAN CURRAN

EMILIANGELO RATTI

SARAH SHEIKH

Head, Gastroenterology

Head, Oncology

Head, Rare Diseases

Head, Neuroscience

Head, Neuroscience

Therapeutic Area Unit

Therapeutic Area Unit

Therapeutic Area Unit

Therapeutic Area Unit

Therapeutic Area Unit*

STEVE HITCHCOCK

NENAD GRMUSA

GEORGIA KERESTY

ANNE HEATHERINGTON

WOLFRAM NOTHAFT

Head, Research

Head, Center for

R&D Chief Operating Officer

Head, Data Sciences Institute

Chief Medical Officer

External Innovation

New hire

*Sarah Sheik to succeed Emiliangelo Ratti upon his retirement beginning November 25

includes Regulatory, Global Patient Safety

Evaluation, Development Operations, and

Clinical Supply Chain

STEFAN WILDT

JEREMY CHADWICK

WOLFGANG HACKEL

ERIKA MARDER

COLLEEN BEAUREGARD

TOSHIO FUJIMOTO

Head, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Head, Global Development

Head, Global R&D Finance

Head, Global R&D Human

Head, Global R&D

General Manager, Shonan

and Translational Engine, Cell

Office

Resources

Communications

Health Innovation Park (iPark)

Therapies

42

OUR COMMITMENT TO OUR PEOPLE IS BEING RECOGNIZED

43

WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH

WAVE 11

WAVE 22

TARGET

PLATFORMS

CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs

APPROVAL

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25 AND BEYOND

TAK-7883

TAK-007

TAK-924

TAK-164

TAK-252

2L NSCLC

Hematologic

AML

GI malignancies

Solid tumors

TARGETED

malignancies

CELL THERAPY

NEXT-GEN

ONCOLOGY

INNATE

AND IMMUNE

IMMUNE

CHECKPOINT

TAK-9243

TAK-788

TAK-573

TAK-981

ENGAGERS

MODULATION

MODULATORS

HR-MDS

1L NSCLC

R/R MM

Multiple cancers

TAK-620

TAK-611

TAK-607

TAK-0794

TAK-754

TAK-755

RARE

Immunology

CMV infect. in

MLD (IT)

Complications of

MG, ITP

HemA

iTTP, SCD

transplant

prematurity

GENE

DISEASES

Hematology

THERAPY

Metabolic

TAK-609

TAK-755

TAK-531

Hunter CNS (IT)

cTTP

Hunter CNS

TAK-935

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-341

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-041

OTHER

DEE

(TAK-925/994)

Parkinson's

Sleep Disorders

CIAS NS

GENE

Narcolepsy T1

Disease

PLATFORMS

THERAPY

RNA Modulation

TAK-418

TAK-653

TAK-831

NEUROSCIENCE

Antibody Transport

Vehicle

Kabuki Syndrome

TRD

CIAS NS

WVE-120101

WVE-120102

Huntington's

Huntington's

Disease

Disease

TAK-721

Kuma062

TAK-101

TAK-018

TAK-671

GASTRO-

EoE

Celiac Disease

Celiac Disease

Crohn's Disease

Acute

(post-op and ileitis)

Pancreatitis

GENE

MICROBIOME

CELL

ENTEROLOGY

THERAPY

THERAPY

TAK-954

TAK-906

TAK-951

POGD

Gastroparesis

Nausea &

vomiting

VACCINES

TAK-003

TAK-214

TAK-426

TAK-021

Dengue Vaccine

Norovirus

Zika Vaccine

EV71 vaccine

Vaccine

1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval

Orphan potential in at least one indication

44

2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data

4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19)

R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

TIME

AGENDA

11:00 - 11:05

Welcome and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

11:05 - 11:45

Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies

Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

11:45 - 12:15

A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies

Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

12:15 - 12:45

Q&A session

12:45 - 13:25

Lunch Break

13:25 - 13:35

Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

13:35 - 13:45

Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader

Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda

13:45 - 14:15

Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines

Andy Plump, President R&D

14:15 - 14:40

Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK

Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities

14:40 - 15:00

TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead

Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

15:00 - 15:20

Break

15:20 - 15:45

Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy

Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit

15:45 - 16:00

Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists

Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead

16:00 - 16:20

Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease

Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit

16:20 - 17:00

Panel Q&A Session

45

17:00

Drinks reception

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:45:08 UTC
