|
TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (5/6)
11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST
LONG-TERM VALUE FOR PATIENTS, SOCIETY AND INVESTORS
R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019
|
|
TIME
|
AGENDA
|
11:00 - 11:05
|
Welcome and Introduction of Presenters
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
11:05 - 11:45
|
Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies
|
|
Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
|
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Q&A session
|
12:45 - 13:25
|
Lunch Break
|
|
|
|
13:25 - 13:35
|
Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters
|
|
|
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
13:35 - 13:45
|
Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader
|
|
Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda
|
|
13:45 - 14:15
|
Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines
|
|
|
|
Andy Plump, President R&D
|
|
|
|
|
|
14:15 - 14:40
|
Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK
|
|
|
|
Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit
|
|
|
Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities
|
|
14:40 - 15:00
|
•
|
TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead
|
|
•
|
Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit
|
15:00 - 15:20
|
Break
|
|
|
|
15:20 - 15:45
|
Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
15:45 - 16:00
|
Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists
|
|
Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead
|
|
16:00 - 16:20
|
Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease
|
|
Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
|
16:20 - 17:00
|
Panel Q&A Session
|
|
19
|
|
17:00
|
Drinks reception
|
|
|
|
|
TRANSLATING SCIENCE INTO HIGHLY INNOVATIVE
LIFE-CHANGING MEDICINES
Andy Plump MD, PhD
President R&D
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tokyo
November 21, 2019
WHAT YOU WILL HEAR TODAY
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Our portfolio
|
We are investing in
|
We have cultivated
|
and pipeline will
|
novel mechanisms
|
an environment of
|
drive growth and
|
and capabilities for
|
empowerment,
|
offset key patent
|
a sustainable
|
accountability and
|
expirations
|
future
|
agility
WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAVE 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAVE 22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TARGET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
APPROVAL
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
FY23
|
|
|
FY24
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY25 AND BEYOND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-7883
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-007
|
|
|
TAK-924
|
|
|
|
TAK-164
|
|
TAK-252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2L NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
Hematologic
|
|
AML
|
|
|
|
GI malignancies
|
|
Solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TARGETED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
malignancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CELL THERAPY
|
|
|
NEXT-GEN
|
|
|
ONCOLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AND IMMUNE
|
|
IMMUNE
|
|
CHECKPOINT
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-9243
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-573
|
|
TAK-981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENGAGERS
|
|
MODULATION
|
|
MODULATORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HR-MDS
|
|
|
|
|
1L NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R/R MM
|
|
Multiple cancers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-620
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-611
|
|
TAK-607
|
|
|
TAK-0794
|
|
TAK-754
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RARE
|
Immunology
|
|
CMV infect. in
|
|
|
|
|
MLD (IT)
|
|
|
Complications of
|
|
|
|
MG, ITP
|
|
HemA
|
|
iTTP, SCD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transplant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prematurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISEASES
|
Hematology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metabolic
|
|
TAK-609
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS (IT)
|
|
|
|
|
cTTP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-935
|
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
|
TAK-341
|
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
TAK-041
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEE
|
|
|
(TAK-925/994)
|
|
|
|
Parkinson's
|
|
Sleep Disorders
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
GENE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Narcolepsy T1
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
RNA Modulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-418
|
|
TAK-653
|
|
TAK-831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antibody Transport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kabuki Syndrome
|
|
TRD
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WVE-120101
|
WVE-120102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kuma062
|
|
TAK-101
|
|
TAK-018
|
|
TAK-671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GASTRO-
|
|
EoE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
Crohn's Disease
|
|
Acute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(post-op and ileitis)
|
|
Pancreatitis
|
|
GENE
|
|
MICROBIOME
|
|
|
CELL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTEROLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-954
|
|
TAK-906
|
|
TAK-951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POGD
|
|
Gastroparesis
|
|
Nausea &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vomiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VACCINES
|
|
|
|
TAK-003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-214
|
|
TAK-426
|
|
TAK-021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dengue Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norovirus
|
|
Zika Vaccine
|
|
EV71 vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval
|
|
|
|
|
Orphan potential in at least one indication
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019
|
|
|
|
3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019: A WATERSHED YEAR FOR TAKEDA
|
INTEGRATION OF SHIRE
|
EXPANSION OF OUR GLOBAL BRANDS
|
UNPRECEDENTED NMEs
|
•
|
18 assets added to the clinical pipeline*
|
• VARSITY study demonstrated head-to-head
|
|
|
superiority of Entyvio vs adalimumab and
|
•
|
Creation of a Rare Diseases Therapeutic Area
|
published in New England Journal of Medicine
-
17 NMEs in Phase 2 and Phase 3
-
Potentially curative novel mechanisms (e.g. TAK-101,Orexin2R-ag,CAR-NK)
-
Access to world-class Gene Therapy capabilities
-
TAKHZYRO indication expansions in bradykinin mediated angioedema
-
Expecting >15 approvals in China over the next 5 years
-
Momentum in Cell Therapies, including new partnership with MD Anderson
23
* Including approved products with ongoing R&D investment
PATIENT-DRIVEN AND SCIENCE-FIRST IN 3 CORE AREAS
INNOVATIVE BIOPHARMA
|
ONCOLOGY
|
|
RARE DISEASES
|
|
NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
GASTROENTEROLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLASMA DERIVED THERAPIES
|
VACCINES BUSINESS UNIT
|
Complementing our
|
Differentiated
|
rare disease focus
|
Dengue vaccine
24
WE ARE DOING MORE FOR OUR PATIENTS
|
8
|
|
~40
|
|
~4,500
|
POTENTIAL BIC/FIC NMEs IN
|
|
NEW MOLECULAR
|
|
R&D EMPLOYEES
|
PIVOTAL STUDIES1
|
|
ENTITY CLINICAL
|
|
GLOBALLY
|
|
|
STAGE ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MODALITIES
|
~70%
|
|
~50%
|
WITH
|
|
200+
|
|
DESIGNATION2
|
|
DIVERSIFIED
|
|
|
|
DRUG
|
|
|
IN RESEARCH
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACTIVE PARTNERSHIPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. BIC/FIC Best-In-Class/First-In-Class (incl. relugolix). Three NMEs in pivotal studies in 2018
|
25
|
2. 31 Orphan Drug Designations in at least one indication for assets in Phase 1 through LCM in 2019 versus 15 in 2018
|
WE ARE TAKING COURAGEOUS RISKS TO MAKE A CRITICAL DIFFERENCE
"There is a considerable need for improved treatments for individuals with NT1, which is caused by the loss of orexin- producing neurons in the brain"
Dr. Makoto Honda, Sleep
Disorders Project Leader,
Tokyo Metropolitan
Institute of Medical Science
Data presented at World Sleep conference
NOVEL TARGET
MECHANISMS WITH HUMAN VALIDATION
|
|
|
|
|
5 Accelerated programs
|
|
Cell Tx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gene Tx
|
|
|
20 NME stage-ups since FY18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biologics
|
~70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peptides
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oligonucleotide
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indications terminated or
|
|
Microbiome
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19 externalized since FY18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small Molecule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MODALITY
|
|
FAST GO / NO-GO
|
|
DIVERSIFICATION
|
|
DECISION MAKING
|
|
|
|
|
26
WE ARE CULTIVATING THE BEST SCIENCE THROUGH
DIFFERENTIATED PARTNERSHIPS…
Select partnerships*
RESEARCH IN-LICENSE
COLLABORATIONS
Access to Innovation
Risk-Sharing
Expanding Capacity
|
JOINT
|
NEWCO
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
FORMATION
|
~ 20
|
~ 20
Total Value in Public & Private Equity
>$1B
* Externalizations and venture investments are not included
WE ARE NURTURING INNOVATION WHEREVER IT OCCURS
|
|
CHARACTERISTICS
|
TAKEDA
|
PARTNER-SOURCED
|
TAKEDA
|
GREATER VALIDATION
|
TAK-925,TAK-994 Narcolepsy
|
TAK-573 Multiple Myeloma
|
DEVELOPS &
|
AND / OR LOWER
|
|
|
COMMERCIALIZES
|
DEVELOPMENT COST
|
TAK-951 Vomiting Syndromes
|
CD19 1XX (CAR-T)
|
|
|
TAK-924 Myelodysplastic Syndrome
|
Kuma-062 Celiac
|
TAKEDA/PARTNER
|
UNCERTAIN SCIENCE
|
Psychiatry Assets
|
Alzheimer Disease
|
SHARE DEVELOPMENT
|
AND / OR HIGH
|
|
|
& COMMERCIALIZATION
|
DEVELOPMENT COST
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
Representative examples only
TO DRIVE HIGHER RETURN ON OUR $4.5B ANNUAL R&D INVESTMENT
|
PRIORITIZED R&D PORTFOLIO
|
FLEXIBLE R&D FUNDING MODEL
|
|
|
BALANCED SPEND
|
TARGETED POPULATIONS
|
PARTNERSHIP MODEL
|
|
|
|
Minimize internal spend and
|
Smaller trials, lower costs, potential
|
Success driven milestone
|
infrastructure
|
longer exclusivity
|
payments
A RESEARCH ENGINE FUELING A SUSTAINABLE PIPELINE
POTENTIAL NME PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS BY YEAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replenishment
|
|
|
|
Clinical
|
|
|
|
|
Research
|
|
|
|
Pipeline
|
|
|
|
|
Engine
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
|
Note: Projections assume successful data readouts
|
|
|
|
IMPROVED PRODUCTIVITY
-
Research momentum building with a projected ~18 portfolio entries in FY19
-
Productivity likely to increase with expansion of cell and gene therapy capabilities
-
Leveraging partnerships to access the best clinical or preclinical innovation
30
PIPELINE INVESTMENTS SUPPORTING NEAR-TERM GROWTH
WAVE 1
INNOVATIVE EXPANSIONS
NEW MOLECULAR ENTITIES
WE ARE DRIVING EXPANSION OF OUR GLOBAL BRANDS
SELECT GLOBAL GROWTH BRANDS
|
|
|
|
TAU
|
|
Therapies
|
New Indications / Geographic Expansions
|
Target (FY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1L Non Small Cell Lung Cancer
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONC
|
|
|
|
ND MM Maintenance (non-SCT and post-SCT)
|
2020 / 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bradykinin Mediated Angioedema
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rare
|
*
|
|
Prophylactic Treatment of von Willebrand Disease
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease (subcutaneous formulation)
|
2019 / 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GI
|
|
Takhzyro
|
|
Graft versus Host Disease (prophylaxis)
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Complex Perianal Fistulas
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECT REGIONAL EXPANSIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Region
|
|
|
Therapies
|
|
|
Region
|
Therapies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
relugolix, cabozantinib,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
niraparib
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ND MM: newly diagnosed multiple myeloma
|
* VONVENDI is emerging as a global brand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCT: stem cell transplant
|
Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAVE 1 NEW MOLECULAR ENTITIES HAVE POTENTIAL
TO DELIVER >$10B AGGREGATE PEAK SALES…
|
TARGET APPROVAL1
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
|
FY23
|
|
FY24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-7882
|
|
|
TAK-924
|
|
|
|
|
|
2L NSCLC
|
|
Hematologic
|
|
AML
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
malignancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONCOLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-9242
|
|
TAK-788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HR-MDS
|
|
1L NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-620
|
|
TAK-611
|
|
TAK-607
|
|
|
|
|
|
CMV infect. in
|
|
MLD (IT)
|
|
Complications of
|
|
RARE
|
Immunology
|
|
|
transplant
|
|
|
prematurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hematology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISEASES
|
Metabolic
|
|
|
TAK-609
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS (IT)
|
|
cTTP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-935
|
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEE
|
|
(TAK-925/994)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Narcolepsy T1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GASTRO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTEROLOGY
|
EoE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 potential NME launches which
represent
best-in-class
or
first-in-class
therapies
to advance patient
standard of care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VACCINES
|
TAK-003
|
|
|
|
|
Dengue Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peak sale estimate of >$10B is non-risk adjusted
|
|
Orphan potential in at least one indication
|
|
|
33
|
1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval
|
|
2. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data
|
|
Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
…AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER LIFE-CHANGING MEDICINES
POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS OR BEST-IN-CLASS NMEs
ONCOLOGY
RARE
DISEASES
Immunology
Hematology
Metabolic
NEUROSCIENCE
GASTRO- ENTEROLOGY
|
|
|
|
TARGET
|
ADDRESSABLE
|
ADDRESSABLE
|
PRODUCT
|
MECHANISM
|
INDICATION
|
APPROVAL DATE
|
POPULATION
|
POPULATION
|
|
|
|
(FY)1
|
(IN US)2
|
(WW)2,3
|
TAK-788
|
EGFR inhibitor (exon 20)
|
NSCLC - 2L / 1L
|
20214 / 2023
|
~2k
|
~20 - 30k
|
pevonedistat (TAK-924)
|
NAE inhibitor
|
HR-MDS / AML
|
20214 / 2024
|
~7k / ~12k
|
15 - 20k / 20 - 25k
|
TAK-007
|
CD19 CAR-NK
|
Hematologic malignancies
|
2023
|
~9k
|
~15 - 25k
|
TAK-609
|
ERT / I2S replacement
|
Hunter CNS (IT)
|
2021
|
~250
|
~1 - 1.5k
|
maribavir (TAK-620)
|
UL97 kinase inh
|
CMV infect. in transpl.
|
2021
|
~7 - 15k
|
~25 - 45k
|
TAK-607
|
IGF-1/ IGFBP3
|
Complications of prematurity
|
20245
|
~25k
|
~80 - 90k
|
TAK-611
|
ERT / arylsulfatase A
|
MLD (IT)
|
2023
|
~350
|
~1 - 2k
|
TAK-755
|
ERT/ ADAMTS-13
|
cTTP / iTTP
|
2023 / 2025
|
~500 / ~2k
|
2 - 6k / 5 - 18k
|
Orexin programs
|
Orexin 2R agonist
|
Narcolepsy Type 1
|
2024
|
70 - 140k
|
300k - 1.2M
|
TAK-935
|
CH24H inhibitor
|
Developmental and Epileptic
|
2023
|
~50k
|
~70 - 90k
|
|
|
Encephalopathies (DEE)
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
Oral anti-inflammatory
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
|
2020
|
~150k
|
Under evaluation
|
VACCINES
|
TAK-003
|
Vaccine
|
Dengue
|
2021
|
~32M
|
~1.8B
|
|
1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these target approval dates assume accelerated approval
|
4. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
2. Estimated number of patients projected to be eligible for treatment in markets where the product is anticipated to be
|
5. Currently in a non-pivotal Ph 2; interim stage gates may advance program into pivotal trial for
|
|
commercialized, subject to regulatory approval
|
|
|
target approval by 2024
|
|
|
|
|
3. For TAK-788,TAK-924,TAK-007,TAK-607 and TAK-620 the addressable population represent annual incidence
|
|
Currently in pivotal study or potential for registration enabling Ph-2 study (note: table excludes relugolix)
|
IN SUMMARY: ROBUST NEAR-TERM GROWTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-609
|
|
Hunter CNS (IT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potential NME Approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
Eosinophilic
|
|
TAK-003
|
|
Dengue vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potential Global Brand Extension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Esophagitis1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTYVIO
|
UC/CD, CN
|
|
maribavir
|
|
CMV transplant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potential Regional Brand Extension
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sc UC/CD, US, EU, JP2
|
|
TAK-620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NINLARO
|
NDMM nSCT, US,
|
|
pevonedistat
|
|
HR-MDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU
|
|
TAK-924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALUNBRIG
|
1L NSCLC, US, EU
|
|
TAK-788
|
|
2L NSCLC3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2L NSCLC, JP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GATTEX
|
SBS, JP
|
|
TAKHZYRO
|
|
HAE, JP
|
|
GATTEX
|
SBS, CN
|
|
TAK-755
|
cTTP5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAKHZYRO
|
HAE, CN
|
|
ALUNBRIG
|
1L NSCLC, CN
|
|
NINLARO
|
NDMM SCT, US,
|
|
TAK-007
|
Hematologic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2L NSCLC, CN
|
|
EU
|
|
malignancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIPRIV
|
Gaucher Disease,
|
|
ALUNBRIG
|
|
H2H alectinib, EU
|
|
ALUNBRIG
|
H2H alectinib, US
|
|
TAK-611
|
MLD (IT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CN
|
|
|
Post-2Gen, US, EU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTYVIO
|
sc UC, US
|
FIRAZYR
|
HAE CN
|
|
NINLARO
|
|
NDMM, US, EU, JP
|
|
ENTYVIO
|
GvHD, EU
|
|
TAK-935
|
DEE4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CD, JP
|
|
|
|
NDMM nSCT, JP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GATTEX
|
Pediatric, US
|
|
REPLAGAL
|
Fabry Disease, CN
|
|
ALOFISEL
|
|
CPF, JP
|
|
VONVENDI
|
Peds, US, EU, JP
|
|
TAK-788
|
1L NSCLC4,5
|
|
TAK-607
|
Complications of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prematurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NINLARO
|
NDMM SCT, JP
|
|
niraparib
|
Ovarian 1L, 2L, JP
|
|
cabozantinib
|
|
1L RCC, JP
|
|
ICLUSIG
|
1L Ph+ ALL, US
|
|
ALOFISEL
|
CPF, US
|
|
Orexin 2R ag
|
Narcolepsy T1
|
|
|
|
|
Ov Salvage 1L, JP
|
|
|
|
|
CCF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADCETRIS
|
FL PTCL, JP
|
|
VONVENDI
|
VWD, JP
|
|
vonoprazan
|
|
OD ARD, JP
|
|
ADYNOVATE
|
HemA, CN
|
|
VONVENDI
|
Prophy, JP
|
|
pevonedistat
|
AML5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cabozantinib
|
2L RCC, JP
|
|
ADCETRIS
|
FL PTCL, EU
|
|
relugolix
|
|
Prostate, JP
|
|
relugolix
|
Prostate, CN
|
|
ICLUSIG
|
1L Ph+ ALL, EU, JP
|
|
TAKHZYRO
|
BMA, US
|
|
|
REGIONAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vonoprazan
|
Acid Reflux Dis.
|
cabozantinib
|
HCC, JP
|
|
VONVENDI
|
|
Prophy, US, EU
|
|
OBIZUR
|
CHAWI, EU
|
|
OBIZUR
|
CHAWI, US
|
|
NINLARO
|
NDMM nSCT, CN
|
|
|
|
JP, CN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
|
|
FY23
|
|
FY24
|
1. China approval in 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potential approvals by fiscal year as of November 14, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. US approval for sc CD, EU approval for sc UC & CD, Japan approval for sc CD
|
|
The target dates are estimates based on current data and subject to change
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Includes approval in China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. China approval in 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
5. New indication for currently unapproved asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUSTAINED GROWTH BEYOND FY25
WAVE 2
NOVEL MECHANISMS
NEXT-GENERATION PLATFORMS
DRIVEN BY A CLINICAL PIPELINE OF NOVEL MECHANISMS…
|
TARGET APPROVAL1
|
FY25 AND BEYOND
|
|
|
TAK-164
|
|
TAK-252
|
|
|
|
|
|
ONCOLOGY
|
GI malignancies
|
|
Solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-573
|
|
TAK-981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R/R MM
|
|
Multiple cancers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-0792
|
|
TAK-754
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
RARE
|
Immunology
|
MG, ITP
|
|
HemA
|
|
iTTP, SCD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISEASES MetabolicHematology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-341
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
TAK-041
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parkinson's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
Sleep Disorders
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEUROSCIENCE
|
TAK-418
|
|
TAK-653
|
|
TAK-831
|
|
|
|
Kabuki Syndrome
|
|
TRD
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WVE-120101
|
WVE-120102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kuma062
|
|
TAK-101
|
|
TAK-018
|
TAK-671
|
|
|
|
|
Crohn's Disease
|
|
Acute
|
|
GASTRO-
|
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
(post-op and ileitis)
|
|
Pancreatitis
|
|
ENTEROLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-954
|
|
TAK-906
|
|
TAK-951
|
|
|
|
|
|
POGD
|
|
Gastroparesis
|
|
Nausea &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vomiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VACCINES
|
TAK-214
|
TAK-426
|
|
TAK-021
|
|
|
|
Norovirus
|
|
Zika Vaccine
|
|
EV71 Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data
-
TAK-079to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected for 2H FY19)
Rich early
clinical
pipeline of potentially transformative and curative NMEs
Orphan potential in at least one indication
Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019
37
…AND WITH OUR NEXT-GENERATION PLATFORMS
|
TARGET APPROVAL
|
|
|
|
FY25 AND BEYOND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CELL THERAPIES AND
|
TARGETED INNATE IMMUNE
|
NEXT-GEN CHECKPOINT
|
|
|
IMMUNE ENGAGERS
|
|
MODULATION
|
|
MODULATORS
|
|
|
|
|
CAR-T
|
GammaDelta
|
|
Attenukine
|
|
Agonist-redirected checkpoints
|
|
|
ONCOLOGY
|
|
|
Teva
|
|
Shattuck
|
|
|
|
Immune
|
GammaDelta Tx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STING
|
|
Humabodies
|
|
|
|
|
MSKCC, Noile-
|
CAR-T
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T-CiRA, Takeda
|
Conditional T cell
|
|
CuraDev, Takeda
|
|
Crescendo
|
|
|
|
|
CAR-NK
|
engagers
|
|
SUMOylation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MD Anderson
|
Maverick
|
|
Takeda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RARE
|
Immunology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENE THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hematology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISEASES
|
Hemophilia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metabolic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lysosomal Storage Diseases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENE THERAPY
|
|
OTHER PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
RNA Modulation
|
|
|
|
|
Neurodegenerative Diseases
|
|
Wave, Skyhawk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
StrideBio
|
|
Antibody Transport Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denali
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GASTRO-
|
|
GENE THERAPY
|
MICROBIOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIN-524
|
|
CELL THERAPY
|
ENTEROLOGY
|
|
Liver
|
FInch
|
|
Ambys
|
|
Ambys
|
Microbial Consortia
|
NuBiyota
Harnessing the
potential of cell and gene therapies and other diverse modalities
|
Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data
|
Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019
38
INVESTING IN CAPABILITIES TO POSITION US FOR SUCCESS
|
|
|
• 5 clinical programs by end of FY20
|
|
|
Cell Therapy
|
• Disruptive platforms, including off-the-
|
|
|
|
shelf cell-therapies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• World-class gene therapy
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
manufacturing
|
|
|
• Accessing innovation through
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
partnerships (e.g. Stridebio, Ambys)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Accelerate clinical development with
|
|
|
Data Sciences
|
real world data (e.g. TAK-788)
|
|
|
• Use machine learning to identify rare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
disease patients
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITTED TO OUR PEOPLE
40
LIVING OUR VALUES THROUGHOUT THE INTEGRATION PROCESS
December 2018
Leadership Team and Proposed R&D
Operating Model Announced
April 2019
Prioritization of Combined
Pipeline and Portfolio
August 2019
R&D Employees Informed
of Employment Status*
41
* Where legally cleared
STRONG LEADERSHIP EXECUTING ON OUR VISION
|
ASIT PARIKH
|
PHIL ROWLANDS
|
DAN CURRAN
|
EMILIANGELO RATTI
|
SARAH SHEIKH
|
Head, Gastroenterology
|
Head, Oncology
|
Head, Rare Diseases
|
Head, Neuroscience
|
Head, Neuroscience
|
Therapeutic Area Unit
|
Therapeutic Area Unit
|
Therapeutic Area Unit
|
Therapeutic Area Unit
|
Therapeutic Area Unit*
|
STEVE HITCHCOCK
|
NENAD GRMUSA
|
GEORGIA KERESTY
|
ANNE HEATHERINGTON
|
WOLFRAM NOTHAFT
|
Head, Research
|
Head, Center for
|
R&D Chief Operating Officer
|
Head, Data Sciences Institute
|
Chief Medical Officer
|
|
External Innovation
|
|
|
New hire
*Sarah Sheik to succeed Emiliangelo Ratti upon his retirement beginning November 25
† includes Regulatory, Global Patient Safety
Evaluation, Development Operations, and
Clinical Supply Chain
|
STEFAN WILDT
|
JEREMY CHADWICK
|
WOLFGANG HACKEL
|
ERIKA MARDER
|
COLLEEN BEAUREGARD
|
TOSHIO FUJIMOTO
|
Head, Pharmaceutical Sciences
|
Head, Global Development
|
Head, Global R&D Finance
|
Head, Global R&D Human
|
Head, Global R&D
|
General Manager, Shonan
|
and Translational Engine, Cell
|
Office†
|
|
Resources
|
Communications
|
Health Innovation Park (iPark)
|
Therapies
|
|
|
|
|
42
OUR COMMITMENT TO OUR PEOPLE IS BEING RECOGNIZED
WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAVE 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAVE 22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TARGET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
APPROVAL
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
FY23
|
|
|
FY24
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY25 AND BEYOND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-7883
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-007
|
|
|
TAK-924
|
|
|
|
TAK-164
|
|
TAK-252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2L NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
Hematologic
|
|
AML
|
|
|
|
GI malignancies
|
|
Solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TARGETED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
malignancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CELL THERAPY
|
|
|
NEXT-GEN
|
|
|
ONCOLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AND IMMUNE
|
|
IMMUNE
|
|
CHECKPOINT
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-9243
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-573
|
|
TAK-981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENGAGERS
|
|
MODULATION
|
|
MODULATORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HR-MDS
|
|
|
|
|
1L NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R/R MM
|
|
Multiple cancers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-620
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-611
|
|
TAK-607
|
|
|
TAK-0794
|
|
TAK-754
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RARE
|
Immunology
|
|
CMV infect. in
|
|
|
|
|
MLD (IT)
|
|
|
Complications of
|
|
|
|
MG, ITP
|
|
HemA
|
|
iTTP, SCD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transplant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prematurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISEASES
|
Hematology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metabolic
|
|
TAK-609
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS (IT)
|
|
|
|
|
cTTP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-935
|
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
|
TAK-341
|
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
TAK-041
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEE
|
|
|
(TAK-925/994)
|
|
|
|
Parkinson's
|
|
Sleep Disorders
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
GENE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Narcolepsy T1
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
RNA Modulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-418
|
|
TAK-653
|
|
TAK-831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antibody Transport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kabuki Syndrome
|
|
TRD
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WVE-120101
|
WVE-120102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kuma062
|
|
TAK-101
|
|
TAK-018
|
|
TAK-671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GASTRO-
|
|
EoE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
Crohn's Disease
|
|
Acute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(post-op and ileitis)
|
|
Pancreatitis
|
|
GENE
|
|
MICROBIOME
|
|
|
CELL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTEROLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-954
|
|
TAK-906
|
|
TAK-951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POGD
|
|
Gastroparesis
|
|
Nausea &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vomiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VACCINES
|
|
|
|
TAK-003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-214
|
|
TAK-426
|
|
TAK-021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dengue Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norovirus
|
|
Zika Vaccine
|
|
EV71 vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval
|
|
|
|
|
Orphan potential in at least one indication
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019
|
|
|
|
3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019
|
|
TIME
|
AGENDA
|
11:00 - 11:05
|
Welcome and Introduction of Presenters
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
11:05 - 11:45
|
Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies
|
|
Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
|
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Q&A session
|
12:45 - 13:25
|
Lunch Break
|
|
|
|
13:25 - 13:35
|
Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters
|
|
|
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
13:35 - 13:45
|
Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader
|
|
Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda
|
|
13:45 - 14:15
|
Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines
|
|
Andy Plump, President R&D
|
|
14:15 - 14:40
|
Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK
|
|
|
|
Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities
|
|
|
|
14:40 - 15:00
|
•
|
TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead
|
|
•
|
Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit
|
15:00 - 15:20
|
Break
|
|
|
|
15:20 - 15:45
|
Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
15:45 - 16:00
|
Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists
|
|
Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead
|
|
16:00 - 16:20
|
Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease
|
|
Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
|
16:20 - 17:00
|
Panel Q&A Session
|
|
45
|
|
17:00
|
Drinks reception
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:45:08 UTC
|
|