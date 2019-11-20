TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (6/6) 0 11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TAKEDA ONCOLOGY: INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES & NEW FRONTIERS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY Chris Arendt, PhD Head of Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tokyo November 21, 2019 A CURATIVE-INTENTIMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PIPELINE IS TAKING SHAPE WAVE 1 WAVE 2 NMEs that complement our global brands Leading platforms in immuno-oncology and cell therapies Hematologic Immuno-Oncology Hematologic Malignancies TAK-924 Malignancies FY21 target approval TAK-007 FY23 target approval Lung Cancer & Lung Cancer & Solid Tumors Solid Tumors TAK-788 FY21 target approval 47 PARTNERSHIPS DRIVE OUR DIFFERENTIATED EARLY CLINICAL PIPELINE Unique Differentiated Partnership Portfolio Model • Innovative, disruptive platforms • Harness innate immunity • Agility in 'open lab' model • Eye towards solid tumors 48 THE FIRST BREAKTHROUGHS IN CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY TARGET T CELLS T CELL CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FIRST-GENCAR-Ts PD-1 T cell T cell CTLA- Cancer cell death 49 Adapted from Chen & Mellman, Immunity 2013 OUR FOCUS IS ON NOVEL MECHANISMS IN THE CANCER-IMMUNITY CYCLE 2 Novel-scaffold immune checkpoint platforms 3 Next-gen cell therapy & immune engager platforms 1 Innate immuno - modulation Cancer cell death 50 Adapted from Chen & Mellman, Immunity 2013 EMERGING STRENGTH IN TARGETED INNATE IMMUNE MODULATION HIGH UNMET NEED OUR DIFFERENTIATED APPROACH Cancer cell death Patients refractory/ unresponsive to current immunotherapies Systemic therapies leveraging innate immunity to enhance response breadth, depth & durability PLATFORM PARTNER MECHANISM-OF-ACTION PROGRAMS PRE-CLINICAL PH 1 STING agonism • Innate-to-adaptive priming TAK-676 (STING agonist) Targeted STING agonist SUMOylation • Innate immune enhancer TAK-981 TAK-981 (ADCC combo) AttenukineTM • Targeted attenuated IFN-α TAK-573 (CD38-AttenukineTM) Next-gen AttenukineTM ADCC = Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity = first-in-class 51 ATTENUKINE TM PLATFORM ELICITS BOTH DIRECT TUMOR KILL AND IMMUNE ACTIVATION TARGETED ATTENUATED TYPE I IFN PAYLOAD TAK-573 Binds CD38 Immunomodulation in preclinical models Human IgG4 Fc Includes CD8+ T cell migration / activation Attenuated IFNα2b Binds innate NEXT-GEN immune ATTENUKINETM target Attenuated IFNα2b TAK-573 POM IN ONGOING PHASE 1 R/R MM STUDY Activation of CD8+ T cells in bone marrow Baseline Cycle 1 Day 16 Cycle 2 Day 2 7.3% 18.4% 28.8% CD8+ T cells Activation Marker (CD69+) EXPECTED 2019 2020 MILESTONES (FY) Ph1 FPI in solid Ph1b MM (incl. tumors combinations) FPI = first patient in R/R MM = Relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma POM = proof-of-mechanism 52 2 NOVEL SCAFFOLD NEXT-GENERATION CHECKPOINT MODULATORS HIGH UNMET NEED OUR DIFFERENTIATED APPROACH Current checkpoint modulators fail to improve overall survival in majority of patients New classes of checkpoint inhibitors designed to increase breadth and depth of responses Cancer cell death PLATFORM PARTNER MECHANISM-OF-ACTION PROGRAMS PRE-CLINICAL PH 1 Humabody Vh • Unique pharmacology Concept 1 Concept 2 Agonist-redirected checkpoints • Co-inhibition & co- TAK-252 / SL-279352 (PD1-Fc-OX40L) stimulation TAK-254 / SL-115154 (CSF1R-Fc-CD40L) = first-in-class 53 Vh = Variable heavy domain BRINGING 5 NOVEL CELL THERAPY PLATFORMS TO THE CLINIC BY THE END OF FY20 HIGH UNMET NEED OUR DIFFERENTIATED APPROACH Current CAR-T therapies have significant challenges & fail to address solid tumors Leverage novel cell platforms & engineering to address shortcomings in liquid & solid tumors Cancer cell death Innate tumor sensors & effectors NK & γδT Engineered CAR cells Fc-mediated killing 54 NK = Natural killer 3 A NETWORK OF TOP INNOVATORS IS FUELING TAKEDA'S CELL THERAPY ENGINE CUTTING-EDGE ENGINEERING & CELL PLATFORMS IPSC γδT cell Armored Next-gen IPSC CAR-NK expertise platform CAR-Ts CARs CAR-Ts platform Shinya Adrian Koji Michel Shin Katy Yamanaka Hayday Tamada Sadelain Kaneko Rezvani Kaneko 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dec 2015 May 2017 Sept 2017 July 2018 April 2019 Nov 2019 Takeda Cell Therapy First Development-Stage Translational Engine Partnership IPSC = Induced pluripotent stem cell NK = Natural killer 55 Dr. Sadelain is a co-inventor on patents relative to next-gen CARs, intellectual property that MSK has licensed to Takeda. As a result of these licensing arrangements, Dr. Sadelain and MSK have financial interests related to these research efforts. 3 TAKEDA IS EMBARKING ON A TRANSFORMATIVE CAR-NK PARTNERSHIP THAT COULD ENTER PIVOTAL TRIALS IN 2021 NK CAR Platform IL-15 Activating NK receptor Multiple mechanisms of tumor killing Potentiation of innate & adaptive immunity CAR19 56 FOUR NOVEL, OFF-THE-SHELFCAR-NK THERAPIES IN DEVELOPMENT PATIENT VALUE PROPOSITION Rapid and deep responses with a short-time-to-treatment, safe, off-the-shelfCAR-NK available in outpatient & community settings Initial opportunity in G7 countries (CD19)* 3L+ DLBCL ~8,000 3L+ CLL ~5,000 3L+ iNHL ~6,000 Potential to move into earlier lines of therapy PLATFORM VALUE INFLECTIONS FY Ongoing maturation of clinical data: Efficacious dose, 2H 2020 durability, partial vs. full allo, cryopreserved product Manufacturing process complete 2021 Pivotal trials in r/r DLBCL / CLL / Indolent NHL 2023 BLA filing PLATFORM PARTNER MECHANISM-OF-ACTION PROGRAMS PRECLINICAL PH 1 CAR-NK TAK-007 (CD19 CAR-NK) • Non-autologous NK cell therapy BCMA CAR-NK (allo cord blood) Dr. Katy Rezvani Platform expansion = first-in-class CLL = Chronic lymphocytic leukemia DLBCL = Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma iNHL = Indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma 57 *Estimated number of patients projected to be initially eligible for treatment in G7 markets, subject to regulatory approval DRAMATIC COMPLETE RESPONSE IN FIRST PATIENT TREATED 47-YEAR OLD MALE WITH RELAPSED TRANSFORMED DOUBLE-HIT(C-MYC /BCL-2) DLBCL KINETICS OF CAR-NK VERSUS ENDOGENOUS T AND B CELLS IN PERIPHERAL BLOOD Baseline scan Day 30 post CAR19-NK Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center % positive cells CAR-NK cells Days post-CAR-NK infusion of blood B cells X1000/ml T cells Days post-CAR-NK infusion 58 IMPRESSIVE RESPONSES IN OTHER HEAVILY PRETREATED PATIENTS 61-YEAR OLD MALE CLL/RICHTER'S TRANSFORMATION (5 PRIOR LINES OF THERAPY) 60-YEAR OLD FEMALE WITH CLL / ACCELERATED CLL (5 PRIOR LINES OF THERAPY) CAR-NK Baseline scan Day 30 post CAR19-NK Baseline scan Day 30 post CAR19-NK CR in Richter's; SD in CLL 59 CLL = Chronic lymphocytic leukemia CR = Complete response SD = Stable disease Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center CAR-NK CELLS PERSIST IN PATIENTS AND DO NOT TRIGGER CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME (CRS) CAR-NK CELLS PERSIST UP TO 4 MONTHS POST INFUSION IL-6 LEVLS POST CAR-NK INFUSION DO NOT INDICATE CRS Vector transgene copy per μg of genomic DNA Median IL-6 level in grade 2-5 CRS post-CAR-T treatment* IL-6 (pg/ml) Time from infusion (days) Time from infusion (days) CRS = Cytokine Release Syndrome 60 *Turtle et al. 2017 Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center 3 CAR-NK EFFICACY & TOXICITY TREATING MULTPLE DIAGNOSES Diagnosis Lines of HLA Match CRS / Complete Treatment Neurotox Response DLBCL - Relapsed transformed double-hit 3 Partial match None  Incl. ASCT Dose DLBCL - Refractory 7 Partial match None PD Level 1 CLL 4 Partial match None  Incl. ibrutinib & venetoclax CLL 4 Partial match None PD Incl. ibrutinib Dose CLL/Richter's transformation 5 Partial match None * Incl. ibrutinib Richter's Level 2 CLL/Accelerated CLL 5 Partial match None  Incl. ibrutinib & venetoclax CLL 4 Partial match None  Incl. ibrutinib DLBCL - Refractory 11 Partial match None  Incl. ASCT Dose DLBCL - Relapsed transformed double-hit 4 Partial match None  Incl. ASCT Level 3 Follicular lymphoma - Relapsed 4 Mismatch None PD Incl. ASCT  Follicular lymphoma - Relapsed 4 Mismatch None CLL = Chronic lymphocytic leukemia CRS = Cytokine release syndrome DLBCL = Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ASCT = Autologous stem cell transplant HLA = Human leukocyte antigen PD = Progressive disease *Complete response for Richter's 61 Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center FAST-TO-CLINIC CELL THERAPY ENGINE WILL MAXIMIZE LEARNINGS ON MULTIPLE 'DISRUPTIVE' PLATFORMS 5 CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS EXPECTED BY END OF FY20 FY19 FY20 TAK-007 Off-the-shelf TAK-102 Cytokine + CAR-NK product chemokine armed CAR-T CD19 1XX-CAR-T Next-gen CART signaling domain Hematology GDX012 Gamma-delta T cells Solid tumors GCC CAR-T Colorectal Cancer FY21+: Other cell therapy candidates 62 A RICH AND POTENTIALLY TRANSFORMATIVE EARLY CLINICAL ONCOLOGY PIPELINE PLATFORM PARTNER(S) MECHANISM-OF-ACTION PROGRAMS PRECLINICAL PH1 STING agonism • Innate-to-adaptive priming TAK-676 (STING agonist) Targeted STING agonist SUMOylation • Innate immune enhancer TAK-981 TAK-981 (ADCC combo) AttenukineTM • Targeted attenuated IFN-α TAK-573 (CD38-AttenukineTM) Agonist-redirected • Co-inhibition & co-stimulation TAK-252 /SL-279353 checkpoints TAK-254 /SL-115154 Shiga-like toxin A • Novel cytotoxic payload TAK-169 (CD38-SLTA) IGN toxin • Solid tumor-targeted ADC TAK-164 (GCC-ADC) Conditional T • Novel solid tumor platform MVC-101 (EGFR COBRATM) cell engagers Cell therapy • Off-the-shelf cell therapies TAK-007 (CD19 CAR-NK) platforms 5 cell therapies expected in clinic by end of FY20 = first-in-class Hematology Solid tumors UNDISCLOSED TARGETS 63 NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20 PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS   TAK-611 MLD  PEVONEDISTAT AML TAK-721 EoE Ph 2 start2 TAK-924 Ph 3 start Approval TAK-755 cTTP TAK-788 1L NSCLC mHTT ASO Huntington's Disease Ph 3 start Ph 3 start Pivotal start 1H FY 2019 2H FY 2019 1H FY 2020 2H FY 2020  TAK-925 Narcolepsy  PEVONEDISTAT HR-MDS TAK-788 2L NSCLC POC TAK-924 Ph 2 Overall Survival Ph 2 Pivotal   TAK-721 EoE TAK-007 Hem. Malignancies TAK-573 R/R MM, Solid Tumor Ph 3 data (induction) POC POC  TAK-101 Celiac Disease TAK-609 Hunter (IT) POC Ph 3 data 2yr extension TAK-620 TAK-755 TAK-935 R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data iTTP POC DEE POC mHTT ASO Huntington's Disease POC TAK-906 Gastroparesis POC TAK-721 EoE Ph 3 data (maintenance) TAK-951 Nausea & Vomiting POC Oncology Rare Disease Neuroscience Gastroenterology  Denotes milestones that have been achieved. KEY DATA READOUTS 64 Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change Potentially registration enabling SUMMARY 1 2 3 Total transformation Differentiated Multiple near-term of preclinical & early opportunities in IO catalysts informing clinical pipeline leveraging innate momentum towards immunity & cell solid tumors therapies 65 R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 TIMEAGENDA 11:00 - 11:05 Welcome and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 11:05 - 11:45 Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit 11:45 - 12:15 A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies 12:15 - 12:45 Q&A session 12:45 - 13:25 Lunch Break 13:25 - 13:35 Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 13:35 - 13:45 Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda 13:45 - 14:15 Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines Andy Plump, President R&D 14:15 - 14:40 Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities 14:40 - 15:00 • TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead • Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit 15:00 - 15:20 Break 15:20 - 15:45 Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit 15:45 - 16:00 Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead 16:00 - 16:20 Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit 16:20 - 17:00 Panel Q&A Session 66 17:00 Drinks reception TAK-788: PURSUING A FAST-TO-PATIENT STRATEGY FOR NSCLC PATIENTS WITH EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS Rachael L Brake, PhD Global Program Leader, Oncology Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tokyo November 21, 2019 THE SIZE OF THE LUNG CANCER CHALLENGE IS VAST 228,0001 New Lung cancer cases / year 143,0001 Lung cancer deaths/ yr More than breast, colon, and prostate cancer combined American Cancer Society; Cancer facts and figures 2019 Office for National Statistics UK ( www.ons.gov.uk ) Survival of Lung cancer is amongst the lowest of all cancers MaleFemale 10% 13% survival survival 5 yr survival estimates among adults diagnosed with lung cancer between 2007-20112 68 EXON 20 INSERTIONS ARE A RARE SUBSET OF EGFR MUTANT NSCLC Non-Sq NSCLC 200,000 pts/yr1 No Mutations 1.2% EGFR Sensitizing Mutations 19.4% EGFR exon18 4% UMD 12.0% EGFR exon19 45% EGFR exon21 41% Other Drivers 2.9% PTEN loss 0.7% CDKN2A loss 1.9% EGFR 28% BRAF nonV600E 1.3% NF1 loss 1.9% EGFR T790M 5.5% EGFR exon20 2.1% KRAS 25.3% EGFR WT Amp 1.0% ALK fusion 3.8% KRAS 25.3% ROS1 fusion 2.6% RET fusion 1.7% BRAF V600E 2.1% MET splice 3.0% FGFR ½ ½ 0.7% MET Amp 1.4% NRAS 1.2% ERBB2 Amp 1.4% PIK3CA 2.0% BRCA ½ loss 1.3% MAP2K1 0.7%ERBB2 Mut 2.3% TSC ½ loss 0.7% Sources: Leduc C et al., Ann Oncol 2017; Jorge S et al. Braz J Med Biol Res 2014; Kobayashi Y & Mitsudomi T. Cancer Sci 2016; Arcila M et al. Mol Cancer Ther 2013; Oxnard G et al. J Thorac Oncol 2013 EGFR Exon 20 insertions 2,000 pts/yr2 Insertion variants V769_D770insASV (≈20%) D770_N771insSVD (≈19%) 3. H773_V774insH (≈8%) A763_Y764insFQEA (≈7%) H773_v774insPH (≈5%) H773_V774insNPH (≈4%) 7. N771_P772insN (≈3%) 8. H773_V774insAH (≈3%) 9. Other (≈31%) 1. Estimated US annual incidence of non-squamous NSCLC 69 2. Represents annual incidence of the US addressable patient population PATIENTS WITH EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS HAVE NO EFFECTIVE THERAPY POOR RESPONSE TO EXISTING TKIs 1 EGFR exon 20 insertions do not demonstrate significant PFS benefit with 1st and 2nd gen EGFR TKIs 100 survival (%) 80 60 Hazard ratio free = 12.3 (p<0.0001) - 20 Progression 40 0 10 20 30 40 50 Time (months) Group Median PFS (months) EGFR exon 20 ins (n=9) 2.0 Classical EGFR mut (n=129) 12.0 1. Robichaux et al., WCLC 2016. 2. Adapted from Negrao et al., WCLC 2019 POOR RESPONSE TO ANTI PD-1/PDL-1 THERAPY 2 EGFR exon 20 ins patients demonstrate limited benefit to anti PD-1 directed therapy 100% Classic EGFR EGFR exon 20 80% (%) 60% lesions 40% target 20% in changeBest -20% 0% -40% -60% Individual patient responses Group Median PFS (months) PDL-1 expression ≥1% EGFR exon 20 ins (n=20) 2.7 (1.7-3.8) 40% Classical EGFR mut (n=22) 1.8 (1.2-2.4) 25% 70 OVERCOMING THE DRUG DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGE IN EXON 20 INSERTIONS EGFR exon 20 NPG insertion L858R EGFR mutation Classical EGFR Wild type EGFR Wild type EGFR mutation L858R TAK-788 TAK-788 EGFR exon 20 insertion EGFR D770 ins NPG EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations Classical EGFR mutations have a similar structure and similar affinity for Significantly alter both structure and affinity ATP to wild type EGFR for ATP compared to wild type EGFR 71 Source. TAK-788 bound to EGFR kinase domain containing D770 ins NPG, crystal structure (data on file) TAK-788 PROOF OF CONCEPT DATA IN EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS • Confirmed ORR: 12/28 patients: 43% (24.5-62.8%) • Median PFS: 7.3 months (4.4 mo - NR) ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY IN EGFR EXON 20 INS AT 160 MG DAILY SAFETY SUMMARY IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH TAK-788 (%) 80 N (%) All Patients 160 mg qd (n=72) 60 lesions 40 Treatment-related AE target 20 Any grade 68 (94) 0 in -20 Grade ≥3 29 (40) change -40 Dose reduction due to AE 18 (25) Best -60 -80 Dose interruption due to AE 36 (50) -100 Individual patient responses Discontinuation due to treatment- 10 (14) related AE Prior TKI: N N N N Y N N N N N N N Y N N N N N N N N N Y Y N Prior IO: N Y Y N Y N N N N Y Y N Y Y N Y Y Y N N Y N Y Y Y TAK-788 has not been approved for the use or indications under investigation in the clinical trials (and there is no guarantee it will be approved for such use or indication). Claims of safety and effectiveness can only be 72 made after regulatory review of the data and approval of the labeled claims. Adapted from Riley et al. ASCO. 2019 ENCOURAGING EFFICACY AND SAFETY HAS BEEN OBSERVED WITH TAK-788 Select signs of efficacy Clinical feature TAK-7881 Poziotinib 2 Afatinib 3 Osimertinib 4 n=28 n=50 n=23 n=15 ITT confirmed ORR (%) 43% NR 8.7% 0% Evaluable confirmed ORR (%) NR 43% NR NR ITT median PFS (months) 7.3 5.5 2.7 3.5 Select treatment related adverse events attributable to wild type EGFR inhibition Grade ≥ 3 Adverse event TAK-7881 Poziotinib 2 Afatinib 5 Osimertinib 6 n=72 n=63 n=229 n=279 Diarrhea ≥ Gr3 18% 17.5% 14% 1% Rash ≥ Gr3 1% 35% 16% 1% Paronychia ≥ Gr3 0% 9.5% 11% 0% Total dose reduction rates AE related dose reductions (%) 25% 60% 52% 2.9% Direct cross-trial comparison can not be made between TAK-788 and other treatments due to different studies with different designs 73 ITT = Intention to treat, ORR = Overall response rate, PFS = progression free survival, NR = Not reported. Sources: 1. Riley et al. ASCO. 2019; 2. Haymach et al. WCLC 2018; 3. Yang et al., Lancet. 2016.; 4. Kim et al., ESMO 2019; 5. Yang et al., Lancet. 2012; 6. Mok et at., NEJM 2017 STRONGER DIARRHEA MANAGEMENT SHOULD = ENHANCED EFFICACY Average time on TAK-788 Feb 2019 new trial June 2016 7.9 months FIRST IN HUMAN Time on Diarrhea Diarrhea management very Treatment (Mo) Comprehensive Grade 3 4.6 late - medicate diarrhea management Grade 2 9.8 when at Grade 2 guidelines Grade 1 12.7 implemented earlier No diarrhea 12.1 WE HAVE MODIFIED OUR APPROACH TO GI ADVERSE EVENT MANAGEMENT WITH THE AIM TO IMPROVE EFFICACY 74 Source. TAK-788 Clinical trial database (data on file) 2021: EXPECTED FIRST APPROVAL IN EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS Single arm Phase 2 trial Refractory EGFR Exon 20 insertion patients

Previously treated, ≤2 systemic anticancer chemotherapy

Locally advanced or metastatic

NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion TAK-788 at 160 mg qd Overall Response Rate Duration of Response Median Progression Free Survival Overall survival ACTIVELY ENROLLING US, EU, AND ASIA

POTENTIAL APPROVAL MID 2021

Supporting data generation

Real world evidence (RWE) data collection RWE will be used to assess the benefit of conventional standard of care (SOC) agents in patients with EGFR Exon 20 insertions EMR claims databases and Medical Chart Review Chemo +/- VEGFR Immunotherapy Other Overall Response Rate Time to treatment failure Median progression free survival Duration of Response Overall survival US (FLAT IRON HEALTH) · JP (SCRUM-JAPAN)

(SCRUM-JAPAN) EU AND CHINA CHART REVIEW

75 Source. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02716116, https://www.exclaimstudy.com/ NEW ACTIVATION: A TRIAL FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED PATIENTS -2 year enrollment Anticipated approval 2023 Source. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04129502 Randomized, controlled, Phase 3 trial Treatment-naïve EGFR exon 20 insertion patients

Advanced or metastatic

Treatment-naïve patients diagnosed with NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations R 1:1 TAK-788 at 160 mg qd Platinum doublet Median Progression Free Survival Overall Response Rate Duration of Response Overall survival Electronic patient reported outcomes · ACTIVELY ENROLLING · US, EU, LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA-PACIFIC 76 SUMMARY 1 2 NSCLC patients with TAK-788 is the first EGFR Exon 20 insertions purposely designed are underserved with inhibitor and clinical the current available proof-of-concept has therapies demonstrated efficacy 3 The EXCLAIM trial in refractory patients could lead to the first approval of TAK-788 by 2021 77 PEVONEDISTAT (TAK-924): A POTENTIAL NEW TREATMENT FOR HR-MDS AND AML Phil Rowlands, PhD Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tokyo November 21, 2019 BUILDING ON THE TAKEDA ONCOLOGY FOUNDATION IN HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES Next Generation Cell therapies I/O Type I IFN Novel checkpoints GROWING MDS/AML LEADERSHIP Phase 3 POSITION IN pevonedistat HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES Lymphoma Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Improving Patient Outcomes Multiple Myeloma 79 HIGH RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROME (HR-MDS) AND ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) HAVE LIMITED TREATMENT OPTIONS CONTINUUM OF HR-MDS AND AML CLINICAL TREATMENT Blasts 20% 30% HR MDS AML Low-Blast AML • HR-MDS and AML are both rare bone marrow- related cancers that share foundational biology, clinical features, and genetic mutations* BM failure → cytopenias Fatigue (anemia)

Infection (neutropenia) • Bleeding (thrombocytopenia) Fit Younger Unfit Patients Fewer co-morbidities Patients Better performance status Intensive Chemotherapy Clinical treatment goals:Alleviate cytopenias Improve patient quality of life Improve survival Older Unfit for intensive chemotherapy and/or stem cell transplant Chemotherapy • Incidence highest in elderly (>70 years old) • Overall survival several months to a few years, depending on risk category * 30% of HR-MDS patients progress to AML azacitidine decitabine Low dose ara-c Targeted therapies (AML only) BCL2 Stem Cell Transplant IDH1/2 FLT3 (Only curative treatment) ≤ 10% HR-MDS, ~45% AML 80 CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE IS INADEQUATE FOR HR-MDS PATIENTS MDS SURVIVAL BY PROGNOSTIC RISK Survival (probability) • No new treatments have been approved for MDS in over a decade • Transplant ineligible patients treated with first line therapy: Median OS = 15mo; 2yr OS rate 35% • Economic burden is substantial - hospitalizations are common among patients and many are transfusion dependent Time (months) Schanz et al., J Clin Oncol. 2012, 30:820-829 Median survival ~6 months to 5 years 81 PEVONEDISTAT: A UNIQUE FIRST-IN-CLASS NAE INHIBITOR Pevonedistat is a small molecule inhibitor of NAE (NEDD-8 activating enzyme), a protein involved in the ubiquitin-proteasome system

(NEDD-8 activating enzyme), a protein involved in the ubiquitin-proteasome system NAE acts upstream of the proteasome and catalyzes the first step in the neddylation pathway Amir T. Fathi Blood 2018;131:1391-1392 82 ENCOURAGING RESPONSES IN AML PATIENTS TREATED WITH PEOVNEDISTAT + AZACITIDINE 60% ORR with a trend towards improved survival in secondary AML Response rates not influenced by AML genetic risk or leukemia burden Initial data drove interest to move to registration Ronan T Swords et al. Blood 2016;128:98 83 A PHASE 2 STUDY IN HR-MDS TO CONFIRM THE RISK / BENEFIT PROFILE OBSERVED IN AML Phase 2, Randomized, Open-label, Global, Multicenter Study Comparing Pevonedistat Plus Azacitidine vs. Azacitidine in Patients with Higher-Risk MDS, CMML, or Low-Blast AML n = 117 Pevonedistat + Azacitidine Randomization Azacitidine Pevo: 20 mg/m2 on Days 1, 3, 5 Aza: 75 mg/m2 on Days 1-5 ,8, 9 1:1 Repeat every 28 days Aza: 75 mg/m2 on Days 1-5, 8, 9 Primary endpoint: Secondary endpoints:  OS  EFS  ORR Mature OS data will be available in November

Data will be presented in upcoming congress

Potential approval in FY21* 84 * Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data THE PHASE 3 PANTHER STUDY WAS INITIATED AT RISK TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT Phase 3, Randomized controlled trial of Pevonedistat Plus Azacitidine Versus Single-Agent Azacitidine as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Higher risk-MDS/CMML, or Low-blast AML n = 450 Pevonedistat + Azacitidine Randomization Azacitidine Pevo: 20 mg/m2 on Days 1, 3, 5 Aza: 75 mg/m2 Days 1-5 ,8, 9 1:1 Repeat every 28 days Aza: 75 mg/m2 Days 1-5, 8, 9 Primary endpoint: Secondary endpoints:  EFS  OS Completed global enrollment 10 months earlier than originally projected*

Indicative of demand for new innovative therapies * Closed to global enrollment; Open for extended enrollment in China 85 EXPANDING PATIENT-CENTRIC DEVELOPMENT OF PEVONEDISTAT HR-MDS Ph2 (P2001) Ph3 (P3001) Continuum of disease NEW STUDIES IN UNFIT AML Potential approval in FY21* Ph3 PEVOLAM pevo + aza vs. aza Currently enrolling patients Ph2 (P2002) Combo pevo + venetoclax + aza vs. venetoclax + aza Study will open in 2020 Utilizing partnership (PETHEMA) for efficient development Unique MOA and biologic hypothesis to support combination 86 * Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data SUMMARY 1 Unmet need in High- risk MDS and AML remain high with few treatment options 2 Pevonedistat is a selective first-in-class inhibitor with potential to be first new therapy in over a decade for HR-MDS 3 The Ph2 HR-MDS trial has reached the updated OS endpoint data readout and the PANTHER Ph3 trial has completed global enrollment 87 R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 TIME AGENDA 11:00 - 11:05 Welcome and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 11:05 - 11:45 Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit 11:45 - 12:15 A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies 12:15 - 12:45 Q&A session 12:45 - 13:25 Lunch Break 13:25 - 13:35 Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 13:35 - 13:45 Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda 13:45 - 14:15 Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines Andy Plump, President R&D 14:15 - 14:40 Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities 14:40 - 15:00 • TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead • Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit 15:00 - 15:20 Break 15:20 - 15:45 Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit 15:45 - 16:00 Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead 16:00 - 16:20 Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit 16:20 - 17:00 Panel Q&A Session 88 17:00 Drinks reception RARE DISEASES & GENE THERAPY Dan Curran, MD Head Rare Diseases Therapeutic Area Unit Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tokyo November 21, 2019 RARE DISEASES: AN OPPORTUNITY TO TRANSFORM TREATMENT HIGH UNMET NEED 7,000 Distinct rare diseases1 350 Patients worldwide million 95% Diseases have no FDA-approved treatment SCIENTIFIC AND REGULATORY ADVANCES 80% Diseases are genetic in origin Transformative Recombinant engineering & delivery therapies of proteins and nucleic acids ~90%2 Orphan drug approvals 100%3 benefited from expedited review 1. Rare diseases defined by prevalence in line with regulatory agencies (US: <7 in 10,000, EU: < 5 in 10,000 and JPN: <4 in 10,000), Global Genes, NIH National Human Genome Research Institute; 2. Comprises four pathways in US: 90 Accelerated approval, breakthrough therapy designation, fast track designation, priority review designation; 3. Three pathways in JPN: Priority review, Sakigake designation and conditional approval, CIRS R&D Briefing 70, New drug approvals in six major authorities 2009-2018 RARE DISEASE MARKET IS EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN SIZE GLOBAL ORPHAN DRUG1 SALES EXCLUDING ONCOLOGY2, USD BN share of global, branded Rx sales 7% 11% 17% 124 12% CAGR 62 9% 37 CAGR 2012 2018 2024 Orphan drugs expected to make up ~17% of global branded Rx sales by 2024

Growth driven by advances in new modalities and new indications

Orphan cell and gene therapies estimated at ~$20 bn by 2024, up from ~$2bn in 2018 91 1. Orphan drugs generally used as synonym for rare disease due to lack of uniform definition, including also non-rare, but neglected diseases lacking therapy (e.g., tropical infectious diseases); 2. EvaluatePharma (03 June 2019) TAKEDA IS THE LEADER IN RARE DISEASES PATIENT IMPACT SCIENCE & INNOVATION CAPABILITIES AND SCALE Foundation of >30 year history of leadership in rare diseases

Leading portfolio of rare disease therapies: 11 out of 14 global brands spanning Hematology, Metabolic, GI and Immunology Multiple opportunities for transformational therapies across therapeutic areas

Emerging, cutting edge platforms to drive high-impact pipeline

high-impact pipeline Investments in technologies to accelerate diagnosis Engagement with key stakeholders within the ecosystem e.g. patient groups, regulators

Pioneering regulatory pathways

Global footprint 92 OUR STRATEGY IS TO TRANSFORM AND CURE RARE DISEASES As the global leader in Rare Diseases, we aspire to provide transformative and curative treatments to our patients Transformative Programs with transformative potential in devastating disorders with limited or no treatment options today Curative Emerging early pipeline of AAV gene therapies to redefine treatment paradigm in monogenic rare diseases 93 WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH WAVE 22 PLATFORMS TARGET FY25 AND BEYOND APPROVAL TAK-620 TAK -607 GI TAK-164CMVTAKinfect-252.in Complications of malignancies Solid tumors CELL THERAPY TARGETED NEXT-GEN transplant 5 prematurity ONCOLOGY AND IMMUNE INNATE CHECKPOINT TAK-573 TAK-981 IMMUNE ENGAGERS MODULATION MODULATORS R/R MM Multiple cancers TAK-0794 TAK-754 TAK-755 RARE MG, ITP HemA iTTP, SCD GENE DISEASES TAK-531 TAK -755 THERAPY cTTP Hunter CNS TAK-341 Orexin2R-ag TAK-041 Parkinson's Sleep Disorders CIAS NS GENE OTHER Disease PLATFORMS TAK-418 TAK-653 TAK-831 RNA Modulation Orexin2R-ag NEUROSCIENCE THERAPY Antibody Transport Vehicle Kabuki Syndrome TRD CIAS NS (TAK-925/994) WVE-120101 WVE-120102 Narcolepsy T1 Huntington's Huntington's Disease Disease TAK-018 TAK-671 Kuma062 TAK-101 Celiac Disease Celiac Disease Crohn's Disease Acute Pancreatitis GASTRO- TAK-721 (post-op and ileitis) GENE MICROBIOME CELL ENTEROLOGY TAK-954 EoE TAK-951 THERAPY THERAPY TAK-906 Nausea POGD Gastroparesis TAK-214 TAK-021 VACCINES TAK-426 Norovirus Zika Vaccine EV71 vaccine Vaccine 1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval; 2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data; 3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data; 4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19); 5. Currently in a non-pivotal Phase 2 study; planning underway to include interim stage gates that can advance the program into a pivotal trial Orphan potential in at least one indication 94 Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 POTENTIAL APPROVALS OF TRANSFORMATIVE THERAPIES WAVE 11 Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 2 Phase 2 Phase 1/2 Phase 2b TAK-721 TAK-620 TAK-755 TAK-611 TAK-935 Orexin TAK-607 Eosinophilic Cytomegalovirus Congenital Metachromatic Developmental Narcolepsy Type 1 Complications of Esophagitis (CMV) infection Thrombotic Leukodystrophy and Epileptic (NT1) Prematurity2 (EoE) in transplant Thrombocytopenic (MLD) Encephalopathies Purpura (cTTP) (DEE) TARGET APPROVAL POSSIBLE FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2023 FY 2023 FY 2023 FY 2024 WAVE 1 APPROVAL2 ADDRESSABLE POPULATION IN US/WW3,4 70 - 140k/ ~150k/Under ~7 - 15k/ ~500/ ~350/ ~50k/ ~25k/ evaluation ~25 - 45k 2 - 6k ~1 - 2k ~70 - 90k 300k - 1.2M ~80 - 90k 1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval 95 2. Currently in a non-pivotal Phase 2 study; planning underway to include interim stage gates that can advance the program into a pivotal trial Estimated number of patients projected to be eligible for treatment, in markets where the product is anticipated to be commercialized, subject to regulatory approval For TAK-620 and TAK-607, the addressable population represents annual incidence SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS TAK-620 Potential first treatment of CMV infection in transplant patients in over 10 years. Inhibitor of protein kinase UL97. 96 TAK-620: POTENTIAL BEST IN CLASS TREATMENT FOR POST- TRANSPLANT CMV INFECTION BURDEN OF CMV INFECTION IN TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS TAK-620: NOVEL MOA TARGETING PROTEIN KINASE UL97 CMV infection is the most common 1 post-transplant viral infection1 Affects >25% of transplants 2 4 5 CMV infection can be fatal2,3 Higher rates of graft failure: 2.3X and mortality: 2.6X 3 Current therapies have significant toxicities TAK-620 and resistance4,5,6,7 Existing therapies 3 Incidence of neutropenia >20% and renal 3 Replication Replication 4 Maturation and encapsidation toxicity >50% 5 Egress of viral capsids 97 1. Minerva Med. 2009 Dec; 100(6): 479-501; 2. Blood. 2016 May 19;127(20):2427-38; 3. Infect Chemother. 2013 Sep; 45(3): 260-271; 4. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2014 Jan; 58(1): 128-135; 5. Transplantation. 2016 Oct;100(10):e74-80;. 6. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2015 Dec;21(12):1121.e9-15; 7. Clin Transplant 2009: 23: 295-304 TAK-620 ADDRESSES UNMET NEED IN BOTH FIRST-LINE AND RESISTANT / REFRACTORY SETTING CMV First-Line: Newly Failure Resistant/ Transplant treatment Viremia First-Line diagnosed CMV Refractory (R/R) CMV TAK-620: Ph 3 Study 303 Solid organ ~100K ~30K ~5K transplant (SOT) patients1,2: TAK-620: Ph 3 Study 302 Hematopoietic Stem ~90K ~15K ~5K Cell Transplants (HSCT) patients1,2: CMV 10K NON-CMV 5K 98 1. Solid organ and allogeneic HSCT transplants in global major markets: US, Europe, Canada, Japan, China , Australia and Korea 2. UNOS Data 2018; CIBMR2017IRODaT Registry 2017, EBMT activity survey 2019 , Shire CMV Epi Study, Feb. 2018 TAK-620 DEMONSTRATED SIMILAR EFFICACY AND BETTER SAFETY VERSUS SOC IN A PHASE 2 STUDY IN FIRST-LINE PATIENTS VALGANCICLOVIR (VGV)ACROSS ALL DOSES1 TAK-620: Dose 400, 800 or 1200 mg BID2 VGV (N=40) All Doses (N=119) Confirmed undetectable plasma CMV DNA79%67% within 6 weeks OFTEN IN THE VGV ARM (15%) VS. TAK-620 ARM (7%)2 TAK-620: VGV Dose 400, 800 or 1200 mg BID All Doses (N=119) (N=40) Neutropenia that occurred or worsened 5% 18% during treatment through week 12 1. Confirmed undetectable CMV DNA in plasma was defined as two consecutive CMV DNA polymerase-chain-reaction assay values measure during treatment that were below the level of quantitation (i.e., <200 copies per millimeter according to the central laboratory) separated by at least 5 days. For the primary analyses of confirmed undetectable CMV DNA within 3 weeks and 6 weeks, data were missing for 3 patients: 1 each in the 400-mgTAK-620 group, the 99 1200-mgTAK-620 group and the valganciclovir group 2. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:1136-47. Overall risk ratio (95% CI) relative to the Valganciclovir reference was 1.20 (0.95-1.51) TAK-620: GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN RESISTANT OR REFRACTORY CMV INFECTION Efficacy in seriously ill R/R CMV in SOT and HSCT recipients with multiple risk factors predictive of poor outcomes TAK-620 Dose: 400 mg, 800 mg, 1200 mg BID1 Primary efficacy endpoint All doses (Total N = 120) Patients with confirmed undetectable 80 plasma CMV DNA within 6 weeks in (66.7%) ITT2 population Superior renal safety profile - did not result in treatment discontinuations Historical outcomes: High (~50%) failure rates / relapse rates3,4,5 Renal impairment is the primary reason for discontinuation with SOC (Foscarnet, Cidovir); nephrotoxicity is > 50%6 1. Clin Infect Dis. 2019 Apr 8;68(8):1255-1264; 2. ITT - Intent to treat; 3. Antimicrob Agents Chemother, 58, 128-35; 4. Mehta et al, 2016 American Transplant Congress, Meeting abstract C279; 5. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2019 Sep 10; 100 6. Transplantation. 2016 Oct; 100(10): e74-e80 TAK-620: TWO ONGOING PIVOTAL STUDIES; EXPECT FIRST APPROVAL IN RESISTANT OR REFRACTORY CMV IN 2021 TAK-620 PHASE 3 STUDY 303 TAK-620 PHASE 3 STUDY 302 Resistant/Refractory CMV Patients with SOT or HSCT HSCT Recipients With First CMV Infection 2:1 Randomization 1:1 Randomization TAK-620 400mg BID Investigator's choice TAK-620 400mg BID 900mg BID VGV (N=234) (N=117) (N=275) (N=275) Primary Endpoint: Viremia @ 8 wks of Rx Primary Endpoint: Viremia @ 8 wks of Rx EXPECTED 2020 2021 2022 EXPECTED 2021 2022 MILESTONES (FY) MILESTONES (FY) 2H 2020: 2021: 2022: 1H 2021: US Approval Ph 3 Readout US Approval EU Approval Ph 3 Readout EU Approval 101 SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS TAK-755 Potential best-in-class therapy for Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP). Recombinant ADAMTS13. 102 CONGENITAL AND IMMUNE TTP HAVE SUBSTANTIAL MORTALITY AND MORBIDITY BURDEN DUE TO INADEQUATE SOC CONGENITAL TTP (cTTP) Sub-therapeutic dose with plasma infusions

dose with plasma infusions Patients still experience ischemic injury of brain, kidneys and heart

Poor long-term outcomes IMMUNE TTP (iTTP) ~30% relapse rate with plasma exchange (PEX)

New market entrant reduces relapse rate, but has significant limitations 3,4

Enhanced risk of bleeding:

Gingival bleeding 18% vs. 1% placebo Epistaxis 32% vs. 3% placebo

ADDRESSABLE POPULATION (WW)1,2 cTTP 2,000 - 6,000 iTTP 5,000 - 18,000 103 1. Global major markets: US, Europe, Canada, JPN, and Global Emerging Markets; 2. Haematologica September 2010 95: 1444-1447; 3. N Engl J Med 2019;380:335-46.; 4. N Engl J Med 2016; 374:511-522 TAK-755 DIRECTLY ADDRESSES UNDERLYING CAUSE OF TTP TAK-755 REPLACES ADAMTS13, DEFICIENCY OF WHICH LEADS TO TTP Normal clotting cascade TTP Platelet Von Willebrand Factor (VWF) ADAMTS13: Cleaves VWF multimers that mediate platelet aggregation and clotting Blood vessel ADAMTS13 deficiency: Formation of microthrombi due to accumulation of large VWF multimers 104 TAK-755: POTENTIAL TRANSFORMATIVE THERAPY FOR TTP TAK-755 PHASE I, OPEN-LABEL, DOSE ESCALATION STUDY IN cTTP1 Administered as a single dose in 15 cTTP patients

TAK-755 was well tolerated

was well tolerated No anti-ADAMTS13 antibodies detected TAK-755 PK PROFILE AND PD EFFECT ON VWF CLEAVAGE AT 40 IU/KG 100% Mean FRETS ADAMTS13 Activity 100% 90% 176 kDa VWF Cleavage Product 90% (%) (%) 80% TTP diagnosis requires 80% ProductCleavageVWF ActivityADAMTS132 70% 70% confirmation of 60% ADAMTS13 activity <10% 60% 50% 50% 40% 40% 30% 30% 20% 20% 10% 10% 0% 0% 0 24 48 72 96 120 144 168 192 216 240 264 288 Time (hours) 105 1. Blood 2017; vol. 130, number 19, 2055-63; 2. Measured using FRETS (fluorescence resonance energy transfer) TAK-755: ONGOING PHASE 3 CONGENITAL TTP STUDY TAK-755 PHASE 3 PROPHYLAXIS STUDY cTTP patients (N = 26 - 42) 1:1 Randomization SOC TAK-755 40 IU/kg Every other week1 Tx duration: 6 months TAK-755 40 IU/kg SOC Every other week Tx duration: 6 months Primary Endpoint: Incidence of acute TTP episodes All patients roll over to a 6 month TAK-755 extension

TAK-755 extension Phase 3 study has a cohort of acute cTTP patients who receive TAK755. Patients are eligible to enter the prophylaxis study upon completion of acute treatment EXPECTED 2019 2021 2023 2025 MILESTONES (FY) 1H: Ph 3 initiated 2H: Ph 3 Readout US Approval EU Approval2 106 1. A single dose modification to 1x/week may be mandated based on clinical outcomes; 2. Plan to seek deferral of pediatric data requirement in EU for initial filing, which would enable possible approval in EU in 2023 TAK-755 IMMUNE TTP PHASE 2 STUDY DESIGN Primary or relapse acute iTTP episode (N=30) PEX Day 1 1:1:1 Randomization Placebo TAK-755 Low dose TAK-755 High dose + + + SOC SOC SOC Remission Phase Placebo or TAK-755 Primary endpoints: PK/PD EXPECTED 2020 2021 2023 2025 MILESTONES (FY) 2H: Ph 2 Readout 2H: Ph 3 Start 2H: Ph3 Readout US/EU Approval 107 SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS TAK-607 Potential first pharmacologic therapy in >20 years to prevent complications of prematurity. Recombinant IGF-1 growth factor. 108 EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS EXPERIENCE CONSIDERABLE MORBIDITY Morbidity (%) by birth year, US data1 100% Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) 80% Severe intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) 60% 40% 20% 0% 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 1992 ~80,000-90,000 Extremely preterm babies (<28 wks gestational age) born WW2,3 ~40% have lung complications in addition to morbidities in brain, eye that adversely impact development and learning 0 Therapies for prevention of complications of prematurity ~$200,000 hospitalization costs per infant 4 109 1. Stoll B, JAMA, 2015;314(10): 1039-1051; 2. CDC; 3. UN data and published sources; 4. Mowitz M et al. Co-occurrence and Burden of Complications of Prematurity Among Extremely Preterm Infants in the US AAP 2017 Poster 76 TAK-607 REPLENISHES IGF-1, A FETAL GROWTH FACTOR THAT IS DECREASED IN PRETERM INFANTS TAK-607:IGF-1 /IGFBP-31 COMPLEX IGF-1 is an important fetal growth factor supplied by the mother that is involved in the development of multiple organs

is an important fetal growth factor supplied by the mother that is involved in the development of multiple organs IGF-1 is low or absent in premature infants born before 28 weeks 2

is low or absent in premature infants born before 28 weeks TAK-607 demonstrated beneficial effects in lung development and brain vasculature in preclinical models 3,4 IGF-1 LEVELS ARE LOW IN PRETERM INFANTS2 IGF-1 in normal in utero fetus IGF-1 in preterm infants Mean predicted value Upper prediction interval (95th) Lower prediction interval (5th) 1. Recombinant insulin-like growth factor 1 (rIGF-1),IGFBP-3- IGF binding protein-3; 2. Hellstrom et al., Acta Pædiatrica 2016 105, pp. 576-586; 3. Seedorf G et al. EAPS. Geneva 2016 (manuscript in preparation) 110 4. Ley D et al. jENS 2019 TAK-607: PHASE 2 STUDY INFORMED DOSE AND ENDPOINT SELECTION ROP-2008-01: RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED PHASE 2 STUDY OF TAK-607 Pre-term infants with a gestational age (GA) <28 weeks (N = 120)

infants with a gestational age (GA) <28 weeks (N = 120) Assessed outcomes in ITT and "evaluable" sets (40% patients who achieved target exposure of IGF-1 levels) 1

IGF-1 levels) Primary endpoint: ROP not met Pre-specified secondary endpoints: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) was reduced and Intra-Ventricular Hemorrhage (IVH) showed a positive trend

Granted FDA fast-track designation TAK-607 IMPACTED BPD AND IVH2 100 Standard of care % 80 IGF-1/IGFBP-3 Numberof infants (evaluableset2) 20 55% 60 40 29% 23% 8% 0 BPD (Moderate IVH (Grade 3-4) and Severe) 1. Evaluable set: ≥70% IGF-1 measurements within targeted intrauterine range (28‒109 µg/L) AND ≥70% intended duration of treatment 111 2. Ley D, J Pediatrics, 2018 ROP - retinopathy of prematurity TAK-607: FOOTPRINTS STUDY DESIGNED TO DEMONSTRATE REDUCTION IN THE COMPLICATIONS OF PREMATURITY Open label, 1:1:1 Randomization Treatment Post Treatment (N = 200/arm) (2-7 wks based on GA) Follow-up period TAK-607 250 μg/kg/24 h Rx: Day 1 Rx End: 29 wk + Primary endpoint: Premature continuous IV 6 d PMA 12 months corrected age TAK-607 400 μg/kg/24 h infants: continuous IV <28 weeks GA Outpatient: Respiratory Standard Neonatal Care morbidity assessments/week Primary endpoint: Duration of supplemental oxygen use through 1 year corrected age1 EXPECTED 2019 2023 MILESTONES (FY) 1H: Ph 2b initiated 1H: Ph 2b Readout 112 1. Supplemental oxygen use defined by one of the following: a) Any fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) >21%, b) Non-invasive respiratory support delivered via a nasal interface (e.g., continuous positive airway pressure [CPAP], nasal cannula, etc.), c) Invasive respiratory support (mechanical ventilation) via an endotracheal tube or tracheostomy NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20 PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS   TAK-611 MLD  PEVONEDISTAT AML TAK-721 EoE Ph 2 start2 TAK-924 Ph 3 start Approval TAK-755 cTTP TAK-788 1L NSCLC mHTT ASO Huntington's Disease Ph 3 start Ph 3 start Pivotal start 1H FY 2019 2H FY 2019 1H FY 2020 2H FY 2020  TAK-925 Narcolepsy  PEVONEDISTAT HR-MDS TAK-788 2L NSCLC POC TAK-924 Ph 2 Overall Survival Ph 2 Pivotal   TAK-721 EoE TAK-007 Hem. Malignancies TAK-573 R/R MM, Solid Tumor Ph 3 data (induction) POC POC  TAK-101 Celiac Disease TAK-609 Hunter (IT) POC Ph 3 data 2yr extension TAK-620 TAK-755 TAK-935 R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data iTTP POC DEE POC mHTT ASO Huntington's Disease POC TAK-906 Gastroparesis POC TAK-721 EoE Ph 3 data (maintenance) TAK-951 Nausea & Vomiting POC Oncology Rare Disease Neuroscience Gastroenterology  Denotes milestones that have been achieved. KEY DATA READOUTS 113 Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change Potentially registration enabling WE AIM TO PROVIDE CURATIVE THERAPY As the global leader in Rare Diseases, we aspire to provide transformative and curative treatments to our patients Transformative Programs with transformative potential in devastating disorders with limited or no treatment options today Curative Emerging early pipeline of AAV gene therapies to redefine treatment paradigm in monogenic rare diseases 114 BUILDING A WORLD CLASS GENE THERAPY 'ENGINE' TOP TIER GMP GENE THERAPY GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING AAV1 PLATFORM PIPELINE TAKEDA THERAPEUTIC AREAS PreclinicalClinical DevelopmentDevelopment Liver expression • Strong capabilities 3+ Research NextGen TAK-748 TAK-754 Candidates Hem A Hem B Hem A in liver expression Emerging capabilities in CNS expression CNS expression StrideBio StrideBio TAK-686 Research Friedreich Huntington's Candidate Ataxia Disease 115 1. Adeno-AssociatedVirus WE WILL APPLY OUR CELL THERAPY PLAYBOOK AND UNIFYING CAPABILITIES TO BUILD A GENE THERAPY PIPELINE Select Cell Therapy Cell To Gene Therapy Partnerships/Acquisitions Unifying Capabilities • Viral expertise • Manufacturing Acquisition 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022+ Gene Therapy Platform Deliver protective Capsids to enhance or regenerative biodistribution in factors to CNS hepatocytes Acquisition AAV tool box and manufacturing platform Focus of Future Gene Therapy Partnerships Enable re-dosing Lower dose and enhance biodistribution Develop alternative gene delivery vehicles 116 SUMMARY 1 2 3 Takeda has the capabilities, scale, and innovative platforms to extend our leadership in Rare Diseases We have a leading late stage portfolio of transformative programs that will establish or re-define the standard of care for highly underserved patients We are building cutting - edge capabilities in gene therapy that aim to deliver 'cures' in monogenic rare diseases 117 R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 TIME AGENDA 11:00 - 11:05 Welcome and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 11:05 - 11:45 Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit 11:45 - 12:15 A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies 12:15 - 12:45 Q&A session 12:45 - 13:25 Lunch Break 13:25 - 13:35 Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 13:35 - 13:45 Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda 13:45 - 14:15 Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines Andy Plump, President R&D 14:15 - 14:40 Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities 14:40 - 15:00 • TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead • Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit 15:00 - 15:20 Break 15:20 - 15:45 Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit 15:45 - 16:00 Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead 16:00 - 16:20 Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit 16:20 - 17:00 Panel Q&A Session 118 17:00 Drinks reception OX2R AGONISTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 Deborah Hartman, PhD Global Program Leader, Neuroscience Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tokyo November 21, 2019 NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 IS A RARE, ACQUIRED CHRONIC NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER 3M ~50% 15Y Estimated global Estimated Mean diagnostic population affected by diagnostic rate for delay3 NT11 NT1 in US, EU, JP2 Psychosocially devastating effects

Current treatments are only partially effective

Polypharmacy is common Narcolepsy Network. Narcolepsy Fast Facts. Available at: https://narcolepsynetwork.org/about- Thorpy et al. Sleep Med. 2014 May;15(5):502-7 Frauscher B, J Clin Sleep Med 2013;9(8):805-12 When I'm awake, sleep is constantly intruding on that part of my life. And when I'm asleep, wakefulness is constantly intruding on that part of my life. It's frustrating because no matter how well you regulate your narcolepsy, you're always tired. You're exhausted. Charlie, adviser with NT1 120 NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 IS DISTINGUISHED BY THE PRESENCE OF CATAPLEXY AND LOW OREXIN LEVELS <110 pg/mL It's not just about sleep, it's about quality of wakefulness it's really about partnership with your extended family, your spouse, taking care of your children… it limits my ability to play with my kids. -Sara, adviser with NT1 CSF: Cerebral spinal fluid; Orexin also referred to as hypocretin 1. Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea who are compliant with use of continuous positive airway pressure at night Other hypersomnia disorders Idiopathic Hypersomnia

Residual Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea 1 121 NARCOLEPSY TYPE I IS CAUSED BY PROFOUND LOSS OF OREXIN-PRODUCING NEURONS OREXIN mRNA LABELLING OF POSTMORTEM HYPOTHALAMIC SECTIONS Healthy control Narcolepsy Type 1 Individuals with NT1 have >85% less orexin neurons than control, which are located in the hypothalamus 1, 2 ACTIVATION OF OREXIN 2 RECEPTOR (OX2R) LEADS TO AROUSAL AND PROMOTES WAKEFULNESS3 Orexin neuropeptides Post-synaptic neurons with Downstream signalling A and B orexin 2 receptors promoting wakefulness THE OREXIN HYPOTHESIS IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE I An orexin 2 receptor agonist may replace the missing endogenous orexin peptide, addressing the underlying orexin deficiency of Narcolepsy Type 1 and reduce disease specific symptoms f: fornix 122 1. Reprinted by permission from Springer Nature. Peyron C, et al. Nat Med. 2000;6:991-997 3. Tsujino N, et al. Pharmacol. Rev. 2009;61(2):162-176 2. Thannickal TC, et al. Neuron.2000;27:469-474 TAK-925, A SELECTIVE OX2R AGONIST, REDUCES NARCOLEPSY-LIKE SYMPTOMS IN AN OREXIN-DEFICIENT MOUSE MODEL TAK-925 FULLY RESTORED WAKEFULNESS Wakefulness time of NT1 mouse model in active phase for one hour 60 * * ** awake 50 40 30 Minutes 20 10 0 0 1 0 3 0 10 TAK-925 (mg/kg, s.c.) *p<0.05, **p<0.01 vs placebo TAK-925 ELIMINATED SLEEP / WAKE TRANSITIONS Hypnogram of sleep/wake transitions in NT1 mouse model EEG recordings NT1 mouse model TAK-925 ABOLISHED CATAPLEXY-LIKE EPISODES Cataplexy-like episodes in NT1 mouse model for three hours after chocolate 4 3 2 1 * 0 ** Vehicle 0.3 Vehicle 1 TAK-925 (mg/kg, s.c.) *p<0.05, **p<0.01 vs placebo 123 TAK-925 SHOWED PROMISING ABILITY TO MAINTAIN WAKEFULNESS IN AN EARLY PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NT1 PATIENTS SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT): CURRENT TREATMENTS SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT): TAK-925 (N=14) Placebo-adjusted change from baseline (minutes, 95% CI) 50 (single dose nine hour continuous IV infusion during the day)6 50 *** *** value *** P value <0.001 40 40 observed CI)95% 30 30 36.1 36.7 adjusted-Placebo (minutes, *** 20 20 18.8 10 10 NR NR 7.7 0 1.9 // 3.0 // 3.3 // 3.8 // 0 pitolisant1 modafinil2 sodium armodafinil4 solriamfetol5 TAK-925 5 mg TAK-925 11.2 mg TAK-925 44.8 mg oxybate3 (n=6) (n=4) (n=4) TAK-925 was well-tolerated; most AEs were mild and no SAEs were observed

was well-tolerated; most AEs were mild and no SAEs were observed In this TAK-925-1001 study, four 40 minute MWTs were conducted per period

TAK-925-1001 study, four 40 minute MWTs were conducted per period Direct cross-study comparison can not be made between TAK-925 and treatments due to different studies with different designs NR: 95% CI rot reported 124 1. Lancet Neurol. 2017 Mar;16(3):200-207; 2. FDA statistical Review: Page 5, 200 mg; 3. Label/Trial N4; 4. Clinicaltrials.gov (NCT00078377); 5. FDA Statistical Review, Study 14-002, 150 mg 6. Evans R, Tanaka S, Tanaka S, et al. 2019. A phase 1 single ascending dose study of a novel orexin 2 receptor agonist, TAK-925, in healthy volunteers (HV) and subjects with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic outcomes. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/1832 TAK-925 ALSO REDUCED SUBJECTIVE SLEEPINESS IN THIS EARLY PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NT1 KAROLINSKA SLEEPINESS SCALE VALUES DURING AND AFTER ADMINISTRATION OF TAK-925 (single dose nine hour continuous IV infusion during the day) Mean (SD) 9 sleepiness 8 7 of 6 level 5 Decreasing 4 3 2 1 0 Placebo TAK-925 5 mg TAK-925 11.2 mg End of infusion TAK-925 44.8 mg TAK-925 improved subjective and objective measures of wakefulness 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Hours after start of nine hour infusion1 1. TAK-925 effective plasma half-life <2 hours 125 Evans R, Tanaka S, Tanaka S, et al. 2019. A phase 1 single ascending dose study of a novel orexin 2 receptor agonist, TAK-925, in healthy volunteers (HV) and subjects with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic outcomes. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/1832 TAK-925 MAINTAINED WAKEFULNESS IN SLEEP-DEPRIVED HEALTHY ADULTS IN A SECOND PHASE 1 STUDY SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT) IN SLEEP-DEPRIVED HEALTHY ADULTS1 Average minutes (least squares means, 95% CI) 40 *** 39 30 *** 20 25 10 9 0 Placebo (n=20) TAK-925 44.8mg (n=18) TAK-925 112mg (n=18) Results suggest potential therapeutic use of TAK-925 in other hypersomnia disorders not associated with orexin deficiency TAK-925 was well-tolerated; most AEs were mild and no SAEs were observed 1. Evans R, Hazel J, Faessel H, et al. 2019. Results of a phase 1b, 4-period crossover, placebo-controlled, randomized, single dose study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of TAK-925, a novel orexin 2 126 agonist, in sleep-deprived healthy adults, utilizing modafinil as an active comparator. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/2821 2. Int J Neurosci. 1990 May;52(1-2):29-37 ***: p-value <0.001 relative to placebo WE ARE COMMITTED TO LEADING INNOVATION IN OREXIN BIOLOGY AND EXPANDING THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS FOR OX2R AGONISTS Rare primary hypersomnia disorders Idiopathic Hypersomnia Narcolepsy Residual EDS Type II in Obstructive Sleep Apnea1 Hypersomnia Narcolepsy Shift Work disorders secondary to Sleep Type I other Disorder REM conditions disorders EDS in other under neurological evaluation & psychiatric disorders Metabolic disorders under evaluation Top priority Other hypersomnia disorders Additional opportunities for expansion TAK-925-1003 for Narcolepsy Type 2 (NCT03748979)

for Narcolepsy Type 2 (NCT03748979) SPARKLE 2001 study for Residual EDS in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (NCT04091425)

study for Residual EDS in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (NCT04091425) SPARKLE 2002 study for Idiopathic Hypersomnia (NCT04091438) 127 REM: Rapid eye movement 1. Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea who are compliant with use of continuous positive airway pressure at night TAK-994 IS AN ORAL OX2R AGONIST PROGRESSING TO STUDIES IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 TAK-994-1501 PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 • Multi-center,placebo-controlled trial in North America and Japan • Enrollment target: 72 adults • Duration of treatment: 28 days dosing • Exploratory outcome measures include Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT), Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and Weekly Cataplexy Rate (WCR) 128 Proof of Concept trial: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04096560 DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES ARE ENHANCING THE DEVELOPMENT OF OX2R AGONISTS FOR SLEEP DISORDERS TRADITIONAL CLINICAL INSTRUMENTS DO NOT FULLY MEASURE SYMPTOMS OF SLEEP DISORDERS Hand-scored polysomnography (PSG)1 DIGITAL MEASURES WILL FURTHER CHARACTERIZE SLEEP ARCHITECTURE AND SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIAL ASSESSMENTS Automated analysis of NT1 nPSG2 Real-time data capture to understand disease burden and effects of treatment

data capture to understand disease burden and effects of treatment Non-invasive measures to optimize therapy

measures to optimize therapy Patient stratification using digital fingerprints nPSG - Night time polysomnography 129 1. Approximately 80% interrater concordance based on Danker-Hopfe et al., J Sleep Res (2009) and Younes & Hanly, J Clin Sleep Med (2016); 2. Analysis shown is based on Stephansen et al., Nature Comm (2018) WE ASPIRE TO BRING A POTENTIALLY TRANSFORMATIVE OX2R AGONIST SOLUTION TO INDIVIDUALS WITH NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 • Achieved early Proof of Concept for NT1 TAK-925 • Awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation • Awarded Sakigake Designation • Launched formulation development activities TAK-994, first oral OX2R Initiate SPARKLE-1501 Proof of Initiation of NT1 pivotal studies agonist, entered phase I Concept study in NT1 First approval targeted for 2024 TAK-994 FY19 FY20 FY21 Thank you to all the study participants who have enrolled in these early OX2R agonist clinical trials 130 SUMMARY 1 TAK-925 has achieved early Proof-of-Concept for OX2R agonists in Narcolepsy Type 1 2 TAK-925 has demonstrated potential of OX2R agonists for treatment of other sleep-related disorders 3 TAK-994 is an oral OX2R agonist progressing to studies in Narcolepsy Type 1 131 R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 TIME AGENDA 11:00 - 11:05 Welcome and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 11:05 - 11:45 Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit 11:45 - 12:15 A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies 12:15 - 12:45 Q&A session 12:45 - 13:25 Lunch Break 13:25 - 13:35 Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 13:35 - 13:45 Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda 13:45 - 14:15 Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines Andy Plump, President R&D 14:15 - 14:40 Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities 14:40 - 15:00 • TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead • Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit 15:00 - 15:20 Break 15:20 - 15:45 Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit 15:45 - 16:00 Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead 16:00 - 16:20 Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit 16:20 - 17:00 Panel Q&A Session 132 17:00 Drinks reception THERAPEUTIC AREA FOCUS IN GI WITH SPOTLIGHT ON CELIAC DISEASE Asit Parikh, MD, PhD Head Gastroenterology Therapeutic Area Unit Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tokyo November 21, 2019 WE TARGET UNMET NEEDS THAT ALIGN WITH OUR STRENGTHS AREAS OF FOCUS High unmet medical need Potential to advance SoC through innovative science - by being first or best in class Fit with internal strengths GI WW RX SALES 2018 (USD BN) Total = $57Bn Other GI GI Cancers 3.9 12.218.2 TAKEDA GI DISEASE AREAS GI inflammation GI motility 0.3 2.9 Ability to create a commercially 12.6 6.5 - viable path Viral hepatitis Liver fibrosis Acid related diseases 134 SOURCE: Evaluate Pharma indication specific sales, accessed May 29, 2019. Other GI includes: pancreatic insufficiency, hepatic encephalopathy, diarrhea, bowel clearance, gallstones, hemorrhoids WE STRENGTHEN ENTYVIO BY CONTINUOUSLY IMPROVING VALUE FOR PATIENTS COMPETITIVE POSITIONING VARSITY: 1st Head-to-Head study in IBD (UC) Vedolizumab was superior to adalimumab on the primary endpoint of clinical remission at wk 52

Onset of action as rapid as anti-TNF EXPECTED2019 MILESTONES (FY) Entyvio (SC UC) US approval EXPANDED PATIENT POPULATIONS GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION Entyvio Subcutaneous Development Entyvio IV • Positive VISIBLE UC and CD trials • Approved in 68 countries • Subject to regulatory approval, on track to • Launched in Japan (UC: Nov 2018, launch exclusive, digital, needle-free jet- CD: May 2019) injector by 2022 Prefilled syringe Autoinjector pen Portal jet-injector Gut GvHD prophylaxis • Could transform SoC for cancer patients undergoing allo stem-cell transplants 2020 2021 Entyvio (SC CD) US, EU approval Entyvio GvHD Ph3 readout Entyvio (SC UC) EU, JP approval Entyvio (IV) CN approval Source: Sands et al. Vedolizumab versus Adalimumab for Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:1215-1226 135 IBD: Inflammatory Bowel Disease; UC: ulcerative colitis; CD: Crohn's Disease; IV=intravenous; SC=subcutaneous; TNF=tumour necrosis factor; SoC: standard of care; CN: China; JP: Japan; GvHD: graft versus host disease; Clinical remission: Complete Mayo score of ≤2 points and no individual subscore >1 point WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH WAVE 11 WAVE 22 TARGET PLATFORMS CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs APPROVAL FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 AND BEYOND TAK-7883 TAK-007 TAK-924 TAK-164 TAK-252 2L NSCLC Hematologic AML GI malignancies Solid tumors TARGETED malignancies CELL THERAPY NEXT-GEN ONCOLOGY INNATE AND IMMUNE IMMUNE CHECKPOINT TAK-9243 TAK-788 TAK-573 TAK-981 ENGAGERS MODULATION MODULATORS HR-MDS 1L NSCLC R/R MM Multiple cancers TAK-620 TAK-611 TAK-607 TAK-0794 TAK-754 TAK-755 RARE Immunology CMV infect. in MLD (IT) Complications of MG, ITP HemA iTTP, SCD transplant prematurity GENE DISEASES Hematology THERAPY Metabolic TAK-609 TAK-755 TAK-531 Hunter CNS (IT) cTTP Hunter CNS TAK-935 Orexin2R-ag TAK-341 Orexin2R-ag TAK-041 OTHER DEE (TAK-925/994) Parkinson's Sleep Disorders CIAS NS GENE Narcolepsy T1 Disease PLATFORMS THERAPY RNA Modulation TAK-418 TAK-653 TAK-831 NEUROSCIENCE Antibody Transport Vehicle Kabuki Syndrome TRD CIAS NS WVE-120101 WVE-120102 Huntington's Huntington's Disease Disease TAK-721 Kuma062 TAK-101 TAK-018 TAK-671 GASTRO- EoE Celiac Disease Celiac Disease Crohn's Disease Acute (post-op and ileitis) Pancreatitis GENE MICROBIOME CELL ENTEROLOGY THERAPY THERAPY TAK-954 TAK-906 TAK-951 POGD Gastroparesis Nausea & vomiting VACCINES TAK-003 TAK-214 TAK-426 TAK-021 Dengue Vaccine Norovirus Zika Vaccine EV71 vaccine Vaccine 1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval Orphan potential in at least one indication 136 2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019 3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data 4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19) TAK-721: ON TRACK TO BE THE FIRST FDA APPROVED AGENT TO TREAT EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS (EOE) ADDRESSES SIGNIFICANT UNMET NEED Chronic, allergic, inflammatory condition of the esophagus that results in swallowing dysfunction

Diagnosed prevalence is expected to increase significantly No approved US medication SOC is food elimination, off-label use1 TAK-721 granted breakthrough therapy designation by FDA in 2016 EXPECTED 2019 2020 2021 MILESTONES (FY) Q4: Maintenance Q2: NDA filing Q1: Launch TL results Q4: Approval 1. Swallowed use of glucocorticoids intended for asthma (e.g., home or compounded thickening of budesonide solution, or swallowing fluticasone aerosol). INDUCTION DATA SHOWS SIGNIFICANT HISTOLOGIC AND SYMPTOM RESPONSE Results presented at presidential plenary at ACG, Texas, Oct 2019 Histologic Response at 12 Weeks (peak ≤ 6 eosinophils/hpf on biopsy) patients 60 p < 0.001 Proportionof (%) 40 20 .1% 1.0% 53.1% 0 Symptom Response at 12 Weeks (≥ 30% reduction in DSQ score) patients 60 p = 0.024 40 ofProportion (%) 20 39.1% 52.6% 0 Placebo (n = 105) 2 mg BID (n=213) DSQ score: Dysphagia Symptom Questionnaire patient reported outcome score eos/hpf: peak eosinophils per 137 high-powered field from endoscopic biopsies Eos/hpf: eosinophils per high-power field; BID: Twice daily; SOC: Standard of care; NDA: new drug application CELIAC DISEASE IS AN EXAMPLE OF A HIGH UNMET NEED AREA WITH NO THERAPIES ~1% ~40% ~1M Patients still suffer from Estimated Global population global, eligible symptoms despite being affected by celiac1 patient on a gluten-free diet population2 Overlooked disease, growing prevalence

Chronic symptoms

Higher risk of certain cancers

High treatment burden affecting the whole family

No current pharmacologic therapies Some of us are so extremely sensitive that one little crumb will make us extremely sick. I'm one of those people, and there is really nothing I can do about it - Delisi, Celiac disease patient 1. Pooled global prevalence; Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018 Jun;16(6):823-836 138 2. Estimated number of patients projected eligible for treatment, in markets where the product is anticipated to be commercialized, subject to regulatory approval WE ARE FOCUSING ON THE NARROWEST POPULATION WITH HIGH UNMET NEED 20% Moderate Our focus: • Niche patient segment 40% Uncontrolled* on GFD with the highest unmet need • Severe symptoms with villous atrophy 18% Severe • Continue to suffer 60% despite the GFD and are highly likely to take a Controlled on Gluten 2% Refractory therapy Free Diet (GFD) *Uncontrolled defined as ongoing chronic moderate to severe symptoms with villous atrophy 139 OUR APPROACH TO TREATING CELIAC DISEASE TREATMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CELIAC DISEASE 1 3 Microbiome Modulation 2 54 6 Source: Green and Cellier, 2007 Enzymatic digestion of gluten Reduce intestinal permeability Microbiome modulation Cytokine inhibition Transglutaminase inhibition Promote Immune tolerance Kuma062 promises greatly increased enzymatic efficiency and improved formulation over predecessors TAK-101(TIMP-GLIA) has the potential to be a first in class, tolerizing immune therapy for celiac disease 140 KUMA062: A HIGHLY POTENT ORAL GLUTENASE THAT COULD CHANGE THE STANDARD OF CARE IN CELIAC DISEASE ABOUT KUMA062 Kuma062 is an oral, computationally-engineered super glutenase

computationally-engineered super glutenase Enhanced catalytic activity compared to other glutenases Optimal activity at the pH range of theResistance to common digestive proteases stomach after a meal Specificity for peptides Eliminates ex vivo T cell with immunogenic response to all 3 major regions of gliadin gliadin families CLINICAL DATA SHOWS KUMA062 CAN DEGRADE >95% OF INGESTED GLUTEN Gluten recovery in gastric contents aspirated 30mins after meal containing 3g of gluten 800 p = 0.001 (mg) 700 600 Gluten 500 >95% gluten 400 degradation 300 200 100 0 Placebo (n=13) 900mg Kuma062 900mg Kuma062 + (n=12) Nexium (n=13) Kuma well-tolerated, no identified safety concern

well-tolerated, no identified safety concern Decision to acquire PVP Biologics expected Q3 FY2019 141 TAK-101: POTENTIAL BEST-IN-CLASS, INTRAVENOUS THERAPY FOR CELIAC DISEASE DESIGNED TO MODIFY T CELL RESPONSE ABOUT TAK-101* Biodegradable polymer encapsulating antigen

Designed to induce tolerance to gluten, reduce T cell responses to gliadin PROPRIETARY PARTICLE SURFACE PARTICLE CORE PROGRAMMED WITH GLIADIN TO INDUCE TOLERANCE Expected to provide durable (3 months or longer) down regulation of T cell responses to immunogenic gliadin peptides TAK-101 REDUCES IMMUNE ACTIVATION AFTER GLUTEN EXPOSURE Interferon-gamma ELISPOT measurement of gluten-responsive T cells T 30 responsive-gluten formingunits) 10 p = 0.0056 25 20 Treatment with TAK-101 15 reduced immune Increasein (spotcells- activation by >85% 5 0 Placebo TIMP-GLIA n=16 n=13 TAKEDA ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE TO TAK-101 *Formerly TIMP-GLIA 142 Source: https://www.courpharma.com/our-technology/ WE ARE LEADING THE SCIENCE IN CELIAC DISEASE WITH A NEW AI - BASED TOOL AND INGESTIBLE DEVICE PIONEERING AT BOUNDARIES OF CLINICAL MEDICINE Innovative, non-invasive, patented method of measuring total burden of intestinal disease INNOVATIVE USE PRECISION OF TECHNOLOGY MEASUREMENTUSING AI • Ingestible high resolution camera pill • Pioneering Automated Image • Modern machine-learning/ AI based assessment quantifies disease burden image processing 143 TAKEDA IS THE BEST COMPANY TO BRING CELIAC THERAPIES TO PATIENTS World-class, fully connected GI commercial infrastructure across 65+ countries that supports $6bn+ revenues Extensive GI clinical footprint

Strong reputation for scientific excellence

Lauded for calculated risk-taking by the GI community

risk-taking by the GI community Experience with redefining guidelines and treatment paths 144 NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20 PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS   TAK-611 MLD  PEVONEDISTAT AML TAK-721 EoE Ph 2 start2 TAK-924 Ph 3 start Approval TAK-755 cTTP TAK-788 1L NSCLC mHTT ASO Huntington's Disease Ph 3 start Ph 3 start Pivotal start 1H FY 2019 2H FY 2019 1H FY 2020 2H FY 2020  TAK-925 Narcolepsy  PEVONEDISTAT HR-MDS TAK-788 2L NSCLC POC TAK-924 Ph 2 Overall Survival Ph 2 Pivotal   TAK-721 EoE TAK-007 Hem. Malignancies TAK-573 R/R MM, Solid Tumor Ph 3 data (induction) POC POC  TAK-101 Celiac Disease TAK-609 Hunter (IT) POC Ph 3 data 2yr extension TAK-620 TAK-755 TAK-935 R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data iTTP POC DEE POC mHTT ASO Huntington's Disease POC TAK-906 Gastroparesis POC TAK-721 EoE Ph 3 data (maintenance) TAK-951 Nausea & Vomiting POC Oncology Rare Disease Neuroscience Gastroenterology  Denotes milestones that have been achieved. KEY DATA READOUTS 145 Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change Potentially registration enabling SUMMARY 1 2 We have built an We are well industry-leading positioned to bring portfolio rooted in the first therapies to unparalleled scientific celiac patients that excellence and could change the outstanding global standard of care commercial strength 3 We have multiple milestones, including expected key approvals in the next 2 years that will be transformative for patients 146 R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 TIMEAGENDA 11:00 - 11:05 Welcome and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 11:05 - 11:45 Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit 11:45 - 12:15 A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies 12:15 - 12:45 Q&A session 12:45 - 13:25 Lunch Break 13:25 - 13:35 Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance 13:35 - 13:45 Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda 13:45 - 14:15 Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines Andy Plump, President R&D 14:15 - 14:40 Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities 14:40 - 15:00 • TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead • Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit 15:00 - 15:20 Break 15:20 - 15:45 Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit 15:45 - 16:00 Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead 16:00 - 16:20 Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit 16:20 - 17:00 Panel Q&A Session 147 17:00 Drinks reception Panel Q&A Session © 2019 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. All rights reserved Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:45:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 09:41p COLLABORATE : 21/11/19 - AGM Investor Presentation PU 09:41p MMA OFFSHORE : 21 November 2019 2019 AGM Chairmans Address and MD and CEO Presentation PU 09:36p ORION EQUITIES : Summary of Proxies Received for 2019 AGM PU 09:36p KAKAKU COM : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 PU 09:26p PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes PU 09:26p CONICO : AGM Results PU 09:26p UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT PU 09:26p BARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 20/11/19 - $0.7273 PU 09:26p FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA_General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit PU 09:26p GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :changes to the composition of the board committees PU