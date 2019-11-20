Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (6/6)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST

TAKEDA ONCOLOGY: INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES & NEW FRONTIERS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

Chris Arendt, PhD

Head of Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tokyo

November 21, 2019

A CURATIVE-INTENTIMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PIPELINE IS TAKING SHAPE

WAVE 1

WAVE 2

NMEs that complement our global brands

Leading platforms in immuno-oncology and cell therapies

Hematologic

Immuno-Oncology

Hematologic

Malignancies TAK-924

Malignancies

FY21 target approval

TAK-007

FY23 target approval

Lung Cancer &

Lung Cancer &

Solid Tumors

Solid Tumors

TAK-788

FY21 target approval

47

PARTNERSHIPS DRIVE OUR DIFFERENTIATED EARLY CLINICAL PIPELINE

Unique

Differentiated

Partnership

Portfolio

Model

Innovative, disruptive platforms

Harness innate immunity

Agility in 'open lab' model

Eye towards solid tumors

48

THE FIRST BREAKTHROUGHS IN CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY

TARGET T CELLS

T CELL CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS

FIRST-GENCAR-Ts

PD-1

T cell

T cell

CTLA-

Cancer cell death

49

Adapted from Chen & Mellman, Immunity 2013

OUR FOCUS IS ON NOVEL MECHANISMS IN THE

CANCER-IMMUNITY CYCLE

2

Novel-scaffold immune

checkpoint platforms

3

Next-gen cell therapy &

immune engager platforms

1

Innate immuno

-

modulation

Cancer cell death

50

Adapted from Chen & Mellman, Immunity 2013

  • EMERGING STRENGTH IN TARGETED INNATE IMMUNE MODULATION

HIGH UNMET

NEED

OUR

DIFFERENTIATED

APPROACH

Cancer cell death

Patients refractory/ unresponsive to current immunotherapies

Systemic therapies leveraging innate immunity to enhance response breadth, depth & durability

PLATFORM

PARTNER

MECHANISM-OF-ACTION PROGRAMS

PRE-CLINICAL

PH 1

STING agonism

Innate-to-adaptive priming

TAK-676 (STING agonist)

Targeted STING agonist

SUMOylation

Innate immune enhancer

TAK-981

TAK-981 (ADCC combo)

AttenukineTM

Targeted attenuated IFN-α

TAK-573 (CD38-AttenukineTM)

Next-gen AttenukineTM

ADCC = Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity

= first-in-class

51

  • ATTENUKINETM PLATFORM ELICITS BOTH DIRECT TUMOR KILL AND IMMUNE ACTIVATION

TARGETED ATTENUATED TYPE I IFN PAYLOAD

TAK-573

Binds CD38

Immunomodulation in

preclinical models

Human IgG4 Fc

Includes CD8+ T cell

migration / activation

Attenuated IFNα2b

Binds innate

NEXT-GEN

immune

ATTENUKINETM

target

Attenuated IFNα2b

TAK-573 POM IN ONGOING PHASE 1 R/R MM STUDY

Activation of CD8+ T cells in bone marrow

Baseline

Cycle 1 Day 16

Cycle 2 Day 2

7.3%

18.4%

28.8%

CD8+ T cells

Activation Marker (CD69+)

EXPECTED

2019

2020

MILESTONES (FY)

Ph1 FPI in solid

Ph1b MM (incl.

tumors

combinations)

FPI = first patient in R/R MM = Relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma POM = proof-of-mechanism

52

2 NOVEL SCAFFOLD NEXT-GENERATION CHECKPOINT MODULATORS

HIGH UNMET

NEED

OUR

DIFFERENTIATED

APPROACH

Current checkpoint modulators fail to improve overall survival in majority of patients

New classes of checkpoint inhibitors designed to increase breadth and depth of responses

Cancer cell death

PLATFORM

PARTNER MECHANISM-OF-ACTION PROGRAMS

PRE-CLINICAL

PH 1

Humabody Vh

Unique pharmacology

Concept 1

Concept 2

Agonist-redirected checkpoints

Co-inhibition & co-

TAK-252

/ SL-279352

(PD1-Fc-OX40L)

stimulation

TAK-254

/ SL-115154

(CSF1R-Fc-CD40L)

= first-in-class

53

Vh = Variable heavy domain

BRINGING 5 NOVEL CELL THERAPY PLATFORMS

  • TO THE CLINIC BY THE END OF FY20

HIGH UNMET

NEED

OUR

DIFFERENTIATED

APPROACH

Current CAR-T therapies have significant challenges & fail to address solid tumors

Leverage novel cell platforms & engineering to address shortcomings in liquid & solid tumors

Cancer cell death

Innate tumor sensors & effectors

NK &

γδT Engineered CAR cells

Fc-mediated killing

54

NK = Natural killer

3

A NETWORK OF TOP INNOVATORS IS

FUELING TAKEDA'S CELL THERAPY ENGINE

CUTTING-EDGE ENGINEERING & CELL PLATFORMS

IPSC

γδT cell

Armored

Next-gen

IPSC

CAR-NK

expertise

platform

CAR-Ts

CARs

CAR-Ts

platform

Shinya

Adrian

Koji

Michel

Shin

Katy

Yamanaka

Hayday

Tamada

Sadelain

Kaneko

Rezvani

Kaneko

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dec 2015

May 2017

Sept 2017

July 2018

April 2019

Nov 2019

Takeda Cell Therapy

First Development-Stage

Translational Engine

Partnership

IPSC = Induced pluripotent stem cell

NK = Natural killer

55

Dr. Sadelain is a co-inventor on patents relative to next-gen CARs, intellectual property that MSK has licensed to Takeda. As a result of these licensing arrangements, Dr. Sadelain and MSK have financial interests related to these research efforts.

3

TAKEDA IS EMBARKING ON A TRANSFORMATIVE CAR-NK

PARTNERSHIP THAT COULD ENTER PIVOTAL TRIALS IN 2021

NK CAR Platform

IL-15 Activating NK receptor

Multiple mechanisms of tumor killing

Potentiation of innate & adaptive immunity

CAR19

56

  • FOUR NOVEL, OFF-THE-SHELFCAR-NK THERAPIES IN DEVELOPMENT

PATIENT VALUE PROPOSITION

Rapid and deep responses with a short-time-to-treatment, safe, off-the-shelfCAR-NK available in outpatient & community settings

Initial opportunity in G7 countries (CD19)*

3L+ DLBCL

~8,000

3L+ CLL

~5,000

3L+ iNHL

~6,000

Potential to move into earlier lines of therapy

PLATFORM VALUE INFLECTIONS

FY

Ongoing maturation of clinical data: Efficacious dose,

2H 2020

durability, partial vs. full allo, cryopreserved product

Manufacturing process complete

2021

Pivotal trials in r/r DLBCL / CLL / Indolent NHL

2023

BLA filing

PLATFORM

PARTNER

MECHANISM-OF-ACTION

PROGRAMS

PRECLINICAL

PH 1

CAR-NK

TAK-007 (CD19 CAR-NK)

Non-autologous NK cell therapy

BCMA CAR-NK

(allo cord blood)

Dr. Katy Rezvani

Platform expansion

= first-in-class

CLL = Chronic lymphocytic leukemia DLBCL = Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma iNHL = Indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

57

*Estimated number of patients projected to be initially eligible for treatment in G7 markets, subject to regulatory approval

  • DRAMATIC COMPLETE RESPONSE IN FIRST PATIENT TREATED

47-YEAR OLD MALE WITH RELAPSED TRANSFORMED DOUBLE-HIT(C-MYC /BCL-2) DLBCL

KINETICS OF CAR-NK VERSUS ENDOGENOUS T AND B CELLS IN PERIPHERAL BLOOD

Baseline scan

Day 30 post CAR19-NK

Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center

% positive cells

CAR-NK cells

Days post-CAR-NK infusion

of blood

B cells

X1000/ml

T cells

Days post-CAR-NK infusion

58

  • IMPRESSIVE RESPONSES IN OTHER HEAVILY PRETREATED PATIENTS

61-YEAR OLD MALE CLL/RICHTER'S TRANSFORMATION (5 PRIOR LINES OF THERAPY)

60-YEAR OLD FEMALE WITH CLL / ACCELERATED CLL (5 PRIOR LINES OF THERAPY)

CAR-NK

Baseline scan

Day 30 post CAR19-NK

Baseline scan

Day 30 post CAR19-NK

CR in Richter's; SD in CLL

59

CLL = Chronic lymphocytic leukemia CR = Complete response

SD = Stable disease

Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center

  • CAR-NKCELLS PERSIST IN PATIENTS AND DO NOT TRIGGER CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME (CRS)

CAR-NK CELLS PERSIST UP TO 4 MONTHS POST INFUSION IL-6 LEVLS POST CAR-NK INFUSION DO NOT INDICATE CRS

Vector transgene copy per μg of genomic DNA

Median IL-6 level in grade 2-5 CRS post-CAR-T treatment*

IL-6 (pg/ml)

Time from infusion (days)

Time from infusion (days)

CRS = Cytokine Release Syndrome

60

*Turtle et al. 2017

Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center

3 CAR-NK EFFICACY & TOXICITY TREATING MULTPLE DIAGNOSES

Diagnosis

Lines of

HLA Match

CRS /

Complete

Treatment

Neurotox

Response

DLBCL - Relapsed transformed double-hit

3

Partial match

None

Incl. ASCT

Dose

DLBCL - Refractory

7

Partial match

None

PD

Level 1

CLL

4

Partial match

None

Incl. ibrutinib & venetoclax

CLL

4

Partial match

None

PD

Incl. ibrutinib

Dose

CLL/Richter's transformation

5

Partial match

None

*

Incl. ibrutinib

Richter's

Level 2

CLL/Accelerated CLL

5

Partial match

None

Incl. ibrutinib & venetoclax

CLL

4

Partial match

None

Incl. ibrutinib

DLBCL - Refractory

11

Partial match

None

Incl. ASCT

Dose

DLBCL - Relapsed transformed double-hit

4

Partial match

None

Incl. ASCT

Level 3

Follicular lymphoma - Relapsed

4

Mismatch

None

PD

Incl. ASCT

Follicular lymphoma - Relapsed

4

Mismatch

None

CLL = Chronic lymphocytic leukemia CRS = Cytokine release syndrome DLBCL = Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ASCT = Autologous stem cell transplant HLA = Human leukocyte antigen

PD = Progressive disease *Complete response for Richter's

61

Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center

  • FAST-TO-CLINICCELL THERAPY ENGINE WILL MAXIMIZE LEARNINGS ON MULTIPLE 'DISRUPTIVE' PLATFORMS

5 CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS EXPECTED BY END OF FY20

FY19

FY20

TAK-007

Off-the-shelf

TAK-102

Cytokine +

CAR-NK product

chemokine

armed CAR-T

CD19 1XX-CAR-T

Next-gen CART

signaling domain

Hematology

GDX012

Gamma-delta

T cells

Solid tumors

GCC CAR-T

Colorectal

Cancer

FY21+:

Other cell

therapy

candidates

62

  • A RICH AND POTENTIALLY TRANSFORMATIVE EARLY CLINICAL ONCOLOGY PIPELINE

PLATFORM

PARTNER(S) MECHANISM-OF-ACTION

PROGRAMS

PRECLINICAL PH1

STING agonism

Innate-to-adaptive priming

TAK-676 (STING agonist)

Targeted STING agonist

SUMOylation

Innate immune enhancer

TAK-981

TAK-981 (ADCC combo)

AttenukineTM

Targeted attenuated IFN-α

TAK-573 (CD38-AttenukineTM)

Agonist-redirected

Co-inhibition & co-stimulation

TAK-252 /SL-279353

checkpoints

TAK-254 /SL-115154

Shiga-like toxin A

Novel cytotoxic payload

TAK-169 (CD38-SLTA)

IGN toxin

Solid tumor-targeted ADC

TAK-164 (GCC-ADC)

Conditional T

Novel solid tumor platform

MVC-101 (EGFR COBRATM)

cell engagers

Cell therapy

Off-the-shelf cell therapies

TAK-007 (CD19 CAR-NK)

platforms

5 cell therapies expected in clinic by end of FY20

= first-in-class

Hematology

Solid tumors

UNDISCLOSED

TARGETS

63

NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20

PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS

TAK-611

MLD

PEVONEDISTAT

AML

TAK-721

EoE

Ph 2 start2

TAK-924

Ph 3 start

Approval

TAK-755

cTTP

TAK-788

1L NSCLC

mHTT ASO

Huntington's Disease

Ph 3 start

Ph 3 start

Pivotal start

1H FY 2019

2H FY 2019

1H FY 2020

2H FY 2020

TAK-925

Narcolepsy

PEVONEDISTAT

HR-MDS

TAK-788

2L NSCLC

POC

TAK-924

Ph 2 Overall Survival

Ph 2 Pivotal

TAK-721

EoE

TAK-007

Hem. Malignancies

TAK-573

R/R MM, Solid Tumor

Ph 3 data (induction)

POC

POC

TAK-101

Celiac Disease

TAK-609

Hunter (IT)

POC

Ph 3 data 2yr extension

TAK-620

TAK-755

TAK-935

R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data

iTTP

POC

DEE

POC

mHTT ASO

Huntington's Disease

POC

TAK-906

Gastroparesis

POC

TAK-721

EoE

Ph 3 data (maintenance)

TAK-951

Nausea & Vomiting

POC

Oncology

Rare Disease

Neuroscience

Gastroenterology

Denotes milestones that have been achieved.

KEY DATA READOUTS

64

  1. Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change
  2. Potentially registration enabling

SUMMARY

1

2

3

Total transformation

Differentiated

Multiple near-term

of preclinical & early

opportunities in IO

catalysts informing

clinical pipeline

leveraging innate

momentum towards

immunity & cell

solid tumors

therapies

65

R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

TIMEAGENDA

11:00 - 11:05

Welcome and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

11:05 - 11:45

Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies

Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

11:45 - 12:15

A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies

Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

12:15 - 12:45

Q&A session

12:45 - 13:25

Lunch Break

13:25 - 13:35

Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

13:35 - 13:45

Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader

Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda

13:45 - 14:15

Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines

Andy Plump, President R&D

14:15 - 14:40

Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK

Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities

14:40 - 15:00

TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead

Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

15:00 - 15:20

Break

15:20 - 15:45

Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy

Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit

15:45 - 16:00

Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists

Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead

16:00 - 16:20

Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease

Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit

16:20 - 17:00

Panel Q&A Session

66

17:00

Drinks reception

TAK-788: PURSUING A FAST-TO-PATIENT STRATEGY

FOR NSCLC PATIENTS WITH EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS

Rachael L Brake, PhD

Global Program Leader, Oncology

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tokyo

November 21, 2019

THE SIZE OF THE LUNG CANCER CHALLENGE IS VAST

228,0001

New Lung cancer

cases / year

143,0001

Lung cancer deaths/ yr More than breast, colon, and prostate cancer combined

  1. American Cancer Society; Cancer facts and figures 2019
  2. Office for National Statistics UK (www.ons.gov.uk)

Survival of Lung cancer is amongst

the lowest of all cancers

MaleFemale

10%

13%

survival

survival

5 yr survival estimates among adults diagnosed with

lung cancer between 2007-20112

68

EXON 20 INSERTIONS ARE A RARE SUBSET OF EGFR MUTANT NSCLC

Non-Sq NSCLC

200,000 pts/yr1

No Mutations 1.2%

EGFR Sensitizing Mutations 19.4%

EGFR exon18 4%

UMD 12.0%

EGFR exon19 45%

EGFR exon21 41%

Other Drivers 2.9%

PTEN loss 0.7%

CDKN2A loss 1.9%

EGFR 28%

BRAF nonV600E 1.3%

NF1 loss 1.9%

EGFR T790M 5.5%

EGFR exon20 2.1%

KRAS 25.3%

EGFR WT Amp 1.0%

ALK fusion 3.8%

KRAS 25.3%

ROS1 fusion 2.6%

RET fusion 1.7%

BRAF V600E 2.1%

MET splice 3.0%

FGFR ½ ½ 0.7%

MET Amp 1.4%

NRAS 1.2%

ERBB2 Amp 1.4%

PIK3CA 2.0%

BRCA ½ loss 1.3%

MAP2K1 0.7%ERBB2 Mut 2.3% TSC ½ loss 0.7%

Sources: Leduc C et al., Ann Oncol 2017; Jorge S et al. Braz J Med Biol Res 2014; Kobayashi Y & Mitsudomi T. Cancer Sci 2016; Arcila M et al. Mol Cancer Ther 2013; Oxnard G et al. J Thorac Oncol 2013

EGFR Exon 20 insertions 2,000 pts/yr2

Insertion variants

  1. V769_D770insASV (≈20%)
  2. D770_N771insSVD (≈19%)

3. H773_V774insH

(≈8%)

  1. A763_Y764insFQEA (≈7%)
  2. H773_v774insPH (≈5%)
  3. H773_V774insNPH (≈4%)

7. N771_P772insN

(≈3%)

8. H773_V774insAH (≈3%)

9. Other

(≈31%)

1.

Estimated US annual incidence of non-squamous NSCLC

69

2.

Represents annual incidence of the US addressable patient population

PATIENTS WITH EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS HAVE NO EFFECTIVE THERAPY

POOR RESPONSE TO EXISTING TKIs 1

EGFR exon 20 insertions do not demonstrate

significant PFS benefit with 1st and 2nd gen EGFR TKIs

100

survival (%)

80

60

Hazard ratio

free

= 12.3 (p<0.0001)

-

20

Progression

40

0

10

20

30

40

50

Time (months)

Group

Median PFS (months)

EGFR exon 20 ins (n=9)

2.0

Classical EGFR mut (n=129)

12.0

1.

Robichaux et al., WCLC 2016.

2.

Adapted from Negrao et al., WCLC 2019

POOR RESPONSE TO ANTI PD-1/PDL-1 THERAPY 2

EGFR exon 20 ins patients demonstrate limited

benefit to anti PD-1 directed therapy

100%

Classic EGFR

EGFR exon 20

80%

(%)

60%

lesions

40%

target

20%

in

changeBest

-20%

0%

-40%

-60%

Individual

patient responses

Group

Median PFS (months)

PDL-1 expression ≥1%

EGFR exon 20 ins (n=20)

2.7 (1.7-3.8)

40%

Classical EGFR mut (n=22)

1.8 (1.2-2.4)

25%

70

OVERCOMING THE DRUG DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGE

IN EXON 20 INSERTIONS

EGFR exon 20 NPG insertion

L858R EGFR mutation

Classical EGFR

Wild type EGFR

Wild type EGFR

mutation

L858R

TAK-788

TAK-788

EGFR exon 20 insertion

EGFR D770 ins NPG

EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations

Classical EGFR mutations

have a similar structure and similar affinity for

Significantly alter both structure and affinity

ATP to wild type EGFR

for ATP compared to wild type EGFR

71

Source. TAK-788 bound to EGFR kinase domain containing D770 ins NPG, crystal structure (data on file)

TAK-788 PROOF OF CONCEPT DATA IN EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS

• Confirmed ORR: 12/28 patients: 43% (24.5-62.8%) • Median PFS: 7.3 months (4.4 mo - NR)

ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY IN EGFR EXON 20 INS AT 160 MG DAILY

SAFETY SUMMARY IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH TAK-788

(%)

80

N (%)

All Patients

160 mg qd (n=72)

60

lesions

40

Treatment-related AE

target

20

Any grade

68 (94)

0

in

-20

Grade ≥3

29 (40)

change

-40

Dose reduction due to AE

18 (25)

Best

-60

-80

Dose interruption due to AE

36 (50)

-100

Individual patient responses

Discontinuation due to treatment-

10 (14)

related AE

Prior TKI:

N

N

N

N

Y

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

Y

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

N

Y

Y

N

Prior IO:

N

Y

Y

N

Y

N

N

N

N

Y

Y

N

Y

Y

N

Y

Y

Y

N

N

Y

N

Y

Y

Y

TAK-788 has not been approved for the use or indications under investigation in the clinical trials (and there is no guarantee it will be approved for such use or indication). Claims of safety and effectiveness can only be

72

made after regulatory review of the data and approval of the labeled claims.

Adapted from Riley et al. ASCO. 2019

ENCOURAGING EFFICACY AND SAFETY HAS BEEN OBSERVED WITH TAK-788

Select signs of efficacy

Clinical feature

TAK-7881

Poziotinib 2

Afatinib 3

Osimertinib 4

n=28

n=50

n=23

n=15

ITT confirmed ORR (%)

43%

NR

8.7%

0%

Evaluable confirmed ORR (%)

NR

43%

NR

NR

ITT median PFS (months)

7.3

5.5

2.7

3.5

Select treatment related adverse events attributable to wild type EGFR inhibition

Grade 3 Adverse event

TAK-7881

Poziotinib 2

Afatinib 5

Osimertinib 6

n=72

n=63

n=229

n=279

Diarrhea ≥ Gr3

18%

17.5%

14%

1%

Rash ≥ Gr3

1%

35%

16%

1%

Paronychia ≥ Gr3

0%

9.5%

11%

0%

Total dose reduction rates

AE related dose reductions (%)

25%

60%

52%

2.9%

Direct cross-trial comparison can not be made between TAK-788 and other treatments due to different studies with different designs

73

ITT = Intention to treat, ORR = Overall response rate, PFS = progression free survival, NR = Not reported.

Sources: 1. Riley et al. ASCO. 2019; 2. Haymach et al. WCLC 2018; 3. Yang et al., Lancet. 2016.; 4. Kim et al., ESMO 2019; 5. Yang et al., Lancet. 2012; 6. Mok et at., NEJM 2017

STRONGER DIARRHEA MANAGEMENT SHOULD = ENHANCED EFFICACY

Average time on TAK-788

Feb 2019 new trial

June 2016

7.9 months

FIRST IN HUMAN

Time on

Diarrhea

Diarrhea

management very

Treatment (Mo)

Comprehensive

Grade 3

4.6

late - medicate

diarrhea management

Grade 2

9.8

when at Grade 2

guidelines

Grade 1

12.7

implemented earlier

No diarrhea

12.1

WE HAVE MODIFIED OUR APPROACH TO GI ADVERSE EVENT MANAGEMENT WITH THE AIM TO IMPROVE EFFICACY

74

Source. TAK-788 Clinical trial database (data on file)

2021: EXPECTED FIRST APPROVAL IN EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS

      • Single arm Phase 2 trial
    • Refractory EGFR Exon 20 insertion patients
  • Previously treated, ≤2 systemic anticancer chemotherapy
  • Locally advanced or metastatic
  • NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion

TAK-788 at 160 mg qd

  1. Overall Response Rate
  2. Duration of Response
  3. Median Progression Free Survival
  4. Overall survival
    • ACTIVELY ENROLLING US, EU, AND ASIA
      • POTENTIAL APPROVAL MID 2021
    • Supporting data generation
  • Real world evidence (RWE) data collection

RWE will be used to assess the benefit of conventional

standard of care (SOC) agents in patients with

EGFR Exon 20 insertions

EMR claims databases and Medical Chart Review

Chemo +/- VEGFR

Immunotherapy

Other

  1. Overall Response Rate
  2. Time to treatment failure
  3. Median progression free survival
  4. Duration of Response
  5. Overall survival
    • US (FLAT IRON HEALTH) · JP (SCRUM-JAPAN)
      • EU AND CHINA CHART REVIEW

NEW ACTIVATION: A TRIAL FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED PATIENTS

-2

  • year enrollment Anticipated approval 2023

Source. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04129502

      • Randomized, controlled, Phase 3 trial
    • Treatment-naïveEGFR exon 20 insertion patients
  • Advanced or metastatic
  • Treatment-naïvepatients diagnosed with NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations

R 1:1

TAK-788 at 160 mg qd

Platinum doublet

  1. Median Progression Free Survival
  2. Overall Response Rate
  3. Duration of Response
  4. Overall survival

Electronic patient reported outcomes

· ACTIVELY ENROLLING

· US, EU, LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA-PACIFIC

76

SUMMARY

1

2

NSCLC patients with

TAK-788 is the first

EGFR Exon 20 insertions

purposely designed

are underserved with

inhibitor and clinical

the current available

proof-of-concept has

therapies

demonstrated efficacy

3

The EXCLAIM trial in refractory patients could lead to the first approval of TAK-788 by 2021

77

PEVONEDISTAT (TAK-924): A POTENTIAL NEW

TREATMENT FOR HR-MDS AND AML

Phil Rowlands, PhD

Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tokyo

November 21, 2019

BUILDING ON THE TAKEDA ONCOLOGY FOUNDATION IN HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES

Next Generation

Cell therapies

I/O

Type I IFN

Novel checkpoints

GROWING

MDS/AML

LEADERSHIP

Phase 3

POSITION IN

pevonedistat

HEMATOLOGIC

MALIGNANCIES

Lymphoma

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Improving Patient Outcomes

Multiple Myeloma

79

HIGH RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROME (HR-MDS) AND ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) HAVE LIMITED TREATMENT OPTIONS

CONTINUUM OF HR-MDS AND AML

CLINICAL TREATMENT

Blasts 20% 30%

HR MDS

AML

Low-Blast AML

HR-MDS and AML are both rare bone marrow-

related cancers that share foundational

biology, clinical features, and genetic

mutations*

BM failure → cytopenias

  • Fatigue (anemia)
  • Infection (neutropenia)

Bleeding (thrombocytopenia)

Fit

Younger

Unfit

Patients

Fewer co-morbidities

Patients

Better performance status

Intensive Chemotherapy

Clinical treatment goals:Alleviate cytopenias Improve patient quality of life Improve survival

Older

Unfit for intensive chemotherapy and/or stem cell transplant

Chemotherapy

Incidence highest in elderly (>70 years old)

Overall survival several months to a few years,

depending on risk category

* 30% of HR-MDS patients progress to AML

azacitidine

decitabine

Low dose ara-c

Targeted therapies

(AML only)

BCL2

Stem Cell Transplant

IDH1/2

FLT3

(Only curative treatment)

≤ 10% HR-MDS, ~45% AML

80

CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE IS INADEQUATE FOR HR-MDS PATIENTS

MDS SURVIVAL BY PROGNOSTIC RISK

Survival (probability)

No new treatments have been approved for MDS in over a decade

Transplant ineligible patients treated with first line therapy: Median OS = 15mo; 2yr OS rate 35%

Economic burden is substantial - hospitalizations are common among patients and many are transfusion dependent

Time (months)

Schanz et al., J Clin Oncol. 2012, 30:820-829

Median survival ~6 months to 5 years

81

PEVONEDISTAT: A UNIQUE FIRST-IN-CLASS NAE INHIBITOR

  • Pevonedistat is a small molecule inhibitor of NAE (NEDD-8 activating enzyme), a protein involved in the ubiquitin-proteasome system
  • NAE acts upstream of the proteasome and catalyzes the first step in the neddylation pathway

Amir T. Fathi Blood 2018;131:1391-1392

82

ENCOURAGING RESPONSES IN AML PATIENTS TREATED WITH PEOVNEDISTAT + AZACITIDINE

60% ORR with a trend towards

improved survival in secondary AML

Response rates not influenced by AML

genetic risk or leukemia burden

Initial data drove interest to move to

registration

Ronan T Swords et al. Blood 2016;128:98

83

A PHASE 2 STUDY IN HR-MDS TO CONFIRM THE RISK / BENEFIT PROFILE OBSERVED IN AML

Phase 2, Randomized, Open-label, Global, Multicenter Study Comparing Pevonedistat Plus Azacitidine vs. Azacitidine in Patients with Higher-Risk MDS, CMML, or Low-Blast AML

n = 117

Pevonedistat + Azacitidine

Randomization

Azacitidine

Pevo: 20 mg/m2 on Days 1, 3, 5

Aza: 75 mg/m2 on Days 1-5 ,8, 9

1:1

Repeat every 28 days

Aza: 75 mg/m2 on Days 1-5, 8, 9

Primary endpoint:

Secondary endpoints:

OS

EFS

ORR

  • Mature OS data will be available in November
  • Data will be presented in upcoming congress
  • Potential approval in FY21*

84

* Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data

THE PHASE 3 PANTHER STUDY WAS INITIATED AT RISK TO

ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT

Phase 3, Randomized controlled trial of Pevonedistat Plus Azacitidine Versus Single-Agent Azacitidine as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Higher risk-MDS/CMML, or Low-blast AML

n = 450

Pevonedistat + Azacitidine

Randomization

Azacitidine

Pevo: 20 mg/m2 on Days 1, 3, 5

Aza: 75 mg/m2 Days 1-5 ,8, 9

1:1

Repeat every 28 days

Aza: 75 mg/m2 Days 1-5, 8, 9

Primary endpoint:

Secondary endpoints:

EFS

OS

  • Completed global enrollment 10 months earlier than originally projected*
  • Indicative of demand for new innovative therapies

* Closed to global enrollment; Open for extended enrollment in China

85

EXPANDING PATIENT-CENTRIC DEVELOPMENT OF PEVONEDISTAT

HR-MDS

Ph2 (P2001)

Ph3 (P3001)

Continuum of disease

NEW STUDIES IN UNFIT AML

Potential approval in FY21*

Ph3 PEVOLAM

pevo + aza vs. aza Currently enrolling patients

Ph2 (P2002) Combo

pevo + venetoclax + aza vs. venetoclax + aza

Study will open in 2020

Utilizing partnership (PETHEMA) for efficient development

Unique MOA and biologic hypothesis to support combination

86

* Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data

SUMMARY

1

Unmet need in High- risk MDS and AML remain high with few treatment options

2

Pevonedistat is a selective first-in-class inhibitor with potential to be first new therapy in over a decade for HR-MDS

3

The Ph2 HR-MDS trial has reached the updated OS endpoint data readout and the PANTHER Ph3 trial has completed global enrollment

87

R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

TIME

AGENDA

11:00 - 11:05

Welcome and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

11:05 - 11:45

Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies

Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

11:45 - 12:15

A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies

Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

12:15 - 12:45

Q&A session

12:45 - 13:25

Lunch Break

13:25 - 13:35

Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

13:35 - 13:45

Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader

Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda

13:45 - 14:15

Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines

Andy Plump, President R&D

14:15 - 14:40

Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK

Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities

14:40 - 15:00

TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead

Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

15:00 - 15:20

Break

15:20 - 15:45

Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy

Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit

15:45 - 16:00

Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists

Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead

16:00 - 16:20

Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease

Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit

16:20 - 17:00

Panel Q&A Session

88

17:00

Drinks reception

RARE DISEASES & GENE THERAPY

Dan Curran, MD

Head Rare Diseases Therapeutic Area Unit

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tokyo

November 21, 2019

RARE DISEASES: AN OPPORTUNITY TO TRANSFORM TREATMENT

HIGH UNMET NEED

7,000

Distinct rare diseases1

350

Patients worldwide

million

95%

Diseases have no FDA-approved

treatment

SCIENTIFIC AND REGULATORY ADVANCES

80%

Diseases are genetic

in origin

Transformative

Recombinant

engineering & delivery

therapies

of proteins and nucleic

acids

~90%2

Orphan drug approvals

100%3

benefited from

expedited review

1. Rare diseases defined by prevalence in line with regulatory agencies (US: <7 in 10,000, EU: < 5 in 10,000 and JPN: <4 in 10,000), Global Genes, NIH National Human Genome Research Institute; 2. Comprises four pathways in US:

90

Accelerated approval, breakthrough therapy designation, fast track designation, priority review designation; 3. Three pathways in JPN: Priority review, Sakigake designation and conditional approval, CIRS R&D Briefing 70, New drug

approvals in six major authorities 2009-2018

RARE DISEASE MARKET IS EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN SIZE

GLOBAL ORPHAN DRUG1 SALES EXCLUDING ONCOLOGY2, USD BN

  • share of global, branded Rx sales

7%

11%

17%

124

12% CAGR

62

9%

37 CAGR

2012

2018

2024

  • Orphan drugs expected to make up ~17% of global branded Rx sales by 2024
  • Growth driven by advances in new modalities and new indications
  • Orphan cell and gene therapies estimated at ~$20 bn by 2024, up from ~$2bn in 2018

91

1. Orphan drugs generally used as synonym for rare disease due to lack of uniform definition, including also non-rare, but neglected diseases lacking therapy (e.g., tropical infectious diseases); 2. EvaluatePharma (03 June 2019)

TAKEDA IS THE LEADER IN RARE DISEASES

PATIENT IMPACT

SCIENCE & INNOVATION

CAPABILITIES AND SCALE

  • Foundation of >30 year history of leadership in rare diseases
  • Leading portfolio of rare disease therapies: 11 out of 14 global brands spanning Hematology, Metabolic, GI and Immunology
  • Multiple opportunities for transformational therapies across therapeutic areas
  • Emerging, cutting edge platforms to drive high-impact pipeline
  • Investments in technologies to accelerate diagnosis
  • Engagement with key stakeholders within the ecosystem e.g. patient groups, regulators
  • Pioneering regulatory pathways
  • Global footprint

92

OUR STRATEGY IS TO TRANSFORM AND CURE RARE DISEASES

As the global leader in Rare Diseases, we aspire to provide transformative and curative treatments to our patients

Transformative

Programs with transformative potential in devastating disorders with limited or no treatment options today

Curative

Emerging early pipeline of AAV gene therapies to redefine treatment paradigm in monogenic rare diseases

93

WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH

WAVE 22

PLATFORMS

TARGET

FY25 AND BEYOND

APPROVAL

TAK-620

TAK

-607

GI

TAK-164CMVTAKinfect-252.in

Complications of

malignancies

Solid tumors

CELL THERAPY

TARGETED

NEXT-GEN

transplant

5

prematurity

ONCOLOGY

AND IMMUNE

INNATE

CHECKPOINT

TAK-573

TAK-981

IMMUNE

ENGAGERS

MODULATION

MODULATORS

R/R MM

Multiple cancers

TAK-0794

TAK-754

TAK-755

RARE

MG, ITP

HemA

iTTP, SCD

GENE

DISEASES

TAK-531

TAK

-755

THERAPY cTTP

Hunter CNS

TAK-341

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-041

Parkinson's

Sleep Disorders

CIAS NS

GENE

OTHER

Disease

PLATFORMS

TAK-418

TAK-653

TAK-831

RNA Modulation

Orexin2R-ag

NEUROSCIENCE

THERAPY

Antibody Transport

Vehicle

Kabuki Syndrome

TRD

CIAS NS

(TAK-925/994)

WVE-120101

WVE-120102

Narcolepsy T1

Huntington's

Huntington's

Disease

Disease

TAK-018

TAK-671

Kuma062

TAK-101

Celiac Disease

Celiac Disease

Crohn's Disease

Acute

Pancreatitis

GASTRO-

TAK-721

(post-op and ileitis)

GENE

MICROBIOME

CELL

ENTEROLOGY

TAK-954

EoE

TAK-951

THERAPY

THERAPY

TAK-906

Nausea

POGD

Gastroparesis

TAK-214

TAK-021

VACCINES

TAK-426

Norovirus

Zika Vaccine

EV71 vaccine

Vaccine

1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval; 2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data; 3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data; 4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19); 5. Currently in a non-pivotal Phase 2 study; planning underway to include interim stage gates that can advance the program into a pivotal trial

Orphan potential in at least one indication

94

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

POTENTIAL APPROVALS OF TRANSFORMATIVE THERAPIES

WAVE 11

Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 2 Phase 2 Phase 1/2 Phase 2b

TAK-721

TAK-620

TAK-755

TAK-611

TAK-935

Orexin

TAK-607

Eosinophilic

Cytomegalovirus

Congenital

Metachromatic

Developmental

Narcolepsy Type 1

Complications of

Esophagitis

(CMV) infection

Thrombotic

Leukodystrophy

and Epileptic

(NT1)

Prematurity2

(EoE)

in transplant

Thrombocytopenic

(MLD)

Encephalopathies

Purpura (cTTP)

(DEE)

TARGET APPROVAL

POSSIBLE

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2023

FY 2023

FY 2023

FY 2024

WAVE 1

APPROVAL2

ADDRESSABLE POPULATION IN US/WW3,4

70 - 140k/

~150k/Under

~7 - 15k/

~500/

~350/

~50k/

~25k/

evaluation

~25 - 45k

2 - 6k

~1 - 2k

~70 - 90k

300k - 1.2M

~80 - 90k

1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval

95

2. Currently in a non-pivotal Phase 2 study; planning underway to include interim stage gates that can advance the program into a pivotal trial

  1. Estimated number of patients projected to be eligible for treatment, in markets where the product is anticipated to be commercialized, subject to regulatory approval
  2. For TAK-620 and TAK-607, the addressable population represents annual incidence

SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS

TAK-620

Potential first treatment of CMV infection in transplant patients in over 10 years. Inhibitor of protein kinase UL97.

96

TAK-620: POTENTIAL BEST IN CLASS TREATMENT FOR POST-

TRANSPLANT CMV INFECTION

BURDEN OF CMV INFECTION IN TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS TAK-620: NOVEL MOA TARGETING PROTEIN KINASE UL97

CMV infection is the most common

1

post-transplant viral infection1

Affects >25% of transplants

2

4

5

CMV infection can be fatal2,3

Higher rates of graft failure: 2.3X and

mortality: 2.6X

3

Current therapies have significant toxicities

TAK-620

and resistance4,5,6,7

Existing therapies

3

Incidence of neutropenia >20% and renal

3 Replication

Replication

4

Maturation and encapsidation

toxicity >50%

5

Egress of viral capsids

97

1. Minerva Med. 2009 Dec; 100(6): 479-501; 2. Blood. 2016 May 19;127(20):2427-38; 3. Infect Chemother. 2013 Sep; 45(3): 260-271; 4. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2014 Jan; 58(1): 128-135;

5. Transplantation. 2016 Oct;100(10):e74-80;. 6. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2015 Dec;21(12):1121.e9-15; 7. Clin Transplant 2009: 23: 295-304

TAK-620 ADDRESSES UNMET NEED IN BOTH FIRST-LINE AND RESISTANT / REFRACTORY SETTING

CMV

First-Line: Newly

Failure

Resistant/

Transplant treatment

Viremia

First-Line

diagnosed CMV

Refractory (R/R) CMV

TAK-620: Ph 3 Study 303

Solid organ

~100K

~30K

~5K

transplant (SOT)

patients1,2:

TAK-620: Ph 3 Study 302

Hematopoietic Stem

~90K

~15K

~5K

Cell Transplants

(HSCT) patients1,2:

CMV

10K

NON-CMV

5K

98

1. Solid organ and allogeneic HSCT transplants in global major markets: US, Europe, Canada, Japan, China , Australia and Korea 2. UNOS Data 2018; CIBMR2017IRODaT Registry 2017, EBMT activity survey 2019 , Shire CMV Epi Study, Feb. 2018

TAK-620 DEMONSTRATED SIMILAR EFFICACY AND BETTER SAFETY VERSUS SOC IN A PHASE 2 STUDY IN FIRST-LINE PATIENTS

VALGANCICLOVIR (VGV)ACROSS ALL DOSES1

TAK-620:

Dose 400, 800 or 1200 mg BID2 VGV (N=40)

All Doses (N=119)

Confirmed

undetectable

plasma CMV DNA79%67% within 6 weeks

OFTEN IN THE VGV ARM (15%) VS. TAK-620 ARM (7%)2

TAK-620:

VGV

Dose 400, 800 or 1200 mg BID

All Doses (N=119)

(N=40)

Neutropenia that

occurred or worsened

5%

18%

during treatment

through week 12

1.

Confirmed undetectable CMV DNA in plasma was defined as two consecutive CMV DNA polymerase-chain-reaction assay values measure during treatment that were below the level of quantitation (i.e., <200 copies per millimeter

according to the central laboratory) separated by at least 5 days. For the primary analyses of confirmed undetectable CMV DNA within 3 weeks and 6 weeks, data were missing for 3 patients: 1 each in the 400-mgTAK-620 group, the

99

1200-mgTAK-620 group and the valganciclovir group

2.

N Engl J Med 2019; 381:1136-47. Overall risk ratio (95% CI) relative to the Valganciclovir reference was 1.20 (0.95-1.51)

TAK-620: GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN RESISTANT OR REFRACTORY CMV INFECTION

  • Efficacy in seriously ill R/R CMV in SOT and HSCT recipients with multiple risk factors predictive of poor outcomes

TAK-620 Dose: 400 mg, 800 mg, 1200 mg BID1

Primary efficacy endpoint All doses (Total N = 120)

Patients with confirmed undetectable

80

plasma CMV DNA within 6 weeks in

(66.7%)

ITT2 population

  • Superior renal safety profile - did not result in treatment discontinuations

Historical outcomes: High (~50%) failure

rates / relapse rates3,4,5

Renal impairment is the primary reason for discontinuation with SOC (Foscarnet, Cidovir); nephrotoxicity is > 50%6

1. Clin Infect Dis. 2019 Apr 8;68(8):1255-1264; 2. ITT - Intent to treat; 3. Antimicrob Agents Chemother, 58, 128-35; 4. Mehta et al, 2016 American Transplant Congress, Meeting abstract C279; 5. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2019 Sep 10;

100

6. Transplantation. 2016 Oct; 100(10): e74-e80

TAK-620: TWO ONGOING PIVOTAL STUDIES; EXPECT FIRST

APPROVAL IN RESISTANT OR REFRACTORY CMV IN 2021

TAK-620 PHASE 3 STUDY 303

TAK-620 PHASE 3 STUDY 302

Resistant/Refractory CMV Patients with SOT or HSCT

HSCT Recipients With First CMV Infection

2:1 Randomization

1:1 Randomization

TAK-620 400mg BID

Investigator's choice

TAK-620 400mg BID

900mg BID VGV

(N=234)

(N=117)

(N=275)

(N=275)

Primary Endpoint: Viremia @ 8 wks of Rx

Primary Endpoint: Viremia @ 8 wks of Rx

EXPECTED

2020

2021

2022

EXPECTED

2021

2022

MILESTONES (FY)

MILESTONES (FY)

2H 2020:

2021:

2022:

1H 2021:

US Approval

Ph 3 Readout

US Approval

EU Approval

Ph 3 Readout

EU Approval

101

SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS

TAK-755

Potential best-in-class therapy for Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP). Recombinant ADAMTS13.

102

CONGENITAL AND IMMUNE TTP HAVE SUBSTANTIAL MORTALITY AND MORBIDITY BURDEN DUE TO INADEQUATE SOC

CONGENITAL TTP (cTTP)

  • Sub-therapeuticdose with plasma infusions
  • Patients still experience ischemic injury of brain, kidneys and heart
  • Poor long-term outcomes

IMMUNE TTP (iTTP)

  • ~30% relapse rate with plasma exchange (PEX)
  • New market entrant reduces relapse rate, but has significant limitations3,4
    • Enhanced risk of bleeding:
      Gingival bleeding 18% vs. 1% placebo Epistaxis 32% vs. 3% placebo

ADDRESSABLE POPULATION

(WW)1,2

cTTP

2,000 - 6,000

iTTP

5,000 - 18,000

103

1. Global major markets: US, Europe, Canada, JPN, and Global Emerging Markets; 2. Haematologica September 2010 95: 1444-1447; 3. N Engl J Med 2019;380:335-46.; 4. N Engl J Med 2016; 374:511-522

TAK-755 DIRECTLY ADDRESSES UNDERLYING CAUSE OF TTP

TAK-755 REPLACES ADAMTS13, DEFICIENCY OF WHICH LEADS TO TTP

Normal clotting cascade

TTP

Platelet

Von Willebrand Factor (VWF)

ADAMTS13:

Cleaves VWF multimers that mediate platelet aggregation and clotting

Blood vessel

ADAMTS13 deficiency:

Formation of microthrombi due to accumulation of large VWF multimers

104

TAK-755: POTENTIAL TRANSFORMATIVE THERAPY FOR TTP

TAK-755 PHASE I, OPEN-LABEL, DOSE ESCALATION STUDY IN cTTP1

  • Administered as a single dose in 15 cTTP patients
  • TAK-755was well tolerated
  • No anti-ADAMTS13 antibodies detected

TAK-755 PK PROFILE AND PD EFFECT ON

VWF CLEAVAGE AT 40 IU/KG

100%

Mean FRETS ADAMTS13 Activity

100%

90%

176 kDa VWF Cleavage Product

90%

(%)

(%)

80%

TTP diagnosis requires

80%

ProductCleavageVWF

ActivityADAMTS132

70%

70%

confirmation of

60%

ADAMTS13 activity <10%

60%

50%

50%

40%

40%

30%

30%

20%

20%

10%

10%

0%

0%

0

24

48

72

96

120

144

168

192

216

240

264

288

Time (hours)

105

1. Blood 2017; vol. 130, number 19, 2055-63; 2. Measured using FRETS (fluorescence resonance energy transfer)

TAK-755: ONGOING PHASE 3 CONGENITAL TTP STUDY

TAK-755 PHASE 3 PROPHYLAXIS STUDY

cTTP patients (N = 26 - 42)

1:1 Randomization

SOC

TAK-755 40 IU/kg

Every other week1

Tx duration: 6 months

TAK-755 40 IU/kg

SOC

Every other week

Tx duration: 6 months

Primary Endpoint:

Incidence of acute TTP episodes

  • All patients roll over to a 6 month TAK-755 extension
  • Phase 3 study has a cohort of acute cTTP patients who receive TAK755. Patients are eligible to enter the prophylaxis study upon completion of acute treatment

EXPECTED

2019

2021

2023

2025

MILESTONES (FY)

1H: Ph 3 initiated

2H: Ph 3 Readout

US Approval

EU Approval2

106

1. A single dose modification to 1x/week may be mandated based on clinical outcomes; 2. Plan to seek deferral of pediatric data requirement in EU for initial filing, which would enable possible approval in EU in 2023

TAK-755 IMMUNE TTP PHASE 2 STUDY DESIGN

Primary or relapse acute iTTP episode (N=30)

PEX Day 1

1:1:1 Randomization

Placebo

TAK-755 Low dose

TAK-755 High dose

+

+

+

SOC

SOC

SOC

Remission Phase

Placebo or TAK-755

Primary endpoints: PK/PD

EXPECTED

2020

2021

2023

2025

MILESTONES (FY)

2H: Ph 2 Readout

2H: Ph 3 Start

2H: Ph3 Readout

US/EU Approval

107

SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS

TAK-607

Potential first pharmacologic therapy in >20 years to prevent complications of prematurity. Recombinant IGF-1 growth factor.

108

EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS EXPERIENCE CONSIDERABLE MORBIDITY

Morbidity (%) by birth year, US data1

100%

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD)

80%

Severe intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH)

60%

40%

20%

0%

1996

2000

2004

2008

2012

1992

~80,000-90,000 Extremely preterm

babies (<28 wks gestational age) born

WW2,3

~40% have lung complications

in addition to morbidities in brain, eye that adversely impact development and learning

0 Therapies

for prevention of complications of prematurity

~$200,000 hospitalization

costs per infant 4

109

1. Stoll B, JAMA, 2015;314(10): 1039-1051; 2. CDC; 3. UN data and published sources; 4. Mowitz M et al. Co-occurrence and Burden of Complications of Prematurity Among Extremely Preterm Infants in the US AAP 2017 Poster 76

TAK-607 REPLENISHES IGF-1, A FETAL GROWTH FACTOR THAT IS DECREASED IN PRETERM INFANTS

TAK-607:IGF-1 /IGFBP-31 COMPLEX

  • IGF-1is an important fetal growth factor supplied by the mother that is involved in the development of multiple organs
  • IGF-1is low or absent in premature infants born before 28 weeks2
  • TAK-607demonstrated beneficial effects in lung development and brain vasculature in preclinical models3,4

IGF-1 LEVELS ARE LOW IN PRETERM INFANTS2

IGF-1 in normal in utero fetus

IGF-1 in preterm infants

Mean predicted value

Upper prediction interval (95th)

Lower prediction interval (5th)

1. Recombinant insulin-like growth factor 1 (rIGF-1),IGFBP-3- IGF binding protein-3; 2. Hellstrom et al., Acta Pædiatrica 2016 105, pp. 576-586; 3. Seedorf G et al. EAPS. Geneva 2016 (manuscript in preparation)

110

4. Ley D et al. jENS 2019

TAK-607: PHASE 2 STUDY INFORMED DOSE AND

ENDPOINT SELECTION

ROP-2008-01: RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED PHASE 2 STUDY OF TAK-607

  • Pre-terminfants with a gestational age (GA) <28 weeks (N = 120)
  • Assessed outcomes in ITT and "evaluable" sets (40% patients who achieved target exposure of IGF-1 levels)1
    • Primary endpoint: ROP not met
    • Pre-specifiedsecondary endpoints: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) was reduced and Intra-Ventricular Hemorrhage (IVH) showed a positive trend
  • Granted FDA fast-track designation

TAK-607 IMPACTED BPD AND IVH2

100

Standard of care

%

80

IGF-1/IGFBP-3

Numberof infants (evaluableset2)

20

55%

60

40

29%

23%

8%

0

BPD (Moderate IVH (Grade 3-4)

and Severe)

1. Evaluable set: ≥70% IGF-1 measurements within targeted intrauterine range (28‒109 µg/L) AND ≥70% intended duration of treatment

111

2. Ley D, J Pediatrics, 2018

ROP - retinopathy of prematurity

TAK-607: FOOTPRINTS STUDY DESIGNED TO DEMONSTRATE REDUCTION IN THE COMPLICATIONS OF PREMATURITY

Open label, 1:1:1 Randomization

Treatment

Post Treatment

(N = 200/arm)

(2-7 wks based on GA)

Follow-up period

TAK-607 250 μg/kg/24 h

Rx: Day 1

Rx End: 29 wk +

Primary endpoint:

Premature

continuous IV

6 d PMA

12 months corrected age

TAK-607 400 μg/kg/24 h

infants:

continuous IV

<28 weeks GA

Outpatient: Respiratory

Standard Neonatal Care

morbidity assessments/week

Primary endpoint: Duration of supplemental oxygen use through 1 year corrected age1

EXPECTED

2019

2023

MILESTONES (FY)

1H: Ph 2b initiated

1H: Ph 2b Readout

112

1. Supplemental oxygen use defined by one of the following: a) Any fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) >21%, b) Non-invasive respiratory support delivered via a nasal interface (e.g., continuous positive airway pressure [CPAP], nasal cannula, etc.), c) Invasive respiratory support (mechanical ventilation) via an endotracheal tube or tracheostomy

NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20

PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS

TAK-611

MLD

PEVONEDISTAT

AML

TAK-721

EoE

Ph 2 start2

TAK-924

Ph 3 start

Approval

TAK-755

cTTP

TAK-788

1L NSCLC

mHTT ASO

Huntington's Disease

Ph 3 start

Ph 3 start

Pivotal start

1H FY 2019

2H FY 2019

1H FY 2020

2H FY 2020

TAK-925

Narcolepsy

PEVONEDISTAT

HR-MDS

TAK-788

2L NSCLC

POC

TAK-924

Ph 2 Overall Survival

Ph 2 Pivotal

TAK-721

EoE

TAK-007

Hem. Malignancies

TAK-573

R/R MM, Solid Tumor

Ph 3 data (induction)

POC

POC

TAK-101

Celiac Disease

TAK-609

Hunter (IT)

POC

Ph 3 data 2yr extension

TAK-620

TAK-755

TAK-935

R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data

iTTP

POC

DEE

POC

mHTT ASO

Huntington's Disease

POC

TAK-906

Gastroparesis

POC

TAK-721

EoE

Ph 3 data (maintenance)

TAK-951

Nausea & Vomiting

POC

Oncology

Rare Disease

Neuroscience

Gastroenterology

Denotes milestones that have been achieved.

KEY DATA READOUTS

113

  1. Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change
  2. Potentially registration enabling

WE AIM TO PROVIDE CURATIVE THERAPY

As the global leader in Rare Diseases, we aspire to provide transformative and curative treatments to our patients

Transformative

Programs with transformative potential in devastating disorders with limited or no treatment options today

Curative

Emerging early pipeline of AAV gene therapies to redefine treatment paradigm in monogenic rare diseases

114

BUILDING A WORLD CLASS GENE THERAPY 'ENGINE'

TOP TIER GMP

GENE THERAPY

GENE THERAPY

MANUFACTURING

AAV1 PLATFORM

PIPELINE

TAKEDA THERAPEUTIC AREAS

PreclinicalClinical

DevelopmentDevelopment

Liver expression

Strong capabilities

3+ Research

NextGen

TAK-748

TAK-754

Candidates

Hem A

Hem B

Hem A

in liver expression

  • Emerging

capabilities in

CNS expression

CNS expression

StrideBio

StrideBio

TAK-686

Research

Friedreich

Huntington's

Candidate

Ataxia

Disease

115

1. Adeno-AssociatedVirus

WE WILL APPLY OUR CELL THERAPY PLAYBOOK AND UNIFYING CAPABILITIES TO BUILD A GENE THERAPY PIPELINE

Select Cell Therapy

Cell To Gene Therapy

Partnerships/Acquisitions

Unifying Capabilities

Viral expertise

Manufacturing

Acquisition

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022+

Gene Therapy

Platform

Deliver protective

Capsids to enhance

or regenerative

biodistribution in

factors to

CNS

hepatocytes

Acquisition

AAV tool box and

manufacturing platform

Focus of Future Gene Therapy Partnerships

  1. Enable re-dosing
  2. Lower dose and enhance biodistribution
  3. Develop alternative gene delivery vehicles

116

SUMMARY

1 2 3

Takeda has the capabilities, scale, and innovative platforms to extend our leadership in Rare Diseases

We have a leading late stage portfolio of transformative programs that will establish or re-define the standard of care for highly underserved patients

We are building cutting - edge capabilities in gene therapy that aim to deliver 'cures' in monogenic rare diseases

117

R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

TIME

AGENDA

11:00 - 11:05

Welcome and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

11:05 - 11:45

Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies

Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

11:45 - 12:15

A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies

Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

12:15 - 12:45

Q&A session

12:45 - 13:25

Lunch Break

13:25 - 13:35

Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

13:35 - 13:45

Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader

Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda

13:45 - 14:15

Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines

Andy Plump, President R&D

14:15 - 14:40

Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK

Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities

14:40 - 15:00

TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead

Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

15:00 - 15:20

Break

15:20 - 15:45

Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy

Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit

15:45 - 16:00

Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists

Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead

16:00 - 16:20

Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease

Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit

16:20 - 17:00

Panel Q&A Session

118

17:00

Drinks reception

OX2R AGONISTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF

NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1

Deborah Hartman, PhD

Global Program Leader, Neuroscience

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tokyo

November 21, 2019

NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 IS A RARE, ACQUIRED CHRONIC NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER

3M

~50%

15Y

Estimated global

Estimated

Mean diagnostic

population affected by

diagnostic rate for

delay3

NT11

NT1 in US, EU, JP2

  • Psychosocially devastating effects
  • Current treatments are only partially effective
  • Polypharmacy is common
  1. Narcolepsy Network. Narcolepsy Fast Facts. Available at: https://narcolepsynetwork.org/about- narcolepsy/narcolepsy-fast-facts/. Last Updated June 2015. Last Accessed Sept. 2019
  2. Thorpy et al. Sleep Med. 2014 May;15(5):502-7
  3. Frauscher B, J Clin Sleep Med 2013;9(8):805-12

When I'm awake, sleep is constantly intruding on that part of my life. And when I'm asleep, wakefulness is constantly intruding on that part of my life. It's frustrating because no matter how well you regulate your narcolepsy, you're always tired. You're exhausted.

  • Charlie, adviser with NT1

120

NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 IS DISTINGUISHED BY THE PRESENCE OF CATAPLEXY AND LOW OREXIN LEVELS

<110 pg/mL

It's not just about sleep, it's about quality of wakefulness

  • it's really about partnership with your extended family, your spouse, taking care of your children… it limits my ability to play with my kids.

-Sara, adviser with NT1

CSF: Cerebral spinal fluid; Orexin also referred to as hypocretin

1. Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea who are compliant with use of continuous positive airway pressure at night

Other hypersomnia disorders

  • Idiopathic Hypersomnia
  • Residual Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea1

121

NARCOLEPSY TYPE I IS CAUSED BY PROFOUND LOSS OF OREXIN-PRODUCING NEURONS

OREXIN mRNA LABELLING OF POSTMORTEM HYPOTHALAMIC SECTIONS

Healthy control

Narcolepsy Type 1

  • Individuals with NT1 have >85% less orexin neurons than control, which are located in the hypothalamus1, 2

ACTIVATION OF OREXIN 2 RECEPTOR (OX2R)

LEADS TO AROUSAL AND PROMOTES WAKEFULNESS3

Orexin neuropeptides

Post-synaptic neurons with

Downstream signalling

A and B

orexin 2 receptors

promoting wakefulness

THE OREXIN HYPOTHESIS IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE I

An orexin 2 receptor agonist may replace the missing endogenous orexin peptide, addressing the underlying orexin deficiency of Narcolepsy Type 1 and reduce disease specific symptoms

f: fornix

122

1. Reprinted by permission from Springer Nature. Peyron C, et al. Nat Med. 2000;6:991-997

3. Tsujino N, et al. Pharmacol. Rev. 2009;61(2):162-176

2. Thannickal TC, et al. Neuron.2000;27:469-474

TAK-925, A SELECTIVE OX2R AGONIST, REDUCES NARCOLEPSY-LIKE SYMPTOMS IN AN OREXIN-DEFICIENT MOUSE MODEL

TAK-925 FULLY RESTORED WAKEFULNESS

Wakefulness time of NT1 mouse model in active phase for one hour

60

*

*

**

awake

50

40

30

Minutes

20

10

0

0

1

0

3

0

10

TAK-925 (mg/kg, s.c.)

*p<0.05, **p<0.01 vs placebo

TAK-925 ELIMINATED SLEEP /

WAKE TRANSITIONS

Hypnogram of sleep/wake transitions in NT1 mouse model

EEG recordings

NT1 mouse model

TAK-925 ABOLISHED CATAPLEXY-LIKE EPISODES

Cataplexy-like episodes in NT1 mouse model for three hours after chocolate

4

3

2

1

*

0

**

Vehicle

0.3

Vehicle

1

TAK-925 (mg/kg, s.c.)

*p<0.05, **p<0.01 vs placebo

123

TAK-925 SHOWED PROMISING ABILITY TO MAINTAIN WAKEFULNESS IN AN EARLY PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NT1 PATIENTS

SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT): CURRENT TREATMENTS

SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT): TAK-925 (N=14)

Placebo-adjusted change from baseline (minutes, 95% CI)

50

(single dose nine hour continuous IV infusion during the day)6

50

***

***

value

*** P value <0.001

40

40

observed

CI)95%

30

30

36.1

36.7

adjusted-Placebo

(minutes,

***

20

20

18.8

10

10

NR

NR

7.7

0

1.9

//

3.0

//

3.3

//

3.8

//

0

pitolisant1

modafinil2

sodium

armodafinil4

solriamfetol5

TAK-925 5 mg

TAK-925 11.2 mg

TAK-925 44.8 mg

oxybate3

(n=6)

(n=4)

(n=4)

  • TAK-925was well-tolerated; most AEs were mild and no SAEs were observed
  • In this TAK-925-1001 study, four 40 minute MWTs were conducted per period
  • Direct cross-study comparison can not be made between TAK-925 and treatments due to different studies with different designs

NR: 95% CI rot reported

124

1. Lancet Neurol. 2017 Mar;16(3):200-207; 2. FDA statistical Review: Page 5, 200 mg; 3. Label/Trial N4; 4. Clinicaltrials.gov (NCT00078377); 5. FDA Statistical Review, Study 14-002, 150 mg

6. Evans R, Tanaka S, Tanaka S, et al. 2019. A phase 1 single ascending dose study of a novel orexin 2 receptor agonist, TAK-925, in healthy volunteers (HV) and subjects with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic outcomes. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/1832

TAK-925 ALSO REDUCED SUBJECTIVE SLEEPINESS IN THIS EARLY PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NT1

KAROLINSKA SLEEPINESS SCALE VALUES DURING AND AFTER ADMINISTRATION OF TAK-925

(single dose nine hour continuous IV infusion during the day)

Mean (SD)

9

sleepiness

8

7

of

6

level

5

Decreasing

4

3

2

1

0

Placebo

TAK-925

5 mg

TAK-925

11.2 mg

End of infusion

TAK-925

44.8 mg

TAK-925 improved subjective and objective measures of wakefulness

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Hours after start of nine hour infusion1

1. TAK-925 effective plasma half-life <2 hours

125

Evans R, Tanaka S, Tanaka S, et al. 2019. A phase 1 single ascending dose study of a novel orexin 2 receptor agonist, TAK-925, in healthy volunteers (HV) and subjects with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) to assess safety, tolerability,

pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic outcomes. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/1832

TAK-925 MAINTAINED WAKEFULNESS IN SLEEP-DEPRIVED HEALTHY ADULTS IN A SECOND PHASE 1 STUDY

SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT) IN SLEEP-DEPRIVED HEALTHY ADULTS1

Average minutes (least squares means, 95% CI)

40

***

39

30

***

20

25

10

9

0

Placebo (n=20)

TAK-925 44.8mg (n=18)

TAK-925 112mg (n=18)

Results suggest potential therapeutic use of TAK-925 in other hypersomnia disorders not associated with orexin deficiency

TAK-925 was well-tolerated; most AEs were mild and no SAEs were observed

1. Evans R, Hazel J, Faessel H, et al. 2019. Results of a phase 1b, 4-period crossover, placebo-controlled, randomized, single dose study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of TAK-925, a novel orexin 2

126

agonist, in sleep-deprived healthy adults, utilizing modafinil as an active comparator. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/2821

2. Int J Neurosci. 1990 May;52(1-2):29-37

***: p-value <0.001 relative to placebo

WE ARE COMMITTED TO LEADING INNOVATION IN OREXIN BIOLOGY AND EXPANDING THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS FOR OX2R AGONISTS

Rare primary hypersomnia disorders

Idiopathic

Hypersomnia

Narcolepsy

Residual EDS

Type II

in Obstructive

Sleep Apnea1

Hypersomnia

Narcolepsy

Shift Work

disorders

secondary to

Sleep

Type I

other

Disorder

REM

conditions

disorders

EDS in other

under

neurological

evaluation

& psychiatric

disorders

Metabolic disorders under evaluation

Top priority

Other hypersomnia disorders Additional opportunities for expansion

  • TAK-925-1003 for Narcolepsy Type 2 (NCT03748979)
  • SPARKLE 2001 study for Residual EDS in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (NCT04091425)
  • SPARKLE 2002 study for Idiopathic Hypersomnia (NCT04091438)

127

REM: Rapid eye movement

1. Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea who are compliant with use of continuous positive airway pressure at night

TAK-994 IS AN ORAL OX2R AGONIST PROGRESSING TO STUDIES IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1

TAK-994-1501 PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1

Multi-center,placebo-controlled trial in North America and Japan

Enrollment target: 72 adults

Duration of treatment: 28 days dosing

Exploratory outcome measures include Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT), Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and Weekly Cataplexy Rate (WCR)

128

Proof of Concept trial: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04096560

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES ARE ENHANCING THE DEVELOPMENT OF OX2R AGONISTS FOR SLEEP DISORDERS

TRADITIONAL CLINICAL INSTRUMENTS DO NOT FULLY MEASURE SYMPTOMS OF SLEEP DISORDERS

Hand-scored

polysomnography (PSG)1

DIGITAL MEASURES WILL FURTHER CHARACTERIZE SLEEP ARCHITECTURE AND SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIAL ASSESSMENTS

Automated analysis of NT1 nPSG2

  • Real-timedata capture to understand disease burden and effects of treatment
  • Non-invasivemeasures to optimize therapy
  • Patient stratification using digital fingerprints

nPSG - Night time polysomnography

129

1. Approximately 80% interrater concordance based on Danker-Hopfe et al., J Sleep Res (2009) and Younes & Hanly, J Clin Sleep Med (2016); 2. Analysis shown is based on Stephansen et al., Nature Comm (2018)

WE ASPIRE TO BRING A POTENTIALLY TRANSFORMATIVE OX2R AGONIST SOLUTION TO INDIVIDUALS WITH NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1

Achieved early Proof of Concept for NT1

TAK-925

Awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Awarded Sakigake Designation

Launched formulation development activities

TAK-994, first oral OX2R

Initiate SPARKLE-1501 Proof of

Initiation of NT1 pivotal studies

agonist, entered phase I

Concept study in NT1

First approval targeted for 2024

TAK-994

FY19

FY20

FY21

Thank you to all the study participants who have enrolled in these early OX2R agonist clinical trials

130

SUMMARY

1

TAK-925 has achieved early Proof-of-Concept for OX2R agonists in Narcolepsy Type 1

2

TAK-925 has demonstrated potential of OX2R agonists for treatment of other sleep-related disorders

3

TAK-994 is an oral OX2R agonist progressing to studies in Narcolepsy Type 1

131

R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

TIME

AGENDA

11:00 - 11:05

Welcome and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

11:05 - 11:45

Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies

Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

11:45 - 12:15

A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies

Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

12:15 - 12:45

Q&A session

12:45 - 13:25

Lunch Break

13:25 - 13:35

Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

13:35 - 13:45

Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader

Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda

13:45 - 14:15

Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines

Andy Plump, President R&D

14:15 - 14:40

Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK

Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities

14:40 - 15:00

TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead

Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

15:00 - 15:20

Break

15:20 - 15:45

Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy

Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit

15:45 - 16:00

Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists

Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead

16:00 - 16:20

Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease

Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit

16:20 - 17:00

Panel Q&A Session

132

17:00

Drinks reception

THERAPEUTIC AREA FOCUS IN GI WITH

SPOTLIGHT ON CELIAC DISEASE

Asit Parikh, MD, PhD

Head Gastroenterology Therapeutic Area Unit

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tokyo

November 21, 2019

WE TARGET UNMET NEEDS THAT ALIGN WITH OUR STRENGTHS

AREAS OF FOCUS

High unmet medical need

Potential to advance SoC through innovative science - by being first or best in class

Fit with internal strengths

GI WW RX SALES 2018 (USD BN)

Total = $57Bn

Other

GI GI

Cancers 3.9

12.218.2

TAKEDA GI DISEASE AREAS

GI inflammation

GI motility

0.3 2.9

Ability to create a commercially

12.6

6.5

- viable path

Viral hepatitis

Liver fibrosis

Acid related diseases

134

SOURCE: Evaluate Pharma indication specific sales, accessed May 29, 2019. Other GI includes: pancreatic insufficiency, hepatic encephalopathy, diarrhea, bowel clearance, gallstones, hemorrhoids

WE STRENGTHEN ENTYVIO BY CONTINUOUSLY IMPROVING

VALUE FOR PATIENTS

COMPETITIVE POSITIONING

VARSITY: 1st Head-to-Head study in IBD (UC)

  • Vedolizumab was superior to adalimumab on the primary endpoint of clinical remission at wk 52
  • Onset of action as rapid as anti-TNF

EXPECTED2019

MILESTONES (FY)

Entyvio (SC UC) US approval

EXPANDED PATIENT POPULATIONS

GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION

Entyvio Subcutaneous Development

Entyvio IV

Positive VISIBLE UC and CD trials

Approved in 68 countries

Subject to regulatory approval, on track to

Launched in Japan (UC: Nov 2018,

launch exclusive, digital, needle-free jet-

CD: May 2019)

injector by 2022

Prefilled syringe

Autoinjector pen

Portal jet-injector

Gut GvHD prophylaxis

Could transform SoC for cancer patients undergoing allo stem-cell transplants

2020

2021

Entyvio (SC CD) US, EU approval

Entyvio GvHD Ph3 readout

Entyvio (SC UC) EU, JP approval

Entyvio (IV) CN approval

Source: Sands et al. Vedolizumab versus Adalimumab for Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:1215-1226

135

IBD: Inflammatory Bowel Disease; UC: ulcerative colitis; CD: Crohn's Disease; IV=intravenous; SC=subcutaneous; TNF=tumour necrosis factor; SoC: standard of care; CN: China; JP: Japan; GvHD: graft versus host disease;

Clinical remission: Complete Mayo score of ≤2 points and no individual subscore >1 point

WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH

WAVE 11

WAVE 22

TARGET

PLATFORMS

CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs

APPROVAL

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25 AND BEYOND

TAK-7883

TAK-007

TAK-924

TAK-164

TAK-252

2L NSCLC

Hematologic

AML

GI malignancies

Solid tumors

TARGETED

malignancies

CELL THERAPY

NEXT-GEN

ONCOLOGY

INNATE

AND IMMUNE

IMMUNE

CHECKPOINT

TAK-9243

TAK-788

TAK-573

TAK-981

ENGAGERS

MODULATION

MODULATORS

HR-MDS

1L NSCLC

R/R MM

Multiple cancers

TAK-620

TAK-611

TAK-607

TAK-0794

TAK-754

TAK-755

RARE

Immunology

CMV infect. in

MLD (IT)

Complications of

MG, ITP

HemA

iTTP, SCD

transplant

prematurity

GENE

DISEASES

Hematology

THERAPY

Metabolic

TAK-609

TAK-755

TAK-531

Hunter CNS (IT)

cTTP

Hunter CNS

TAK-935

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-341

Orexin2R-ag

TAK-041

OTHER

DEE

(TAK-925/994)

Parkinson's

Sleep Disorders

CIAS NS

GENE

Narcolepsy T1

Disease

PLATFORMS

THERAPY

RNA Modulation

TAK-418

TAK-653

TAK-831

NEUROSCIENCE

Antibody Transport

Vehicle

Kabuki Syndrome

TRD

CIAS NS

WVE-120101

WVE-120102

Huntington's

Huntington's

Disease

Disease

TAK-721

Kuma062

TAK-101

TAK-018

TAK-671

GASTRO-

EoE

Celiac Disease

Celiac Disease

Crohn's Disease

Acute

(post-op and ileitis)

Pancreatitis

GENE

MICROBIOME

CELL

ENTEROLOGY

THERAPY

THERAPY

TAK-954

TAK-906

TAK-951

POGD

Gastroparesis

Nausea &

vomiting

VACCINES

TAK-003

TAK-214

TAK-426

TAK-021

Dengue Vaccine

Norovirus

Zika Vaccine

EV71 vaccine

Vaccine

1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval

Orphan potential in at least one indication

136

2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data

Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019

3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data

4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19)

TAK-721: ON TRACK TO BE THE FIRST FDA APPROVED

AGENT TO TREAT EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS (EOE)

ADDRESSES SIGNIFICANT UNMET NEED

  • Chronic, allergic, inflammatory condition of the esophagus that results in swallowing dysfunction
  • Diagnosed prevalence is expected to increase significantly

No approved US medication

SOC is food elimination, off-label use1

TAK-721 granted breakthrough therapy designation by FDA in 2016

EXPECTED

2019

2020

2021

MILESTONES (FY)

Q4: Maintenance

Q2: NDA filing

Q1: Launch

TL results

Q4: Approval

1. Swallowed use of glucocorticoids intended for asthma (e.g., home or compounded thickening of budesonide solution, or swallowing fluticasone aerosol).

INDUCTION DATA SHOWS SIGNIFICANT

HISTOLOGIC AND SYMPTOM RESPONSE

Results presented at presidential plenary at ACG, Texas, Oct 2019

Histologic Response at 12 Weeks (peak ≤ 6 eosinophils/hpf on biopsy)

patients

60

p < 0.001

Proportionof (%)

40

20

.1%

1.0%

53.1%

0

Symptom Response at 12 Weeks (≥ 30% reduction in DSQ score)

patients

60

p = 0.024

40

ofProportion

(%)

20

39.1%

52.6%

0

Placebo (n = 105)

2 mg BID (n=213)

DSQ score: Dysphagia Symptom Questionnaire patient reported outcome score eos/hpf: peak eosinophils per

137

high-powered field from endoscopic biopsies

Eos/hpf: eosinophils per high-power field; BID: Twice daily; SOC: Standard of care; NDA: new drug application

CELIAC DISEASE IS AN EXAMPLE OF A HIGH UNMET NEED AREA WITH NO THERAPIES

~1%

~40%

~1M

Patients still suffer from

Estimated

Global population

global, eligible

symptoms despite being

affected by celiac1

patient

on a gluten-free diet

population2

  • Overlooked disease, growing prevalence
  • Chronic symptoms
  • Higher risk of certain cancers
  • High treatment burden affecting the whole family
  • No current pharmacologic therapies

Some of us are so extremely sensitive that one little crumb will make us extremely sick. I'm one of those people, and there is really nothing I can do about it

- Delisi, Celiac disease patient

1. Pooled global prevalence; Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018 Jun;16(6):823-836

138

2. Estimated number of patients projected eligible for treatment, in markets where the product is anticipated to be commercialized, subject to regulatory approval

WE ARE FOCUSING ON THE NARROWEST

POPULATION WITH HIGH UNMET NEED

20%

Moderate

Our focus:

Niche patient segment

40% Uncontrolled* on GFD

with the highest unmet

need

Severe symptoms with

villous atrophy

18%

Severe

Continue to suffer

60%

despite the GFD and are

highly likely to take a

Controlled on Gluten

2%

Refractory

therapy

Free Diet (GFD)

*Uncontrolled defined as ongoing chronic moderate to severe symptoms with villous atrophy

139

OUR APPROACH TO TREATING CELIAC DISEASE

TREATMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CELIAC DISEASE

1

3 Microbiome Modulation

2

54

6

Source: Green and Cellier, 2007

  • Enzymatic digestion of gluten
  • Reduce intestinal permeability
  • Microbiome modulation
  • Cytokine inhibition
  • Transglutaminase inhibition
  • Promote Immune tolerance

Kuma062 promises greatly increased enzymatic efficiency and improved formulation over predecessors

TAK-101(TIMP-GLIA) has the potential to be a first in class, tolerizing immune therapy for celiac disease

140

KUMA062: A HIGHLY POTENT ORAL GLUTENASE THAT COULD CHANGE THE STANDARD OF CARE IN CELIAC DISEASE

ABOUT KUMA062

  • Kuma062 is an oral, computationally-engineered super glutenase
  • Enhanced catalytic activity compared to other glutenases

Optimal activity at

the pH range of theResistance to common digestive proteases

stomach after a meal

Specificity for peptides

Eliminates ex vivo T cell

with immunogenic

response to all 3 major

regions of gliadin

gliadin families

CLINICAL DATA SHOWS KUMA062 CAN DEGRADE >95% OF INGESTED GLUTEN

Gluten recovery in gastric contents aspirated 30mins after

meal containing 3g of gluten

800

p = 0.001

(mg)

700

600

Gluten

500

>95% gluten

400

degradation

300

200

100

0

Placebo (n=13)

900mg Kuma062

900mg Kuma062 +

(n=12)

Nexium (n=13)

  • Kuma well-tolerated, no identified safety concern
  • Decision to acquire PVP Biologics expected Q3 FY2019

141

TAK-101: POTENTIAL BEST-IN-CLASS, INTRAVENOUS THERAPY FOR CELIAC DISEASE DESIGNED TO MODIFY T CELL RESPONSE

ABOUT TAK-101*

  • Biodegradable polymer encapsulating antigen
  • Designed to induce tolerance to gluten, reduce T cell responses to gliadin

PROPRIETARY PARTICLE SURFACE

PARTICLE CORE PROGRAMMED WITH

GLIADIN TO INDUCE TOLERANCE

  • Expected to provide durable (3 months or longer) down regulation of T cell responses to immunogenic gliadin peptides

TAK-101 REDUCES IMMUNE ACTIVATION AFTER GLUTEN EXPOSURE

Interferon-gamma ELISPOT measurement of gluten-responsive T cells

T

30

responsive-gluten

formingunits)

10

p = 0.0056

25

20

Treatment with TAK-101

15

reduced immune

Increasein

(spotcells-

activation by >85%

5

0

Placebo

TIMP-GLIA

n=16

n=13

TAKEDA ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE TO TAK-101

*Formerly TIMP-GLIA

142

Source: https://www.courpharma.com/our-technology/

WE ARE LEADING THE SCIENCE IN CELIAC DISEASE

WITH A NEW AI - BASED TOOL AND INGESTIBLE DEVICE

PIONEERING AT BOUNDARIES OF CLINICAL MEDICINE

  • Innovative, non-invasive, patented method of measuring total burden of intestinal disease

INNOVATIVE USE

PRECISION

OF TECHNOLOGY

MEASUREMENTUSING AI

Ingestible high resolution camera pill

Pioneering Automated Image

Modern machine-learning/ AI based

assessment quantifies disease burden

image processing

143

TAKEDA IS THE BEST COMPANY TO BRING CELIAC THERAPIES TO PATIENTS

World-class, fully connected GI commercial infrastructure across 65+ countries that supports $6bn+ revenues

  • Extensive GI clinical footprint
  • Strong reputation for scientific excellence
  • Lauded for calculated risk-taking by the GI community
  • Experience with redefining guidelines and treatment paths

144

NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20

PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS

TAK-611

MLD

PEVONEDISTAT

AML

TAK-721

EoE

Ph 2 start2

TAK-924

Ph 3 start

Approval

TAK-755

cTTP

TAK-788

1L NSCLC

mHTT ASO

Huntington's Disease

Ph 3 start

Ph 3 start

Pivotal start

1H FY 2019

2H FY 2019

1H FY 2020

2H FY 2020

TAK-925

Narcolepsy

PEVONEDISTAT

HR-MDS

TAK-788

2L NSCLC

POC

TAK-924

Ph 2 Overall Survival

Ph 2 Pivotal

TAK-721

EoE

TAK-007

Hem. Malignancies

TAK-573

R/R MM, Solid Tumor

Ph 3 data (induction)

POC

POC

TAK-101

Celiac Disease

TAK-609

Hunter (IT)

POC

Ph 3 data 2yr extension

TAK-620

TAK-755

TAK-935

R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data

iTTP

POC

DEE

POC

mHTT ASO

Huntington's Disease

POC

TAK-906

Gastroparesis

POC

TAK-721

EoE

Ph 3 data (maintenance)

TAK-951

Nausea & Vomiting

POC

Oncology

Rare Disease

Neuroscience

Gastroenterology

Denotes milestones that have been achieved.

KEY DATA READOUTS

145

  1. Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change
  2. Potentially registration enabling

SUMMARY

1

2

We have built an

We are well

industry-leading

positioned to bring

portfolio rooted in

the first therapies to

unparalleled scientific

celiac patients that

excellence and

could change the

outstanding global

standard of care

commercial strength

3

We have multiple milestones, including expected key approvals in the next 2 years that will be transformative for patients

146

R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019

TIMEAGENDA

11:00 - 11:05

Welcome and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

11:05 - 11:45

Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies

Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

11:45 - 12:15

A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies

Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies

12:15 - 12:45

Q&A session

12:45 - 13:25

Lunch Break

13:25 - 13:35

Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters

Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance

13:35 - 13:45

Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader

Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda

13:45 - 14:15

Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines

Andy Plump, President R&D

14:15 - 14:40

Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK

Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit

Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities

14:40 - 15:00

TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead

Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit

15:00 - 15:20

Break

15:20 - 15:45

Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy

Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit

15:45 - 16:00

Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists

Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead

16:00 - 16:20

Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease

Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit

16:20 - 17:00

Panel Q&A Session

147

17:00

Drinks reception

Panel Q&A Session

© 2019 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41pCOLLABORATE : 21/11/19 - AGM Investor Presentation
PU
09:41pMMA OFFSHORE : 21 November 2019 2019 AGM Chairmans Address and MD and CEO Presentation
PU
09:36pORION EQUITIES : Summary of Proxies Received for 2019 AGM
PU
09:36pKAKAKU COM : Summary of Main Questions and Answers at Results Briefing for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
09:26pPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes
PU
09:26pCONICO : AGM Results
PU
09:26pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT
PU
09:26pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 20/11/19 - $0.7273
PU
09:26pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA_General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit
PU
09:26pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :changes to the composition of the board committees
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil dips on worries U.S.-China trade deal could slip to next year
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : GM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group