TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : R&D and PDT DAY (in Tokyo on November 21, 2019) Presentation (6/6)
11/20/2019 | 08:46pm EST
TAKEDA ONCOLOGY: INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES & NEW FRONTIERS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY
Chris Arendt, PhD
Head of Oncology Drug Discovery Unit
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tokyo
November 21, 2019
A CURATIVE-INTENTIMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PIPELINE IS TAKING SHAPE
WAVE 1
WAVE 2
NMEs that complement our global brands
Hematologic
Immuno-Oncology
Hematologic
Malignancies TAK-924
TAK-007
FY23 target approval
Lung Cancer &
TAK-788
FY21 target approval
PARTNERSHIPS DRIVE OUR DIFFERENTIATED EARLY CLINICAL PIPELINE
Unique
|
• Innovative, disruptive platforms
|
• Harness innate immunity
|
• Agility in 'open lab' model
|
• Eye towards solid tumors
THE FIRST BREAKTHROUGHS IN CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY
TARGET T CELLS
T CELL CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS
|
Adapted from Chen & Mellman, Immunity 2013
OUR FOCUS IS ON NOVEL MECHANISMS IN THE
CANCER-IMMUNITY CYCLE
2
|
Novel-scaffold immune
|
|
checkpoint platforms
|
3
|
Next-gen cell therapy &
|
immune engager platforms
|
|
|
Innate immuno
|
|
Cancer cell death
50
Adapted from Chen & Mellman, Immunity 2013
EMERGING STRENGTH IN TARGETED INNATE IMMUNE MODULATION
HIGH UNMET
NEED
OUR
DIFFERENTIATED
APPROACH
Cancer cell death
Patients refractory/ unresponsive to current immunotherapies
Systemic therapies leveraging innate immunity to enhance response breadth, depth & durability
PH 1
|
|
STING agonism
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMOylation
|
|
|
TAK-981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-981 (ADCC combo)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AttenukineTM
|
|
|
TAK-573 (CD38-AttenukineTM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Next-gen AttenukineTM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATTENUKINETM PLATFORM ELICITS BOTH DIRECT TUMOR KILL AND IMMUNE ACTIVATION
TARGETED ATTENUATED TYPE I IFN PAYLOAD
|
|
|
|
|
Immunomodulation in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preclinical models
|
Activation of CD8+ T cells in bone marrow
|
EXPECTED
|
2019
|
2020
|
MILESTONES (FY)
|
Ph1 FPI in solid
|
Ph1b MM (incl.
|
|
tumors
|
combinations)
FPI = first patient in R/R MM = Relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma POM = proof-of-mechanism
52
2 NOVEL SCAFFOLD NEXT-GENERATION CHECKPOINT MODULATORS
HIGH UNMET
NEED
OUR
DIFFERENTIATED
APPROACH
Current checkpoint modulators fail to improve overall survival in majority of patients
New classes of checkpoint inhibitors designed to increase breadth and depth of responses
Cancer cell death
Humabody Vh
|
• Unique pharmacology
|
Concept 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concept 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agonist-redirected checkpoints
|
• Co-inhibition & co-
|
TAK-252
|
/ SL-279352
|
(PD1-Fc-OX40L)
|
stimulation
|
TAK-254
|
/ SL-115154
|
(CSF1R-Fc-CD40L)
|
= first-in-class
|
53
|
Vh = Variable heavy domain
|
BRINGING 5 NOVEL CELL THERAPY PLATFORMS
-
TO THE CLINIC BY THE END OF FY20
HIGH UNMET
NEED
OUR
DIFFERENTIATED
APPROACH
Current CAR-T therapies have significant challenges & fail to address solid tumors
Leverage novel cell platforms & engineering to address shortcomings in liquid & solid tumors
Cancer cell death
Innate tumor sensors & effectors
NK &
γδT Engineered CAR cells
Fc-mediated killing
54
NK = Natural killer
A NETWORK OF TOP INNOVATORS IS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FUELING TAKEDA'S CELL THERAPY ENGINE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUTTING-EDGE ENGINEERING & CELL PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPSC
|
|
γδT cell
|
|
Armored
|
|
Next-gen
|
|
IPSC
|
|
CAR-NK
|
|
|
|
|
expertise
|
|
platform
|
|
CAR-Ts
|
|
CARs
|
|
CAR-Ts
|
|
platform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shinya
|
|
Adrian
|
|
Koji
|
|
Michel
|
|
Shin
|
|
Katy
|
|
Yamanaka
|
|
Hayday
|
|
Tamada
|
|
Sadelain
|
|
Kaneko
|
|
Rezvani
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaneko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 2015
|
|
|
May 2017
|
Sept 2017
|
|
July 2018
|
|
April 2019
|
Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takeda Cell Therapy
|
|
|
|
First Development-Stage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Translational Engine
|
|
|
|
|
Partnership
|
IPSC = Induced pluripotent stem cell
|
NK = Natural killer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
Dr. Sadelain is a co-inventor on patents relative to next-gen CARs, intellectual property that MSK has licensed to Takeda. As a result of these licensing arrangements, Dr. Sadelain and MSK have financial interests related to these research efforts.
|
3
|
TAKEDA IS EMBARKING ON A TRANSFORMATIVE CAR-NK
|
|
PARTNERSHIP THAT COULD ENTER PIVOTAL TRIALS IN 2021
IL-15 Activating NK receptor
Multiple mechanisms of tumor killing
Potentiation of innate & adaptive immunity
CAR19
56
-
FOUR NOVEL, OFF-THE-SHELFCAR-NK THERAPIES IN DEVELOPMENT
PATIENT VALUE PROPOSITION
Rapid and deep responses with a short-time-to-treatment, safe, off-the-shelfCAR-NK available in outpatient & community settings
Initial opportunity in G7 countries (CD19)*
|
3L+ DLBCL
|
~8,000
|
3L+ CLL
|
~5,000
|
3L+ iNHL
|
~6,000
|
|
Potential to move into earlier lines of therapy
PLATFORM VALUE INFLECTIONS
FY
|
|
Ongoing maturation of clinical data: Efficacious dose,
|
2H 2020
|
durability, partial vs. full allo, cryopreserved product
|
|
Manufacturing process complete
|
2021
|
Pivotal trials in r/r DLBCL / CLL / Indolent NHL
|
|
2023
|
BLA filing
|
PLATFORM
|
PARTNER
|
MECHANISM-OF-ACTION
|
PROGRAMS
|
PRECLINICAL
|
PH 1
|
CAR-NK
|
|
|
TAK-007 (CD19 CAR-NK)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Non-autologous NK cell therapy
|
BCMA CAR-NK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(allo cord blood)
|
Dr. Katy Rezvani
|
|
Platform expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DRAMATIC COMPLETE RESPONSE IN FIRST PATIENT TREATED
47-YEAR OLD MALE WITH RELAPSED TRANSFORMED DOUBLE-HIT(C-MYC /BCL-2) DLBCL
KINETICS OF CAR-NK VERSUS ENDOGENOUS T AND B CELLS IN PERIPHERAL BLOOD
|
Baseline scan
|
Day 30 post CAR19-NK
|
Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center
|
|
% positive cells
|
|
CAR-NK cells
|
|
|
Days post-CAR-NK infusion
|
|
of blood
|
|
B cells
|
X1000/ml
|
|
|
|
T cells
|
|
Days post-CAR-NK infusion
58
-
IMPRESSIVE RESPONSES IN OTHER HEAVILY PRETREATED PATIENTS
61-YEAR OLD MALE CLL/RICHTER'S TRANSFORMATION (5 PRIOR LINES OF THERAPY)
60-YEAR OLD FEMALE WITH CLL / ACCELERATED CLL (5 PRIOR LINES OF THERAPY)
CAR-NK
|
Baseline scan
|
Day 30 post CAR19-NK
|
Baseline scan
|
Day 30 post CAR19-NK
|
CR in Richter's; SD in CLL
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
CLL = Chronic lymphocytic leukemia CR = Complete response
|
SD = Stable disease
|
|
|
Data from Dr. Katy Rezvani, MD Anderson Cancer Center
-
CAR-NKCELLS PERSIST IN PATIENTS AND DO NOT TRIGGER CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME (CRS)
CAR-NK CELLS PERSIST UP TO 4 MONTHS POST INFUSION IL-6 LEVLS POST CAR-NK INFUSION DO NOT INDICATE CRS
Vector transgene copy per μg of genomic DNA
Median IL-6 level in grade 2-5 CRS post-CAR-T treatment*
IL-6 (pg/ml)
|
|
|
|
Time from infusion (days)
|
|
|
|
Time from infusion (days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 CAR-NK EFFICACY & TOXICITY TREATING MULTPLE DIAGNOSES
|
|
Diagnosis
|
Lines of
|
HLA Match
|
CRS /
|
Complete
|
|
Treatment
|
Neurotox
|
Response
|
|
|
|
|
DLBCL - Relapsed transformed double-hit
|
3
|
Partial match
|
None
|
|
|
Incl. ASCT
|
Dose
|
|
|
|
|
|
DLBCL - Refractory
|
7
|
Partial match
|
None
|
PD
|
Level 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLL
|
4
|
Partial match
|
None
|
|
|
Incl. ibrutinib & venetoclax
|
|
CLL
|
4
|
Partial match
|
None
|
PD
|
|
Incl. ibrutinib
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dose
|
CLL/Richter's transformation
|
5
|
Partial match
|
None
|
*
|
|
Incl. ibrutinib
|
|
|
Richter's
|
Level 2
|
CLL/Accelerated CLL
|
5
|
Partial match
|
None
|
|
|
Incl. ibrutinib & venetoclax
|
|
CLL
|
4
|
Partial match
|
None
|
|
|
Incl. ibrutinib
|
|
|
|
|
|
DLBCL - Refractory
|
11
|
Partial match
|
None
|
|
|
Incl. ASCT
|
Dose
|
DLBCL - Relapsed transformed double-hit
|
4
|
Partial match
|
None
|
|
Incl. ASCT
|
Level 3
|
Follicular lymphoma - Relapsed
|
4
|
Mismatch
|
None
|
PD
|
|
|
Incl. ASCT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Follicular lymphoma - Relapsed
|
4
|
Mismatch
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAST-TO-CLINICCELL THERAPY ENGINE WILL MAXIMIZE LEARNINGS ON MULTIPLE 'DISRUPTIVE' PLATFORMS
5 CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS EXPECTED BY END OF FY20
A RICH AND POTENTIALLY TRANSFORMATIVE EARLY CLINICAL ONCOLOGY PIPELINE
|
STING agonism
|
•
|
Innate-to-adaptive priming
|
TAK-676 (STING agonist)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Targeted STING agonist
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMOylation
|
•
|
Innate immune enhancer
|
TAK-981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-981 (ADCC combo)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AttenukineTM
|
•
|
Targeted attenuated IFN-α
|
TAK-573 (CD38-AttenukineTM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agonist-redirected
|
•
|
Co-inhibition & co-stimulation
|
TAK-252 /SL-279353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
checkpoints
|
TAK-254 /SL-115154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shiga-like toxin A
|
•
|
Novel cytotoxic payload
|
TAK-169 (CD38-SLTA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IGN toxin
|
•
|
Solid tumor-targeted ADC
|
TAK-164 (GCC-ADC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conditional T
|
•
|
Novel solid tumor platform
|
MVC-101 (EGFR COBRATM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cell engagers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cell therapy
|
• Off-the-shelf cell therapies
|
TAK-007 (CD19 CAR-NK)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
platforms
|
5 cell therapies expected in clinic by end of FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20
PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS
|
TAK-611
|
MLD
|
|
PEVONEDISTAT
|
AML
|
|
TAK-721
|
EoE
|
Ph 2 start2
|
TAK-924
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-755
|
cTTP
|
|
TAK-788
|
1L NSCLC
|
|
mHTT ASO
|
Huntington's Disease
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Pivotal start
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H FY 2019
|
2H FY 2019
|
1H FY 2020
|
|
TAK-925
|
Narcolepsy
|
|
PEVONEDISTAT
|
HR-MDS
|
|
TAK-788
|
2L NSCLC
|
POC
|
TAK-924
|
Ph 2 Overall Survival
|
|
Ph 2 Pivotal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
EoE
|
TAK-007
|
Hem. Malignancies
|
|
TAK-573
|
R/R MM, Solid Tumor
|
Ph 3 data (induction)
|
POC
|
|
POC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-101
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
TAK-609
|
Hunter (IT)
|
|
|
|
POC
|
|
Ph 3 data 2yr extension
|
|
|
R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data
iTTP
POC
DEE
POC
EoE
Ph 3 data (maintenance)
Oncology
Rare Disease
Neuroscience
Gastroenterology
Denotes milestones that have been achieved.
KEY DATA READOUTS
64
-
Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change
-
Potentially registration enabling
SUMMARY
R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019
TIMEAGENDA
|
11:00 - 11:05
|
Welcome and Introduction of Presenters
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
11:05 - 11:45
|
Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies
|
|
Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
|
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Q&A session
|
12:45 - 13:25
|
Lunch Break
|
|
|
|
13:25 - 13:35
|
Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters
|
|
|
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
13:35 - 13:45
|
Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader
|
|
Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda
|
|
13:45 - 14:15
|
Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines
|
|
Andy Plump, President R&D
|
|
14:15 - 14:40
|
Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK
|
|
Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit
|
|
|
Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities
|
|
|
|
14:40 - 15:00
|
•
|
TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead
|
|
|
•
|
Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
15:00 - 15:20
|
Break
|
|
|
|
15:20 - 15:45
|
Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
15:45 - 16:00
|
Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists
|
|
Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead
|
|
16:00 - 16:20
|
Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease
|
|
Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
|
16:20 - 17:00
|
Panel Q&A Session
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-788: PURSUING A FAST-TO-PATIENT STRATEGY
FOR NSCLC PATIENTS WITH EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS
Rachael L Brake, PhD
Global Program Leader, Oncology
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tokyo
November 21, 2019
THE SIZE OF THE LUNG CANCER CHALLENGE IS VAST
228,0001
New Lung cancer
cases / year
143,0001
Lung cancer deaths/ yr More than breast, colon, and prostate cancer combined
American Cancer Society; Cancer facts and figures 2019
-
Office for National Statistics UK (www.ons.gov.uk)
Survival of Lung cancer is amongst
the lowest of all cancers
MaleFemale
EXON 20 INSERTIONS ARE A RARE SUBSET OF EGFR MUTANT NSCLC
|
Non-Sq NSCLC
|
|
200,000 pts/yr1
|
|
No Mutations 1.2%
|
EGFR Sensitizing Mutations 19.4%
|
EGFR exon18 4%
|
|
UMD 12.0%
|
EGFR exon19 45%
|
|
EGFR exon21 41%
Other Drivers 2.9%
PTEN loss 0.7%
|
CDKN2A loss 1.9%
|
EGFR 28%
|
|
|
|
BRAF nonV600E 1.3%
|
|
|
|
NF1 loss 1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGFR T790M 5.5%
|
|
|
|
EGFR exon20 2.1%
|
KRAS 25.3%
|
|
|
EGFR WT Amp 1.0%
|
|
|
ALK fusion 3.8%
|
|
|
|
KRAS 25.3%
|
|
|
ROS1 fusion 2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RET fusion 1.7%
|
|
|
|
BRAF V600E 2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
MET splice 3.0%
|
FGFR ½ ½ 0.7%
|
MET Amp 1.4%
|
NRAS 1.2%
|
ERBB2 Amp 1.4%
|
PIK3CA 2.0%
|
BRCA ½ loss 1.3%
MAP2K1 0.7%ERBB2 Mut 2.3% TSC ½ loss 0.7%
Sources: Leduc C et al., Ann Oncol 2017; Jorge S et al. Braz J Med Biol Res 2014; Kobayashi Y & Mitsudomi T. Cancer Sci 2016; Arcila M et al. Mol Cancer Ther 2013; Oxnard G et al. J Thorac Oncol 2013
EGFR Exon 20 insertions 2,000 pts/yr2
Insertion variants
-
V769_D770insASV (≈20%)
-
D770_N771insSVD (≈19%)
-
A763_Y764insFQEA (≈7%)
-
H773_v774insPH (≈5%)
-
H773_V774insNPH (≈4%)
8. H773_V774insAH (≈3%)
PATIENTS WITH EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS HAVE NO EFFECTIVE THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POOR RESPONSE TO EXISTING TKIs 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGFR exon 20 insertions do not demonstrate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant PFS benefit with 1st and 2nd gen EGFR TKIs
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
survival (%)
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hazard ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
free
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
= 12.3 (p<0.0001)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Progression
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
20
|
30
|
40
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time (months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POOR RESPONSE TO ANTI PD-1/PDL-1 THERAPY 2
EGFR exon 20 ins patients demonstrate limited
benefit to anti PD-1 directed therapy
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
patient responses
|
OVERCOMING THE DRUG DEVELOPMENT CHALLENGE
IN EXON 20 INSERTIONS
|
|
|
Source. TAK-788 bound to EGFR kinase domain containing D770 ins NPG, crystal structure (data on file)
TAK-788 PROOF OF CONCEPT DATA IN EGFR EXON 20 INSERTIONS
• Confirmed ORR: 12/28 patients: 43% (24.5-62.8%) • Median PFS: 7.3 months (4.4 mo - NR)
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENCOURAGING EFFICACY AND SAFETY HAS BEEN OBSERVED WITH TAK-788
Select signs of efficacy
|
|
|
|
73
|
ITT = Intention to treat, ORR = Overall response rate, PFS = progression free survival, NR = Not reported.
|
|
|
Sources: 1. Riley et al. ASCO. 2019; 2. Haymach et al. WCLC 2018; 3. Yang et al., Lancet. 2016.; 4. Kim et al., ESMO 2019; 5. Yang et al., Lancet. 2012; 6. Mok et at., NEJM 2017
|
|
|
STRONGER DIARRHEA MANAGEMENT SHOULD = ENHANCED EFFICACY
Source. TAK-788 Clinical trial database (data on file)
Refractory EGFR Exon 20 insertion patients
Previously treated, ≤2 systemic anticancer chemotherapy
Locally advanced or metastatic
NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion
TAK-788 at 160 mg qd
Overall Response Rate
Duration of Response
Median Progression Free Survival
Overall survival
ACTIVELY ENROLLING US, EU, AND ASIA
POTENTIAL APPROVAL MID 2021
Supporting data generation
Real world evidence (RWE) data collection
RWE will be used to assess the benefit of conventional
standard of care (SOC) agents in patients with
EGFR Exon 20 insertions
EMR claims databases and Medical Chart Review
Chemo +/- VEGFR
Immunotherapy
Overall Response Rate
Time to treatment failure
Median progression free survival
Duration of Response
Overall survival
US (FLAT IRON HEALTH) · JP (SCRUM-JAPAN)
EU AND CHINA CHART REVIEW
NEW ACTIVATION: A TRIAL FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED PATIENTS
Randomized, controlled, Phase 3 trial
Treatment-naïveEGFR exon 20 insertion patients
Advanced or metastatic
Treatment-naïvepatients diagnosed with NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations
R 1:1
TAK-788 at 160 mg qd
-
Median Progression Free Survival
-
Overall Response Rate
-
Duration of Response
-
Overall survival
Electronic patient reported outcomes
· ACTIVELY ENROLLING
· US, EU, LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA-PACIFIC
NSCLC patients with
TAK-788 is the first
EGFR Exon 20 insertions
purposely designed
are underserved with
inhibitor and clinical
the current available
proof-of-concept has
therapies
demonstrated efficacy
3
The EXCLAIM trial in refractory patients could lead to the first approval of TAK-788 by 2021
PEVONEDISTAT (TAK-924): A POTENTIAL NEW
TREATMENT FOR HR-MDS AND AML
Phil Rowlands, PhD
Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tokyo
November 21, 2019
BUILDING ON THE TAKEDA ONCOLOGY FOUNDATION IN HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES
|
Improving Patient Outcomes
Multiple Myeloma
HIGH RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROME (HR-MDS) AND ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) HAVE LIMITED TREATMENT OPTIONS
CONTINUUM OF HR-MDS AND AML
Blasts 20% 30%
• HR-MDS and AML are both rare bone marrow-
related cancers that share foundational
biology, clinical features, and genetic
mutations*
BM failure → cytopenias
Fatigue (anemia)
Infection (neutropenia)
• Bleeding (thrombocytopenia)
|
|
≤ 10% HR-MDS, ~45% AML
|
80
CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE IS INADEQUATE FOR HR-MDS PATIENTS
MDS SURVIVAL BY PROGNOSTIC RISK
• No new treatments have been approved for MDS in over a decade
• Transplant ineligible patients treated with first line therapy: Median OS = 15mo; 2yr OS rate 35%
• Economic burden is substantial - hospitalizations are common among patients and many are transfusion dependent
Time (months)
Schanz et al., J Clin Oncol. 2012, 30:820-829
Median survival ~6 months to 5 years
PEVONEDISTAT: A UNIQUE FIRST-IN-CLASS NAE INHIBITOR
Pevonedistat is a small molecule inhibitor of NAE (NEDD-8 activating enzyme), a protein involved in the ubiquitin-proteasome system
NAE acts upstream of the proteasome and catalyzes the first step in the neddylation pathway
Amir T. Fathi Blood 2018;131:1391-1392
82
ENCOURAGING RESPONSES IN AML PATIENTS TREATED WITH PEOVNEDISTAT + AZACITIDINE
60% ORR with a trend towards
improved survival in secondary AML
Response rates not influenced by AML
genetic risk or leukemia burden
Initial data drove interest to move to
registration
Ronan T Swords et al. Blood 2016;128:98
83
A PHASE 2 STUDY IN HR-MDS TO CONFIRM THE RISK / BENEFIT PROFILE OBSERVED IN AML
Phase 2, Randomized, Open-label, Global, Multicenter Study Comparing Pevonedistat Plus Azacitidine vs. Azacitidine in Patients with Higher-Risk MDS, CMML, or Low-Blast AML
n = 117
|
* Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data
THE PHASE 3 PANTHER STUDY WAS INITIATED AT RISK TO
ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT
Phase 3, Randomized controlled trial of Pevonedistat Plus Azacitidine Versus Single-Agent Azacitidine as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Higher risk-MDS/CMML, or Low-blast AML
n = 450
|
|
EXPANDING PATIENT-CENTRIC DEVELOPMENT OF PEVONEDISTAT
Continuum of disease
NEW STUDIES IN UNFIT AML
Potential approval in FY21*
Ph3 PEVOLAM
pevo + aza vs. aza Currently enrolling patients
Ph2 (P2002) Combo
pevo + venetoclax + aza vs. venetoclax + aza
Study will open in 2020
Utilizing partnership (PETHEMA) for efficient development
Unique MOA and biologic hypothesis to support combination
86
* Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data
SUMMARY
1
Unmet need in High- risk MDS and AML remain high with few treatment options
2
Pevonedistat is a selective first-in-class inhibitor with potential to be first new therapy in over a decade for HR-MDS
3
The Ph2 HR-MDS trial has reached the updated OS endpoint data readout and the PANTHER Ph3 trial has completed global enrollment
87
|
|
|
RARE DISEASES & GENE THERAPY
Dan Curran, MD
Head Rare Diseases Therapeutic Area Unit
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tokyo
November 21, 2019
RARE DISEASES: AN OPPORTUNITY TO TRANSFORM TREATMENT
HIGH UNMET NEED
7,000
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
80%
Diseases are genetic
|
|
|
|
|
|
approvals in six major authorities 2009-2018
RARE DISEASE MARKET IS EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN SIZE
GLOBAL ORPHAN DRUG1 SALES EXCLUDING ONCOLOGY2, USD BN
124
12% CAGR
62
37 CAGR
1. Orphan drugs generally used as synonym for rare disease due to lack of uniform definition, including also non-rare, but neglected diseases lacking therapy (e.g., tropical infectious diseases); 2. EvaluatePharma (03 June 2019)
TAKEDA IS THE LEADER IN RARE DISEASES
PATIENT IMPACT
|
SCIENCE & INNOVATION
|
CAPABILITIES AND SCALE
92
OUR STRATEGY IS TO TRANSFORM AND CURE RARE DISEASES
As the global leader in Rare Diseases, we aspire to provide transformative and curative treatments to our patients
Transformative
Programs with transformative potential in devastating disorders with limited or no treatment options today
Curative
Emerging early pipeline of AAV gene therapies to redefine treatment paradigm in monogenic rare diseases
WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH
|
|
TAK-041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parkinson's
|
|
Sleep Disorders
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
|
Orphan potential in at least one indication
94
|
POTENTIAL APPROVALS OF TRANSFORMATIVE THERAPIES
WAVE 11
Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 3 Phase 2 Phase 2 Phase 1/2 Phase 2b
TAK-721
TAK-620
TAK-755
TAK-611
TAK-935
Orexin
TAK-607
Eosinophilic
Cytomegalovirus
Congenital
Metachromatic
Developmental
Narcolepsy Type 1
Complications of
Esophagitis
(CMV) infection
Thrombotic
Leukodystrophy
and Epileptic
(NT1)
Prematurity2
(EoE)
in transplant
Thrombocytopenic
(MLD)
Encephalopathies
|
SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS
Potential first treatment of CMV infection in transplant patients in over 10 years. Inhibitor of protein kinase UL97.
96
TAK-620: POTENTIAL BEST IN CLASS TREATMENT FOR POST-
TRANSPLANT CMV INFECTION
BURDEN OF CMV INFECTION IN TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS TAK-620: NOVEL MOA TARGETING PROTEIN KINASE UL97
|
CMV infection is the most common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-620 ADDRESSES UNMET NEED IN BOTH FIRST-LINE AND RESISTANT / REFRACTORY SETTING
TAK-620 DEMONSTRATED SIMILAR EFFICACY AND BETTER SAFETY VERSUS SOC IN A PHASE 2 STUDY IN FIRST-LINE PATIENTS
VALGANCICLOVIR (VGV)ACROSS ALL DOSES1
TAK-620:
Dose 400, 800 or 1200 mg BID2 VGV (N=40)
All Doses (N=119)
Confirmed
undetectable
plasma CMV DNA79%67% within 6 weeks
OFTEN IN THE VGV ARM (15%) VS. TAK-620 ARM (7%)2
|
|
|
Dose 400, 800 or 1200 mg BID
|
|
|
|
TAK-620: GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN RESISTANT OR REFRACTORY CMV INFECTION
|
TAK-620: TWO ONGOING PIVOTAL STUDIES; EXPECT FIRST
APPROVAL IN RESISTANT OR REFRACTORY CMV IN 2021
|
|
SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS
Potential best-in-class therapy for Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP). Recombinant ADAMTS13.
102
CONGENITAL AND IMMUNE TTP HAVE SUBSTANTIAL MORTALITY AND MORBIDITY BURDEN DUE TO INADEQUATE SOC
CONGENITAL TTP (cTTP)
-
Sub-therapeuticdose with plasma infusions
-
Patients still experience ischemic injury of brain, kidneys and heart
-
Poor long-term outcomes
IMMUNE TTP (iTTP)
-
~30% relapse rate with plasma exchange (PEX)
-
New market entrant reduces relapse rate, but has significant limitations3,4
-
-
Enhanced risk of bleeding:
Gingival bleeding 18% vs. 1% placebo Epistaxis 32% vs. 3% placebo
ADDRESSABLE POPULATION
(WW)1,2
cTTP
|
2,000 - 6,000
|
iTTP
|
5,000 - 18,000
|
|
103
1. Global major markets: US, Europe, Canada, JPN, and Global Emerging Markets; 2. Haematologica September 2010 95: 1444-1447; 3. N Engl J Med 2019;380:335-46.; 4. N Engl J Med 2016; 374:511-522
TAK-755 DIRECTLY ADDRESSES UNDERLYING CAUSE OF TTP
TAK-755 REPLACES ADAMTS13, DEFICIENCY OF WHICH LEADS TO TTP
Normal clotting cascade
TTP
Platelet
|
Von Willebrand Factor (VWF)
ADAMTS13:
Cleaves VWF multimers that mediate platelet aggregation and clotting
Blood vessel
ADAMTS13 deficiency:
Formation of microthrombi due to accumulation of large VWF multimers
104
1. Blood 2017; vol. 130, number 19, 2055-63; 2. Measured using FRETS (fluorescence resonance energy transfer)
TAK-755: ONGOING PHASE 3 CONGENITAL TTP STUDY
TAK-755 PHASE 3 PROPHYLAXIS STUDY
cTTP patients (N = 26 - 42)
1:1 Randomization
|
|
TAK-755 40 IU/kg
|
1. A single dose modification to 1x/week may be mandated based on clinical outcomes; 2. Plan to seek deferral of pediatric data requirement in EU for initial filing, which would enable possible approval in EU in 2023
TAK-755 IMMUNE TTP PHASE 2 STUDY DESIGN
Primary or relapse acute iTTP episode (N=30)
PEX Day 1
|
|
Remission Phase
EXPECTED
2020
2021
2023
2025
MILESTONES (FY)
2H: Ph 2 Readout
2H: Ph 3 Start
2H: Ph3 Readout
US/EU Approval
107
SELECTED TRANSFORMATIVE PROGRAMS
Potential first pharmacologic therapy in >20 years to prevent complications of prematurity. Recombinant IGF-1 growth factor.
108
EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS EXPERIENCE CONSIDERABLE MORBIDITY
Morbidity (%) by birth year, US data1
|
100%
|
Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD)
|
80%
|
Severe intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH)
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
1996
|
2000
|
2004
|
2008
|
2012
|
1992
~80,000-90,000 Extremely preterm
babies (<28 wks gestational age) born
WW2,3
~40% have lung complications
in addition to morbidities in brain, eye that adversely impact development and learning
0 Therapies
for prevention of complications of prematurity
~$200,000 hospitalization
costs per infant 4
109
1. Stoll B, JAMA, 2015;314(10): 1039-1051; 2. CDC; 3. UN data and published sources; 4. Mowitz M et al. Co-occurrence and Burden of Complications of Prematurity Among Extremely Preterm Infants in the US AAP 2017 Poster 76
TAK-607 REPLENISHES IGF-1, A FETAL GROWTH FACTOR THAT IS DECREASED IN PRETERM INFANTS
TAK-607:IGF-1 /IGFBP-31 COMPLEX
-
IGF-1is an important fetal growth factor supplied by the mother that is involved in the development of multiple organs
-
IGF-1is low or absent in premature infants born before 28 weeks2
-
TAK-607demonstrated beneficial effects in lung development and brain vasculature in preclinical models3,4
IGF-1 LEVELS ARE LOW IN PRETERM INFANTS2
IGF-1 in normal in utero fetus
IGF-1 in preterm infants
Mean predicted value
Upper prediction interval (95th)
Lower prediction interval (5th)
|
1. Recombinant insulin-like growth factor 1 (rIGF-1),IGFBP-3- IGF binding protein-3; 2. Hellstrom et al., Acta Pædiatrica 2016 105, pp. 576-586; 3. Seedorf G et al. EAPS. Geneva 2016 (manuscript in preparation)
|
110
|
4. Ley D et al. jENS 2019
|
TAK-607: PHASE 2 STUDY INFORMED DOSE AND
ENDPOINT SELECTION
ROP-2008-01: RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED PHASE 2 STUDY OF TAK-607
-
Pre-terminfants with a gestational age (GA) <28 weeks (N = 120)
-
Assessed outcomes in ITT and "evaluable" sets (40% patients who achieved target exposure of IGF-1 levels)1
-
-
Primary endpoint: ROP not met
-
Pre-specifiedsecondary endpoints: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) was reduced and Intra-Ventricular Hemorrhage (IVH) showed a positive trend
-
Granted FDA fast-track designation
TAK-607 IMPACTED BPD AND IVH2
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
Standard of care
|
|
|
%
|
80
|
|
|
|
IGF-1/IGFBP-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numberof infants (evaluableset2)
|
20
|
|
55%
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23%
|
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BPD (Moderate IVH (Grade 3-4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Severe)
|
1. Evaluable set: ≥70% IGF-1 measurements within targeted intrauterine range (28‒109 µg/L) AND ≥70% intended duration of treatment
|
111
2. Ley D, J Pediatrics, 2018
ROP - retinopathy of prematurity
TAK-607: FOOTPRINTS STUDY DESIGNED TO DEMONSTRATE REDUCTION IN THE COMPLICATIONS OF PREMATURITY
|
|
|
Open label, 1:1:1 Randomization
|
|
Treatment
|
|
|
Post Treatment
|
|
|
|
(N = 200/arm)
|
|
(2-7 wks based on GA)
|
|
|
Follow-up period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-607 250 μg/kg/24 h
|
Rx: Day 1
|
Rx End: 29 wk +
|
Primary endpoint:
|
Premature
|
|
continuous IV
|
|
|
6 d PMA
|
12 months corrected age
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-607 400 μg/kg/24 h
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
infants:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
continuous IV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
<28 weeks GA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outpatient: Respiratory
|
|
|
Standard Neonatal Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
morbidity assessments/week
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint: Duration of supplemental oxygen use through 1 year corrected age1
|
EXPECTED
|
2019
|
2023
|
MILESTONES (FY)
|
1H: Ph 2b initiated
|
1H: Ph 2b Readout
112
1. Supplemental oxygen use defined by one of the following: a) Any fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) >21%, b) Non-invasive respiratory support delivered via a nasal interface (e.g., continuous positive airway pressure [CPAP], nasal cannula, etc.), c) Invasive respiratory support (mechanical ventilation) via an endotracheal tube or tracheostomy
NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20
PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS
|
TAK-611
|
MLD
|
|
PEVONEDISTAT
|
AML
|
|
TAK-721
|
EoE
|
Ph 2 start2
|
TAK-924
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-755
|
cTTP
|
|
TAK-788
|
1L NSCLC
|
|
mHTT ASO
|
Huntington's Disease
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Pivotal start
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H FY 2019
|
2H FY 2019
|
1H FY 2020
|
|
TAK-925
|
Narcolepsy
|
|
PEVONEDISTAT
|
HR-MDS
|
|
TAK-788
|
2L NSCLC
|
POC
|
TAK-924
|
Ph 2 Overall Survival
|
|
Ph 2 Pivotal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
EoE
|
TAK-007
|
Hem. Malignancies
|
|
TAK-573
|
R/R MM, Solid Tumor
|
Ph 3 data (induction)
|
POC
|
|
POC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-101
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
TAK-609
|
Hunter (IT)
|
|
|
|
POC
|
|
Ph 3 data 2yr extension
|
|
|
R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data
iTTP
POC
DEE
POC
EoE
Ph 3 data (maintenance)
Oncology
Rare Disease
Neuroscience
Gastroenterology
Denotes milestones that have been achieved.
KEY DATA READOUTS
113
-
Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change
-
Potentially registration enabling
WE AIM TO PROVIDE CURATIVE THERAPY
As the global leader in Rare Diseases, we aspire to provide transformative and curative treatments to our patients
Transformative
Programs with transformative potential in devastating disorders with limited or no treatment options today
Curative
Emerging early pipeline of AAV gene therapies to redefine treatment paradigm in monogenic rare diseases
114
BUILDING A WORLD CLASS GENE THERAPY 'ENGINE'
|
TOP TIER GMP
|
GENE THERAPY
|
GENE THERAPY
|
MANUFACTURING
|
AAV1 PLATFORM
|
PIPELINE
TAKEDA THERAPEUTIC AREAS
PreclinicalClinical
DevelopmentDevelopment
Liver expression
|
• Strong capabilities
|
3+ Research
|
|
NextGen
|
|
TAK-748
|
|
TAK-754
|
Candidates
|
|
Hem A
|
|
Hem B
|
|
Hem A
|
in liver expression
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capabilities in
|
CNS expression
|
|
|
CNS expression
|
|
|
|
|
|
StrideBio
|
|
StrideBio
|
|
TAK-686
|
|
|
|
|
Research
|
|
Friedreich
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
Candidate
|
|
Ataxia
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
1. Adeno-AssociatedVirus
WE WILL APPLY OUR CELL THERAPY PLAYBOOK AND UNIFYING CAPABILITIES TO BUILD A GENE THERAPY PIPELINE
|
Select Cell Therapy
|
Cell To Gene Therapy
|
Partnerships/Acquisitions
|
|
Unifying Capabilities
• Viral expertise
• Manufacturing
Acquisition
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022+
|
Deliver protective
|
Capsids to enhance
|
or regenerative
|
biodistribution in
|
factors to
|
CNS
|
hepatocytes
|
Acquisition
AAV tool box and
manufacturing platform
Focus of Future Gene Therapy Partnerships
-
Enable re-dosing
-
Lower dose and enhance biodistribution
-
Develop alternative gene delivery vehicles
Takeda has the capabilities, scale, and innovative platforms to extend our leadership in Rare Diseases
We have a leading late stage portfolio of transformative programs that will establish or re-define the standard of care for highly underserved patients
We are building cutting - edge capabilities in gene therapy that aim to deliver 'cures' in monogenic rare diseases
R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019
|
|
TIME
|
AGENDA
|
11:00 - 11:05
|
Welcome and Introduction of Presenters
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
11:05 - 11:45
|
Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies
|
|
Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
|
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Q&A session
|
12:45 - 13:25
|
Lunch Break
|
|
|
|
13:25 - 13:35
|
Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters
|
|
|
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
13:35 - 13:45
|
Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader
|
|
Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda
|
|
13:45 - 14:15
|
Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines
|
|
Andy Plump, President R&D
|
|
14:15 - 14:40
|
Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK
|
|
Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit
|
|
|
Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities
|
|
14:40 - 15:00
|
•
|
TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead
|
|
•
|
Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit
|
15:00 - 15:20
|
Break
|
|
|
|
15:20 - 15:45
|
Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
15:45 - 16:00
|
Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists
|
|
|
|
Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
16:00 - 16:20
|
Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease
|
|
|
|
Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
|
16:20 - 17:00
|
Panel Q&A Session
|
|
118
|
|
17:00
|
Drinks reception
|
|
|
|
|
OX2R AGONISTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF
NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1
Deborah Hartman, PhD
Global Program Leader, Neuroscience
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tokyo
November 21, 2019
NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 IS A RARE, ACQUIRED CHRONIC NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER
|
3M
|
~50%
|
15Y
|
Estimated global
|
Estimated
|
Mean diagnostic
|
population affected by
|
diagnostic rate for
|
delay3
|
NT11
|
NT1 in US, EU, JP2
|
-
Psychosocially devastating effects
-
Current treatments are only partially effective
-
Polypharmacy is common
-
Narcolepsy Network. Narcolepsy Fast Facts. Available at: https://narcolepsynetwork.org/about- narcolepsy/narcolepsy-fast-facts/. Last Updated June 2015. Last Accessed Sept. 2019
-
Thorpy et al. Sleep Med. 2014 May;15(5):502-7
-
Frauscher B, J Clin Sleep Med 2013;9(8):805-12
When I'm awake, sleep is constantly intruding on that part of my life. And when I'm asleep, wakefulness is constantly intruding on that part of my life. It's frustrating because no matter how well you regulate your narcolepsy, you're always tired. You're exhausted.
-
Charlie, adviser with NT1
120
NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1 IS DISTINGUISHED BY THE PRESENCE OF CATAPLEXY AND LOW OREXIN LEVELS
<110 pg/mL
It's not just about sleep, it's about quality of wakefulness
-
it's really about partnership with your extended family, your spouse, taking care of your children… it limits my ability to play with my kids.
-Sara, adviser with NT1
CSF: Cerebral spinal fluid; Orexin also referred to as hypocretin
1. Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea who are compliant with use of continuous positive airway pressure at night
Other hypersomnia disorders
-
Idiopathic Hypersomnia
-
Residual Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea1
121
NARCOLEPSY TYPE I IS CAUSED BY PROFOUND LOSS OF OREXIN-PRODUCING NEURONS
OREXIN mRNA LABELLING OF POSTMORTEM HYPOTHALAMIC SECTIONS
|
Healthy control
|
Narcolepsy Type 1
-
Individuals with NT1 have >85% less orexin neurons than control, which are located in the hypothalamus1, 2
ACTIVATION OF OREXIN 2 RECEPTOR (OX2R)
LEADS TO AROUSAL AND PROMOTES WAKEFULNESS3
|
Orexin neuropeptides
|
Post-synaptic neurons with
|
Downstream signalling
|
A and B
|
orexin 2 receptors
|
promoting wakefulness
THE OREXIN HYPOTHESIS IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE I
An orexin 2 receptor agonist may replace the missing endogenous orexin peptide, addressing the underlying orexin deficiency of Narcolepsy Type 1 and reduce disease specific symptoms
|
f: fornix
|
|
|
122
|
1. Reprinted by permission from Springer Nature. Peyron C, et al. Nat Med. 2000;6:991-997
|
3. Tsujino N, et al. Pharmacol. Rev. 2009;61(2):162-176
|
|
2. Thannickal TC, et al. Neuron.2000;27:469-474
|
|
TAK-925, A SELECTIVE OX2R AGONIST, REDUCES NARCOLEPSY-LIKE SYMPTOMS IN AN OREXIN-DEFICIENT MOUSE MODEL
TAK-925 FULLY RESTORED WAKEFULNESS
Wakefulness time of NT1 mouse model in active phase for one hour
|
|
60
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
**
|
awake
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minutes
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
10
TAK-925 (mg/kg, s.c.)
*p<0.05, **p<0.01 vs placebo
TAK-925 ELIMINATED SLEEP /
WAKE TRANSITIONS
Hypnogram of sleep/wake transitions in NT1 mouse model
EEG recordings
NT1 mouse model
TAK-925 ABOLISHED CATAPLEXY-LIKE EPISODES
Cataplexy-like episodes in NT1 mouse model for three hours after chocolate
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
*
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
Vehicle
|
0.3
|
Vehicle
|
1
TAK-925 (mg/kg, s.c.)
*p<0.05, **p<0.01 vs placebo
TAK-925 SHOWED PROMISING ABILITY TO MAINTAIN WAKEFULNESS IN AN EARLY PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NT1 PATIENTS
SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT): CURRENT TREATMENTS
SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT): TAK-925 (N=14)
Placebo-adjusted change from baseline (minutes, 95% CI)
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(single dose nine hour continuous IV infusion during the day)6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
*** P value <0.001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
observed
|
CI)95%
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
36.1
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted-Placebo
|
(minutes,
|
***
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
NR
|
|
NR
|
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
1.9
|
//
|
3.0
|
//
|
3.3
|
//
|
3.8
|
//
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pitolisant1
|
|
modafinil2
|
sodium
|
|
armodafinil4
|
solriamfetol5
|
|
TAK-925 5 mg
|
TAK-925 11.2 mg
|
TAK-925 44.8 mg
|
|
|
|
|
|
oxybate3
|
|
|
|
|
|
(n=6)
|
(n=4)
|
(n=4)
-
TAK-925was well-tolerated; most AEs were mild and no SAEs were observed
-
In this TAK-925-1001 study, four 40 minute MWTs were conducted per period
-
Direct cross-study comparison can not be made between TAK-925 and treatments due to different studies with different designs
|
NR: 95% CI rot reported
|
124
|
1. Lancet Neurol. 2017 Mar;16(3):200-207; 2. FDA statistical Review: Page 5, 200 mg; 3. Label/Trial N4; 4. Clinicaltrials.gov (NCT00078377); 5. FDA Statistical Review, Study 14-002, 150 mg
6. Evans R, Tanaka S, Tanaka S, et al. 2019. A phase 1 single ascending dose study of a novel orexin 2 receptor agonist, TAK-925, in healthy volunteers (HV) and subjects with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic outcomes. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/1832
TAK-925 ALSO REDUCED SUBJECTIVE SLEEPINESS IN THIS EARLY PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NT1
KAROLINSKA SLEEPINESS SCALE VALUES DURING AND AFTER ADMINISTRATION OF TAK-925
(single dose nine hour continuous IV infusion during the day)
Mean (SD)
|
|
9
|
sleepiness
|
8
|
7
|
|
of
|
6
|
|
level
|
5
|
Decreasing
|
4
|
|
|
3
2
1
0
|
|
Placebo
|
|
|
TAK-925
|
5 mg
|
|
TAK-925
|
11.2 mg
|
End of infusion
|
TAK-925
|
44.8 mg
|
|
|
TAK-925 improved subjective and objective measures of wakefulness
Hours after start of nine hour infusion1
|
1. TAK-925 effective plasma half-life <2 hours
|
125
|
Evans R, Tanaka S, Tanaka S, et al. 2019. A phase 1 single ascending dose study of a novel orexin 2 receptor agonist, TAK-925, in healthy volunteers (HV) and subjects with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) to assess safety, tolerability,
|
pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic outcomes. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/1832
|
TAK-925 MAINTAINED WAKEFULNESS IN SLEEP-DEPRIVED HEALTHY ADULTS IN A SECOND PHASE 1 STUDY
SLEEP LATENCY IN THE MAINTENANCE OF WAKEFULNESS TEST (MWT) IN SLEEP-DEPRIVED HEALTHY ADULTS1
Average minutes (least squares means, 95% CI)
|
40
|
|
|
***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
30
|
|
***
|
|
20
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Placebo (n=20)
|
TAK-925 44.8mg (n=18)
|
TAK-925 112mg (n=18)
|
Results suggest potential therapeutic use of TAK-925 in other hypersomnia disorders not associated with orexin deficiency
TAK-925 was well-tolerated; most AEs were mild and no SAEs were observed
|
1. Evans R, Hazel J, Faessel H, et al. 2019. Results of a phase 1b, 4-period crossover, placebo-controlled, randomized, single dose study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of TAK-925, a novel orexin 2
|
126
|
agonist, in sleep-deprived healthy adults, utilizing modafinil as an active comparator. Abstract presented at World Sleep 2019. Vancouver, Canada. http://www.professionalabstracts.com/ws2019/iPlanner/#/presentation/2821
|
2. Int J Neurosci. 1990 May;52(1-2):29-37
|
|
***: p-value <0.001 relative to placebo
|
WE ARE COMMITTED TO LEADING INNOVATION IN OREXIN BIOLOGY AND EXPANDING THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS FOR OX2R AGONISTS
Rare primary hypersomnia disorders
|
Idiopathic
|
|
|
Hypersomnia
|
|
|
Narcolepsy
|
|
Residual EDS
|
Type II
|
|
in Obstructive
|
|
|
Sleep Apnea1
|
|
|
Hypersomnia
|
Narcolepsy
|
Shift Work
|
disorders
|
secondary to
|
Sleep
|
Type I
|
other
|
Disorder
|
REM
|
|
conditions
|
disorders
|
|
EDS in other
|
under
|
|
neurological
|
evaluation
|
|
& psychiatric
|
|
|
disorders
Metabolic disorders under evaluation
Top priority
Other hypersomnia disorders Additional opportunities for expansion
-
TAK-925-1003 for Narcolepsy Type 2 (NCT03748979)
-
SPARKLE 2001 study for Residual EDS in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (NCT04091425)
-
SPARKLE 2002 study for Idiopathic Hypersomnia (NCT04091438)
127
REM: Rapid eye movement
1. Individuals with Obstructive Sleep Apnea who are compliant with use of continuous positive airway pressure at night
TAK-994 IS AN ORAL OX2R AGONIST PROGRESSING TO STUDIES IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1
TAK-994-1501 PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1
• Multi-center,placebo-controlled trial in North America and Japan
• Enrollment target: 72 adults
• Duration of treatment: 28 days dosing
• Exploratory outcome measures include Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT), Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and Weekly Cataplexy Rate (WCR)
128
Proof of Concept trial: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04096560
DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES ARE ENHANCING THE DEVELOPMENT OF OX2R AGONISTS FOR SLEEP DISORDERS
TRADITIONAL CLINICAL INSTRUMENTS DO NOT FULLY MEASURE SYMPTOMS OF SLEEP DISORDERS
Hand-scored
polysomnography (PSG)1
DIGITAL MEASURES WILL FURTHER CHARACTERIZE SLEEP ARCHITECTURE AND SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIAL ASSESSMENTS
Automated analysis of NT1 nPSG2
-
Real-timedata capture to understand disease burden and effects of treatment
-
Non-invasivemeasures to optimize therapy
-
Patient stratification using digital fingerprints
|
nPSG - Night time polysomnography
|
129
1. Approximately 80% interrater concordance based on Danker-Hopfe et al., J Sleep Res (2009) and Younes & Hanly, J Clin Sleep Med (2016); 2. Analysis shown is based on Stephansen et al., Nature Comm (2018)
WE ASPIRE TO BRING A POTENTIALLY TRANSFORMATIVE OX2R AGONIST SOLUTION TO INDIVIDUALS WITH NARCOLEPSY TYPE 1
|
|
• Achieved early Proof of Concept for NT1
|
TAK-925
|
• Awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation
|
•
|
Awarded Sakigake Designation
|
|
•
|
Launched formulation development activities
|
TAK-994, first oral OX2R
|
Initiate SPARKLE-1501 Proof of
|
Initiation of NT1 pivotal studies
|
agonist, entered phase I
|
Concept study in NT1
|
First approval targeted for 2024
TAK-994
Thank you to all the study participants who have enrolled in these early OX2R agonist clinical trials
130
SUMMARY
1
TAK-925 has achieved early Proof-of-Concept for OX2R agonists in Narcolepsy Type 1
2
TAK-925 has demonstrated potential of OX2R agonists for treatment of other sleep-related disorders
3
TAK-994 is an oral OX2R agonist progressing to studies in Narcolepsy Type 1
R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019
|
|
TIME
|
AGENDA
|
11:00 - 11:05
|
Welcome and Introduction of Presenters
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
11:05 - 11:45
|
Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies
|
|
Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
|
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Q&A session
|
12:45 - 13:25
|
Lunch Break
|
|
|
|
13:25 - 13:35
|
Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters
|
|
|
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
13:35 - 13:45
|
Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader
|
|
Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda
|
|
13:45 - 14:15
|
Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines
|
|
Andy Plump, President R&D
|
|
14:15 - 14:40
|
Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK
|
|
Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit
|
|
|
Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities
|
|
14:40 - 15:00
|
•
|
TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead
|
|
•
|
Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit
|
15:00 - 15:20
|
Break
|
|
|
|
15:20 - 15:45
|
Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
15:45 - 16:00
|
Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists
|
|
Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead
|
|
16:00 - 16:20
|
Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease
|
|
|
|
Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
16:20 - 17:00
|
Panel Q&A Session
|
|
132
|
|
17:00
|
Drinks reception
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPEUTIC AREA FOCUS IN GI WITH
SPOTLIGHT ON CELIAC DISEASE
Asit Parikh, MD, PhD
Head Gastroenterology Therapeutic Area Unit
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tokyo
November 21, 2019
WE TARGET UNMET NEEDS THAT ALIGN WITH OUR STRENGTHS
AREAS OF FOCUS
High unmet medical need
Potential to advance SoC through innovative science - by being first or best in class
Fit with internal strengths
GI WW RX SALES 2018 (USD BN)
Total = $57Bn
Other
GI GI
Cancers 3.9
12.218.2
TAKEDA GI DISEASE AREAS
GI inflammation
GI motility
0.3 2.9
|
Ability to create a commercially
|
12.6
|
6.5
|
- viable path
|
Viral hepatitis
Liver fibrosis
Acid related diseases
134
SOURCE: Evaluate Pharma indication specific sales, accessed May 29, 2019. Other GI includes: pancreatic insufficiency, hepatic encephalopathy, diarrhea, bowel clearance, gallstones, hemorrhoids
WE STRENGTHEN ENTYVIO BY CONTINUOUSLY IMPROVING
VALUE FOR PATIENTS
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
VARSITY: 1st Head-to-Head study in IBD (UC)
-
Vedolizumab was superior to adalimumab on the primary endpoint of clinical remission at wk 52
-
Onset of action as rapid as anti-TNF
EXPECTED2019
MILESTONES (FY)
Entyvio (SC UC) US approval
|
EXPANDED PATIENT POPULATIONS
|
|
|
GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION
|
Entyvio Subcutaneous Development
|
Entyvio IV
|
• Positive VISIBLE UC and CD trials
|
•
|
Approved in 68 countries
|
• Subject to regulatory approval, on track to
|
•
|
Launched in Japan (UC: Nov 2018,
|
launch exclusive, digital, needle-free jet-
|
|
|
CD: May 2019)
|
injector by 2022
|
|
|
|
Prefilled syringe
|
Autoinjector pen
|
Portal jet-injector
|
|
|
|
Gut GvHD prophylaxis
• Could transform SoC for cancer patients undergoing allo stem-cell transplants
|
2020
|
2021
|
Entyvio (SC CD) US, EU approval
|
Entyvio GvHD Ph3 readout
|
Entyvio (SC UC) EU, JP approval
|
|
Entyvio (IV) CN approval
|
|
Source: Sands et al. Vedolizumab versus Adalimumab for Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:1215-1226
|
135
|
IBD: Inflammatory Bowel Disease; UC: ulcerative colitis; CD: Crohn's Disease; IV=intravenous; SC=subcutaneous; TNF=tumour necrosis factor; SoC: standard of care; CN: China; JP: Japan; GvHD: graft versus host disease;
|
Clinical remission: Complete Mayo score of ≤2 points and no individual subscore >1 point
|
WE ARE POSITIONED TO DELIVER NEAR-TERM & SUSTAINED GROWTH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAVE 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WAVE 22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TARGET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLINICAL-STAGE NMEs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
APPROVAL
|
|
FY20
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
FY23
|
|
|
FY24
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY25 AND BEYOND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-7883
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-007
|
|
|
TAK-924
|
|
|
|
TAK-164
|
|
TAK-252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2L NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
Hematologic
|
|
AML
|
|
|
|
GI malignancies
|
|
Solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TARGETED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
malignancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CELL THERAPY
|
|
|
NEXT-GEN
|
|
|
ONCOLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AND IMMUNE
|
|
IMMUNE
|
|
CHECKPOINT
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-9243
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-573
|
|
TAK-981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENGAGERS
|
|
MODULATION
|
|
MODULATORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HR-MDS
|
|
|
|
|
1L NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R/R MM
|
|
Multiple cancers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-620
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-611
|
|
TAK-607
|
|
|
TAK-0794
|
|
TAK-754
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RARE
|
Immunology
|
|
CMV infect. in
|
|
|
|
|
MLD (IT)
|
|
|
Complications of
|
|
|
|
MG, ITP
|
|
HemA
|
|
iTTP, SCD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transplant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prematurity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISEASES
|
Hematology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metabolic
|
|
TAK-609
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS (IT)
|
|
|
|
|
cTTP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter CNS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-935
|
|
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
|
|
TAK-341
|
|
Orexin2R-ag
|
|
TAK-041
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEE
|
|
|
(TAK-925/994)
|
|
|
|
Parkinson's
|
|
Sleep Disorders
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
GENE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Narcolepsy T1
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLATFORMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
RNA Modulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-418
|
|
TAK-653
|
|
TAK-831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEUROSCIENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antibody Transport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kabuki Syndrome
|
|
TRD
|
|
CIAS NS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WVE-120101
|
WVE-120102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
Huntington's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease
|
|
Disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kuma062
|
TAK-101
|
|
TAK-018
|
TAK-671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GASTRO-
|
|
EoE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celiac Disease
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
Crohn's Disease
|
|
Acute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(post-op and ileitis)
|
|
Pancreatitis
|
|
GENE
|
|
MICROBIOME
|
|
|
CELL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENTEROLOGY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
THERAPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-954
|
|
TAK-906
|
|
TAK-951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POGD
|
|
Gastroparesis
|
|
Nausea &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vomiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VACCINES
|
|
|
|
TAK-003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-214
|
|
TAK-426
|
|
TAK-021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dengue Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norovirus
|
|
Zika Vaccine
|
|
EV71 vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vaccine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Projected timing of approvals depending on data read-outs; some of these Wave 1 target approval dates assume accelerated approval
|
|
|
|
|
Orphan potential in at least one indication
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Some Wave 2 assets could be accelerated into Wave 1 if they have breakthrough data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated dates as of November 14, 2019
|
|
|
|
3. Projected approval date assumes filing on Phase 2 data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. TAK-079 to be developed in Rare Diseases indications myasthenia gravis (MG) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) (FPI projected in each indication in 2H FY19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721: ON TRACK TO BE THE FIRST FDA APPROVED
AGENT TO TREAT EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS (EOE)
ADDRESSES SIGNIFICANT UNMET NEED
-
Chronic, allergic, inflammatory condition of the esophagus that results in swallowing dysfunction
-
Diagnosed prevalence is expected to increase significantly
No approved US medication
SOC is food elimination, off-label use1
TAK-721 granted breakthrough therapy designation by FDA in 2016
|
EXPECTED
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
MILESTONES (FY)
|
Q4: Maintenance
|
Q2: NDA filing
|
Q1: Launch
|
|
TL results
|
Q4: Approval
|
1. Swallowed use of glucocorticoids intended for asthma (e.g., home or compounded thickening of budesonide solution, or swallowing fluticasone aerosol).
INDUCTION DATA SHOWS SIGNIFICANT
HISTOLOGIC AND SYMPTOM RESPONSE
Results presented at presidential plenary at ACG, Texas, Oct 2019
Histologic Response at 12 Weeks (peak ≤ 6 eosinophils/hpf on biopsy)
|
patients
|
60
|
|
|
p < 0.001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proportionof (%)
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
53.1%
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Symptom Response at 12 Weeks (≥ 30% reduction in DSQ score)
|
patients
|
|
60
|
|
|
p = 0.024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ofProportion
|
(%)
|
20
|
|
39.1%
|
|
52.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placebo (n = 105)
|
|
2 mg BID (n=213)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DSQ score: Dysphagia Symptom Questionnaire patient reported outcome score eos/hpf: peak eosinophils per
|
|
137
|
|
high-powered field from endoscopic biopsies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eos/hpf: eosinophils per high-power field; BID: Twice daily; SOC: Standard of care; NDA: new drug application
|
|
CELIAC DISEASE IS AN EXAMPLE OF A HIGH UNMET NEED AREA WITH NO THERAPIES
|
~1%
|
~40%
|
~1M
|
|
Patients still suffer from
|
Estimated
|
Global population
|
global, eligible
|
symptoms despite being
|
affected by celiac1
|
patient
|
on a gluten-free diet
|
|
population2
|
|
-
Overlooked disease, growing prevalence
-
Chronic symptoms
-
Higher risk of certain cancers
-
High treatment burden affecting the whole family
-
No current pharmacologic therapies
Some of us are so extremely sensitive that one little crumb will make us extremely sick. I'm one of those people, and there is really nothing I can do about it
- Delisi, Celiac disease patient
|
1. Pooled global prevalence; Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018 Jun;16(6):823-836
|
138
|
2. Estimated number of patients projected eligible for treatment, in markets where the product is anticipated to be commercialized, subject to regulatory approval
|
|
WE ARE FOCUSING ON THE NARROWEST
POPULATION WITH HIGH UNMET NEED
|
|
20%
|
Moderate
|
Our focus:
|
|
|
|
• Niche patient segment
|
40% Uncontrolled* on GFD
|
|
|
with the highest unmet
|
|
|
need
|
|
|
|
• Severe symptoms with
|
|
|
|
villous atrophy
|
|
18%
|
Severe
|
• Continue to suffer
|
60%
|
|
|
despite the GFD and are
|
|
|
|
highly likely to take a
|
Controlled on Gluten
|
2%
|
Refractory
|
therapy
|
|
Free Diet (GFD)
|
|
|
|
|
*Uncontrolled defined as ongoing chronic moderate to severe symptoms with villous atrophy
|
139
OUR APPROACH TO TREATING CELIAC DISEASE
TREATMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CELIAC DISEASE
1
3 Microbiome Modulation
2
54
6
Source: Green and Cellier, 2007
-
Enzymatic digestion of gluten
-
Reduce intestinal permeability
-
Transglutaminase inhibition
Kuma062 promises greatly increased enzymatic efficiency and improved formulation over predecessors
TAK-101(TIMP-GLIA) has the potential to be a first in class, tolerizing immune therapy for celiac disease
140
KUMA062: A HIGHLY POTENT ORAL GLUTENASE THAT COULD CHANGE THE STANDARD OF CARE IN CELIAC DISEASE
ABOUT KUMA062
-
Kuma062 is an oral, computationally-engineered super glutenase
-
Enhanced catalytic activity compared to other glutenases
Optimal activity at
the pH range of theResistance to common digestive proteases
stomach after a meal
|
Specificity for peptides
|
Eliminates ex vivo T cell
|
with immunogenic
|
response to all 3 major
|
regions of gliadin
|
gliadin families
CLINICAL DATA SHOWS KUMA062 CAN DEGRADE >95% OF INGESTED GLUTEN
Gluten recovery in gastric contents aspirated 30mins after
meal containing 3g of gluten
|
|
800
|
|
|
p = 0.001
|
|
|
|
(mg)
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gluten
|
500
|
|
|
|
>95% gluten
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
degradation
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placebo (n=13)
|
900mg Kuma062
|
900mg Kuma062 +
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(n=12)
|
Nexium (n=13)
-
Kuma well-tolerated, no identified safety concern
-
Decision to acquire PVP Biologics expected Q3 FY2019
TAK-101: POTENTIAL BEST-IN-CLASS, INTRAVENOUS THERAPY FOR CELIAC DISEASE DESIGNED TO MODIFY T CELL RESPONSE
ABOUT TAK-101*
-
Biodegradable polymer encapsulating antigen
-
Designed to induce tolerance to gluten, reduce T cell responses to gliadin
PROPRIETARY PARTICLE SURFACE
PARTICLE CORE PROGRAMMED WITH
GLIADIN TO INDUCE TOLERANCE
-
Expected to provide durable (3 months or longer) down regulation of T cell responses to immunogenic gliadin peptides
TAK-101 REDUCES IMMUNE ACTIVATION AFTER GLUTEN EXPOSURE
Interferon-gamma ELISPOT measurement of gluten-responsive T cells
|
T
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
responsive-gluten
|
formingunits)
|
10
|
|
|
p = 0.0056
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treatment with TAK-101
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
reduced immune
|
Increasein
|
(spotcells-
|
|
|
|
activation by >85%
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Placebo
|
TIMP-GLIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n=16
|
|
n=13
TAKEDA ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE TO TAK-101
WE ARE LEADING THE SCIENCE IN CELIAC DISEASE
WITH A NEW AI - BASED TOOL AND INGESTIBLE DEVICE
PIONEERING AT BOUNDARIES OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
-
Innovative, non-invasive, patented method of measuring total burden of intestinal disease
|
|
INNOVATIVE USE
|
|
PRECISION
|
|
OF TECHNOLOGY
|
|
MEASUREMENTUSING AI
|
|
•
|
Ingestible high resolution camera pill
|
• Pioneering Automated Image
|
•
|
Modern machine-learning/ AI based
|
|
assessment quantifies disease burden
|
|
image processing
|
|
|
TAKEDA IS THE BEST COMPANY TO BRING CELIAC THERAPIES TO PATIENTS
World-class, fully connected GI commercial infrastructure across 65+ countries that supports $6bn+ revenues
-
Extensive GI clinical footprint
-
Strong reputation for scientific excellence
-
Lauded for calculated risk-taking by the GI community
-
Experience with redefining guidelines and treatment paths
144
NME MILESTONES ACHIEVED IN FY19 AND LOOKING AHEAD TO OTHER POTENTIAL MILESTONES1 THROUGH FY20
PIVOTAL STUDY STARTS, APPROVALS
|
TAK-611
|
MLD
|
|
PEVONEDISTAT
|
AML
|
|
TAK-721
|
EoE
|
Ph 2 start2
|
TAK-924
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Approval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-755
|
cTTP
|
|
TAK-788
|
1L NSCLC
|
|
mHTT ASO
|
Huntington's Disease
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Ph 3 start
|
|
Pivotal start
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H FY 2019
|
2H FY 2019
|
1H FY 2020
|
|
TAK-925
|
Narcolepsy
|
|
PEVONEDISTAT
|
HR-MDS
|
|
TAK-788
|
2L NSCLC
|
POC
|
TAK-924
|
Ph 2 Overall Survival
|
|
Ph 2 Pivotal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-721
|
EoE
|
TAK-007
|
Hem. Malignancies
|
|
TAK-573
|
R/R MM, Solid Tumor
|
Ph 3 data (induction)
|
POC
|
|
POC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAK-101
|
Celiac Disease
|
|
TAK-609
|
Hunter (IT)
|
|
|
|
POC
|
|
Ph 3 data 2yr extension
|
|
|
R/R CMV SOT & HSCT Ph 3 data
iTTP
POC
DEE
POC
EoE
Ph 3 data (maintenance)
Oncology
Rare Disease
Neuroscience
Gastroenterology
Denotes milestones that have been achieved.
KEY DATA READOUTS
145
-
Potential key milestone dates as of November 14, 2019. The dates included herein are estimates based on current data and are subject to change
-
Potentially registration enabling
SUMMARY
|
1
|
2
|
We have built an
|
We are well
|
industry-leading
|
positioned to bring
|
portfolio rooted in
|
the first therapies to
|
unparalleled scientific
|
celiac patients that
|
excellence and
|
could change the
|
outstanding global
|
standard of care
|
commercial strength
|
3
We have multiple milestones, including expected key approvals in the next 2 years that will be transformative for patients
146
R&D DAY AGENDA - TOKYO, NOVEMBER 21, 2019
TIMEAGENDA
|
|
11:00 - 11:05
|
Welcome and Introduction of Presenters
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
11:05 - 11:45
|
Realizing the Potential of Plasma-derived Therapies
|
|
Julie Kim, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit
|
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
A New Dedicated Focus on Innovative, Sustainable Solutions for Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
Christopher Morabito, M.D., Head of R&D, Plasma-Derived Therapies
|
|
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Q&A session
|
12:45 - 13:25
|
Lunch Break
|
|
|
|
13:25 - 13:35
|
Welcome back and Introduction of Presenters
|
|
|
|
Ayako Iwamuro, Investor Relations, Global Finance
|
|
13:35 - 13:45
|
Takeda: A Global Values-Based,R&D-Driven Biopharmaceutical Leader
|
|
Christophe Weber, President & CEO Takeda
|
|
13:45 - 14:15
|
Translating Science into Highly Innovative, Life-changing Medicines
|
|
Andy Plump, President R&D
|
|
14:15 - 14:40
|
Oncology and Cell Therapies with Spotlight on CAR-NK
|
|
Chris Arendt, Head Oncology Drug Discovery Unit
|
|
|
Spotlight on Oncology Opportunities
|
|
14:40 - 15:00
|
•
|
TAK-788: Rachel Brake, Global Program Lead
|
|
•
|
Pevonedistat: Phil Rowlands, Head Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit
|
15:00 - 15:20
|
Break
|
|
|
|
15:20 - 15:45
|
Rare Diseases & Gene Therapy
|
|
|
|
Dan Curran, Head Rare Disease Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
15:45 - 16:00
|
Spotlight on Orexin2R agonists
|
|
Deborah Hartman, Global Program Lead
|
|
16:00 - 16:20
|
Therapeutic Area Focus in GI with Spotlight on Celiac Disease
|
|
Asit Parikh, Head GI Therapeutic Area Unit
|
|
16:20 - 17:00
|
Panel Q&A Session
|
|
|
147
|
|
17:00
|
Drinks reception
|
|
|
|
|
Panel Q&A Session
© 2019 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:45:05 UTC
