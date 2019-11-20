Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 12:05am EST

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Six Months Ended September 30, 2019)

[Japanese GAAP]

October 31, 2019

Company name: QUICK CO., LTD.

Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

4318

URL: https://919.jp/

Representative:

Tsutomu Wano, Chairman

Contact:

Yasuhiko Hirata, Director, Executive Officer,

General Manager of Administration and Accounting Division

Tel: +81-6-6366-0919

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

November 13, 2019

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

December 2, 2019

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

10,864

9.3

2,305

14.3

2,321

14.2

1,552

12.2

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018

9,938

18.2

2,017

19.1

2,033

16.5

1,383

12.6

Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019:

1,529

(down 6.3%)

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018:

1,632

(up 20.7%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

82.34

-

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018

73.56

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of Sep. 30, 2019

12,875

9,454

73.4

501.28

As of Mar. 31, 2019

12,592

8,358

66.4

443.19

Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30, 2019:

9,452

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

8,357

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

-

19.00

-

23.00

42.00

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020

-

22.00

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 (forecast)

-

22.00

44.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

20,940

9.2

2,920

13.1

2,950

4.7

1,995

1.5

105.84

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecast: None

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Sep. 30, 2019:

19,098,576 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

19,098,576 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Sep. 30, 2019:

241,173 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

241,173 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019:

18,857,403 shares

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018:

18,811,523 shares

  • The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or accounting firms.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
    Forecasts and forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. These materials are not promises b y the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refe r to page 3 of the attachments "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of
    Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements."

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy saw corporate earnings remain resilient and employment and consumer spending continue to improve. However, we need to be cautious about the economic outlook in view of a number of factors such as concerns over the slowdown in the world economy fueled by the prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China, the slowdown in the Chinese economy, and the Brexit from the European Union as well as the impact of the consumption tax hike from October on the domestic consumption.

In Japan's labor market, a shortage of workers is becoming even more severe in a wide range of sectors because of structural factors such as declines in the labor force and the working-age population caused by the declining birthrate and aging population. In August 2019, all the employment-related indicators continued to reflect Japan 's labor shortage. Among others, the seasonally adjusted job openings -to-applicants ratio was 1.59 and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2%.

Given this business environment, the QUICK Group expanded operations in new strategic market sectors, developed new services and strengthened coordination between the group companies as well as continued reinforcing the existing services. All of these activities are aimed at differentiating the QUICK Group from competitors and increasing customer satisfaction by helping solve recruiting and other labor -related problems at client companies. Furthermore, the QUICK Group has been building a stronger foundation for business operations by aggressively recruiting people with outstanding skills and making other investments in human resources.

Under the situation mentioned above, the personnel placement category of the Human Resources Services Business achieved favorable performance for construction management engineers in the construction and civil engineering sector. While some companies showed cautious attitude towards recruiting activities in view of the U.S.-China trade friction, our efforts including focusing on selected clients and strengthening our sales activities resulted in steady expansion in the placements of professionals and technical staff to companies. The personnel placement business for nurses at hospitals, nursing care facilities and other health care facilities also maintained a solid performance as we provide meticulous support for the registrants and conduct effective promotions amid intensifying competition brought by competitors who enhanced promotions and investments in human resources.

In the temporary staffing, temporary-to-permanent staffing and business contracting categories, the temporary staffing of nurses and childcare workers continued to show a favorable performance thanks to effective promotions to attract registrants in the medical and welfare sectors. Amid the ongoing situation where hiring regular employees and securing full-time temporary staff are difficult as a result of the improving employme nt situation in Japan, the business remained strong, also in the temporary staffing for highly specialized IT and internet-related jobs as well as clerical jobs.

Overall, the segment sales increased 14.1% year-on-year to 7,322 million yen and operating profit increased 13.5% year-on-year to 2,130 million yen.

In the Recruiting Business, under the continuing student -dominant seller's market in the new college graduate category, the volume of business went well, particularly in the field of advertisements posted on our internship website and recruiting events, targeting students who will graduate in March 2021. Furthermore, in the mid-career hiring domain, the business of recruiting advertisements to hire regular employees and part -time workers also remained resilient against the backdrop of the increasing severity of the labor shortage in Japan. The job placement service under the "Indeed" brand, which started at full scale in the previous fiscal year, also expanded steadily owing to remarkably strong demands from our client companies supported by the tough hiring environment.

For some of our media for recruiting registration of temporary staff, the amount of sales decreased year -on-year. This is because, from December 2018, the form of contract was changed from the sales agency contract to the sales outsourcing contract, resulting in the recognition of sales reflecting handling commissions only. However,

1

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

we saw a steady increase in gross profit, which is net sales less advertising expenses as cost of services purchase.

Overall, the segment sales decreased 3.1% year-on-year to 1,689 million yen but operating profit increased 16.2% year-on-year to 410 million yen.

In the Information Publishing Business, the performance of "Iezukuri Navi," a housing information magazine, and "Kekkon SANKA," a wedding information medium in Hokuriku, and lifestyle information magazines remained almost flat year-on-year. On the other hand, the volume of business of "Indeed," which started from the second half of the previous year, expanded thanks to the tough hiring environment due to personnel shortages.

Meanwhile, in the services other than media, sales from posting services including flyers inserted in newspapers increased steadily. Moreover, the concierge services we operate unde r the "cococolor" brand posted remarkable growth in all of the service lines of job change, house designing and wedding.

Overall, the segment sales increased 8.6% year-on-year to 999 million yen and operating profit increased 93.1% year-on-year to 74 million yen.

In the Other businesses segment, the Internet-Related Business category had rather sluggish performance for the advertisement revenue from "Jinzai Bank Net," a portal site on which jobseekers can make bulk registration to different personnel placement as well as from the agency service business for internet advertisement. However, advertising revenue from "Nihon no Jinjibu" (Japan's Human Resources Department), an information portal site for human resources and labor relations, continued to perform well thanks to increasing interest in HR solution businesses that support corporate clients' personnel strategies under initiatives that companies took toward work style reforms, utilization of IT technology and improvement of workplace environment.

In the Overseas Business category, the personnel placement business achieved solid growth against backdrop of continued strong demand for hiring full-time employees by local Japanese companies in North and Central America (notably in the U.S. and Mexico). As for Asia (notably in China and Vietnam), businesses were favorable in China in the field of advisory services and personnel and labor consulting services including preparation of internal regulations. In Vietnam, the recruitment support services for local Japanese companies, mainly in the construction, apparel and IT industries also showed favorable performance . Furthermore in the U.K., international personnel placement services for the job changes from the U.K. to European companies achieved favorable performance, while domestic personnel placement services and temporary staffing within the U.K. grew sluggish. QUICK GLOBAL CO., LTD., one of our subsidiaries providing support to overseas companies, incurred some upfront costs to expand the support system for services including provision of trainings for employees before being assigned abroad and sales support services.

Overall, sales of the Other businesses segment decreased 0.4% year-on-year to 851 million yen and operating profit decreased 30.4% year-on-year to 87 million yen.

As a result of these factors, sales and earnings set a new first six-month record just as in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Net sales increased 9.3% year-on-year to 10,864 million yen, operating profit increased 14.3% year-on-year to 2,305 million yen, ordinary profit increased 14.2% year-on-year to 2,321 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 12.2% year-on-year to 1,552 million yen.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

1) Assets, liabilities and net assets

Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review were 12,875 million yen, which was 283 million yen more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly the result of an increase in cash and deposits despite a decrease in notes and accounts receivable -trade.

Total liabilities were 3,421 million yen, which was 812 million yen less than at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly the result of decreases in accounts payable-trade and accounts payable-other.

Total net assets were 9,454 million yen, which was 1,095 million yen more than at the end of the previous fiscal

2

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

year. This was mainly the result of an increase in retained earnings due to the booking of profit attributable to owners of parent. Consequently, the shareholders' equity ratio improved 7.0 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year to 73.4%.

2) Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") increased 9 09 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 7,244 million yen at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review. Outflows were caused mainly by income taxes paid and dividends paid, while inflows were caused mainly by recording of profit before income taxes. Cash flows by category for the first six months of the fiscal year under review are as follows.

Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 18.5% year-on-year to 1,574 million yen. Positive factors include recording of profit before income taxes of 2,324 million yen. Negative factors include a decrease of 264 million yen in trade payables and income taxes paid of 633 million yen.

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities increased 13.1% year-on-year to 227 million yen. Negative factors include purchase of non-current assets of 337 million yen. Positive factors include proceeds from sales of investment securities of 112 million yen.

Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash used in financing activities increased 12.6% year-on-year to 433 million yen. Negative factors include dividends paid of 432 million yen.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

At this point, there are no revisions to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which was announced in the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)" on April 26, 2019.

An announcement will be made promptly if the review of impact on the QUICK Group's business performance requires a revision to this forecast.

3

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/19

Second quarter of FY3/20

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,364,521

7,274,129

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

2,061,682

1,807,084

Other

621,235

328,986

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,010)

(1,773)

Total current assets

9,045,428

9,408,428

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

865,528

875,568

Vehicles, net

6,474

5,049

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

101,584

108,772

Land

276,869

276,869

Leased assets, net

10,862

9,079

Total property, plant and equipment

1,261,318

1,275,338

Intangible assets

Software

151,609

145,307

Software in progress

80,274

157,749

Goodwill

118,858

51,090

Other

10,646

10,646

Total intangible assets

361,389

364,794

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,154,136

1,082,889

Leasehold deposits

626,310

635,078

Deferred tax assets

62,954

44,315

Other

84,605

69,406

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,843)

(4,507)

Total investments and other assets

1,924,162

1,827,183

Total non-current assets

3,546,870

3,467,315

Total assets

12,592,299

12,875,744

4

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/19

Second quarter of FY3/20

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

545,634

216,879

Short-term borrowings

189,902

191,002

Accounts payable-other

1,115,052

741,667

Accrued expenses

520,136

502,061

Income taxes payable

646,929

727,332

Accrued consumption taxes

292,621

253,880

Provision for bonuses

475,298

342,744

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

62,450

-

officers)

Provision for repayment

18,200

23,800

Asset retirement obligations

679

-

Other

203,472

224,378

Total current liabilities

4,070,375

3,223,745

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

65,288

94,976

Asset retirement obligations

86,830

92,832

Other

10,998

9,709

Total non-current liabilities

163,117

197,518

Total liabilities

4,233,493

3,421,264

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

351,317

351,317

Capital surplus

391,392

391,392

Retained earnings

6,968,762

8,087,767

Treasury shares

(14,965)

(14,965)

Total shareholders' equity

7,696,505

8,815,510

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

661,606

644,154

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(707)

(6,870)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

660,899

637,284

Non-controlling interests

1,401

1,685

Total net assets

8,358,806

9,454,480

Total liabilities and net assets

12,592,299

12,875,744

5

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
    (For the Six-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First six months of FY3/19

First six months of FY3/20

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Net sales

9,938,494

10,864,044

Cost of sales

3,499,827

3,674,020

Gross profit

6,438,666

7,190,024

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,421,026

4,884,849

Operating profit

2,017,639

2,305,174

Non-operating income

Interest income

82

423

Dividend income

6,505

7,192

Other

11,516

11,857

Total non-operating income

18,103

19,473

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

989

996

Foreign exchange losses

1,054

964

Commission expenses

-

730

Other

128

120

Total non-operating expenses

2,172

2,812

Ordinary profit

2,033,570

2,321,835

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

63,338

Total extraordinary income

-

63,338

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,539

178

Impairment loss

-

60,114

Total extraordinary losses

2,539

60,292

Profit before income taxes

2,031,031

2,324,880

Income taxes-current

668,946

715,594

Income taxes-deferred

(21,518)

56,264

Total income taxes

647,428

771,858

Profit

1,383,602

1,553,021

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(146)

296

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,383,749

1,552,724

6

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(For the Six-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First six months of FY3/19

First six months of FY3/20

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Profit

1,383,602

1,553,021

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

259,545

(17,451)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(10,523)

(6,176)

Total other comprehensive income

249,021

(23,627)

Comprehensive income

1,632,624

1,529,394

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

1,633,122

1,529,110

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(497)

283

interests

7

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

First six months of FY3/19

First six months of FY3/20

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

2,031,031

2,324,880

Depreciation

78,427

86,577

Impairment loss

-

60,114

Amortization of goodwill

7,411

7,085

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(6,019)

426

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

10

(132,554)

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors

-

(62,450)

(and other officers)

Increase (decrease) in provision for repayment

7,400

5,600

Interest and dividend income

(6,587)

(7,615)

Interest expenses

989

996

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

-

(63,338)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,539

178

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

351,691

265,528

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(325,064)

(264,238)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

38,748

(38,341)

Other, net

44,625

19,071

Subtotal

2,225,204

2,201,920

Interest and dividends received

6,587

7,615

Interest paid

(1,004)

(1,015)

Income taxes paid

(299,763)

(633,781)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,931,023

1,574,739

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(152,490)

(232,925)

Purchase of intangible assets

(46,059)

(104,255)

Purchase of investment securities

(2,729)

(2,820)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

-

112,265

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(201,279)

(227,736)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

-

1,100

Repayments of lease obligations

(5,564)

(1,939)

Dividends paid

(337,488)

(432,998)

Payments from changes in ownership interests in

subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of

(42,062)

-

consolidation

Other, net

(81)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(385,196)

(433,838)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(5,028)

(3,555)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,339,518

909,608

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5,014,883

6,334,521

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from inclusion

51,123

-

of subsidiaries in consolidation

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

6,405,525

7,244,129

8

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going-concern Assumption
    Not applicable.

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Not applicable.

Segment Information

I. First six months of FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

1. Information pertaining to net sales and profit/loss in reportable segments

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable Segment

Amount in

Human

the quarterly

Information

Other

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

Resources

Recruiting

Publishing

Subtotal

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

statement of

Services

Business

Business

income

Business

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to external

6,418,492

1,744,090

921,097

9,083,680

854,813

9,938,494

-

9,938,494

customers

Inter-segment

176

3,439

4,522

8,138

20,673

28,812

(28,812)

-

sales and transfers

Total

6,418,669

1,747,530

925,620

9,091,819

875,487

9,967,307

(28,812)

9,938,494

Segment profit

1,877,274

353,161

38,612

2,269,048

125,222

2,394,270

(376,630)

2,017,639

Notes: 1. "Other" represents the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and mainly consists of the Internet-Related Business and the Overseas Business.

  1. The (376,630) thousand yen adjustment to segment profit includes elimination for inter-segment transactions of 69,859 thousand yen, and (446,490) thousand yen in company-wide costs that cannot be allocated to any specific reportable segments. Company-wide costs consist primarily of expenses related to the administration division which are not attributable to any reportable segments, including general affairs and accounting at the Company.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

2. Information pertaining to impairment losses of non -current assets, goodwill, etc. in reportable segments Not applicable.

II. First six months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

1. Information pertaining to net sales and profit/loss in reportable segments

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable Segment

Amount in

Human

the quarterly

Information

Other

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

Resources

Recruiting

Publishing

Subtotal

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

statement of

Services

Business

Business

income

Business

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to external

7,322,485

1,689,947

999,912

10,012,345

851,698

10,864,044

-

10,864,044

customers

Inter-segment

4,184

6,432

4,250

14,866

4,085

18,951

(18,951)

-

sales and transfers

Total

7,326,669

1,696,380

1,004,162

10,027,212

855,783

10,882,996

(18,951)

10,864,044

Segment profit

2,130,687

410,442

74,564

2,615,695

87,194

2,702,889

(397,715)

2,305,174

Notes: 1. "Other" represents the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and mainly consists of the Internet-Related Business and the Overseas Business.

  1. The (397,715) thousand yen adjustment to segment profit includes elimination for inter -segment transactions of 97,036 thousand yen, and (494,751) thousand yen in company-wide costs that cannot be allocated to any specific reportable segments. Company-wide costs consist primarily of expenses related to the administration division which are not attributable to any reportable segments, including general affairs and accounting at the Company.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

2. Information pertaining to impairment losses of non -current assets, goodwill, etc. in reportable segments

(Significant impairment losses on non-current assets)

The "Other (Overseas Business)" segment reported an impairment loss on goodwill of 60,114 thousand yen for the first six months of the fiscal year under review.

This summary report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

9

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 05:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Investor Briefing Day 2019 Q&A Transcript
PU
12:20aPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Blueprint outlines reforms for strong economic future
PU
12:20aCLOVER : Payment of FY19 Final Dividend
PU
12:20aMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | NOVEMBER 19, 2019 U.S. Census Bureau Releases CPS Estimates of Same-Sex Households For the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau released estimates of same-sex couples in its annual America's Families and Living Arrangements tables package.
PU
12:13aChina coal-fired power capacity still rising, bucking global trend - study
RE
12:12aEmirates close to buying 30 Boeing 787 in fleet compromise deal - sources
RE
12:05aTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
12:03aU.S. groups urge automakers to adopt common names for driver assistance technology
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices steady after two-day drop as growth concerns weigh
2THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
3WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
4Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly
5SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most markets edge lower as investor sentiment wavers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group