TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
11/20/2019 | 12:05am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter
of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Six Months Ended September 30, 2019)
[Japanese GAAP]
October 31, 2019
Company name: QUICK CO., LTD.
Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code:
4318
URL: https://919.jp/
Representative:
Tsutomu Wano, Chairman
Contact:
Yasuhiko Hirata, Director, Executive Officer,
General Manager of Administration and Accounting Division
Tel: +81-6-6366-0919
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
November 13, 2019
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
December 2, 2019
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019
10,864
9.3
2,305
14.3
2,321
14.2
1,552
12.2
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018
9,938
18.2
2,017
19.1
2,033
16.5
1,383
12.6
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019:
1,529
(down 6.3%)
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018:
1,632
(up 20.7%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019
82.34
-
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018
73.56
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of Sep. 30, 2019
12,875
9,454
73.4
501.28
As of Mar. 31, 2019
12,592
8,358
66.4
443.19
As of Sep. 30, 2019:
9,452
As of Mar. 31, 2019:
|
8,357
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
-
19.00
-
23.00
42.00
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020
-
22.00
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 (forecast)
-
22.00
44.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
20,940
9.2
2,920
13.1
2,950
4.7
1,995
1.5
105.84
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
-
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
-
-
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
-
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
-
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
-
Restatements: None
-
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
-
-
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
As of Sep. 30, 2019:
|
19,098,576 shares
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019:
|
19,098,576 shares
|
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
|
|
As of Sep. 30, 2019:
|
241,173 shares
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019:
|
241,173 shares
|
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
|
|
|
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019:
|
18,857,403 shares
|
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018:
|
18,811,523 shares
-
The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or accounting firms.
-
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Forecasts and forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. These materials are not promises b y the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refe r to page 3 of the attachments "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of
Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements."
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy saw corporate earnings remain resilient and employment and consumer spending continue to improve. However, we need to be cautious about the economic outlook in view of a number of factors such as concerns over the slowdown in the world economy fueled by the prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China, the slowdown in the Chinese economy, and the Brexit from the European Union as well as the impact of the consumption tax hike from October on the domestic consumption.
In Japan's labor market, a shortage of workers is becoming even more severe in a wide range of sectors because of structural factors such as declines in the labor force and the working-age population caused by the declining birthrate and aging population. In August 2019, all the employment-related indicators continued to reflect Japan 's labor shortage. Among others, the seasonally adjusted job openings -to-applicants ratio was 1.59 and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2%.
Given this business environment, the QUICK Group expanded operations in new strategic market sectors, developed new services and strengthened coordination between the group companies as well as continued reinforcing the existing services. All of these activities are aimed at differentiating the QUICK Group from competitors and increasing customer satisfaction by helping solve recruiting and other labor -related problems at client companies. Furthermore, the QUICK Group has been building a stronger foundation for business operations by aggressively recruiting people with outstanding skills and making other investments in human resources.
Under the situation mentioned above, the personnel placement category of the Human Resources Services Business achieved favorable performance for construction management engineers in the construction and civil engineering sector. While some companies showed cautious attitude towards recruiting activities in view of the U.S.-China trade friction, our efforts including focusing on selected clients and strengthening our sales activities resulted in steady expansion in the placements of professionals and technical staff to companies. The personnel placement business for nurses at hospitals, nursing care facilities and other health care facilities also maintained a solid performance as we provide meticulous support for the registrants and conduct effective promotions amid intensifying competition brought by competitors who enhanced promotions and investments in human resources.
In the temporary staffing, temporary-to-permanent staffing and business contracting categories, the temporary staffing of nurses and childcare workers continued to show a favorable performance thanks to effective promotions to attract registrants in the medical and welfare sectors. Amid the ongoing situation where hiring regular employees and securing full-time temporary staff are difficult as a result of the improving employme nt situation in Japan, the business remained strong, also in the temporary staffing for highly specialized IT and internet-related jobs as well as clerical jobs.
Overall, the segment sales increased 14.1% year-on-year to 7,322 million yen and operating profit increased 13.5% year-on-year to 2,130 million yen.
In the Recruiting Business, under the continuing student -dominant seller's market in the new college graduate category, the volume of business went well, particularly in the field of advertisements posted on our internship website and recruiting events, targeting students who will graduate in March 2021. Furthermore, in the mid-career hiring domain, the business of recruiting advertisements to hire regular employees and part -time workers also remained resilient against the backdrop of the increasing severity of the labor shortage in Japan. The job placement service under the "Indeed" brand, which started at full scale in the previous fiscal year, also expanded steadily owing to remarkably strong demands from our client companies supported by the tough hiring environment.
For some of our media for recruiting registration of temporary staff, the amount of sales decreased year -on-year. This is because, from December 2018, the form of contract was changed from the sales agency contract to the sales outsourcing contract, resulting in the recognition of sales reflecting handling commissions only. However,
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
we saw a steady increase in gross profit, which is net sales less advertising expenses as cost of services purchase.
Overall, the segment sales decreased 3.1% year-on-year to 1,689 million yen but operating profit increased 16.2% year-on-year to 410 million yen.
In the Information Publishing Business, the performance of "Iezukuri Navi," a housing information magazine, and "Kekkon SANKA," a wedding information medium in Hokuriku, and lifestyle information magazines remained almost flat year-on-year. On the other hand, the volume of business of "Indeed," which started from the second half of the previous year, expanded thanks to the tough hiring environment due to personnel shortages.
Meanwhile, in the services other than media, sales from posting services including flyers inserted in newspapers increased steadily. Moreover, the concierge services we operate unde r the "cococolor" brand posted remarkable growth in all of the service lines of job change, house designing and wedding.
Overall, the segment sales increased 8.6% year-on-year to 999 million yen and operating profit increased 93.1% year-on-year to 74 million yen.
In the Other businesses segment, the Internet-Related Business category had rather sluggish performance for the advertisement revenue from "Jinzai Bank Net," a portal site on which jobseekers can make bulk registration to different personnel placement as well as from the agency service business for internet advertisement. However, advertising revenue from "Nihon no Jinjibu" (Japan's Human Resources Department), an information portal site for human resources and labor relations, continued to perform well thanks to increasing interest in HR solution businesses that support corporate clients' personnel strategies under initiatives that companies took toward work style reforms, utilization of IT technology and improvement of workplace environment.
In the Overseas Business category, the personnel placement business achieved solid growth against backdrop of continued strong demand for hiring full-time employees by local Japanese companies in North and Central America (notably in the U.S. and Mexico). As for Asia (notably in China and Vietnam), businesses were favorable in China in the field of advisory services and personnel and labor consulting services including preparation of internal regulations. In Vietnam, the recruitment support services for local Japanese companies, mainly in the construction, apparel and IT industries also showed favorable performance . Furthermore in the U.K., international personnel placement services for the job changes from the U.K. to European companies achieved favorable performance, while domestic personnel placement services and temporary staffing within the U.K. grew sluggish. QUICK GLOBAL CO., LTD., one of our subsidiaries providing support to overseas companies, incurred some upfront costs to expand the support system for services including provision of trainings for employees before being assigned abroad and sales support services.
Overall, sales of the Other businesses segment decreased 0.4% year-on-year to 851 million yen and operating profit decreased 30.4% year-on-year to 87 million yen.
As a result of these factors, sales and earnings set a new first six-month record just as in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Net sales increased 9.3% year-on-year to 10,864 million yen, operating profit increased 14.3% year-on-year to 2,305 million yen, ordinary profit increased 14.2% year-on-year to 2,321 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 12.2% year-on-year to 1,552 million yen.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
1) Assets, liabilities and net assets
Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review were 12,875 million yen, which was 283 million yen more than at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly the result of an increase in cash and deposits despite a decrease in notes and accounts receivable -trade.
Total liabilities were 3,421 million yen, which was 812 million yen less than at the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly the result of decreases in accounts payable-trade and accounts payable-other.
Total net assets were 9,454 million yen, which was 1,095 million yen more than at the end of the previous fiscal
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
year. This was mainly the result of an increase in retained earnings due to the booking of profit attributable to owners of parent. Consequently, the shareholders' equity ratio improved 7.0 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year to 73.4%.
2) Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") increased 9 09 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 7,244 million yen at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review. Outflows were caused mainly by income taxes paid and dividends paid, while inflows were caused mainly by recording of profit before income taxes. Cash flows by category for the first six months of the fiscal year under review are as follows.
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 18.5% year-on-year to 1,574 million yen. Positive factors include recording of profit before income taxes of 2,324 million yen. Negative factors include a decrease of 264 million yen in trade payables and income taxes paid of 633 million yen.
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities increased 13.1% year-on-year to 227 million yen. Negative factors include purchase of non-current assets of 337 million yen. Positive factors include proceeds from sales of investment securities of 112 million yen.
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash used in financing activities increased 12.6% year-on-year to 433 million yen. Negative factors include dividends paid of 432 million yen.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements
At this point, there are no revisions to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which was announced in the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)" on April 26, 2019.
An announcement will be made promptly if the review of impact on the QUICK Group's business performance requires a revision to this forecast.
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
FY3/19
Second quarter of FY3/20
(As of Mar. 31, 2019)
(As of Sep. 30, 2019)
|
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,364,521
7,274,129
|
|
|
1,807,084
Other
621,235
|
|
|
(2,010)
(1,773)
|
9,045,428
9,408,428
|
|
Buildings and structures, net
865,528
|
|
|
6,474
5,049
|
|
101,584
108,772
|
|
276,869
276,869
|
|
10,862
9,079
|
1,261,318
1,275,338
|
Software
151,609
|
|
Software in progress
80,274
|
|
Goodwill
118,858
|
|
Other
10,646
|
|
361,389
364,794
|
Investment securities
1,154,136
|
|
Leasehold deposits
626,310
|
|
Deferred tax assets
62,954
|
|
Other
84,605
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,843)
|
|
1,924,162
1,827,183
|
3,546,870
3,467,315
|
12,592,299
12,875,744
|
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
FY3/19
Second quarter of FY3/20
(As of Mar. 31, 2019)
(As of Sep. 30, 2019)
|
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
545,634
|
|
Short-term borrowings
189,902
|
|
Accounts payable-other
1,115,052
|
|
Accrued expenses
520,136
|
|
Income taxes payable
646,929
|
|
Accrued consumption taxes
292,621
|
|
Provision for bonuses
475,298
|
|
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
62,450
|
|
Provision for repayment
|
|
23,800
Asset retirement obligations
679
|
|
Other
203,472
|
|
Total current liabilities
4,070,375
3,223,745
|
Deferred tax liabilities
65,288
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
86,830
|
|
Other
10,998
|
|
163,117
197,518
|
4,233,493
3,421,264
|
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
351,317
|
|
Capital surplus
391,392
|
|
Retained earnings
6,968,762
|
|
Treasury shares
(14,965)
|
|
7,696,505
8,815,510
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
661,606
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(707)
|
|
660,899
637,284
|
1,401
1,685
|
8,358,806
9,454,480
|
12,592,299
12,875,744
|
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
(For the Six-month Period)
First six months of FY3/19
First six months of FY3/20
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
|
Net sales
9,938,494
10,864,044
|
|
|
3,674,020
Gross profit
6,438,666
7,190,024
|
4,421,026
4,884,849
|
2,017,639
2,305,174
|
Interest income
82
|
|
Dividend income
6,505
|
|
Other
11,516
|
|
18,103
19,473
|
Interest expenses
989
|
|
Foreign exchange losses
1,054
|
|
Commission expenses
-
|
|
Other
128
|
|
2,172
2,812
|
2,033,570
2,321,835
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
|
63,338
Total extraordinary income
|
|
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
|
178
Impairment loss
|
|
60,114
Total extraordinary losses
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
2,324,880
Income taxes-current
|
|
715,594
Income taxes-deferred
|
|
56,264
Total income taxes
|
|
771,858
Profit
|
|
1,553,021
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
296
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
1,552,724
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(For the Six-month Period)
|
First six months of FY3/19
First six months of FY3/20
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
|
Profit
1,383,602
|
|
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
259,545
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(10,523)
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
249,021
|
|
1,632,624
1,529,394
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
1,633,122
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
(497)
|
|
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
First six months of FY3/19
First six months of FY3/20
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
|
Profit before income taxes
2,031,031
|
|
Depreciation
78,427
|
|
Impairment loss
-
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
7,411
|
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(6,019)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
10
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors
-
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for repayment
7,400
|
|
Interest and dividend income
(6,587)
|
|
Interest expenses
989
|
|
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
-
|
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2,539
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
351,691
|
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(325,064)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
38,748
|
|
Other, net
44,625
|
|
Subtotal
2,225,204
|
|
Interest and dividends received
6,587
|
|
Interest paid
(1,004)
|
|
Income taxes paid
(299,763)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,931,023
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(152,490)
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
(46,059)
|
|
Purchase of investment securities
(2,729)
|
|
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
-
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(201,279)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
-
|
|
Repayments of lease obligations
(5,564)
|
|
Dividends paid
(337,488)
|
|
Payments from changes in ownership interests in
subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of
(42,062)
|
|
Other, net
(81)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(385,196)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(5,028)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,339,518
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,014,883
|
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from inclusion
51,123
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
6,405,525
|
|
QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20
-
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going-concern Assumption
Not applicable.
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Not applicable.
Segment Information
|
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resources
Recruiting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,938,494
|
Inter-segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,938,494
Segment profit
1,877,274
353,161
38,612
2,269,048
125,222
2,394,270
(376,630)
2,017,639
Notes: 1. "Other" represents the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and mainly consists of the Internet-Related Business and the Overseas Business.
-
The (376,630) thousand yen adjustment to segment profit includes elimination for inter-segment transactions of 69,859 thousand yen, and (446,490) thousand yen in company-wide costs that cannot be allocated to any specific reportable segments. Company-wide costs consist primarily of expenses related to the administration division which are not attributable to any reportable segments, including general affairs and accounting at the Company.
-
Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income.
2. Information pertaining to impairment losses of non -current assets, goodwill, etc. in reportable segments Not applicable.
II. First six months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
Reportable Segment
|
|
Total
Adjustment
consolidated
Resources
Recruiting
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
Services
Business
|
|
|
Net sales
Sales to external
7,322,485
1,689,947
999,912
10,012,345
851,698
10,864,044
-
|
|
|
Inter-segment
|
4,184
|
6,432
|
4,250
|
14,866
|
|
4,085
|
18,951
|
(18,951)
|
-
|
sales and transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
7,326,669
|
1,696,380
|
1,004,162
|
10,027,212
|
|
855,783
|
10,882,996
|
(18,951)
|
10,864,044
|
Segment profit
|
2,130,687
|
410,442
|
74,564
|
2,615,695
|
|
87,194
|
2,702,889
|
(397,715)
|
2,305,174
Notes: 1. "Other" represents the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and mainly consists of the Internet-Related Business and the Overseas Business.
-
The (397,715) thousand yen adjustment to segment profit includes elimination for inter -segment transactions of 97,036 thousand yen, and (494,751) thousand yen in company-wide costs that cannot be allocated to any specific reportable segments. Company-wide costs consist primarily of expenses related to the administration division which are not attributable to any reportable segments, including general affairs and accounting at the Company.
-
Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income.
2. Information pertaining to impairment losses of non -current assets, goodwill, etc. in reportable segments
(Significant impairment losses on non-current assets)
The "Other (Overseas Business)" segment reported an impairment loss on goodwill of 60,114 thousand yen for the first six months of the fiscal year under review.
This summary report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 05:04:04 UTC
|
|