TSE Tokyo Stock Exchange : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

QUICK CO., LTD. (4318) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/20

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy saw corporate earnings remain resilient and employment and consumer spending continue to improve. However, we need to be cautious about the economic outlook in view of a number of factors such as concerns over the slowdown in the world economy fueled by the prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China, the slowdown in the Chinese economy, and the Brexit from the European Union as well as the impact of the consumption tax hike from October on the domestic consumption.

In Japan's labor market, a shortage of workers is becoming even more severe in a wide range of sectors because of structural factors such as declines in the labor force and the working-age population caused by the declining birthrate and aging population. In August 2019, all the employment-related indicators continued to reflect Japan 's labor shortage. Among others, the seasonally adjusted job openings -to-applicants ratio was 1.59 and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2%.

Given this business environment, the QUICK Group expanded operations in new strategic market sectors, developed new services and strengthened coordination between the group companies as well as continued reinforcing the existing services. All of these activities are aimed at differentiating the QUICK Group from competitors and increasing customer satisfaction by helping solve recruiting and other labor -related problems at client companies. Furthermore, the QUICK Group has been building a stronger foundation for business operations by aggressively recruiting people with outstanding skills and making other investments in human resources.

Under the situation mentioned above, the personnel placement category of the Human Resources Services Business achieved favorable performance for construction management engineers in the construction and civil engineering sector. While some companies showed cautious attitude towards recruiting activities in view of the U.S.-China trade friction, our efforts including focusing on selected clients and strengthening our sales activities resulted in steady expansion in the placements of professionals and technical staff to companies. The personnel placement business for nurses at hospitals, nursing care facilities and other health care facilities also maintained a solid performance as we provide meticulous support for the registrants and conduct effective promotions amid intensifying competition brought by competitors who enhanced promotions and investments in human resources.

In the temporary staffing, temporary-to-permanent staffing and business contracting categories, the temporary staffing of nurses and childcare workers continued to show a favorable performance thanks to effective promotions to attract registrants in the medical and welfare sectors. Amid the ongoing situation where hiring regular employees and securing full-time temporary staff are difficult as a result of the improving employme nt situation in Japan, the business remained strong, also in the temporary staffing for highly specialized IT and internet-related jobs as well as clerical jobs.

Overall, the segment sales increased 14.1% year-on-year to 7,322 million yen and operating profit increased 13.5% year-on-year to 2,130 million yen.

In the Recruiting Business, under the continuing student -dominant seller's market in the new college graduate category, the volume of business went well, particularly in the field of advertisements posted on our internship website and recruiting events, targeting students who will graduate in March 2021. Furthermore, in the mid-career hiring domain, the business of recruiting advertisements to hire regular employees and part -time workers also remained resilient against the backdrop of the increasing severity of the labor shortage in Japan. The job placement service under the "Indeed" brand, which started at full scale in the previous fiscal year, also expanded steadily owing to remarkably strong demands from our client companies supported by the tough hiring environment.

For some of our media for recruiting registration of temporary staff, the amount of sales decreased year -on-year. This is because, from December 2018, the form of contract was changed from the sales agency contract to the sales outsourcing contract, resulting in the recognition of sales reflecting handling commissions only. However,