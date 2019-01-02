TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors overbought NT$0.91 billion Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018; CHINA STEEL CORPORATION most overbought, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. most oversold.

TWSE announced today that the securities net overbought position by foreign investors was NT$0.91 billion during the week of Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018. This represented the difference between NT$78.24 billion securities bought and NT$77.33 billion securities sold.
The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Dec. 28, 2018, was NT$ 355.14 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 8,284.04 billion securities bought and NT$ 8,639.18 billion securities sold.
The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$11,681.45 billion as of Dec. 28, 2018, or 39.97% of the total market capitalization. This is higher (by NT$127.87 billion) than that a week ago.
The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018 were: CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 19,001, HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION 10,417, UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP. 10,129, respectively.
The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018 were: SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 35,349, MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. 33,802, UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP. 21,034, respectively.
