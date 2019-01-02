Log in
TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors overbought NT$0.91 billion Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018; CHINA STEEL CORPORATION most overbought, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. most oversold.

01/02/2019 | 07:24am CET

TWSE announced today that the securities net overbought position by foreign investors was NT$0.91 billion during the week of Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018. This represented the difference between NT$78.24 billion securities bought and NT$77.33 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Dec. 28, 2018, was NT$ 355.14 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 8,284.04 billion securities bought and NT$ 8,639.18 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$11,681.45 billion as of Dec. 28, 2018, or 39.97% of the total market capitalization. This is higher (by NT$127.87 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018 were: CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 19,001, HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION 10,417, UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP. 10,129, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Dec. 24~Dec. 28, 2018 were: SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 35,349, MACRONIX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. 33,802, UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP. 21,034, respectively.

Disclaimer

TSEC - Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:23:03 UTC
