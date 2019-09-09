Log in
TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors overbought NT$30.13 billion Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019; CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION most overbought, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION most oversold

09/09/2019 | 02:22am EDT

TWSE announced today that the securities net overbought position by foreign investors was NT$30.13 billion during the week of Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019. This represented the difference between NT$160.26 billion securities bought and NT$130.13 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Sep. 6, 2019, was NT$ 51.52 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 5,233.98 billion securities bought and NT$ 5,285.50 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$13,165.22 billion as of Sep. 6, 2019, or 40.60% of the total market capitalization. This is higher (by NT$255.57 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019 were: CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION 99,331, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 72,589, INNOLUX CORPORATION 45,764, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019 were: AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION 36,201, CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 15,724, TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK 11,349, respectively.

Disclaimer

TSEC - Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 06:21:00 UTC
