TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors overbought NT$30.13 billion Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019; CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION most overbought, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION most oversold

TWSE announced today that the securities net overbought position by foreign investors was NT$30.13 billion during the week of Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019. This represented the difference between NT$160.26 billion securities bought and NT$130.13 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Sep. 6, 2019, was NT$ 51.52 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 5,233.98 billion securities bought and NT$ 5,285.50 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$13,165.22 billion as of Sep. 6, 2019, or 40.60% of the total market capitalization. This is higher (by NT$255.57 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019 were: CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION 99,331, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 72,589, INNOLUX CORPORATION 45,764, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019 were: AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION 36,201, CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 15,724, TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK 11,349, respectively.