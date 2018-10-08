TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors oversold NT$29.28 billion Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018; MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY most overbought, TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. most oversold.

TWSE announced today that the securities net oversold position by foreign investors was NT$29.28 billion during the week of Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018. This represented the difference between NT$136.04 billion securities bought and NT$165.32 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Oct. 5, 2018, was NT$ 184.98 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 6,436.56 billion securities bought and NT$ 6,621.54 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$12,878.75 billion as of Oct. 5, 2018, or 41.03% of the total market capitalization. This is lower (by NT$638.29 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018 were: MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY 33,206, CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 22,307, FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION 16,546, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018 were: TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 41,176, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 35,650, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION 32,830, respectively.