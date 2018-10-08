Log in
TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors oversold NT$29.28 billion Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018; MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY most overbought, TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. most oversold.

10/08/2018 | 05:58am CEST

TWSE announced today that the securities net oversold position by foreign investors was NT$29.28 billion during the week of Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018. This represented the difference between NT$136.04 billion securities bought and NT$165.32 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Oct. 5, 2018, was NT$ 184.98 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 6,436.56 billion securities bought and NT$ 6,621.54 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$12,878.75 billion as of Oct. 5, 2018, or 41.03% of the total market capitalization. This is lower (by NT$638.29 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018 were: MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY 33,206, CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 22,307, FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION 16,546, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 1~Oct. 5, 2018 were: TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 41,176, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 35,650, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION 32,830, respectively.

Disclaimer

TSEC - Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 03:57:07 UTC
