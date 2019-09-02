Log in
TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors oversold NT$8.37 billion Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019; UNITECH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORP. most overbought, INNOLUX CORPORATION most oversold

09/02/2019 | 12:57am EDT

TWSE announced today that the securities net oversold position by foreign investors was NT$8.37 billion during the week of Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019. This represented the difference between NT$173.73 billion securities bought and NT$182.10 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Aug. 30, 2019, was NT$ 81.65 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 5,073.71 billion securities bought and NT$ 5,155.36 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$12,909.65 billion as of Aug. 30, 2019, or 40.45% of the total market capitalization. This is higher (by NT$136.89 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019 were: UNITECH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORP. 59,034, CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION 32,840, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 30,749, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019 were: INNOLUX CORPORATION 39,850, CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 33,552, CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 25,566, respectively.

Disclaimer

TSEC - Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:56:02 UTC
