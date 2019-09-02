TSEC Taiwan Stock Exchange : Foreign investors oversold NT$8.37 billion Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019; UNITECH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORP. most overbought, INNOLUX CORPORATION most oversold

TWSE announced today that the securities net oversold position by foreign investors was NT$8.37 billion during the week of Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019. This represented the difference between NT$173.73 billion securities bought and NT$182.10 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Aug. 30, 2019, was NT$ 81.65 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 5,073.71 billion securities bought and NT$ 5,155.36 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$12,909.65 billion as of Aug. 30, 2019, or 40.45% of the total market capitalization. This is higher (by NT$136.89 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019 were: UNITECH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORP. 59,034, CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION 32,840, SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO.,LTD. 30,749, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019 were: INNOLUX CORPORATION 39,850, CHINA STEEL CORPORATION 33,552, CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 25,566, respectively.