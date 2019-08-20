The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) performed formality review of 2019 Q2 financial reports by listed companies, and made the following decisions.

I. Suspended trading as a merged case: OCEANIC BEVERAGES CO., INC. (Code: 1213) had been found in fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 50, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1 and Subparagraph 5 of the Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation ('Operating Rules') and trading of its securities had previously been halted by TWSE. It was found that the company failed to file its 2019 Q2 financial statements as required by law, a fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 50, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1 of the Operating Rules. As a result, the TWSE has announced that trading of said company's listed securities will be suspended starting August 19, 2019. II. Resumed trading: CHINA WIRE & CABLE CO., LTD. (Code: 1603) had failed to submit its 2019 Q1 financial statements and been found in fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 50, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1 of the Operating Rules and trading of its securities had previously been halted by TWSE. It is found that the company has filed its 2019 Q1 financial statements on August 14, 2019. In addition, these financial statements did not contain an auditor report concluding a qualified opinion as described under Article 49, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 3 of the Operating Rules, and complied with Article 50, Paragraph 2, Subparagraph 1 of the Operating Rules without fulfilling any of the conditions for suspended trading. As a result, the TWSE has announced that trading of said company's listed securities will be resume on August 19, 2019. III. Under altered trading method for the first time: JENN FENG NEW ENERGY CO., LTD. (Code: 1538) and MOSPEC SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (Code: 2434) show that their net values are below 50% of the equity listed in their respective latest financial statements published and filed pursuant to Article 36 of the Securities and Exchange Act, a fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 49, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1 of the Operating Rules. As a result, the TWSE has announced that said companies' listed securities will be under altered trading method starting on August 19, 2019. IV. Under an altered trading method in a merged case (and subjected to the periodic call auction trading method): CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO. (Code: 2025) had been found in fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 49, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1 and Article 49-2, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 4 of the Operating Rules and trading of its securities had previously been placed under altered trading method and subjected to the periodic call auction trading method by TWSE. It was found that the company's latest financial statements published and filed in accordance with Article 36 of the Securities and Exchange Act contained an auditor report that concluded material uncertainties in the company's ability to continue as a going concern, a fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 49, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 3 of the Operating Rules. As a result, TWSE has announced that it has imposed the company's listed securities under an altered trading method and subjected to the periodic call auction trading method following its merged case starting on August 19, 2019.