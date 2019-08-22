TSG Consumer Partners : to Acquire Joe Hudson's Collision Centers

TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer sector, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers (“JHCC” or the “Company”) from Carousel Capital. Carousel Capital and JHCC management will continue as minority investors in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

JHCC is a leading platform in the collision repair industry operating approximately 110 state-of-the-art auto body repair shops across the Southeastern region of the United States. JHCC employs highly skilled professionals dedicated to providing customers with outstanding customer service and quality repairs. The Company’s shop footprint serves local customers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

“JHCC’s longstanding reputation for providing customers with exceptional service has enabled it to grow into one of the leading regional players in the collision repair industry,” said Pierre LeComte, Managing Director at TSG. “We are thrilled to join forces with JHCC CEO Traweek Dickson and the management team as the Company looks to capitalize on a number of compelling growth opportunities, including increasing its geographic footprint and expanding in its existing and adjacent markets.”

“TSG represents an ideal partner for us as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Dickson. “TSG’s collaborative approach, innovative marketing prowess and deep operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver best-in-class service to our customers, further scale our leading regional platform, and build out our digital and consumer marketing efforts.”

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to TSG. K&L Gates acted as legal advisor and Harris Williams acted as financial advisor to Carousel Capital and JHCC. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

About Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center is a trusted provider and established leader in auto body collision repair. With 31 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center is recognized for its premier collision repair facilities, which are operated by highly skilled professionals with quality workmanship. Joe Hudson’s Collision Center’s first location, which was opened in 1989 and founded by Joe Hudson, stands firm in Alabama’s capitol, Montgomery. The company operates 110 locations throughout 9 states with plans to continue expansion. For more information about the latest news, career opportunities, and to find a local Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, visit www.jhcc.com and follow news updates on Facebook and YouTube.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LLC is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer sector. Since its founding in 1987, TSG has been an active investor in the food, beverage, restaurant, fitness, beauty, personal care, household, apparel & accessories, and e-commerce sectors. Representative past and present partner companies include Power Stop, Duckhorn Wine Company, Planet Fitness, IT Cosmetics, REVOLVE, BrewDog, Canyon Bicycles, Pabst, Backcountry, vitaminwater, thinkThin, popchips, Stumptown, Smashbox Cosmetics and e.l.f. Cosmetics. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.

