TSG Promotes Girish Satya to Principal, Portfolio Operations

07/06/2020 | 08:02am EDT

TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer and retail sectors, today announced that it has promoted Girish Satya to Principal, Portfolio Operations. Mr. Satya is based in San Francisco.

“Girish has played a key role across our investing and operational capabilities since joining TSG,” said Jamie O’Hara, President of TSG Consumer Partners. “This well-deserved promotion is a testament to his ability to provide valuable financial, strategic and operational insights to our partner companies and drive returns for our investors.”

Since joining TSG in 2016, Mr. Satya has successfully evaluated numerous investment opportunities. He has worked with partner companies including Backcountry, Canyon Bicycles and The Chemical Guys, among others. Prior to joining TSG, he served as Chief Financial Officer for The Bay Club Company and held additional senior financial and operations roles at several PE-backed businesses. Earlier in his career, he was a management consultant at Alvarez & Marsal, where he advised numerous consumer, apparel and retail clients on operational and profitability improvement opportunities. Mr. Satya received a B.S. in Business Administration from Fordham University and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About TSG Consumer Partners LLC

TSG Consumer Partners, LLC is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer sector. Since its founding in 1987, TSG has been an active investor in the food, beverage, restaurant, fitness, beauty, personal care, household, apparel & accessories, and e-commerce sectors. Representative past and present partner companies include Power Stop, Duckhorn Wine Company, Planet Fitness, IT Cosmetics, REVOLVE, BrewDog, Canyon Bicycles, Dutch Bros, Pabst, Backcountry, vitaminwater, thinkThin, popchips, Stumptown, Smashbox Cosmetics and e.l.f. Cosmetics. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.


© Business Wire 2020
