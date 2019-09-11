TSL Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO MACAU TENANCY AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TSE SUI LUEN JEWELLERY (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

謝 瑞 麟 珠 寶 ( 國 際 ) 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 417)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

MACAU TENANCY AGREEMENT

MACAU TENANCY AGREEMENT

On 28 June 2019, TSL Jewellery (Macau) Limited (a subsidiary of the Company) as the tenant and the Joint Landlords entered into the Macau Tenancy Agreement in respect of the Premises for a term of 3 years from 1 August 2019 to 31 July 2022 (both days inclusive).

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

In accordance with HKFRS 16 "Leases", the Company is required to recognise the value of the right-of-use asset on its consolidated statement of financial position in connection with the lease of the Premises under the Macau Tenancy Agreement with effect from the beginning of its accounting period on 1 April 2019. Accordingly, the lease transaction under the Macau Tenancy Agreement is regarded as an acquisition of asset by the tenant (i.e. lessee) for the purpose of the Listing Rules.

As one applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the value of the right-of-use of the Premises under the Macau Tenancy Agreement exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the lease transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

MACAU TENANCY AGREEMENT

On 28 June 2019, TSL Jewellery (Macau) Limited (a subsidiary of the Company) as the tenant and the Joint Landlords entered into the Macau Tenancy Agreement in respect of the Premises for a term of 3 years from 1 August 2019 to 31 July 2022 (both days inclusive).

* For identification purpose only