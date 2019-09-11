TSL Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TSE SUI LUEN JEWELLERY (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

謝 瑞 麟 珠 寶 (國 際 )有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 417)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2019

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (the "Company") held on 11 September 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 24 July 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows: