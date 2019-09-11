|
TSL Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TSE SUI LUEN JEWELLERY (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
謝 瑞 麟 珠 寶 (國 際 )有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 417)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2019
At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (the "Company") held on 11 September 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 24 July 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial
|
181,783,981
|
0
|
|
statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
reports of the directors and the independent auditor of the
|
|
|
|
Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To declare a final dividend for the year ended
|
181,783,981
|
0
|
|
31 March 2019.
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
(a)
|
To re-elect Ms. Ng Yi Kum, Estella as an executive
|
181,783,981
|
0
|
|
|
director of the Company for a term of three years.
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
To re-elect Mr. Chan Yue Kwong, Michael as an
|
181,771,981
|
12,000
|
|
|
independent non-executive director of the Company
|
(99.99%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
for a term of three years.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
To authorise the board of directors of the Company
|
181,783,981
|
0
|
|
|
to fix the respective directors' remuneration.
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young as independent
|
181,783,981
|
0
|
|
auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* For identification purpose only
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Votes
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
(Approximate %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To pass the ordinary resolution no. 5 set out in the notice
|
181,766,938
|
17,043
|
|
of AGM in respect of the general mandate to issue shares.
|
(99.99%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To pass the ordinary resolution no. 6 set out in the notice
|
181,783,981
|
0
|
|
of AGM in respect of the general mandate to repurchase
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
To pass the ordinary resolution no. 7 set out in the notice
|
181,766,938
|
17,043
|
|
of AGM in respect of the extension of the general
|
(99.99%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
mandate to issue shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 7, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
-
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 248,551,651 shares.
-
The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM was 248,551,651 shares.
-
There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
-
No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.
-
None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 24 July 2019 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
-
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited
NG Yi Kum, Estella
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 11 September 2019
At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
Ms. YAU On Yee, Annie
Ms. NG Yi Kum, Estella
Non-executive Director:
Mr. HUANG Erwin Steve
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. CHUI Chi Yun, Robert
Mr. CHAN Yue Kwong, Michael
Mr. CHOW Chee Wai, Christopher
|
|