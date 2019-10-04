TSL Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TSE SUI LUEN JEWELLERY (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

謝 瑞 麟 珠 寶 ( 國 際 ) 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 417)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the Board's preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group is expected to record a turnover decreased by approximately 14% year-on-year due to the weak consumer sentiment caused by the social unrest in Hong Kong since late June 2019 as well as the prolonged Sino-US trade tension. The Group has recorded the weakest sales in its Hong Kong market in the months of August and September during the period under review, which is expected to drop by approximately 45% to 55% year-on-year. Given the challenging and uncertain market conditions on our retail business, the Group is expected to record a significant decrease in the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2019 by more than 90% as compared with that for the corresponding period last year.

At present, the Group's financial position remains healthy with sufficient cash on hands to meet its business needs.

