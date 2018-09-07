Log in
TSLA CBS LOGM GLCNF GLNCY NLSN MD FPI RMTI CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

09/07/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Get additional information about TSLA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018
Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

Get additional information about CBS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018
Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLCNF GLNCY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018
Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Get additional information about GLCNF GLNCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
Class Period: February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018

Get additional information about NLSN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: November 8, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRON)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018
Class Period: August 21, 2018 and August 30, 2018

Get additional information about CRON: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
