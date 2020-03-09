Log in
TSX futures dive 5% as oil prices crash

03/09/2020 | 07:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index futures plunged on Monday as the launch of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent oil prices crashing, heightening fears the world was sliding into recession amid the coronavirus outbreak.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 5% at 0700 a.m. ET.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Housing starts data is due for release at 8:15 a.m. ET followed by building permits data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index closed 2.29% lower at 16,175.02 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 4.87% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures dropped 4.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 4.82%. [.N]

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.98% 25864.78 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NASDAQ 100 -1.63% 8530.336838 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.87% 8575.618327 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -1.71% 2972.37 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -2.29% 16175.02 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
