TSX futures dive 5% as oil prices crash

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 5% at 0700 a.m. ET.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Housing starts data is due for release at 8:15 a.m. ET followed by building permits data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index closed 2.29% lower at 16,175.02 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 4.87% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures dropped 4.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 4.82%. [.N]

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)