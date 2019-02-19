TSX futures down ahead of U.S.-China trade talks

The talks between the two economies to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week, the White House said.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange closed 142.26 points, or 0.91 percent, higher at 15,838.24 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.30 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES

A top aide to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned unexpectedly on Monday amid allegations Trudeau's office had pressured the former justice minister to help construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoid criminal prosecution.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday she had made clear in a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Munich Security Conference the importance of the U.S. lifting tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada.

A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed early on Saturday in Western Canada, leaking an undetermined volume of crude oil, the company said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cineplex Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$30 from C$33

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$725 from C$700

Toromont Industries Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$70 from C$64

