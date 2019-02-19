Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSX futures down ahead of U.S.-China trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:35am EST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors turned their focus to a fresh round of trade talks between the United States and China.

The talks between the two economies to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week, the White House said.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange closed 142.26 points, or 0.91 percent, higher at 15,838.24 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.30 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES

A top aide to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned unexpectedly on Monday amid allegations Trudeau's office had pressured the former justice minister to help construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoid criminal prosecution.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday she had made clear in a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Munich Security Conference the importance of the U.S. lifting tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada.

A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed early on Saturday in Western Canada, leaking an undetermined volume of crude oil, the company said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cineplex Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$30 from C$33

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$725 from C$700

Toromont Industries Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$70 from C$64

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.10.72%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.91% 15838.24 Delayed Quote.10.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58aStock futures dip ahead of fresh U.S.-China trade talks
RE
07:52aBoE would have to stimulate UK economy after no-deal Brexit, minister says
RE
07:48aSwedish crown tumbles on weak inflation, Italy worries knock euro
RE
07:48aGermany, with bumper current account surplus, frets about car tariffs
RE
07:47aSwedish crown tumbles on weak inflation, Italy worries knock euro
RE
07:45aHUAWEI FOUNDER SAYS WILL NOT SHARE DATA WITH CHINA : CBS News interview
RE
07:35aTSX futures down ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
07:20aMortgage Capital Trading Scores High Marks in Overall Satisfaction, Lender Loyalty, and Functionality Effectiveness According to Recent Study by STRATMOR Group
SE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba is the force behind hit Chinese Communist Party app - sources
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : British supermarkets battle to secure stocks as chaotic Brexit looms
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.