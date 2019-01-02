TSX futures down as oil prices slip

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.4 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Oil prices came under pressure from surging output in major OPEC and non-OPEC producers and due to concerns about an economic slowdown that could weaken demand.

IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index reading is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX ended higher by 100.86 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,322.86 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 2.1 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)