TSX futures down as oil prices slip

01/02/2019 | 01:36pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as economic worries and rising production hurt oil prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.4 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Oil prices came under pressure from surging output in major OPEC and non-OPEC producers and due to concerns about an economic slowdown that could weaken demand.

IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index reading is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX ended higher by 100.86 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,322.86 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 2.1 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.15% 23327.46 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.71% 6329.9646 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 6635.2774 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
S&P 500 0.85% 2506.85 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.71% 14322.86 Delayed Quote.-12.26%
