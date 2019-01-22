Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TSX futures down on lower oil prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:34am EST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over IMF's warning on slowing global economic growth.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.46 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales and wholesale trade data for November are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 50.33 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,354.16 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.61 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.66 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.84 percent.

TOP STORIES

Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Canadian cobalt explorer M2 Cobalt, as the hunt for quality mines in the battery materials sector gains pace.

An explosion of an Enbridge Inc natural gas pipeline in Ohio on Monday created a fireball of flame and damaged homes, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents.

Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it was considering all options for Lumwana copper mine in Zambia as the country's proposed new mining taxes would make it challenging to generate adequate returns for all its stakeholders.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier Inc: Credit Suisse cuts price target to C$3.76 from C$4.48.

Teck Resources Ltd: Barclays raises price target to C$42 from C$38.

OceanaGold Corp: Barclays raises price target to C$4.50 from C$4

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,281.8; -0.08 percent

US crude: $52.8; -1.86 percent

Brent crude: $61.5; -1.96 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Dec: Expected 5.25 mln; Prior 5.32 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Dec: Expected -1.3 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.38% 24706.35 Delayed Quote.5.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6784.6078 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.03% 7157.2276 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 1.32% 2670.71 Delayed Quote.6.54%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.33% 15354.16 Delayed Quote.6.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:09aSurging labour market boosts UK economy ahead of Brexit
RE
08:05aBon Voyage! 5 Tips for Cruisers Purchasing Vacation Travel Insurance in 2019
SE
07:58aCURRENCIES : Dollar Muted And Yen Stronger In Risk-off Currency Trading
DJ
07:46aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
07:46aHuawei chairman says foreign officials welcome to see its labs
RE
07:44aSECRETARY-GENERAL : Youth employment critical to sustainable development
PU
07:44aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : leadership in the Circular Economy recognized at World Economic Forum meeting in Davos
PU
07:43aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
07:42aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Slip After China Reports Slower Growth
DJ
07:41aIMF pessimism + trade tensions = sickly stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
5EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.