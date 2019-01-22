TSX futures down on lower oil prices

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.46 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales and wholesale trade data for November are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 50.33 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,354.16 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.61 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.66 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.84 percent.

TOP STORIES

Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Canadian cobalt explorer M2 Cobalt, as the hunt for quality mines in the battery materials sector gains pace.

An explosion of an Enbridge Inc natural gas pipeline in Ohio on Monday created a fireball of flame and damaged homes, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents.

Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it was considering all options for Lumwana copper mine in Zambia as the country's proposed new mining taxes would make it challenging to generate adequate returns for all its stakeholders.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier Inc: Credit Suisse cuts price target to C$3.76 from C$4.48.

Teck Resources Ltd: Barclays raises price target to C$42 from C$38.

OceanaGold Corp: Barclays raises price target to C$4.50 from C$4

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,281.8; -0.08 percent

US crude: $52.8; -1.86 percent

Brent crude: $61.5; -1.96 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Dec: Expected 5.25 mln; Prior 5.32 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Dec: Expected -1.3 pct; Prior 1.9 pct

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)