TSX futures down on lower oil prices

11/15/2019 | 07:36am EST
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

Futures for Canada's main stock index were lower on Friday, pressured by a drop in oil prices over concerns of rising supplies next year.

OPEC said on Thursday it expected demand for its oil to fall in 2020 as rivals pumped more despite a smaller surplus of crude in the global market, building a case for the group to maintain supply curbs when it meets to discuss policy next month.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.08% to 16,972.18 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.38%.

TOP STORIES

The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and other new technologies may be boosting potential output in ways that could take years to show up in the data, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday.

More than a dozen U.S. trade groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday urged the Trump administration to block a French-style digital services tax proposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during October's election.

Montana lawmakers representing Native American tribal members called on the state's congressional delegation and the U.S. State Department on Thursday to extend the public comment period for the environmental review of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying tribes were not properly consulted.

(Reporting by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 27781.96 Delayed Quote.19.10%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.06% 1.46054 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.74% 61.92 Delayed Quote.14.46%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 8257.830794 Delayed Quote.30.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 8479.017137 Delayed Quote.27.89%
S&P 500 0.08% 3096.63 Delayed Quote.23.53%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 16972.18 Delayed Quote.17.87%
TRIBAL GROUP PLC 0.00% 60.5 Delayed Quote.-20.71%
WTI -0.54% 56.64 Delayed Quote.24.67%
