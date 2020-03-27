Log in
TSX futures drop as coronavirus crisis deepens

03/27/2020 | 07:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

Canada's main stock index futures dropped on Friday as concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus outweighed stimulus measures undertaken by policymakers.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 2.71% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's budget deficit data is due at 11:00 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index closed up 1.77% at 13,371.17 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 2.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 2.28%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures shed 2.02%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$30 from C$45

Centerra Gold Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12

Savaria Corp: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$14 from C$16.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,624.8; -1.56%

US crude: $22.63; +0.13%

Brent crude: $26.06; -1.06%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior 0.1%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Feb: Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.6%

0830 PCE price index mm for Feb: Prior 0.1%

0830 PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior 1.7%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected 90.0; Prior 95.9

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Feb: Prior 2.2%

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
DJ INDUSTRIAL 6.38% 22552.17 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
NASDAQ 100 5.72% 7897.128471 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.60% 7797.536645 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
S&P 500 6.24% 2630.07 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.77% 13371.17 Delayed Quote.-26.33%
