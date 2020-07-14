TSX futures edge up on hopes of economic rebound

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.47% lower at 15,639.41

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12%. [.N]

As Mexico celebrated a new trade deal with the United States and Canada on July 1, a group of Canadian energy investors warned their government that Mexico could already be violating the agreement for failing to respect contracts.

Canada and the United States are set to extend a ban on non-essential travel that was imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak, although a final decision has not been taken, two Ottawa sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Citigroup raises price target to $36.50 from $34Intertape Polymer Group Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50

