TSX futures edge up on hopes of economic rebound

07/14/2020 | 07:21am EDT

Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of further curbs on business activity due to a global surge in coronavirus infections.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.47% lower at 15,639.41

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

As Mexico celebrated a new trade deal with the United States and Canada on July 1, a group of Canadian energy investors warned their government that Mexico could already be violating the agreement for failing to respect contracts.

Canada and the United States are set to extend a ban on non-essential travel that was imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak, although a final decision has not been taken, two Ottawa sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Citigroup raises price target to $36.50 from $34Intertape Polymer Group Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 26085.8 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 10602.208002 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.15.81%
S&P 500 -0.94% 3155.22 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.47% 15639.41 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
