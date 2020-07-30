TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are set to step up output in August, adding about 1.5 million barrels per day to global supply.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.08% higher at 16,294.66.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.91% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.15%.

TOP STORIES

Toronto-Dominion Bank is allowing most of its employees to work from home at least until the end of this year and possibly into 2021, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday

Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines reported a near four-fold rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in gold prices, while its costs tied to exploration also fell.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alaris Royalty: National Bank of Canada raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Canfor Corp: RBC raises target price to C$22 from C$18

Equitable Group Inc: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$75 from C$60

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1953.44; -0.86%

US crude: $40.54; -1.77%

Brent crude: $43.08; -1.53%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 GDP advance for Q2: Expected -34.1%; Prior -5.0%

0830 GDP sales advance for Q2: Prior -3.5%

0830 GDP cons spending advance for Q2: Prior -6.8%

0830 GDP deflator advance for Q2: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.6%

0830 Core PCE prices advance for Q2: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.7%

0830 PCE prices advance for Q2: Prior 1.3%

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 1,450,000; Prior 1,416,000

0830 Jobless claim 4 week average: Prior 1,360,250

0830 Continued jobless claim: Expected 16.200 mln; Prior 16.197 mln

