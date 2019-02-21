Log in
TSX futures flat as investors focus on U.S.-China trade talks

02/21/2019 | 08:39am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as investors await the United States and China to make progress in resolving their trade dispute.

Officials have begun outlining commitments in principle on subjects of forced technology transfer and cyber theft, intellectual property rights, services, currency, agriculture and non-tariff barriers to trade, sources told Reuters.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

December wholesale trade data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 93.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 16,031.24 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures inched up 0.08 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were marginally up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.24% 25954.44 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7062.3385 Delayed Quote.11.64%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 7489.069 Delayed Quote.12.83%
S&P 500 0.18% 2784.7 Delayed Quote.10.89%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.59% 16031.24 Delayed Quote.10.58%
