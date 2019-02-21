TSX futures flat as investors focus on U.S.-China trade talks

Officials have begun outlining commitments in principle on subjects of forced technology transfer and cyber theft, intellectual property rights, services, currency, agriculture and non-tariff barriers to trade, sources told Reuters.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

December wholesale trade data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 93.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 16,031.24 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures inched up 0.08 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were marginally up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent. [.N]

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)