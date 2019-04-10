TSX futures gain on rising crude prices

Oil prices rose back toward five-month highs hit the previous day as OPEC production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela continued to tighten supply.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Thomson Reuters/IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for April is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX closed down 70.84 points, or 0.43 percent, at 16,336.45 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.

