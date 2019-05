June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Current account balance for Q1 and average weekly earnings for March data are due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX closed down 165.99 points, or 1.02%, to 16,131.47 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.22%. [.N]

(Reporting By Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)